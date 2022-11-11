Candles, hand soaps, and wall scents — oh my! Bath & Body Works really is the go-to place to shop for all your, well, bath and body needs. They not only carry self-care essentials like lotions and body washes, but they also have Insta-worthy home decor and purse must-haves in the form of hand sanitizers and lip glosses. You can find a gift for anyone on your list this holiday season and shop early with Bath & Body Works’ Pre-Black Friday deals this year.

When you think of Bath & Body Works, their amazing variety of scents and fragrances may come to mind first. Classic scents like Cucumber Melon and Japanese Cherry Blossom are nostalgic AF, but right now, Bath & Body Works also has their annual holiday collection in stores and online. The festive scents this year include fan-favorites like Twisted Peppermint and Fresh Balsam, plus over 20 new scents like ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and Merry Maple Bourbon. Whether you’re looking for something fruity and fun or fresh and floral, Bath & Body Works has it and 70 of their fragrances are included in one of their biggest pre-Black Friday deals.

How To Shop Bath & Body Works’ Pre-Black Friday Deals 2022 Early

If you want to get an even bigger jumpstart on your holiday shopping this year, Bath & Body Works is having an early sale on their Wallflower products beginning Nov. 15. In stores and online, shoppers can snag Fragrance Bulbs for just $3 and select Scent Control Plugs for $12. A few of the Decorative Plugs will also be on sale for just $6. These Wallflower scents really do make your entire home smell like a Christmas tree or apple orchard depending on which fragrance you choose.

The sale will only be Nov. 15 through Nov. 16, and there will be a limit of 20 Fragrance Bulbs per person with 70 fragrances to choose from. If you shop with the Bath & Body Works app, you will receive additional rewards points with your order that you can then put towards your Black Friday shopping later.

The Scent Control Plugs are not only super cute home decor, but allow you to switch up how much fragrance your home gets. For instance, if you have your plug in a smaller room, you may want to set the scent control on low versus your large living room. The plugs that are part of the sale are also festive like the Knit Snowman Plug and Hot Cocoa Dog Plug, so your home will be trendy and ready for whatever holiday party you’re throwing.

Right now, Bath & Body Works also has a buy one, get one free sale on all their candles. This includes their new holiday scents, like The Perfect Christmas ($27) and Merry Cookie ($26). Other sales include buy three, get one free on their full-size body care items and get five hand soaps for just $25. Their hand soaps are typically $8 each, so that’ll save you around $15. If you can’t wait for their Wallflower sale on Nov. 15, you can also snag five Wallflower scents for just $25 as well. There’s also a deal on room sprays where you can mix and match any three for just $22.

If you’re someone who likes to have your purse Mary Poppins-style with everything you need in it, you’ll love the buy three, get one free sale on all travel-size items, lip products, and hand creams. The travel promotion is also great for your friends with wanderlust, so you can fill their stockings. They’ll also need some hand sanitizer, which Bath & Body Works has a pre-Black Friday sale for too. You can get a pack of five hand sanitizers for just $8. They have packs with just one scent like Winter Candy Apple or variety packs that include holiday favorites.

What Will Be Bath & Body Works’ Black Friday Deals 2022?

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For anyone holding out on Bath & Body Works Black Friday deals, they will have “epic sales on hand soaps, Wallflowers, Aromatherapy,” and more this year, according to their preview. It may be the best time to stock up on your fave products. While they haven’t officially announced details of their Black Friday sale, there could be a deal on soaps. Since you know you’ll need soap for your home all year long, you could use the Black Friday sale to be prepared for all of 2023. The same goes for body washes, wall scents, and candles. After all, you can never have too many candles. Plus, you could look ahead and get birthday gifts for all your besties and family members at a discount now and not have to worry about the stress of finding a last-minute gift when the day comes.

Bath & Body Works also revealed in their preview that they will have a “super-giftable Black Friday box” for shoppers this year. Last year, Bath & Body Works had a similar Black Friday box that included nine products like a candle, hand sanitizer, and cozy socks in a holiday-themed box. This year’s box is sure to be just as good and “extra-festive.” To get a head start on your holiday shopping, be sure to sign up to find out about the Bath & Body Works Black Friday deals 2022 as soon as they’re available. The site allows you to sign up by email, text, or you can even join their rewards program for even more deals.