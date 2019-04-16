40 Clever Bachelorette Party Captions For Your "I Do" Crew Pics

Your friend got engaged, and then asked you to be part of their bride squad. While you can't wait to stand by their side at the ceremony and celebrate at the reception, you know you have the bachelorette party to look forward to before all of that. This is your time to shine as a bridesmaid, planning the most perfect party your friend will remember forever. That's why you can't forget even the little things, like having clever bachelorette party captions ready to pair with all the pictures you plan on taking.

Maybe you’re planning a week-long vacay so that your bestie can escape the stress of wedding checklists, or perhaps a fun weekend staycation at a cute Airbnb. Pictures are mandatory, no matter where or how long the celebration may be. If you have plans to rock matching swimsuits and catch rays poolside, you'll want to snap selfies of the "I do" crew chilling on an oversized pool float. Maybe you're going to a club, which means a few Boomerangs of you on the dance floor are in the near future. Plans may vary, but you’re guaranteed to snap at least one group pic of everyone surrounding the bride-to-be. It’s a must.

When you're ready to post that pic or photo-dump on the 'Gram, you'll want to pair it with bachelorette captions that fit the party mood perfectly. Use some clever bachelorette quotes for LOL-worthy snaps, and funny bachelorette party quotes for all your candids. Since you already have so much planning on your plate, make social sharing easier with this list of ready-to-go quotes.

"Bach and boujee." "Bach, please." "It's the final countdown." — Europe, "The Final Countdown" "Making a last splash." "The final flamingle, because someone’s no longer single." "Sea you later. Off to the bach party." "The best 'I do' crew around." "Good times and tan lines with the bride." "Bachelorette party mode: on." "The last sail before the veil." "You can't sit with us." — Mean Girls "Mermaid to have fun." "We all said, ‘Yassss!’" "Keep calm and get your bachelorette on." "I solemnly swear that I am up to no good." — Harry Potter "Watch out: Here comes the 'I do' crew." "OK, ladies, now let’s get in formation." — Beyoncé, "Formation" "I'm ready to paaartyyyy!" — Bridesmaids "Engaged AF." "Nacho average bride crew." "She's not a regular bride, she's a cool bride." "Getting nauti with the crew. #SeasTheDay" "Aloha, beaches." "To love, laughter, and happily ever after." "Let's look on the bride side." "Sun, sand, and a ring on her hand." "Something borrowed, something blue, we party harder than you." "Before you say, 'I do,' let's have a party or two." "Birds of a feather celebrate together." "'Til death do us party.” "She's the wife of the party." "It's the last fling before the ring." "Raising hell before the wedding bells." “Wine flies when you're having fun.” “This is not a regular bachelorette party, it’s a cool bachelorette party.” “Felt cute, might party with the bride tribe later.” “Next stop: wedding.” “Here’s to living on the bride side.” “How Merlot can you go?!” “Find your lobster and we’ll seas the day.”