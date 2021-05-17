12 Gemini Gifts Under $50 For The Friend Who's Both Caring & Curious

Your air sign bestie will have heart eyes for days.
Geminis are caring and curious. Ahead, you'll find 12 gift ideas to show how much you care for them in return.
This beautiful print will speak to a Gemini's sociable nature. Titled "Sunshine Friends," the print shows three friends hanging out in fashionable outfits, perhaps at the beach on a summer day. Your Gemini BFF can hang it in their home office, kitchen, or bedroom.