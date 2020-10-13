Whether you work from home or simply want to create the most pleasant space to come back to after a long day, we've got you covered with the best Prime Day deals on things that will make your home ultra-comfortable, cozy, and organized. This year, you have from midnight PT on Monday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 22 to shop, so stock up on all your home essentials, plus some luxe extras, before they’re gone.

Not a Prime member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

With up to 80% off on over a million products, you can be sure that these deals are going to sell out quickly. That's why we've got you covered with our constantly updated and carefully curated lists. Check back often to see what new discounts have dropped, and see more Prime Day content across categories here.

33% Off This Toshiba Smart TV Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD TV, Fire TV Edition Amazon - $298.48 $199.99 See On Amazon With more than 16,000 reviews and a glowing 4.7-star rating on Amazon, this 43-inch smart TV is one of the most popular televisions around for good reason: It comes with Fire TV technology that makes it easy to watch your favorite streaming content on Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and more, and even has built-in Alexa.

21% Off This Roomba Robot Vacuum iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Amazon - $240.49 $189.99 See On Amazon With a sleek design and Wi-Fi capabilities, this iRobot Roomba 692 makes vacuuming a breeze. Advanced sensors help it detect dirt and navigate your home, and you can use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to give voice commands and set cleaning schedules. Get it for a serious discount for Prime Day while this deal lasts.

24% Off The Third Generation Echo Show 10 Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Amazon - $249.99 $189 See On Amazon The Echo Show 10 connects you to Alexa and then to everything you can imagine — from your favorite TV shows to recipes and far-away friends. You can use it to display photographs and even serve as a security camera. The Echo Show boasts a 4.5-star rating and more than 10,000 reviews.

35% Off This Bissell Vacuum For Pet Hair Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Upright Vacuum Cleaner Amazon - $261.52 $169.99 See On Amazon This powerful vacuum features a cyclonic pet hair spooling system that eliminates the need to unravel pet fur from vacuums using your hands. It comes with an LED Lighted Crevice Tool, Pet TurboEraser Tool, and 2-in-1 Pet Dusting Brush and has earned a 4.6-star rating and more than 2,200 rating.

47% Off This Shark Upright Vacuum Shark Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum with HEPA Filter Amazon - $318.85 $168.99 See On Amazon This Shark upright vacuum features a HEPA filter that traps 99.9% of allergens and dust, with the ability to transition from hard floors to carpet and tools that include a Pet Power Brush to lift away stubborn pet fur and hair. Grab one majorly discounted on Prime Day and see why it has a 4.6-star rating and more than 8,600 reviews.

50% Off The Bestselling DNA Test From 23andMe 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test Amazon - $198 $99 See On Amazon Heavily discounted for Prime Day, 23andMe's best-selling genetic DNA test has helped more than 25,000 reviewers on Amazon discover their ancestral history. This specific version of their classic DNA test also offers insight and data on any specific health concerns related to your genetics and ancestry, making it an even better value. It's earned a glowing 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

40% Off This 5-Piece Home Security Kit Ring Alarm Home Security System 5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) Amazon - $199.98 $119.99 See On Amazon Get an amazing deal on this easy-to-install, much-loved alarm system during Prime Day. Each package includes a base, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and even a range extender. Plus, this set works with Alexa to make using it a breeze.

38% Off This Kindle Paperwhite Kindle Paperwhite – Ad-Supported Amazon - $129.02 $79.99 See On Amazon Save on the lightweight Kindle Paperwhite, which boasts nearly 110,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating from book lovers. The waterproof e-reader has a glare-free display and an adjustable light so you can read anywhere — even in bright sunlight.

55% Off This Deep-Cleaning Carpet Shampooer Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine Amazon - $222.20 $99.99 See On Amazon Easily deep clean your carpet with the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe, which uses 360-degree brushes and a suction nozzle to powerfully get rid of any dirt or grime. The process will involve getting your carpet wet, but the device uses hot air to dry your carpet. Additional tools help you target stains anywhere. With more than 32,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall, it's safe to say that a lot of people swear by this useful cleaning tool.

40% Off This 8-Piece Home Security Kit Ring Alarm Home Security Kit (8 Pieces) Amazon - $249.98 $149.99 See On Amazon With a base station, a keypad, a motion detector, a range extender, and four sensors, this home security kit from Ring is a great home upgrade any day. But for Prime Day it's being sold for a discount, so you can outfit any one or two bedroom home with the security you need to feel safe and protected. At just $10 a month, the Ring subscription also gives you 24/7 access to emergency police, fire, and medical response whenever your alarm is triggered.

50% Off This Oral-B Smart Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush Amazon - $199.98 $99.99 See On Amazon If you're really dedicated to brushing your teeth properly, this Oral-B Genius X toothbrush uses AI to coach you, ensuring you don't skip any important areas or use too much pressure. It connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth, and comes with a rechargeable handle, one brush head, a charger, and even a handy travel case. More than 2,800 Amazon reviewers have given this toothbrush a try, earning it an overall rating of 4.7 stars.

42% Off The 6-Quart Instant Pot Duo Plus Instant Pot Duo Plus (6-Quart) Amazon - $120.67 $69.99 See On Amazon The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a nine-in-one heavy-hitter in the kitchen, allowing you to slow cook, whip up fluffy rice, make your own yogurt, and more. With a 6-quart capacity, it has a crystal clear display and one-touch operation that makes it simple to use. It also comes backed nearly 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and you can get it for a major discount for Prime Day.

43% Off These Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones Amazon - $401.75 $229 See On Amazon These noise-cancelling headphones from Bose have a comfortable over-ear design and sound quality that audiophiles love. They have an overall 4.5-star rating from over 21,000 Amazon shoppers, and are currently on sale.

47% Off The Brand-New Fire HD 10 Tablet Amazon All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet Amazon - $150.92 $79.99 See On Amazon Newly launched by Amazon, this 10-inch Fire tablet has 32 gigabytes of storage space, has built-in Alexa voice control, and comes with a case that can be attached to Amazon's Bluetooth keyboard (sold separately), adding even more functionality. On sale for Prime Day, this is a great deal for anyone looking to upgrade their tech.

33% Off The Fire TV Cube Fire TV Cube | Hands-free streaming device with Alexa | 4K Ultra HD Amazon - $119.39 $79.99 See On Amazon Stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD with this Fire TV Cube, which is currently on sale. It's Alexa-enabled, and boasts an impressive overall rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon from over 47,000 shoppers.

33% Off This Popular Steam Mop BISSELL Power Fresh Steam Mop Amazon - $89.54 $59.99 See On Amazon Get rid of 99.9% of germs with this fan-favorite steam mop. It works on most hard floors and offers three steam settings so you can customize your clean. No wonder it has gotten more than 30,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall.

50% Off The New Echo Dot Amazon All-New Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon - $49.98 $24.99 See On Amazon Few products have earned as cult-like a following as the Echo Dot, which has more than 286,000 Amazon reviews and counting, and a 4.7-star overall rating. With the ability to answer questions, tell you the weather, place your Amazon orders, or listen to podcasts or music, the Echo Dot is a multitalented smart home hub. It's on sale during Prime Day.

46% Off The Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) Amazon - $129.61 $69.99 See On Amazon With an 8-inch HD screen, the Echo Show 8 offers so much functionality in its table-friendly design. Use this to make calls, watch videos, play music, follow a recipe, or curate grocery lists, all with built-in Alexa technology. It can also ask as a smart home hub, controlling your Alexa-compatible smart light bulbs, outlets, or other home tech. This device has earned a near-perfect, 4.7-star overall rating from more than 220,000 Amazon users.

40% Off This Smart Electric Toothbrush That Helps You Improve Your Technique Oral-B Pro SmartSeries Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Amazon - $100 $54.99 See On Amazon This smart electric toothbrush from Oral-B is Bluetoooth-enabled, so you can get real-time feedback about the quality of your brushing in order to improve your technique. With more than 4,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating, this popular electric toothbrush has five modes to clean your teeth effectively, and even comes with a charging stand and a travel case.

35% Off This Toshiba Smart TV Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 Amazon - $199.98 $129.99 See On Amazon This 32-inch Toshiba smart TV comes pre-loaded with Fire TV, so you'll be ready to stream your favorite shows as soon as you take it out of the box. It's popular on Amazon with an overall 4.7-star rating from over 16,800 shoppers. Get it at a discount on Prime Day.

38% Off This Indoor Wireless Security Camera Blink Indoor Wireless Security Camera Amazon - $80.63 $49.99 See On Amazon This indoor security camera is on sale for Prime Day and offers a wireless way to keep an eye on your home during the day or even at night, thanks to night vision. It is compatible with Alexa and boasts a two-way audio feature that is available in the Blink app.

30% Off This Smart Reusable Notebook Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon - $37 $25.90 See On Amazon Clocking an overall rating of 4.5 stars and a total of 30,700 ratings on Amazon so far, the Rocketbook Fusion is an innovative notebook that's designed to be reused. To use it, take a photo of your notes to upload a digital version to your preferred cloud service, then erase the page with the included cloth and start anew. The 42-page notebook has a variety of page layouts, including planner, dot-grid, and lined pages. "I love that I only have to keep up with one notebook. Rocketbook keeps me organized and simplified," wrote one reviewer.

50% Off The Fire TV Stick 4K Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon - $49.98 $24.99 See On Amazon The fan-favorite Fire TV Stick 4K boasts more than 633,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. This easy-to-install streaming device lets you watch thousands of movies and TV episodes and comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can quickly play your favorite content. Save big if you act fast.

40% Off Crest Whitestrips Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit Amazon - $49.98 $29.99 See On Amazon This Crest Whitestrips kit comes with everything you need to get whiter teeth at home, including 20 whitening strips and two 1-hour express whitening strips. Wildly popular on Amazon with an overall 4.6-star rating from over 45,000 Amazon shoppers, it's currently on sale for Prime Day.

45% Off The Fan-Favorite Amazon Echo Amazon Echo (4th Gen.) Amazon - $99.98 $59.99 See On Amazon Listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks, and radio stations with this latest version of the Amazon Echo. The spherical design features crisper, clearer sound with stronger bass than its previous iterations, and it promises more accurate voice recognition and faster Alexa responses. With over 59,000 ratings, it's rapidly becoming a fan-favorite.

38% Off This Carpet Cleaner For Pet Owners Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner Machine Amazon - $129.02 $79.99 See On Amazon Boasting more than 43,000 Amazon ratings and an overall 4.5-star rating thus far, the Hoover PowerDash Pet is a must-have for deep-cleaning soiled carpets. It incorporates a special Heatforce technology to dry floors faster, and reviewers have reported that the carpet cleaner is easy to assemble, use, and store.

35% Off This Whole-Home Wi-Fi System Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system (3-Pack) Amazon - $278.46 $181 See On Amazon This Amazon eero Wi-Fi system comes with one router and two extenders, so the smart home hub can cover an up to 5,000 square feet of space. It has a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon from thousands of shoppers.

40% Off The Fire TV Stick Lite Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Amazon - $29.98 $17.99 See On Amazon If you want to stream from all your favorite services without a bulky device, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the perfect choice. It has a slim profile that plugs directly into your TV's HDMI port, and it comes with an Alexa-enable remote for voice control.

34% Off 32.8 Feet Of Remote-Controlled LED Strip Lights Govee LED Strip Lights With Remote Control Amazon - $23.02 $15.19 See On Amazon These cult-favorite LED lights let you bring instant ambiance to your space. You get two rolls of adhesive lights each measuring 16.4 feet, for a total of 32.8 feet of lighting. Select from more than 20 different colors or use the included remote control to turn the lights on or off, adjust the brightness level, or change colors. And the lights boast an extremely long lifespan — 50,000 hours — so you'll be able to enjoy them for years to come.

43% Off This Smart Mini Security Camera Blink Mini Indoor Smart Camera Amazon - $35.07 $19.99 See On Amazon Setting up a home security system is easy with the fan-favorite Blink Mini, which has garnered nearly 110,000 ratings on Amazon and an overall 4.5 stars. The Wi-Fi-enabled camera features motion detection, night vision, and two-way audio you can use as an intercom. At such a huge discount for Prime Day, it's practically a steal.

50% Off This Samsung Soundbar SAMSUNG HW-T650 3.1Ch Soundbar with 3D Surround Sound (2020) Amazon - $399.98 $199.99 See On Amazon This Samsung sound bar is majorly on sale, so take this opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment center with movie theater-quality 3D surround sound. It boasts an impressive overall 4.5-star rating on Amazon from over 11,000 shoppers.

44% Off These Bose Wireless Headphones Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones Amazon - $230.36 $129 See On Amazon "The sound quality is exquisite. I have heard notes in both the music and the artists voice that I haven't heard before," one customer raved about these wireless Bose headphones, and with a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 22,000 reviews, lots of people agree. During Prime, get them on sale.

38% Off This Smart iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum Amazon - $806.44 $499.99 See On Amazon This Roomba vacuum has all the features you want in a robot vacuum, from a self-cleaning function and smart mapping to Alexa-enabled voice control. It boasts over 4,600 five-star ratings on Amazon, and this Prime Day you can get it for a major discount.

38% Off The Instant Pot Duo Nova Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Amazon - $80.63 $49.99 See On Amazon This incredibly popular Instant Pot (with a 4.7-star rating and more than 159,000 reviews) has revolutionized the way people cook, making meals faster, easier, and simpler — and it can be yours for a great price on Prime Day. This model can cook up to 3 quarts and features 14 one-touch programs and seven cooking functions that include a pressure cooker, rice cooker, and yogurt maker.

50% Off The Third Generation Echo Dot Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker With Alexa Amazon - $39.98 $19.99 See On Amazon Get the third generation Echo Dot smart speaker for a great deal this Prime Day. This small-but-mighty Alexa-enabled speaker boasts an impressive 4.7-star rating from over a million Amazon shoppers who say it's super useful.

44% Off This Outdoor Security Camera Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera Amazon - $89.27 $49.99 See On Amazon This highly-rated Blink outdoor security camera is on sale for Prime Day and boasts over 36,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. It's Alexa-compatible, and the HD camera has a two-year battery life.

55% Off This Slim Keurig Coffee Maker Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker Amazon - $111.09 $49.99 See On Amazon This wildly popular slim Keurig coffee maker boasts an impressive 4.6-star overall rating from over 23,800 Amazon shoppers. It has a 4-cup capacity, and can brew 8-, 10-, and 12-ounce cups of coffee.

30% Off This Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven, 7.5-Quart Amazon - $61.99 $43.39 See On Amazon This enameled cast iron dutch oven distributes heat evenly and can be used for baking, broiling, roasting, and more. Not only is it a versatile addition to your kitchen, but it also has over 19,500 reviews and an impressive 4.7-star rating. Get it for a great deal if you act fast.

58% Off This Cult-Favorite Ring Light Neewer RL-12 LED Ring Light Amazon - $80.74 $33.91 See On Amazon This 14-inch LED ring light is perfect for illuminating your face while you do your make up, jump on a Zoom, or film a video. With the backing of 8,000 Amazon reviewers and a 4.7-star rating overall, this popular lighting solution comes with its own stand, carrying case, smartphone clamp, and button to shutter images or stop and start recording videos.

51% Off This Popular Collagen Powder Garden of Life Grass Fed Collagen Peptides Powder Amazon - $43.98 $21.55 See On Amazon This collagen powder may help promote healthy skin, hair, and nails. Garden of Life's grass-fed collagen powder has thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon, and you can get it now for a great deal.

32% Off This 21-Pack Of Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers Rubbermaid Easy Find Food Storage Containers (Set Of 21) Amazon - $29.38 $19.98 See On Amazon With this robust set of Rubbermaid food storage containers, you'll always have the right size on hand for your leftovers. It features 21 BPA-free containers in sizes ranging from half a cup to 7 cups, and all pieces are safe to use in the microwave or dishwasher. Perhaps the best feature, though, is the design of the lids, which have vents to minimize splatters in the microwave and also a stackable design to streamline storage.

30% Off This 24-Pack Of Light Bulbs Sylvania 60-Watt Soft White Light Bulbs (24-Pack) Amazon - $21.99 $14.69 See On Amazon Stock up on this 24-pack of soft white bulbs that boasts a stellar 4.8-star overall rating after more than 8,000 reviews. The 60-watt LED bulbs are a great way to save money in the long run, too — each one lasts for up to seven years.

33% Off This 2-Pack Of Seriously Popular Tank Tops Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank (2-Pack) Amazon - $14.93 $10 See On Amazon Stock up on these warm weather must-have tanks in two dozen different color combinations. Made from a soft and breathable blend of cotton, modal, and elastane, they're machine-washable and backed by a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 22,000 customers have weighed in.

33% Off Crest Whitening Toothpaste Crest 3D White Toothpaste (4-Pack) Amazon - $14.91 $9.99 See On Amazon This Crest toothpaste has earned a near-perfect 4.8 stars overall with nearly 40,000 reviews. During Prime Day, you can stock up on a four-pack packed with whitening power and cavity-fighting ingredients for a great price.