These 2 Fans Met At A 2008 JoBros Concert, Now They’ll Be BFFs 'Til The Year 3000

Thirteen years ago, Brittany Ambrosino and Rosie Sklar met at a Team Jonas pre-party during the New York leg of the Burnin’ Up tour. While the then-teens initially bonded over Brittany’s homemade JoBros shirt and their unique brand of humor — which Brittany describes as enough to “make me laugh until I’m crying” — it’s their love of the JoBros that cemented their friendship and led to their best memories together.

Over the years, the BFFs spent countless nights camping out in NYC or road tripping to Las Vegas to see the group perform. When the brothers reunited in 2019, Rosie and Brittany were there to snap a celebratory “rollercoaster” pose with Nick, Joe, and Kevin at the reunion tour.

So, when Brittany got engaged during the Sept. 28, 2021 Remember This tour stop in New York, Rosie was naturally by her side as the JoBros performed “Gotta Find You” and Brittany’s fiance got down on one knee. Little did she know that Rosie had DM’d the Jonas Brothers’ photographer to capture the proposal, which was later shared on their Instagram. As it happened, Rosie hopped up on her chair to record “like a proud mom,” telling Brittany after, "if there’s anyone I'd bust my ass on a chair for, it's you.”

Even though the Jonas Brothers’ Remember This tour ends today, Oct. 27, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, two best friends and superfans are walking away with the memory of a lifetime. They plan to continue attending JoBros tours together — and have their fingers crossed for a surprise appearance at Brittany’s wedding.

Here's their story:

Rosie Sklar

Age: 29

29 Current Location: Edgewater, New Jersey

Edgewater, New Jersey Zodiac Sign: Leo

Brittany Ambrosino

Age: 27

27 Current Location: Newburgh, New York

Newburgh, New York Zodiac Sign: Gemini

How did you two meet?

Rosie Sklar: We met at the Jonas Brothers concert at Bethel Woods, NY on Aug. 14, 2008.

Brittany Ambrosino: We met in 2008 at the Jonas Brothers' Burnin Up Tour at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in New York (the original site of Woodstock). We both were members of Team Jonas and there was a pre-party happening before the concert where fans could meet up. I remember meeting her and her other friend (whose name is also Brittany) there.

What was your first impression of each other?

RS: We were both pretty young and shy at that time that we initially met, but I remember thinking she was super nice and I loved her homemade JB shirt.

BA: I thought she was super sweet. Rosie was pretty "well known" on Team Jonas. She was always on the message boards and people knew her from that. I remember thinking she was just as nice in person as she was online.

How long have you known each other?

RS: We have known each other for 13 years.

BA: We have known each other for a little over 13 years.

How long have you considered yourselves best friends?

RS: Brittany became one of my best friends in 2010, a couple of years after we initially met at that concert. We’ve been best friends ever since.

BA: I'd say about 11 years. We became close friends after my Sweet 16.

What initially sparked your friendship?

RS: One hundred percent that we were both huge Jonas Brothers fans and also did not live too far from each other. We both ended up working at Macy’s as beauty advisors, so working together brought us even closer.

BA: We had a mutual friend named Rachel, and the three of us would do Team Jonas stuff together because we all lived pretty close to each other. During our first trip to NYC to try and meet Nick Jonas, I noticed how similar Rosie and I were. Rosie and I are really outgoing, and Rachel was very reserved and quiet. She seemed almost embarrassed of how outgoing Rosie and I were. If I made a joke, Rosie would be the only one laughing, and vice versa. During that trip, I realized how much Rosie and I had in common, and from there, we just naturally grew closer to each other. Sorry, Rachel.

Do you know if you are astrologically compatible? Do you care?

RS: I’ve actually never really thought about this. But we balance each other out *perfectly,* so I am going to guess that we are.

BA: I believe Rosie is a Leo and I think Leos and Geminis are compatible. Neither of us care too much or read too much into astrology, though.

What do you do for work?

RS: I work as a freelance makeup artist, primarily in TV/film and corporate.

BA: I am an undergraduate admissions counselor at Mount Saint Mary College. I am currently working toward my master's degree in higher education at Bay Path University.

Have you ever lived together?

RS: We have never lived together, but shared many long nights camping out on the streets of NYC for the Jonas Brothers and other events together. We also spent about a week together in Vegas recently for their current tour.

BA: We have never lived together. The longest period of time we've been together is a week. We have spent many nights on NYC streets camping out or road tripping to concerts. Our most recent was flying to Vegas together for the opening night of the Jonas Brothers' tour.

What’s the longest amount of time you’ve gone without seeing each other in person?

RS: Because of lockdown, we went about a year without seeing each other.

BA: Normally it would be a month or two, but our longest period of time was a year because of lockdown.

How often do you text/call/FaceTime?

RS: Brittany is one of the few people who I know with my same sense of humor, so we text each other often about things only we would understand.

BA: Every few days, for sure. We text a lot most of the time.

What was the last thing you texted about?

RS: We were sending each other Facebook posts.

BA: A Facebook post from someone we used to work with. Rosie and I both worked in the beauty department of our local Macy's for about four years and we are friends on Facebook with all the older ladies we worked with. We always send each other screenshots of the things they say on social media.

What’s the oldest throwback photo you can find of yourselves?

Courtesy of Brittany Ambrosino

BA: This picture was taken in 2011 on the train on our way to NYC for the first time to meet Nick Jonas.

What is your favorite Instagram photo together?

BA: This was the first Jonas Brothers concert we went to together since they reunited as a band. We got last-minute meet-and-greet passes to meet them that night, and overall, it was so perfect. It's one of my favorite memories with her, and this was taken in the pit before the show started.

What’s one TV show you both can agree on?

RS: Not really a show, but scary movies. Brittany has the best commentary during anything scary, which turns it into a comedy for me

BA: I would say either Manifest, Jersey Shore, or You.

What's your favorite underrated thing about each other?

RS: Brittany is one of those friends that you can just always count on, no matter what. She is honest and trustworthy, and always goes out of her way to help others, as I have witnessed countless times throughout the years.

BA: We are stealthy. People think Rosie and I (specifically, Rosie) are super sweet and innocent, but we aren't. We know how to get front row, how to fake a wristband, or where to stand to meet a celebrity. Rosie also has a witty sense of humor, which I think most people wouldn’t expect. She truly is the person I laugh the hardest with in my life. She’s the only one who can make me laugh until my stomach hurts or I’m crying.

What is your favorite memory together?

RS: We have had countless amazing memories throughout the years, and my funniest times are always with Brittany. But I think my new favorite memory is being by her side as she got engaged, and her being by my side as I got married — just days apart. It was so special after everything we have been through together all of these years.

BA: It would have to be our first Jonas concert together after the Jonas Brothers reunited post-breakup. American Airlines and MasterCard were giving away a few meet and greets at almost every tour stop, so Rosie and I had lunch before the show and hypothetically talked about what we would do if we got a meet and greet, never really thinking we would be picked. However, a few hours later, we got the meet and greet passes and met the boys together. They have a song called “Rollercoaster” from their last album, Happiness Begins, that’s one of Rosie and my favorites, so we asked them to pose like we were riding a rollercoaster. The show was perfect, we danced in the pit all night, and it was just so special for the both of us.

What’s one random memory you have of each other?

RS: One time we camped out on the boardwalk of the Jersey Shore to see Ed Sheeran perform at a tiny bar. It totally wasn’t worth the effort because it was so crowded and we couldn’t even see, but we had so much fun doing this together anyway. After the show, we went onto the beach in our jeans and hoodies and immediately fell asleep on the sand.

BA: During the Happiness Begins Tour, we would always sit in the pit when the boys were on the B stage playing a slow song. I have the funniest video of Rosie dancing on the floor, leg kicks and everything, and it’s one of my favorite memories from that tour.

Which one of you is better at keeping secrets?

RS: Probably me because I’m generally more quiet.

BA: Definitely Rosie.

What was your biggest fight about?

RS: I truly cannot think of a time that we ever fought.

BA: We truly never fight and have had very few disagreements. The only thing that comes to mind is back in 2019 when I was upset that she, our friend Maddy, and I were going to drive to a concert, and she couldn't pick me up from my house because it was out of the way. I was definitely cranky that day because I was mad.

Was there ever a time when you considered not being friends?

Rosie: Never, we are fully aware that we’re stuck with each other for life.

BA: Never. We have grown up together essentially. She has always been a true friend to me and she's always been someone I can rely on. I can't imagine her not being in my life.

What’s one word you’d use to describe your friendship?

RS: Adventurous.

BA: Genuine.

Why do you think your friendship works?

RS: Besides us having the same interests, we truly will always have each other’s backs in every aspect of life. We balance each other out so well, and no matter what we are doing, as long as we’re together, we are having fun.

BA: Rosie is super nice, while I definitely am a little more outspoken. I don't shy away from confrontation or conflict, whereas she tries to avoid it. But at the same time, she has a surprisingly dark sense of humor and is hilarious. I think we balance each other out well in that aspect.

What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned from each other?

RS: I have learned from Brittany to always take chances, be confident, and to speak up for myself when needed.

BA: Patience! I am the least patient person in the world. Rosie, more than probably anyone in my life, has seen me at my best, my worst, and every breakdown in between. Rosie knows how to stay calm in stressful situations and to have patience, so I always try to find my inner Rosie when I am feeling overwhelmed.