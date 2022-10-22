The 75 Best Gifts For Guys Under $35 On Amazon

Guys can be hard to shop for, and that means I often scroll through lists to find new, interesting, and fun things to buy for birthdays, holidays, and other special occasions. But if I’m scrolling through a list to find a gift, I want it to be overflowing with ideas — there’s nothing worse than being unable to find the perfect present (or finding something that’s way too expensive). So, I put together a list with a whopping 75 gifts for dudes that are under $35 on Amazon.

With these 75 ideas, you won’t be disappointed when you make it to the bottom of the page. I mean, there are some seriously genius things on this list, like a unique werewolf-themed game that’s aesthetic for a dinner party but super fun. There’s even an indoor gardening kit with cocktail herbs and fruit or a super sleek tablet holder for the techie in your life.

So don’t waste your time scrolling and scrolling, just get shopping with these 75 great cheap gifts for guys on Amazon.

01 This Bluetooth Eye Mask That’s So Comfy To Sleep In TOPOINT Bluetooth Eye Mask Headphones Amazon $21 See On Amazon This Bluetooth sleep mask lets you listen to white noise through an eye mask instead of setting up your phone every night, and each charge works for nine hours. It has a wireless design and breathable cotton-blend fabric that’s actually comfy to sleep in. It’s even topped off with extra cushioning, so it will block out plenty of light, which is helpful if you want to wear this on a plane.

02 A Unique Beanie That Has A Rechargeable LED Light In The Front YunTuo LED Beanie Amazon $14 See On Amazon This beanie comes with a built-in LED flashlight that’s easy to take out and recharge. It’s even free of annoying charging cords because the compact LED light has a handy USB right on the end of it. Plus, this cozy beanie lets you choose from three flashlight brightness settings. Available colors: 13

03 A Tool Box-Ready Magnetic Wristband To Hold Onto Screws RAK Magnetic Wristband for Holding Screws Amazon $20 See On Amazon This velcro wristband is completely toolbox-worthy because it holds onto screws, drill bits, and more. The strong magnetic design has soft and breathable mesh inside, so it’s comfy enough to wear for long DIY projects. Plus, this durable and adjustable wristband is also compact enough for small tool bags.

04 A Side Sleeper Pillow That Helps Out Your Knees Cushy Form Knee Pillow for Side Sleepers Amazon $15 See On Amazon The quirky shape of this memory foam pillow is actually perfect for between your legs if you sleep on your side. The cushiony, supportive design is supports your knees, and it helps out with lower back pain while stabilizing your muscles and joints. Plus, the machine-washable cover can be washed along with your sheets.

05 These Color-Changing LED Lights That Can Sync To Music DAYBETTER Led Strip Lights Amazon $20 See On Amazon This LED light kit is a super versatile gift that can add a color-changing vibe anywhere and everywhere. It comes with 50 feet of Bluetooth-controlled lights to wrap around the back of a TV or line a hallway or under the kitchen cabinet in fun lighting. To amp up the trendiness of this gift, this light strip can even sync to music.

06 This Devious Party Game With A Cool Minimalist Look Werewolf: A Party Game for Devious People Amazon $14 See On Amazon This card game looks so aesthetic when it’s pulled out at dinner parties, but it’s actually a classic character game that will amp up any gathering. Able to be played with up to 35 people, this game is easy to learn has a ton of different roles to keep it feeling fresh time and time again.

07 A Travel Cord Organizer That Is Water Resistant BAGSMART Electronic Organizer Travel Cable Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep your charging cables and mouse organized as you travel instead of letting them turn into a tangled mess with this clever electronics organizer. Made from a padded water resistant material, this organizer has tons of elastic loops and mesh pockets for cords, a mouse, a portable charger, and HD cards as well as a padded pocket that’s great for a small tablet.

08 A Rechargeable & Super Comfy Necklace Light Vekkia Rechargeable LED Neck Reading Light Amazon $17 See On Amazon This necklace-style LED neck light is bendable and completely adjustable for the comfiest fit. It also has a super slim design that’s covered in soft silicone, so it’s even comfy to wear for reading in bed. This rechargeable light also has three brightness levels and easily folds up in a travel bag.

09 A Tablet Mount That Looks So Sleek On The Wall elago Tablet Wall Mount Amazon $17 See On Amazon This tablet-holding wall mount is perfect for reading recipes during dinner prep, and it comes with easy installation hardware. It’s made of silicone that grips onto a bunch of different types of tablets, and there’s a slim gap in the back so you can still power it up on the wall. This sleek holder is also super gentle, so it won’t scratch your screen.

10 This Workout Cards That Are Durable Enough For The Gym NewMe Fitness Workout Cards Amazon $11 See On Amazon This deck of fitness cards has a large design but a lightweight construction, which makes them easy enough to pack in your gym bag. Each has workout instructions and illustrations to mix up your workout routine. Best of all, each card is moisture-, tear-, and crease-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about them getting messed up at the gym. These fun-to-use cards come in various formats, including barbells, yoga, stretching, medicine ball, and more.

11 This Universal Socket That’ll De-Clutter A Tool Box RAK Universal Socket Tool Amazon $16 See On Amazon Gift this universal socket to help out the guy who has a seriously cluttered tool bag. The stainless steel design has 54 steel spring pins inside that adjust for a universal fit. Basically, this lightweight and compact tool will clean out any toolbox with one too many sockets.

12 A Miniature Non-Stick Waffle Maker That’s Super Versatile DASH Mini Maker Cooking Surface Amazon $13 See On Amazon This miniature waffle maker is a go-to that’s actually super versatile in the kitchen because it works with hash browns and more. This budget-friendly option also has non-slip feet, so it’s super secure no matter what you’re making. Plus, there’s a simple and helpful indicator light on top of this non-stick cooking gadget.

13 A Chic Laptop Case That’s Super Easy To Carry Targus Laptop Bag Amazon $25 See On Amazon This laptop case is a chic gift go-to because you can carry it two ways, either by using the messenger style that’s finished off with a comfy padded strap or by gripping the top handle. In addition to a plush protective sleeve for a computer, this laptop bag also has a compartment with reinforced backing for paperwork and pockets for extra office supplies.

14 A Lightweight, Portable Lantern That Can Be Solar Powered KIZEN Solar Powered Collapsible LED Camping Lantern Amazon $20 See On Amazon This portable LED lantern has so many handy details. First, it collapses, so you can toss it into your backpack without it taking up much space. Secondly, it’s wind- and waterproof, so you can use it outside without worry. Finally, it has a USB port that’s not only used for a quick charge but can also power up your phone. If you don’t have an outlet nearby, this lantern also has a solar panel on top so you can charge it in the sun.

15 This Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet That You’ll Use Every Day Fresh O2 Fresh Australian Kitchen Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Amazon $30 See On Amazon This pre-seasoned cast iron skillet is a helpful gift because it’s super versatile in the kitchen — use it to fry, bake, or sauté. It has two built-in pouring spouts on each side to easily pour out hot oil or extra sauce. It heats evenly and works with all types of stove tops, and it has an extra handle, so you can pop it right in the oven.

16 This Machine-Washable Hammock That’s Portable Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock Amazon $34 See On Amazon This versatile hammock is super easy to clean because the rip-resistant nylon fabric is machine-washable. When you’re traveling, this 24-ounce hammock rolls right up into a tiny drawstring bag to fit in your suitcase, and despite its lightweight material, it can hold up to 500 pounds. Even the included hanging hooks and straps are small enough to carry with you.

17 A Super Handy Grilling Basket That Comes With Accessories AIZOAM Portable Stainless Steel BBQ Grilling Basket Amazon $16 See On Amazon The grilling basket in this kit makes it so easy to add peppers, pineapple, and other small ingredients to the grill without worrying about them falling through the grates. The stainless steel basket with a heat-resistant handle keeps your food secure while you cook. The rest of this kit has bamboo skewers, a basting brush, and even handy heat-resistant gloves, so you can grill ASAP.

18 A Versatile Mini Microphone With A Clip-On Design Miracle Sound Professional Wired Lavalier Lapel Clip On Microphone Amazon $12 See On Amazon This mini microphone is small enough to fit right on your collar, so it’s perfect for recording podcasts or vlogging. It also has an extra-long cord that’s compatible with a bunch of phones and tablets. That means you can even use this clip-on and super clear mic for video calls.

19 A Portable Power Bank That Lasts A Long Time Ekrist Portable Charger Power Bank Amazon $24 See On Amazon This portable USB and micro USB power bank is compact enough to keep in a bag, but you’ll rarely have to take it out. It powers up your phone six to eight times before you actually have to pull it out and recharge it. It also has tiny LED lights to help you keep up with how much battery is left.

20 A Kitchen Torch For Quick & Impressive Cooking Projects EurKitchen Premium Culinary Butane Torch Amazon $23 See On Amazon Gift this kitchen torch to the dinner party host who loves an impressive cooking tool. Though larger than other torches, it’s still small enough to tuck in a drawer when it’s not being used to char shishito peppers or finish off a meringue desert. This unique cooking tool also has a plenty of safety feature like an adjustable flame, finger guard, and a wide, sturdy base.

21 This Unique Moon-Shaped Lamp With A Color-Changing Design GDPETS Moon Night Light Amazon $27 See On Amazon This moon-shaped lamp adds quirky LED mood lighting to any space. It comes with a remote with 16 color options, so it’s easy to create a colorful or a classic white glow with this USB rechargeable light. Plus, this unique lamp also comes with a sturdy wood stand that’ll look chic on any nightstand.

22 This Dinner Party Game That’s Super Compact TableTopics: Questions to Start Great Conversations Amazon $25 See On Amazon This dinner party game is a classic gift that doesn’t take up too much space. It comes with 135 cards with a bunch of questions to start fun conversations, which makes this great for social situations where you may not know everyone. All of these unique queries are packed away in a super compact case that’s easy to toss in your bag.

23 A Unique Neck Pillow That’s The Opposite Of Bulky Desk Jockey Neck Pillow Headrest Support Cushion Amazon $30 See On Amazon This unique neck pillow is a way better gift than the classic and way-too-bulky round neck pillow. It still has all of the memory foam support you want, but it has a compact dog bone-shaped design that aligns your neck. This pillow also has headrest straps to keep it in place on your chair or airplane seat without wrapping it around your neck in an uncomfortable way.

24 A Sleek Lunch Box With Easy Carrying Options Upper Order Reusable Insulated Lunch Box Amazon $19 See On Amazon Gift this insulated lunchbox with two different carrying options to make your guy’s work day lunches a little more put together. The compact design looks sleek enough to pair with any work bag, and it’s leakproof to keep laptops and planners safe. It’s also durable enough for daily lunches with break-resistant zippers, an expandable design, interior pockets, and a reinforced handle.

25 This Microwavable Popcorn Maker With A Compact Design The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $14 See On Amazon You won’t add a bunch of clutter to the kitchen if you grab this unique microwavable popcorn maker. It has a collapsible silicone design that easily collapses for storage after you pop up to 15 cups of your movie snack in just two or three minutes. Of course, this bag-free popper is also dishwasher-safe and comes with a lid.

26 These Compact Ear Muffs That Aren’t Annoying To Wear Luther Pike Seattle Ear Muffs Amazon $13 See On Amazon These ear muffs are so sleek and comfy that any guy actually won’t mind reaching for them when it’s chilly. The low-profile design has a warm and plush fleece lining inside, but somehow it still doesn’t look bulky. Plus, this sleek style also means these earmuffs are super compact for carrying.

27 A Cocktail Serving Set With Unique Whiskey Stones Mixology & Craft Whiskey Glass and Stones Set Amazon $21 See On Amazon Everything about this whiskey-serving set makes it perfect for displaying on a bar cart. There are two glasses with a cool twisted design, sleek stone coasters with whiskey-approved quotes, and an aesthetic set of cocktail recipe cards. Plus, the mismatched and super unique granite whiskey stones come with a pinewood tray for the freezer and tongs for serving.

28 This Silver Ion Gym Towel Set That’s Super Moisture-Wicking Acteon Microfiber Quick Dry Gym Towel Amazon $28 See On Amazon The silver ion treatment on these gym towels makes them extra sweat-wicking, odor resistant, and gift-worthy. This quick-drying set is even made with colorful trim, so you can easily remember which towel you’ve already worked out with. They’re finished off with a loop and a snap to hang them or keep them rolled up in your bag.

29 A Battery Storage Case With A Handle & Tester The Battery Organizer Storage Case with Tester Amazon $22 See On Amazon This shockproof storage case quickly declutters all of those annoying packs and zip top bags of loose batteries. Able to store 180 batteries, this case is topped off a carrying handle to easily take it out of the closet to replace batteries. Plus, there are even bonus spots for batteries in the handle, making use of every single little inch. Best of all, it comes with a battery tester, so you can ditch any duds.

30 A Waterproof & Airtight Bag That’s Super Lightweight Wise Owl Outfitters Waterproof Dry Bag Amazon $19 See On Amazon This waterproof dry bag looks like a simple drawstring tote, but it keeps everything inside completely safe from water at the beach, in the rain, or on a hike. This lightweight bag even creates an airtight seal when you roll it closed, so it can even be submerged in water. It’s topped off with an extra-secure clip that doubles as a compact handle.

31 This Versatile Tripod With An Easy-To-Use Bluetooth Remote Texlar Selfie Stick Tripod with Remote Amazon $20 See On Amazon This phone tripod is so adjustable and versatile, it even turns into a selfie stick. The top extends up to 48 inches while the bottom easily changes from a mini tripod into a handle. This lightweight and portable tool also comes with a detachable Bluetooth remote that’s super handy for photos.

32 This Shower Phone Holder That Won’t Fog Up KUNSLUCK Waterproof Anti-Fog Touch Screen Wall Mount Amazon $10 See On Amazon Yes, this wall-mounted phone holder can go in the shower or next to your bathroom vanity. It has a 100% waterproof design with an easy-to-use touch screen, so your phone is totally useable in the shower. It’s also finished off with a simple adhesive back and an anti-fog screen, so you can see your movie clearly as you shower.

33 A Durable Exercise Ball That Won’t Slide Around URBNFit Exercise Ball Amazon $33 See On Amazon This exercise ball is a super secure option to grab for workouts. It’s completely covered in a non-slip finish, so it won’t slide around while you use it for core work or even if it replaces a desk chair. It’s also made out of anti-burst PVC and comes with an extra air plug, so there are no worries about holes or leaking air.

34 An Aesthetically Pleasing Milk Frother That’s Easy To Use Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon This handheld milk frother is a budget-friendly go-to that looks aesthetic on any countertop, thanks to the stainless steel holder that also means this device doesn’t have to clutter up a drawer. It’s also easy to use with the grippy silicone handle and one simple button on top. You’ll have a flawless foam in just 15 seconds.

35 This Foldable Toilet Stool That Actually Looks Good VaeFae Bamboo Toilet Stool Amazon $32 See On Amazon This toilet stool actually looks aesthetic paired with your bathroom decor because of the 100% bamboo finish. It also has a foldable design, so it’s easy to tuck beside the toilet or in a vanity cabinet. Plus, it has an anti-skid bottom and non-slip surface that’s super secure on all types of bathroom tiles.

36 An Insulated Water Bottle With 3 Different Lid Options FineDine Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle Amazon $21 See On Amazon This sleek water bottle comes with three unique lids that are super versatile no matter what your go-to drink is. It comes with a straw lid for water and a sipper for coffee, but there even a screw-on lid if you fill this triple-insulated bottle with crunchy ice. This stainless steel, shatterproof bottle is also leak-free, no matter which lid you choose.

37 These Handy Car Seat Gap Inserts That Are Barely Noticeable Drop Stop Patented Car Seat Gap Filler (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These neoprene inserts tuck right between car seats, and the sleek black design won’t look out of place. It fits around seat belt buckles to create a barely noticeable barrier that stops your phone, snacks, and keys from falling between the seats. They also come with a super thin light to check between the seats before installing them.

38 This Back Scrubber With A Chic & Exfoliating Design Suntee Exfoliating Back Scrubber & Exfoliating Sponge Pad Set Amazon $14 See On Amazon This back scrubber looks chic hanging next to any shower curtain with its simple quilted design. This cotton honeycomb pattern makes this back scrubber super exfoliating. The fabric feels like a loofa, but it’s machine-washable. In addition to helping you reach the middle of your back, the small handles are perfect for hanging it up to dry after a shower.

39 A Chic Wine Stopper That Actually Seals The Bottle ERHIRY Stainless Steel Wine Bottle Stopper Amazon $13 See On Amazon This durable wine stopper has a compact design that still looks sleek on top of a wine bottle. The outside is coated in a shiny metallic finish, and the inside has a stainless steel core that won’t break off in the bottle. Meanwhile, the top has a small lever for a secure, leakproof seal that will keep your wine fresh for up to 10 days.

40 A Portable Massage Stick That You Can Use All Over Your Body Doeplex Muscle Roller Massage Stick Amazon $16 See On Amazon With free-spinning rollers, this massage stick can offer relief to anywhere on your body, whether you have aching feet, sore shoulders, or a cramp in your leg. It’s 17.5 inches long and has anti-skid grips on the handles, so you can roll without worrying about dropping your massager. It weighs less than a pound, too, so you can just toss this in your gym bag or suitcase.

41 A Nail Clipping Set With A Bunch Of Handy Grooming Tools QLNE High Precision Stainless Steel Nail Cutter Pedicure Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon This compact grooming set comes with way more than a simple nail file — in fact, it has 15 pieces. It’s filled with extra tools for skincare, foot care, and a bunch of other unique grooming tools. Of course, you also get classic clippers, cuticle trimmers, and mini scissors. Plus, the case and all of the handy tools have a chic matching black finish with extra grip for precise grooming.

42 These Flashlight Gloves That Are Completely Water-Resistant MOIPEJO LED Flashlight Gloves Amazon $17 See On Amazon These unique gloves are super handy for DIY projects and mechanics with the built-in flashlights, plus they have a water-resistant design. Each glove has two LED flashlights and a simple button on top that’s easy to reach during a jog. These battery-powered gloves also have an adjustable strap to keep them comfy on hands of various sizes.

43 These 100% Cotton Sleep Pants With Super Deep Pockets Fruit of the Loom Jersey Knit Sleep Pant Amazon $30 See On Amazon These comfy sleep pants with a drawstring waistband are great for lounging around the house because they have extra-deep pockets for tissues, your phone, and more. They’re made with a 100% cotton fabric with a jersey knit finish that’s lighter and more breathable than classic plush sweatpants. Plus, the loose-fitting cuff gives them a cooling fit that doesn’t feel constricting. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — 6X

44 A Mini Knife Sharpener That Fits On The Side Of A Counter KitchenIQ Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener Amazon $11 See On Amazon This knife sharpener has a miniature design, so it can fit in your kitchen drawers when not in use. Even with the compact size, it still has a two-step knife sharpening process to revive dull knives. The bottom of this durable kitchen tool has an angled shape that fits on the edge of your countertop for easier sharpening and extra support.

45 This Compact Data Hub Device That Gives You Extra USB Slots SABRENT 4-Port USB Data Hub with LED Power Switches Amazon $9 See On Amazon This little data hub turns one USB port into four, expanding your laptop’s capabilities. This budget-friendly hub also has easy-to-use buttons to control which devices are me or off at any given time. These sleek buttons even have blue LEDs that light up when you turn each USB port on.

46 A Gentle Acupressure Mat & Pillow That Provide Relief ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon This acupressure set comes with a mat and a matching pillow, so yes, you just have to lay on it. Both the mat and pillow are covered in gentle acupressure points that help reduce tension in your muscles while you relax. This set is also made with a 100% cotton cover and plenty of comfy foam to keep you nice and comfy.

47 These Moisture-Wicking Liners That Makes Hats Comfier NoSweat Golf Hat Sweat Liner (12-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon This pack of 12 moisture-wicking hat liners tuck away inside the front of your go-to hats to make them a bit comfier and prevent sweat from staining them. Each liner has a breathable, moisture-wicking design with plenty of adhesive on the back to stick to hats or helmets, all while extending their life.

48 These Magnetic Glasses Holders That Are Gentle On Clothes Readerest Magnetic Eyeglass Holders (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This set of glasses holders sticks onto tees, button-ups, and more with the gentle magnetic design. The smooth back piece is super comfy, while the stainless steel and low-profile clip on the front keep your reading glasses, work ID, or headphones secure. Meanwhile, your collar or shirt pockets won’t get worn out from hanging your glasses on them.

49 This Gentle Scalp Brush That’s Easy To Use HEETA Scalp Care Hair Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon This scalp massaging brush is easy to work into a grooming routine because it works on wet or dry hair. It’s made with dandruff-reducing silicone bristles, and it’s lightweight enough to carry in a travel toiletry bag. The gentle bristles can help to get out any excess product, all while providing a soothing massage.

50 This Huge Trivia Game That Easily Tucks In A Drawer Hygge Games ...I should have known that! Trivia Game Amazon $21 See On Amazon This trivia game might come with 110 cards and over 400 trivia questions, but it also comes in a small case that’s super easy to tuck in a drawer. This compact design is also perfect for a dinner party because it’s easy to hold a trivia card and a cocktail at the same time. The basic but engaging questions will have you and your friends engaged in lively conversation in no time.

51 These Extra-Long iPhone Chargers With A Sleek, Durable Finish FEEL2NICE iPhone Charger Cable (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon All three of the phone chargers in this set are covered in a braided nylon cover for the sleekest finish that also gives them tear-resistant durability. Not only do these USB and lightning chargers look super nice, but they’re also 10 feet long, so you can use them anywhere.

52 The Fogless Mirror That Sticks Right Onto Shower Tiles HoneyBull Fogless Shower Mirror Amazon $18 See On Amazon This fogless shower mirror is the perfect fit for the guy who likes to multitask. This unique mirror has a stick-on suction cup design, so it’s perfect for shaving in the shower. It has a clear frame that looks super sleek and a handy razor holder, freeing up precious space in the tub.

53 A Trimmable Dress Belt With A Unique Buckle Lavemi Real Leather Ratchet Dress Belt Amazon $22 See On Amazon This dress belt is easy to trim to the perfect size without leaving behind a frayed or DIY’d finish. Instead, it comes with a unique buckle that’s completely removable and a stylish hole-free design. After you cut this leather belt to fit, the scratch-resistant buckle pops right on top for a sleek finish. Available styles: 42

Available sizes: 20-44” — 44-52”

54 A Rechargeable Hand Warmer That Doubles As A Power Bank Karecel Hand Warmer Rechargeable Amazon $27 See On Amazon No matter how you hold onto this USB hand warmer, the double-sided heat design is super cozy. The slim oval-shaped design is easy to tuck in jacket pockets, just like classic hand warmers, but this device has some smart features like three different temperature settings and a battery indicator light. Best of all, these anti-scald warmers are rechargeable, and they can even power up your phone.

55 A Waterproof Fanny Pack That Comes With A Protective Phone Bag Wise Owl Outfitters Waterproof Fanny Pack and Dry Bag Amazon $9 See On Amazon This waterproof fanny pack clips onto your waist just like any other trendy fanny pack, but it actually has a triple water seal and an airtight design, which makes it great for outdoor adventuring. Plus, there’s plenty of extra protection for your phone because it has a waterproof lanyard bag that still lets you see your screen.

56 A Glasses Case With A Separate Side For Your Contact Supplies MoKo Double Eyeglass Case Kit Amazon $13 See On Amazon This genius glasses case has a double-sided design to store glasses and contact supplies. If it’s a contacts day, one side is packed with a neatly organized contact case, mini contact solution bottle, and a handy lens tool. Plus, it looks like a classic glasses case with a chic leather finish on the outside and padding to keep your lenses scratch-free.

57 The Bluetooth Tracker That Can Loop Onto A Keychain Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Nothing is more frustrating than misplaced keys, and this Bluetooth tracker has a handy loop that you can attach to your key ring or bag with ease, though it’s also slim enough to tuck into a wallet. If you can’t find your keys, this water-resistant tile will ring if its within 350 feet; if it’s farther than that, the associated app will show you the last known location. This Tile also works in reverse and can make your phone ring — even if it’s on silent mode.

58 This Magnetic Flashlight Tool That’s Even Helpful In The Car RAK Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool Amazon $23 See On Amazon This miniature flashlight is made with a magnetic design that’s so handy and versatile. It, of course, works for grabbing fallen bolts during DIY projects, but it’s also helpful to keep in the car for grabbing fallen keys. The compact LED light is completely extendable and bendable, so this pickup tool can reach under seats.

59 These Cut-Resistant Gloves That Are Easy To Wash NoCry Cut Resistant Gloves Amazon $12 See On Amazon These cut-resistant gloves are versatile for slicing vegetables on a mandolin or working on projects around the house. You can actually toss this level-five cut-resistant material right in the washing machine after chopping and prepping dinner. This unique fabric is also light, stretchy, and comfy to wear while cooking, even though it’s four times stronger than leather. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

60 An Adjustable Tablet Stand With A Durable Design OMOTON Adjustable Tablet Stand Holder Amazon $21 See On Amazon This tablet stand has a solid metal finish that looks polished on a desk or countertop, but it’s still extra-sturdy and durable. This sleek finish is paired with an adjustable design that props up multiple types of tablets vertically or horizontally. Plus, there’s plenty of protective padding and a built-in charging slot to keep things functional.

61 These Memory Foam Slippers That Feel Secure RockDove Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper Amazon $22 See On Amazon These memory foam slippers are made with the classic slide-on design, but they also feel super secure. The back has a small raised collar, so your heels won’t slide around. These machine-washable slippers even have built-in massaging beads in the arch support and a water resistant outer shell. This unique slipper is finished off with a non-slip rubber design, which makes these great for everyday, all day wear. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5-6 — 9-10

62 These Minimalist Wood Dice That Help You Think Of Dinner Ideas Foodie Dice® No. 1 Seasonal Dinners (pouch) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This drawstring pouch is full of minimalist wooden dice for a pre-meal recipe game, finally answering the question “What should we have for dinner?” There are protein, grain, veggie, herb and plenty of other dice to help you switch up dinner and get creative in the kitchen. This budget-friendly game even includes seasonal dice if you’re choosing recipes after a farmers market trip.

63 A Slim Leather Wallet That Blocks RFID Signals Buffway Slim Minimalist RFID Blocking Leather Wallet Amazon $13 See On Amazon This easy-to-carry wallet might be super slim, but it actually protects all of the eight cards inside. It bocks RDIF signals while the leather finish looks chic enough to pair with any outfit. Of course, it also has an easy-to-access spot for an ID and a pocket for cash, making this a super practical thing to slip into your pocket. Available colors: 29

64 This Breathable VR Headset With A Secure Phone Holder BNEXT VR Headset Compatible with iPhone & Android Amazon $20 See On Amazon This budget-friendly VR headset has a super secure spot for your phone, so you don’t have to worry about it sliding out while you watch a movie. This 360-degree headset is made with an adjustable strap to make it even more secure. Plus, it has a breathable design and eye protection that’s comfy enough to watch an entire movie.

65 This Classic Hoodie That’s Lined With Plush, Warm Sherpa Amazon Essentials Sherpa-Lined Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon Take loungewear to the next level with this pullover hoodie. Though it looks like a classic sweatshirt from the outside, on the inside it’s lined with warm, plush sherpa that makes this an ideal layer for especially chilly days or cozy nights in. This pullover still has all of those classic hoodie features you know and love like a roomy front pocket and an adjustable drawstring at the hood. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 15

66 These Bluetooth Earbuds With 157,000 Five-Star Reviews TOZO T6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case Amazon $22 See On Amazon These Bluetooth earbuds have a small design but mighty sound. Despite their budget-friendly price, they have every feature you could ever want, including a wireless charging case, smart touch controls, a powerful bass, and a waterproof build. Lightweight and comfortable, it’s no wonder why these headphones are an Amazon shopper favorite with over 157,000 five-star reviews.

67 This Sleek Measuring Spoon That You Can Adjust KitchenArt Professional Series Tablespoon Amazon $11 See On Amazon Save a ton of drawer space and streamline the cooking process with this six-in-one measuring spoon. Able to be adjusted from 1/2 teaspoon to 1 tablespoon, this handy kitchen gadget can be used for wet and dry ingredients. Made of food grade zinc alloy and plastic, its Champagne-colored finish is also quite sleek.

68 This Set Of Golf-Themed Pens That Double As A Desk Toy NALAKUVARA Golf Pen Gift Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon For the golfer in your life, it’s hard to beat this set of pens. These slim yet sturdy pens with a soft grip come in three colors and three golf club designs, but that’s only the start of what makes this so fun. The carrying case also has tiny golf balls, a green felt, and a tiny flag that allows you to play a little putt-putt whenever work is slow.

69 A Plant Stand With Easy-To-Clean Vases XXXFLOWER Plant Terrarium with Wooden Stand Amazon $19 See On Amazon This plant stand is made with three bulb-shaped vases that are perfect for trimmed plant stems or even air plants. The sturdy base has a triangular design with a dark wood finish that’ll look great in any room. It’s also easy to pull each of the hanging vases off of the metal rod to clean them.

70 This Mess-Free Grooming Glove That’s Easier Than A Brush Pat Your Pet Grooming Gloves Amazon $8 See On Amazon This mess-free grooming glove is covered in massaging bristles that are the perfect swap for the usual de-shedding brush. These easy-to-clean bristles are super gentle, and they’re even helpful for bath time or puppy and kitty massages. Plus, this super calming glove has an adjustable strap to keep it secure during grooming sessions.

71 This Concentrated Shoe Cleaner With A Scrubbing Brush Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit Amazon $29 See On Amazon This concentrated and long-lasting shoe cleaner works with any of your washable shoes that need some serious love. The kit comes with an easy-to-hold brush to really get the dirt off of canvas, cloth, leather, vinyl, nuback, suede, and more. It’s the best gift for the sneakerhead in your life.

72 This Fast-Acting Quesadilla Maker With Removable Plates Elite Gourmet Quesadilla Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon The guy in your life can have a hot, gooey quesadilla in just about five minutes once you gift them this quesadilla maker. Though the chili pepper handle looks cool and quirky, this gadget has a ton of practical features, namely the non-stick plates that you can remove for easy, efficient cleaning and a drip tray to catch any grease, keeping the kitchen nice and clean.

73 An Easy-To-Start Herb Kit That Takes Cocktails To The Next Level Plant Theatre Cocktail Herb Growing Kit Amazon $23 See On Amazon This miniature gardening kit is way better than windowsill basil because all of the herbs are perfect for cocktails. It comes with classic mint for garnish, cucamelon fruit for unique drinks, and more. As for the basil, this kit has cocktail-ready lime basil that’ll upgrade any sips. This kit comes with six unique seeds, peat discs, pots, and a bunch of drink recipes.

74 This Highly-Rated Leather Journal That Looks So Vintage CooLeathor Genuine Leather Bound Daily Journal Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made of genuine leather and complete with 240 lined pages, this journal looks vintage but has a modern, high-quality craftsmanship. Reviewers absolutely love this gift-able journal and have given it a 4.8-star rating on Amazon. Why? It has an aesthetic strap closure that’s ideal for tucking the included ball point pen in it, and it has a compact size that makes it great to toss in your bag or travel with.