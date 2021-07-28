Every Zodiac Sign Will Be Wrapping Up Their Summer With A Bang

The fun’s not over just yet.
August promises excitement and spontaneity for every sign as Leo season continues, prompting you to exude courage in your life. Once Virgo season begins on Aug. 22, be ready to buckle down, as your desire for self-expression is channeled into productivity. Here's what to expect:
Your summer's been filled with pleasure with the sun moving through your fifth house of creativity. While this has been a season of reconnecting with your passions, Virgo season will ask that you assess your workload in order to restructure your life.