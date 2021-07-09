As someone who has visited and explored 42 of the 50 states, I can safely rank Arizona as one of my top five favorites. It's an incredible place filled with so much Native American history, breathtaking desert landscapes, and of course, some of the most Instagrammable landmarks in the country. From the narrow slots of Antelope Canyon to the towering Saguaro cacti in Sedona, the Grand Canyon State constantly takes my breath away. And while I've explored a good amount of what the state has to offer, these pink places in Arizona are definitely next on my list (or on it again) as I ease my way back into travel.

Prior to 2020, I spent about half of my year on the road. Now that I'm fully vaccinated, I'm anxious to get back to traveling — in compliance with the travel safety guidelines advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), of course. Luckily, so many of the pink places in Arizona are outdoors, making it easy to maintain your distance on your vaxication. Whether it's enjoying a happy hour cocktail on the patio at The Saguaro Hotel in Scottsdale or kayaking across Lake Powell in the Glen Canyon Recreational Area, the outdoor sights of Arizona are nothing short of awe-inspiring.

For vaccinated folks, flying domestically is now considered a safe option if you're as ready for an adventure as I am; just remember to always wear your mask in the airport and on the plane, and practice social distancing whenever you're able. Plus, road tripping is still a wonderful and safe way to travel if you're not comfortable getting on a plane. In fact, I've driven through Arizona countless times (including three times during the pandemic alone) and find that it's an incredible way to explore the state.

As you put together your bucket list for post-pandemic traveling, make sure you keep these pink places in Arizona in mind.

1 Arizona Inn, Tucson 2200 E Elm St, Tucson, AZ 85719 Visit the website Nestled in the heart of Tucson, this humble hotel is a pink lover's dream. Its flamingo-pink walls are ornamented by periwinkle shutters and dense, twisting vines that almost make you feel like you're somewhere a little more tropical. The best part of the space — and the most "Arizona" part of it — is the clusters of giant cacti scattered around the grounds. It's a beautiful place to stay if you're looking for an Arizonian escape in the comfort of a city. 1/11

