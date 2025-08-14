11 Bama RushTok 2025 PNMs To Follow Before Bid Day

For the chronically online, mid-August means one thing: RushTok is back, baby. Since 2021, undergrads at the University of Alabama have been going viral for their rush videos. From the choreographed dances to the convocation day GRWMs, it’s impossible to look away from Bama Rush 2025.

On TikTok, this year’s PNMs (potential new members) have been chronicling the highs and lows — and, of course, outfits — of Bama Rush, gaining thousands of views and followers along the way. As one fan put it on X, “[It’s around that time where bama rush consumes my life.” Another tweeted, “my secret guilty pleasure is bama rush tiktok every year.”

Whether you’re tuning in to watch every viral video (or prefer checking out the price breakdowns of Bama Rush OOTDs), there’s a little something for everyone. And with Bid Day coming up on Aug. 17, now’s the time to get caught up on everything that’s happening on Sorority Row.

Already, there are a few standout stars who are taking Rush by storm. To stay up to date on all things Bama Rush, here are 11 PNMs to follow now.

Izzy Darnell TikTok: @izzy.darnell Kylan Darnell — aka the reigning queen of #RushTok — is a senior, so this will be her last year participating. But have no fear, her younger sister Izzy Darnell is a PNM this year. Already, she has 1 million followers on TikTok. You can follow her at @izzy.darnell.

Tenisha Castle TikTok: @tenisha.castle Tenisha Castle is one of RushTok 2025’s breakout stars. With over 32,000 followers (and millions of views) on TikTok, she has plenty of people in her corner. Her sweet demeanor and preppy style have also drawn comparisons to Bella Grace, who went viral for rushing in 2023. Follow her at @tenisha.castle.

GiGi Metrock TikTok: @georgiaatbama GiGi Metrock has been sharing tidbits of her freshman year at Bama (so far) on TikTok. On her first RushTok video, she got over 150,000 views. You can find her at @georgiaatbama.

Jaelyn Hanna TikTok: @jaelyn_1289 Jaelyn Hanna already has over 12,000 followers on TikTok, and her Bama Rush content has been earning her tens of thousands of views. She’s originally from Valdosta, Georgia, and you can find her at @jaelyn_1289.

Kendle Wright @kendlegirl24 Kendle Wright is a freshman at the University of Alabama, and she’s rushing. Wright is part of UA’s sport management program, and has been sharing her OOTD’s on TikTok to nearly 5,000 followers. Her first OOTD video has amassed over 190,000 views and 29,000 likes. You can find her on TikTok @kendlegirl24.

Jenna Smith TikTok: @jennat0314 Jenna Smith is a sophomore at the University of Alabama, and she’s rushing. Her video about the Open House round of rush has over 460,000 views and nearly 40,000 likes. She has 44,000 followers on TikTok. Her username is @jennat0314.

Ainsley Boucek TikTok: @ainsleyboucek Ainsley Boucek is a freshman on the University of Alabama’s cheer team. Her first RushTok video gained over 100,000 views on TikTok, and people are continuing to tune in to watch her rush journey. (She often posts with her roommate, Emma Lipkin, but more on her later.) Already, Ainsley has over 15,000 followers on the platform. Follow her at @ainsleyboucek.

Emma Lipkin TikTok: @emmalipkkin Emma is Ainsley’s roommate, and she’s also a cheerleader at Bama. On TikTok, her first RushTok GRWM video has over 550,000 views, and she’s gained over 15,000 followers. You can find her at @emmalipkkin.

Sadie Serfass TikTok: @sadieserfass Originally from Philadelphia, Sadie Serfass is rushing at the University of Alabama this August. She’s been going viral for her Rush OOTD videos (her first one has nearly 250,000 views) and has also shared all the deets on her rush bag. Follow her at @sadieserfass.

Leah Herrick TikTok: @herrick_8 Leah Herrick is a pageant queen. In 2025, she won USOA Teen Maine 2025 and placed as the second runner-up in the United States of America's Teen National Pageant. Her video about Convocation got over 200,000 views. Her TikTok username is @herrick_8.

Becca Bittman TikTok: @beccabittman Becca Bittman is rushing this year. The Boca Raton native’s TikTok for Day 1 of rush got over 1 million views on TikTok, and she has over 13,000 followers on the platform. She’s also an ambassador for Alani Nutrition. You can follow her at @beccabittman.

Additional reporting by Emily Sorkin.