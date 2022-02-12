Whether you want a smooth, sleek blowout or a voluminous, textured look, the right blow dryer can help you achieve it without damaging your fine hair. Because fine strands are more susceptible to heat damage, the best hair dryers for fine hair provide gentle, even heating using ceramic technology and have multiple temperature settings so you can control the heat. And though they’re not always recommended for very fine hair because they can get in the way of adding volume, blow dryers with ionic and tourmaline technology can also be a good choice if you’re looking to reduce frizz.

When shopping for the best blow dryers for fine hair, ceramic options are the gold standard because they distribute heat evenly and regulate temperatures well, helping to protect strands from damage. But many blow dryers on the market also use ionic or tourmaline technologies, which emit negative ions to help speed up drying time and smooth the hair. The downside is that negative ions may slightly flatten hair. So if creating volume is your priority, avoid ionic and tourmaline hair dryers or choose one with the option to turn the technology on and off, so you can use it only when you want to tame frizz.

Your hair dryer’s power output also matters. Though styling tools with higher wattage produce more heat to dry hair quickly, they can be damaging to fine hair. Stick to blow dryers with 1,300 to 1,875 watts to avoid heat damage.

The best hair dryers for fine hair below also feature multiple temperatures, and most have several airflow settings and a cool shot button to set your style. And of course, they also have the approval of fellow Amazon shoppers with fine hair — so read on to find the right one for your tresses.

01 The Overall Best Revlon 1875W Shine Boosting Hair Dryer Amazon $27 See On Amazon This ceramic hair dryer from Revlon has three heat settings, two speeds, and a cold shot button. It also has an optional ionic feature you can toggle on and off if you’d like a sleeker style. The hair dryer comes with a diffuser attachment to help create volume and dry curls, as well as a concentrator for directing airflow. The popular hair dryer has more than 3,000 five-star ratings from hair enthusiasts on Amazon, and at 1,875 watts, it can dry fine hair without damaging it. One helpful review: “I have fine, straight hair and lots of it and I'm still finished drying in 5-6 minutes. Much faster than before without the static and damage. Love the setting controls; I use the warm, high setting and it leaves my hair really soft and healthy looking with no frizz.”

02 The Popular Hair Dryer With A 4.7-Star Rating Conair INFINITIPRO 1875 Watt Ion Choice Hair Dryer Amazon $41 See On Amazon With more than 6,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating, this Conair hair dryer is another great choice for fine hair. The ceramic blow dryer has an optional ion setting, along with three heat settings and two fan speeds to choose from. It comes with a volumizing diffuser and a hair-smoothing concentrator. It also has a cool shot button for setting your hairstyle, and it operates at 1,875 watts. One helpful review: “It has incredible "wind" power, and dries hair quickly and gently. I have very fine, straight hair so depend on non-ion flow to get it dry and fluff it up before styling. Once my hair is dry, I use the ion setting on low air flow to add shine and style the ends.”

03 The Best Budget Hair Dryer Revlon 1875W Shine Boosting Hair Dryer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This Revlon hair dryer comes at a great price and is backed by more than 8,000 five-star ratings. But despite the under-$20 price, it’s still a powerful, ceramic blow dryer that operates at 1,875 watts and has three heat settings and two speed settings to choose from. The turbo airflow button helps speed up drying time and can be used on low heat to prevent damage to fine hair. There’s also a cold shot button, and the blow dryer comes with a diffuser. However, it’s an ionic hair dryer and that particular function cannot be turned off. One helpful review: “I have medium length, fine curly hair and needed a low setting and warm air and good diffuser that won't sit right on your hair...check, check and check. Perfect for drying while not blowing your hair around so to break the curl or cause frizz.”

04 The Best One-Step Hair Dryer For Volume Bed Head One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon $33 See On Amazon This three-in-one tool styles, dries, and volumizes hair, all at the same time, and it has earned more than 6,000 five-star ratings. The brush has a mixture of boar and nylon bristles to create texture and volume while being gentle on fine hair, and the dryer uses tourmaline and ceramic technologies for even heat distribution and frizz reduction — but since the tourmaline emits negative ions, it may flatten very fine hair. The styling tool has a power output of 1,100 watts and offers three heat settings: low, high, and cool. One helpful review: “I used it on the high heat setting and finish with cool to set everything. Sooo much easier than the traditional brush and dryer. I have fine, wavy hair so I must brush it if I'm going to dry it and blow it out. This definitely saved me time and my hair looked great!”

05 The Best For Travel Conair 1875 Watt Travel Hair Dryer Amazon $13 See On Amazon With a folding handle, retractable cord, and dual voltage, this Conair hair dryer is perfect for taking with you on a trip. The 1,875-watt hair tool has ceramic and tourmaline technology and non-optional ionic conditioning, so you may want to pack a volumizing brush, too. The travel-friendly hair dryer has two heating settings and a cold shot button, and it has received more than 4,000 five-star reviews. One helpful review: “This hairdryer suits my needs perfectly for the gym [...] I have short fine hair but also not a lot of time and this dries my hair quickly then folds up compactly. Great little dryer.”

06 The Splurge With Precise Temperature Control T3 Cura Luxe Hair Dryer Amazon $295 See On Amazon The only non-ceramic option, this Cura Luxe hair dryer comes from a cult-favorite brand and controls heat digitally so you get a reliable temperature every time. It’s an ionic hair dryer but it also has a volume boost button, so you can get a frizz-free blowout without weighing down your strands. There are also five heat settings — the most on this list — along with two speeds a cool shot button. The 1,875-watt blow dryer even has an auto-pause sensor that stops the airflow when you put it down and restarts it when you pick it up. One helpful review: “I love this dryer, it is worth every penny! I have fine, straight hair, I’ve NEVER been able to get a smooth blow out at home, my hair was always cooked and frizzy in the front. Also it has an excellent cool shot feature for volume!”