For the chronically online, the best part of Halloween isn’t the candy or parties — it’s opening Instagram to see what your favorite creators dressed up as, of course. And this year, internet stars Madi Monroe and Avani Gregg are taking spooky szn by storm, one bestie costume at a time. This week, the creators have been showing off their wildly creative duo costumes through photo dumps and reels.

So far, they’ve dressed up as the party from Saltburn, Jenna Ortega and Sabrina Carpenter (in the “Taste” music video), Sonny Angels, and characters from Scream and The Purge. Next up? Expect to see the pair take on Magic Mike.

“This year, everyone has been going all out on Halloween,” says Gregg, who has 16.2 million followers on IG and 42 million on TikTok. The 21-year-old Indiana native says it’s the first year since she’s moved to LA that she’s really seen people in the city get excited about the holiday. Even better, she says she’ll still be celebrating next month.

While they both DIY and use store-bought items (they’re constantly sending each other Amazon links) for their costumes, they each have different Halloween aesthetics. “Avani is more into makeup and scary,” says 20-year-old Monroe, who has 4 million followers on Instagram and nearly 17 million on TikTok. “I like full-body painting — I have all of the stuff,” says Gregg, who’s known for her makeup tutorials.

Monroe and Gregg prefer being iconic duos to dressing up solo because they can easily pull from pop culture and they get to collaborate. Of their bestie costumes, the one they agree represents their friendship the most is their Saltburn party costume. (It’s also gotten the best reaction — several friends have asked to borrow it.)

The two start planning their costumes in advance (yes, they both have ideas for next year already), seeking inspo from their social media feeds. “These trends go so fast right now. I see a lot of old movie edits — that’s definitely inspired [me],” Avani says. They also get ideas from fellow creators, including Zoi Lerma aka @Zoifish (“I love how she films her videos,” Monroe says), James Charles, and Dabz (@dabinkimm).

As OG TikTokers, Monroe and Gregg are total pros at making content by now, but they still have a blast when they get to do it together (think: lots of laughter) — even when there’s a mishap. Monroe shares that her shirt ripped while they filmed content for their Jenna and Sabrina costumes.

For others looking to pull together a last-minute costume with their best friend — Monroe says it’s easy — oftentimes, all you need is jeans. (“Find at least two or three pieces you both have in your closets and work from there!”). If you’re already thinking ahead to next year, they recommend planning your BFF costumes a few weeks ahead. “We love DMing inspo to each other on IG and swapping product links," they say.

It’s also about being recognizable but unexpected (aka you don’t have to be the *main* characters from a movie). The duo admired friends who dressed up as the dancers from Coraline this year.

Next up for the besties: Magic Mike ‘fits and celebrating Halloween well into November.