The JoBros are hitting the road! After canceling their 2020 Las Vegas residency due to the coronavirus, the Jonas Brothers are making up for lost time with an epic 2021 tour. Judging from the title, the Jonas Brothers' Remember This tour is going to be one memorable run.

Fans are already flipping out at the thought of finally catching the JoBros live. After all, they haven’t hit the road since 2019’s Happiness Begins tour. But no one is more excited than the guys themselves, and they shared the big news in a May 19 Instagram post.

“We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce.... WE ARE GOING ON TOUR THIS SUMMER and we're bringing our friend @KelseaBallerini!” they captioned their post. “Had to make sure we could see you guys as soon as we could! Here's to creating a whole bunch of new memories that we'll never forget. Can't wait to see you guys again on the #RememberThisTour!!”

The official tour poster revealed the shows would be “live and outdoors” and would feature a slew of other opening artists in addition to Ballerini.

You can see the Jonas Brothers’ tour announcement below.

Here’s everything to know about the JoBros’ epic 2021 summer tour.

What are the Jonas Brothers’ Remember This Tour Dates?

The Remember This tour will stop at more than 40 cities in the US throughout the months of August, September, and October.

Aug. 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

Aug. 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

Aug. 25 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*

Aug. 28 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre*

Aug. 30 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 1 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sept. 3 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 5 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 7 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

Sept. 9 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 11 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino*

Sept. 12 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 16 – Nashville, TN

Sept. 17 – Nashville, TN

Sept. 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown*

Sept. 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 24 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 25 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

Sept. 28 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 29 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

Oct. 1 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Oct. 2 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Oct. 5 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Oct. 6 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Oct. 7 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Oct. 9 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Oct. 10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Oct. 13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place Amp

Oct. 16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 19 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oct. 21 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Oct. 22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Oct. 23 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

What’s the setlist?

An official setlist has yet to be released, but it’s safe to assume the band will play recent hits like “What A Man Gotta Do” and “Sucker.” Oh, and of course the guys will toss in a few throwbacks! What’s a Jonas Brothers’ concert without a performance of “Burnin’ Up”?

Are there opening acts?

Kelsea Ballerini will be opening the Remember This tour. When announcing her support, the singer shared a stunning cover of the Jonas Brothers’ hit "Burnin’ Up” and said she’s been manifesting this tour since she was 13 years old.

Jordan McGraw will also be opening select shows among other surprise artists.

Merch

The Jonas Brothers have yet to unveil any of their Remember This merch designs in their web store, but there’s still some time to go before the tour starts. They’ll likely share their merch plans shortly before the tour kicks off in August.

How do you get Remember This tour tickets?

Tickets for the Remember This tour go on sale Thursday, May 27, at 10:00 AM local time at JonasBrothers.com/Tour.