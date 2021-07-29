You’ll be ready to spread the love.
The new moon in Leo on Aug. 8 will be right up your alley. The sun and moon joining forces in Leo in your fifth house of creativity ask that you lean into what brings you the most joy. Your go-getter nature deserves to sit back and have some fun every now and then.
On Aug. 8, you'll experience exciting new beginnings at home. Expect encouraging support from a family member, or good news pertaining to that cute apartment you applied for. Either way, you'll be all smiles on this day as your home life gets a well-deserved boost.