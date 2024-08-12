Get Ready For Bid Day By Following These Bama Rush PNMs

Every summer brings in a new batch of University of Alabama sorority hopefuls, eager to start their rush experience and share every detail on TikTok. Bama Rush went mega-viral for the first time back in 2021, prompting an
HBO documentary and creating internet stars like Grant Sikes and Kylan Darnell.
For the fourth year in a row, the cultural phenomenon is set to take over the internet. This year’s rush is already in full swing, running from Aug. 10 until Aug. 18. As one fan on X, formerly called Twitter, put it, “the best time of the year has came, it's
Bama rush time!” Another wrote, “Just made it to Bama Rush Tok…I’m ready.”
Already, University of Alabama students
are posting about their OOTDs, rush bags, and dorm decor. But if your For You Page has not been infiltrated by RushTok yet, here are some PNMs to follow in order to get your algorithm on track. Jenna Smith
Jenna Smith is part of the University of Alabama Class of 2028. The Ohio native
is gaining some traction on TikTok for her videos preparing for freshman year and sorority rush. Earning over 130,000 views on both her rush bag TikTok and her dorm decor TikTok, Smith already has plenty of people invested in her Bama Rush journey. Emma Young
Emma Young, who is originally from Boston, is entering her freshman year at the University of Alabama. Young already has over 11,000 followers on TikTok, and she’s started chronicling her rush journey, even sharing a
blooper reel of her PNM video. Mayce Chandler
Mayce Chandler is another PNM to watch for this season of Bama Rush. Chandler, who is from Alabama, already has over 31,000 followers on TikTok, and plenty are tuning in to watch her rush journey. As one commenter put it, “Following bc i have a feeling
you’re going to rush & be a main character.” Chandler planning on studying to be a lawyer at Bama. Taylor Smolcich
Taylor Smolcich is from the Chicago area, and she’s also heading to the University of Alabama with plans to rush. She’s been sharing some BTS moments of her summer so far, including her time at
Bama Bound (an orientation program for incoming students). Cassidy Villanueva
Cassidy Villanueva is heading from New Jersey to Bama for her freshman year. She’s made a few TikToks about her journey so far, including a joke about
overpacking for school. Even before rush officially started, she hinted she’d be taking part by adding the #bamarush hashtag on some videos. Hannah Willis
Hannah Willis already has over 11,000 followers on TikTok. Originally from Florida, Willis has already shared some videos from Bama Bound,
posting an OOTD and a clip to the “Roll Tide Roll” cheer. Aysia Jackson
Aysia Jackson is part of the University of Alabama Class of 2028. She’s originally from Montgomery, Alabama. Though she hasn’t posted about rush yet, she did show up in another videos from another PNM (Hannah Willis).
Kendall Jolly TikTok: @notkenjaminfranklin
Kendall Jolly is another incoming freshman at the Bama. From Dallas, Texas, Jolly has been consistently posting about her pre-rush preparations — including a
luxury shopping haul for her outfits. Payton Carstensen
Payton Carstensen is originally from Memphis, Tennessee, but she’s heading to the University of Alabama Honors College for school. Carstensen is a nursing major, and her video about picking her classes and getting ready for rush and game days has over 700,000 views.
Joanie Livadariu
Joanie Livadariu is coming from her hometown of Denver, Colorado to attend Bama. She’s shared a few videos about the school already, including her
Bama Bound haul (which gained over 100,000 views). As one commenter put it, “this is my bama rush girl.” Olivia Ochoa
Texas native Olivia Ochoa is also part of the University of Alabama Class of 2028. Her OOTD
video from Bama Bound has over 120,000 views on TikTok — a good sign that any similar #RushTok videos will also gain traction on the app. Don't miss a thing
