Whether you’re in a studio or a multiple-bedroom apartment, storage is limited. So the best vacuums for apartments are suited for the surface of your floors and won’t take up too much storage space. You’ll also likely want something lightweight (all vacuums on this list are less than 15 pounds) with strong filtration and easy maneuverability. As you shop, keep these things in mind:

What Kind Of Flooring Do You Have?

If you have multiple surfaces in your apartment, you want a vacuum that can handle it all. Some vacuums on this list are suitable for hard surfaces and low-pile carpets, while others have more suction to clean thicker rugs. And if you need to get into the grout lines of tile or have to clean spills on furniture, keep an eye out for crevice tools or upholstery brushes that can help get into those spaces.

Corded Vs. Cordless

Most vacuums below are corded, which means they have to be plugged into an outlet to work, but these styles typically have stronger suction power for the money. On the other hand, cordless vacuums allow you to move anywhere in the apartment without plugging in and out, but you’ll have to rely on battery power, and they may offer less suction than corded models.

Bagless Vs. Bagged

Most picks on this list are bagless vacuums, which use a replaceable filter and have a dust bin that needs to be emptied. But if you experience allergies, you may prefer a vacuum with disposable bags that prevent dust from getting in the air when you empty the vacuum. There are several styles of vacuums to choose between:

Stick vacuums are slim and lightweight, making them easy to store in small spaces and apartments. They’re easy to maneuver but don’t have the most powerful suction, so they’re appropriate for hardwood floors and low-pile carpeting. Many also include crevice tools and/or other attachments for tighter areas.

Upright vacuums are typically larger and heavier than stick vacuums but can have more power, making them ideal for cleaning high-pile carpets, and might suit larger apartments.

Canister vacuums are a powerful option for hardwood floors and low-pile carpets, with a long hose that’s convenient for those hard-to-reach areas. They’re lighter than uprights, but some models might have a canister that’s hard to store in a small space and, therefore, might be better for larger apartments.

Handheld and mini vacuums work for quick, light cleaning, like pet hair on furniture or dry spills. They’re lightweight and easy to store but not ideal for large area cleaning.

Robotic vacuums run on their own and can even be set with timers, but they can cost more. They’re not meant for deep cleaning but can be a good option for regular cleanings that you can set and forget.

Finally, if you don’t mind spending a bit more, you might like a vacuum-mop combo that allows you to lift dust and wash the floor with one cleaning tool. From all-around cleaning to picking up little spills, check out the best vacuums for apartments on Amazon to make your home shine.

1. A Budget-Friendly 3-In-1 Stick Vacuum

Pros:

Over 87,000 reviews and a 4.4-star overall rating

Under $35

Includes a crevice tool for furniture

Includes a floor nozzle for stairs

Good for hard floors and surface dirt on low-pile carpets and area rugs

Cons:

Reviewers report that the 15-foot cord feels short

If you’re looking for a lightweight, affordable stick vacuum that won’t take up a lot of space, then the BISSELL Featherweight is a solid option. It’s also backed by more than 87,000 reviewers who have given it a solid 4.4-star rating overall. One fan raved that it’s their favorite purchase they’ve made for their apartment and that it made them “actually enjoy vacuuming.” You can use the Featherweight as a stick vacuum, handheld, or stair vacuum, so there’s a lot of versatility for hard floors and surface dirt on carpets and area rugs. Some reviewers felt that the 15-foot cord is too short but reported that the 0.67-liter dirt cup and filter are easy to clean. It’s also available in black, lime, and purple and includes a crevice tool and floor nozzle to get into hard-to-reach surfaces and spaces.

Helpful Amazon review: “Perfect! This little guy is amazing, works great for dog hair and my small apartment. I have a doberman that sheds A LOT and it was always such a pain the try and sweep the hair out of corners and get behind the tv, but this little Bissell makes the clean up so easy. It's very light, so you can lift it to get those annoying cobwebs and dust in the ceiling corners and hard to reach spots. I love how it can work as a regular push vacuum and a hand held. I would highly recommend for a small house/apartment and pet hair, may need an extension cord for larger rooms.”

Dimensions: 8.3 x 9.5 x 44.25 inches | Weight: 3 pounds

2. A Highly Rated Handheld Vacuum

Pros:

Over 80,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating

Bagless dirt bowl is easy to empty

Dirt bowl and filter are washable

Cordless

Easy to switch between the brush and crevice tool

Cons:

Only runs for about 10 minutes on a full charge

With over 80,000 reviews and a stellar 4.5-star overall rating, this cordless handheld is a popular vacuum choice. It has a crevice tool to reach tight spaces and a brush that you can flip up for cleaning upholstery and dusting, and the nozzle rotates 180 degrees to attack dirt from different angles. One reviewer living in a small apartment with two kids raved, “now that I have this, I really don’t mind vacuuming.” The bagless dirt bowl and filter can easily be cleaned in the sink, and it’s powered by a lithium-ion battery. You can fully charge the battery within four hours and get approximately 10 minutes of continuous use, according to reviewers, so it’s ideal for cleaning small messes throughout the day.

Helpful Amazon review: “I live in a studio apartment and have very little storage area so I need something small and this vacuum perfectly suits - AND it does a wonderful job of sucking all the dust - hair and all - out of my rather small carpet. It sits on its charging mechanism out of sight behind an overstuffed chair and I love it!”

Dimensions: 17.25 x 5.5 x 7.75 inches | Weight: 2.6 pounds

3. A Popular Robotic Vacuum

Pros:

Over 11,000 reviews and a 4.4-star overall rating

Connects to Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control

Set a cleaning schedule on the app

Good for low- to medium-pile carpets, tile, laminated, and hardwood floors

Vacuums for up to 100 minutes

Cons:

Expensive

Reviewers report that it sometimes has trouble finding its docking station

Can get stuck on cables or cords

When you want your floors clean but don’t have time to vacuum, look no further than the eufy RoboVac. When you connect to the app, you can set a regular cleaning schedule, or you can tell Alexa or Google Assistant using voice control. It can transition from hard floors to medium-pile carpets and even has sensors to detect drops, so it won’t fall down the stairs. After charging for five to six hours, the robot can clean for up to 100 minutes and then returns to its docking station to charge back up — but reviewers report that sometimes it can have trouble getting back to the base.

With a slim height of 2.85 inches, the vacuum can fit under most furniture and uses a three-point cleaning system of brushes, side brushes, and suction to clean. It does make a sound while zooming around your apartment, but reviewers found that it’s not as loud as a traditional vacuum cleaner and doesn’t drown out a TV. There’s a 0.6-liter dustbin that needs emptying, and it includes a remote control (with 2 AAA batteries included), charging base, power adapter, filters, side brushes, cable ties, and a 12-month warranty.

Helpful Amazon review: “We had been on the fence about getting a vacuum bot for several months. We're in a small apartment and had worried if it would reach all the nooks and crannies, underneath furniture etc... but it's been great so far. It somehow finds its way under dressers, beds, sofas, chairs... it does a much better job than a traditional vacuum and no hassle. Just set the schedule for daily cleaning and empty the dust pan every evening. It's great coming home to a freshly vacuumed space.”

Dimensions: 12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 inches | Weight: 5.95 pounds

4. A Bagged Vacuum That’s Great For Allergies

Pros:

Over 6,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

The 30-foot cord is the longest on this list

HEPA filter

You can empty the self-sealing bag with the touch of a button

Includes a one-year supply of HEPA bags, a dusting brush, combination tool, and an attachment designed to pick up pet hair

Available in four colors

Five-year warranty

Cons:

Reviewers report that the attachments don’t stay attached to the vacuum base

Expensive

Heaviest vacuum on the list

This bagged upright vacuum has a HEPA filter and traps up to 99.97% of dirt, so it’s not in the air affecting your allergies. You can even empty the self-sealing bag directly into the garbage with the press of a button, and there’s an indicator light when the bag is nearly full. It has a detachable wand to reach ceilings and can lift up out of the base for mobility on floors and stairs. There’s swivel steering, a 30-foot cord, and LED headlights to shine a light on dust and debris. One reviewer living in a small apartment reported, “I appreciate the way both the body swivels and the fact that the width of the nozzle is only 11" wide making it easy to get into tight spaces.” It’s suitable for hard floors and carpets, and to help with other kinds of clean-ups, there’s a dusting brush, attachment for pet hair, and combo tool included, along with a one-year supply of HEPA bags.

Helpful Amazon review: “I love this vacuum. I had a bagless and with asthma & allergies every time I used it I would have an asthma attack. After getting the Kenmore i can run it with no problems. It is so easy to maneuver and emptying it is so easy with no issues of dust from the bag or leftover in the sweeper. I highly recommend this sweeper for quality and for anyone with asthma or allergies!”

Dimensions: 13 x 12 x 34 inches | Weight: 14 pounds

5. A Quality Vacuum That Also Mops

Pros:

Over 20,000 reviews and a 4.4-star overall rating

Can vacuum and wash at the same time

Tangle-free brush roll

Good for tile, sealed wood floors, carpet, rugs, laminate, linoleum, rubber floor mats, and pressed wood floors

Cons:

Reviewers report that the brushes don’t extend far enough to clean edges and baseboards

Expensive

When you want to vacuum and then mop with a single tool, a mop and vacuum combo can be a great option that’ll also save you space. It can suction and clean tile, sealed wood floors, carpet, rugs, laminate, linoleum, rubber floor mats, and pressed wood floors, with a two-tank design so you’re not cleaning with dirty water. The BISSELL Crosswave is marketed for pet owners but can tackle all kinds of cleaning tasks. Plus, it has over 20,000 reviewers and a stellar 4.4-star rating to back it up. One shopper raved, “I have hardwood and carpet in my apartment and it’s magnificent at cleaning both! I’ve never loved a vacuum like this before!!” There’s a 25-foot cord, and included with the vacuum are two tangle-free brush rolls, two multi-surface formula solutions, and a rinse and clean storage tray, so you can start vacuuming and mopping right away.

Helpful Amazon review: “I have hardwood floors throughout my apartment. With kids constantly making messes I was always fighting a losing battle. I felt my floors were never truly getting clean with a bucket & mop. I came across the Crosswave [...] and it's the best money I've ever spent. Not spending time sweeping and then mopping my whole apartment has been a game changer. It cleans waay better than mopping, and it's not as cumbersome either.. which means my floors get washed more often and better than they did before. It's easy enough to work to delegate to my kids, which I could never do before. It does area rugs too which is even better. I'm finally happy with my floors and save time. My only regret is not getting one sooner!”

Dimensions: 10.5 x 12 x 46 inches | Weight: 11.5 pounds

6. A Cordless Stick Vacuum That Can Also Be A Handheld

Pros:

Over 14,000 five-star reviews

Can clean for up to 40 minutes on a full charge

Converts to a handheld

Includes crevice tool, 2-in-1 dusting brush, and wall mount

LED headlights to highlight dust and debris under furniture

Good for wood, tile, and low-pile carpets

Cons:

Reviewers report that the battery isn’t removable, so when charging you have to bring the entire vacuum to an outlet

Reviewers note that it doesn’t stand up straight when propped against a wall

The bagless, cordless Eureka RapidClean is another popular vacuum, with over 22,000 reviews and a 4.2-star overall rating. It’s good for wood, tile, and low-pile carpets and converts into a handheld for greater mobility. The vacuum can lay down flat to easily glide under furniture and features LED headlights to highlight dust and debris in those dark places. After charging for approximately three hours, you get up to 40 minutes of cleaning time, which one apartment dweller found was enough to clean their entire space three times. There is a nook feature to prop the vacuum against countertops and tables, but reviewers found it difficult to rest the RapidClean up against a wall. Included with the vacuum are a crevice tool, a two-in-one dusting brush, and a wall mount.

Helpful Amazon review: “I didn’t realize how bad my old cordless vacuum was until I replaced it with this one. I can now thoroughly clean my whole apartment with extra battery life to spare. And this is powerful for being a cordless, bagless vacuum - it gets all the pet fur out of the carpets. Works well on hardwood, laminate, and area rugs. Easy to assemble and change out the attachments.”

Dimensions: 9.8 x 6.3 x 43.3 inches | Weight: 5.26 pounds

7. A Bagless Canister Vacuum With Multiple Attachments

Pros:

Over 38,000 reviews and an overall 4.4-star rating

Includes crevice tool, dusting brush, and multi-surface floor tool

Good for carpets and hard floors

Integrated carrying handle for easy mobility

Cons:

Some reviewers report that the power cord feels a little short

Others reviewers note that the attachments don’t feel sturdy

Carrying the BISSELL Zing canister vacuum around your apartment is easy with its integrated handle and lightweight design. It can transition from carpets to hard floors with one switch and includes a crevice tool, multi-surface floor tool, and a dusting brush. The hose is 4.9 feet long, so you can vacuum while standing up. It’s easy to empty the 2-liter dirt cup, and the filters are washable. It’s also available in a bagged model, in purple or maroon. Some reviewers felt the 15-foot retractable power cord was a little short but reported that the suction and ability to get into hard-to-reach places exceeded expectations.

Helpful Amazon review: “I lived in a small city apartment with no storage space and all types of flooring: hardwood, tile, laminate and carpet. This little guy tackled them all. And he tucks away anywhere, especially if you disassemble the hose pieces. And the retractable cord is a life saver plus it has a really long reach. The SUCTION is amazing, it picks up everything! And it does great with pet and human hair, (I shed a lot) and I have never experience a clog or loss of suction with any of the 3 I have owned. CLEANING out the canister is super simple and quick.”

Dimensions: 14 x 11 x 12 inches | Weight: 10.23 pounds

8. An Upright Vacuum That’s Great For Carpets

Pros:

Over 20,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating

Good for carpets and hard floors

Includes upholstery and crevice tool

Detachable pod to clean areas above the floor

Extendable wand

HEPA filter

Cons:

25-foot cord isn’t retractable

If you have lots of carpets in your apartment, the Shark Navigator is the upright vacuum for you. It has strong suction and a rotating brush to suck out deep dirt but also has a brushroll shutoff option if you’re switching to bare floors that need a more gentle touch. The washable HEPA filter traps dust inside the vacuum, so there aren’t allergens in the air, and the dirt container is easy to empty. One reviewer reported, “I’ve vacuumed my whole apartment many times with it and haven’t had to empty the canister yet.” There’s a 25-foot cord, and the swivel steering makes it easy to maneuver and turn. If you need to clean stairs and furniture, there’s an extendable wand and a detachable pod for more mobility and reach. Included with the vacuum is an upholstery and crevice tool for more specialized cleaning.

Helpful Amazon review: “I am so impressed with this. It is the perfect size! Not too big, not too small. It is absolutely perfect for my apartment. I would even use this in a bigger house! It is very powerful and it fluffed up my carpet in no time. I got so much dirt out of my rug and carpet. Super convenient and easy to assemble. Love this thing. My boyfriend really wanted a canister vacuum but I insisted on this one because of our carpet. he was super impressed with it even though he was skeptical about upright vacuums.”

Dimensions: 15 x 11.4 x 45.5 inches | Weight: 12.5 pounds

9. A Mini Vacuum Cleaner For Table Surfaces

Pros:

Handheld

Portable

Good for surface cleaning

Available in four colors

Cons:

Small capacity

For small messes, a mini vacuum cleaner can really come in handy. Hold it in your palm, and it can suck up crumbs, dirt, dust, seeds, pet hair, and more with a 360-degree blade. It runs on 2 AA batteries that aren’t included (but you can get some here), and the brand recommends using the vacuum in 10-minute increments. There’s a small dustbin that needs emptying, and while the exact capacity isn’t listed, fans report that it can fill up quickly. Available in four colors, one reviewer noted that it’s “the desk accessory I did not know I needed.”

Helpful Amazon review: “I bought this little vacuum because I frequently eat at my desk, and am not the tidiest eater out there. This thing really packs a punch! It's got a very powerful motor, and sucks up crumbs and dust like nobody's business. All it takes are a couple AA batteries, and you are good to go! It's very easy to empty the compartments when it gets full, and the battery power seems to last quite a long time. It may not be as cute as some of the other desk vacuums available here on Amazon, but it's cheap and it gets the job done!”

Dimensions: 3.1 x 3.1 x 2.4 inches | Weight: 4.2 ounces