Book These Airbnbs For College Football Rivalry Weekend This Thanksgiving

It’s November, which means that the football season is quickly winding down. Luckily, there’s still the big rivalry weekend to look forward to over Thanksgiving, and many stadiums have re-opened their doors to fans to celebrate. If you’re ready to cheer on your favorite team in person, check out some of the best Airbnbs to stay at for college football rivalry weekend during Thanksgiving 2021.

Some of college’s biggest rivalries are playing over the Thanksgiving weekend, and not all of them are located in a city. There are some great college towns to explore before and after you hit the stadium, and they’re likely places you may not have visited before. Take quaint Ann Arbor, Michigan, for example, where the University of Michigan will face off against rival Ohio State on Nov. 27. Located just outside of Detroit, this town is known for its breweries and lively Main Street area, and it’s easily walkable. That said, if you’re craving some time in a big city, there are games going on in Atlanta and Minneapolis, too.

Just remember, the CDC still recommends delaying domestic travel until full vaccinated, and you should make sure to follow all local health guidelines. If you’re all ready to go, be sure to check out these amazing Airbnb rentals, and get your pom-poms ready for college football rivalry weekend for Thanksgiving 2021.

Michigan Versus Ohio State Airbnb Game Day: Nov. 27 at 12 p.m. ET. During Thanksgiving rivalry weekend, you can rent this luxe home in Ann Arbor, Michigan, which is super close to the stadium. It has three beds and one bathroom, and the whole place is impeccably charming. From the Michigan-shaped cutting board in the kitchen to the quaint coffee bar, it’s the perfect place to hang out and relax before you head to the stadium.

Alabama Versus Auburn Airbnb Game Day: Nov. 27 at time TBD. This mid-century modern house is still available to rent in Auburn, Alabama for Thanksgiving rivalry weekend. It features three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, so there’s plenty of space to bring a couple of extra football fans with you. You could explore Auburn before the game, or grab a drink from the super fun orange fridge while watching the pre-game at home.

Florida Versus Florida State Airbnb Game Day: Nov. 27 at time TBD. The “Owl’s Roost” is an adorable single-unit home nestled into the woods on a private drive. While it may feel like you’re off the beaten path, this Airbnb rental in Gainesville, Florida, is just a short drive to the University of Florida stadium. It’s the perfect size for three guests, and there’s a gorgeous view of the woods from the peaceful back deck.

Oregon Versus Oregon State Airbnb Game Day: Nov. 27 at time TBD. You can rent out this little “art studio” in Eugene, Oregon just in time for the big Thanksgiving rivalry game. It features vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan that makes it feel spacious and homey, and you can sit on the porch with up to three guests and enjoy the natural landscape. Even though this rental seems far from civilization, it’s actually only a 30-minute walk and five-minute car drive to the stadium.

Ole Miss Versus Mississippi Airbnb Game Day: Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET. This historic residential home is only one block from Ole Miss and the stadium, making it the perfect spot to rent for the Thanksgiving weekend. You and three other guests get the whole home to yourselves to enjoy the clean, modern kitchen and cozy living room. You can also take a walk to some of Oxford’s restaurants and entertainment venues, or stroll along the campus.

Wisconsin Versus Minnesota Airbnb Game Day: Nov. 27 at time TBD. Up to six guests can stay comfortably at this downtown Minneapolis apartment for rent. You can literally see the University of Minnesota campus from the window, making it an easy walk, or you can hop on the Light Rail Transit (LRT) for a quick ride to the stadium. There are two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and plenty of cozy space to lounge before the game.

Georgia Versus Georgia Tech Airbnb Game Day: Nov. 27 at time TBD. There’s so much to do before and after the big Thanksgiving game when you stay at this high-rise condo in the heart of Atlanta. You can step right outside your door to start exploring the city or take a quick walk to the stadium. But with the gorgeous skyline city views and comfortable, yet modern, decor, you may just want to hang out and relax at home for a bit.

Clemson Versus South Carolina Airbnb Game Day: Nov. 27 at time TBD. This “hangar home” in Columbia, South Carolina is one of the best Airbnb rentals for Thanksgiving rivalry weekend. This cozy house backs up to an old airport hangar, and has been completely renovated. You and three other guests can enjoy the luxe, modern appliances or furniture, or step out to enjoy the city.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirementsbefore you depart.