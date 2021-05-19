The Jonas Brothers Announced They're Going On A Tour To Remember This Summer
It feels too good to be true!
The JoBros are hitting the road! After canceling their 2020 Las Vegas residency due to the coronavirus, the Jonas Brothers are making up for lost time with an epic 2021 tour. Judging from the title, the Jonas Brothers' Remember This tour is going to be one memorable run.
Fans are already flipping out at the thought of finally catching the JoBros live. After all, they haven’t hit the road since 2019’s Happiness Begins tour. But no one is more excited than the guys themselves, and they shared the big news in a May 19 Instagram post.
“We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce.... WE ARE GOING ON TOUR THIS SUMMER and we're bringing our friend @KelseaBallerini!” they captioned their post. “Had to make sure we could see you guys as soon as we could! Here's to creating a whole bunch of new memories that we'll never forget. Can't wait to see you guys again on the #RememberThisTour!!”
The official tour poster revealed the shows would be “live and outdoors” and would feature a slew of other opening artists in addition to Ballerini.
You can see the Jonas Brothers’ tour announcement below.
Here’s everything to know about the JoBros’ epic 2021 summer tour.
What are the Jonas Brothers’ Remember This Tour Dates?
The Remember This tour will stop at more than 40 cities in the US throughout the months of August, September, and October.
Aug. 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater
Aug. 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater
Aug. 25 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*
Aug. 28 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre*
Aug. 30 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 1 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sept. 3 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 5 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 7 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest
Sept. 9 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 11 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino*
Sept. 12 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 14 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 16 – Nashville, TN
Sept. 17 – Nashville, TN
Sept. 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown*
Sept. 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 24 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 25 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview
Sept. 28 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 29 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
Oct. 1 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Oct. 2 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Oct. 5 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Oct. 6 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Oct. 7 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Oct. 9 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Oct. 10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Oct. 13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Oct. 15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place Amp
Oct. 16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Oct. 19 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oct. 21 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Oct. 22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Oct. 23 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
What’s the setlist?
An official setlist has yet to be released, but it’s safe to assume the band will play recent hits like “What A Man Gotta Do” and “Sucker.” Oh, and of course the guys will toss in a few throwbacks! What’s a Jonas Brothers’ concert without a performance of “Burnin’ Up”?
Are there opening acts?
Kelsea Ballerini will be opening the Remember This tour. When announcing her support, the singer shared a stunning cover of the Jonas Brothers’ hit "Burnin’ Up” and said she’s been manifesting this tour since she was 13 years old.
Jordan McGraw will also be opening select shows among other surprise artists.
Merch
The Jonas Brothers have yet to unveil any of their Remember This merch designs in their web store, but there’s still some time to go before the tour starts. They’ll likely share their merch plans shortly before the tour kicks off in August.
How do you get Remember This tour tickets?
Tickets for the Remember This tour go on sale Thursday, May 27, at 10:00 AM local time at JonasBrothers.com/Tour.