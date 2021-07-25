To quickly brew a perfect cup without damaging your stovetop, the best tea kettles for glass top stoves are made from smooth, lightweight materials with flat bottoms that are sized to fit your burner. Whether you prefer durable stainless steel or elegant glass, you’ll want to weigh the pros and cons of each material when choosing the best glass stovetop tea kettle.

Stainless steel kettles are an excellent choice because they’re lightweight, durable, and rust-resistant. And if you have an induction glass top stove, stainless steel is usually compatible. However, full stainless steel cookware can have poor heat distribution, so you’ll want to choose a kettle with a layered steel and aluminum bottom for better heat conductivity and a faster boil time. Alternatively, a kettle made from durable borosilicate glass may be more aesthetically appealing and it allows you to see your tea while it brews. Just keep in mind that glass is more breakable, takes longer to heat up than some metal options, and is not induction-compatible. Whichever material you choose, the bottom of the kettle should be wide, flat, and around the same size as your burner so it stays in contact with the heat.

Beyond that, you’ll also want to consider spout design. A gooseneck spout creates a controlled stream for pour-over brewing, while a wide spout is good for quick pours. Some kettles have a whistling alert to let you know when the water is boiling, but you’ll also find a couple of quiet options — though you’ll need to pay closer attention while they’re on the stove. Finally, keep in mind that a 2-quart kettle will make four 8-ounce cups of tea.

Among the best tea kettles for glass top stoves below, you’ll find options that fit your stove and your budget.

1. The Overall Best Tea Kettle For Glass Top Stoves

Capacity: 2.75 quarts

2.75 quarts Base diameter: Approximately 8.75 inches, according to a reviewer

This highly rated whistling tea kettle has a body made from culinary-grade stainless steel and a five-layer core made with steel, aluminum, and iron. It’s safe to use on various glass top stoves, including electric, induction, halogen, and ceramic stovetops. The kettle has an ergonomic cool-touch handle with a thumb-press for easy pouring from the wide spout. It also comes with a stainless steel infuser for making the perfect cup of tea.

One glowing review: “[...] I use it on my smooth glass top stove. In a few minutes, the pot will whistle, and the water is ready to make coffee, Tea or whatever [...].”

2. Best Stainless Steel Kettle On A Budget

Capacity: 2.5 quarts

2.5 quarts Base diameter: 6.77 inches

If you want to spend a little less, this basic kettle is a great choice. It’s made from food-grade stainless steel and has a layer of iron sandwiched between two layers of aluminum and two of steel for fast and even heating. The kettle has a heat-resistant handle and a whistle. Compatible with induction and electric stovetops, the kettle has a completely flat bottom for great contact with a glass surface. It also has more than 700 five-star reviews on Amazon.

One glowing review: “When we moved to a new home, we inherited an induction cooktop which required purchasing new cookware! The set I ordered had everything I needed except a tea kettle. This one is just the right size, shiny stainless steel, a just-loud-enough whistle and cute to look at. Love it.”

3. Best Gooseneck Kettle

Capacity: 1.27 quarts

1.27 quarts Base diameter: 6.2 inches

The gooseneck spout of this tea kettle allows for a steady water flow that’s great for pour-over brewing methods. The kettle has a flat bottom and a triple-layer base of stainless steel and aluminum, making it a great choice for induction stovetops. The tea kettle also has a built-in temperature gauge and a cool-touch handle for a comfortable pour, but it does not whistle. It’s earned the approval of Amazon shoppers with more than 2,600 five-star reviews, and it’s also available in a 34-ounce (1.06 quarts) size.

One glowing review: “[...] The thermometer's probe reaches all the way to the bottom of the kettle, so it will accurately read the temp of even only one cup of water. It heats quickly on my glass-top stove, and doesn't hog counter space [...].”

4. Best Glass Tea Kettle

Capacity: 1.06 quarts

1.06 quarts Base diameter: Approximately 4.33 inches

Want to boil water and brew tea in the same pot? This durable borosilicate glass tea kettle is safe to use on electric stovetops on low heat, and it comes with a removable stainless steel infuser that helps you brew a perfect cup. The non-whistling teapot features scale lines in cups and liters for precise filling, and the nondrip spout allows you to pour with control. Plus, the teapot and infuser are top-rack dishwasher safe, though the lid should be hand washed. While this teapot isn’t induction-compatible, it’s an aesthetically pleasing choice and you can keep an eye on your tea while it brews.

One glowing review: “So this thing looks so simple, it's downright elegant [...] I love the clear measurements on the sides and I really like how the strainer comes right out if you just want to heat some water without tea. It heats up fairly quickly on my electric glass stovetop, even when mostly full of cold filtered water [...].”

5. Best Enamel-Coated Kettle

Capacity: 2.64 quarts

2.64 quarts Base diameter: Approximately 7 inches

If you’d like a pop of color in your kitchen, this enamel-coated stainless steel kettle has extra charm and is available in white, black, and red. The core is made with layers of aluminum, steel, and iron. The kettle has a cool-touch handle, a whistle alert, and a push-button spout opener for easy pouring. It also comes with a mini silicone pot holder.

One glowing review: “You can use the whistle or not. Love the color. Stainless inside easy to clean and maintain. Love the handle doesn't become hot. Love the fact the bottom sits a little above burner on electric glass top stove so it retains the heat better.”