Every Zodiac Sign Will Feel The Rush Of This Month’s Blue Moon

Here’s how it could affect you, based on your sun and rising sign.
Leo season includes not one, but *two* full moons in Aquarius. And the second one is just around the corner, ready to rock your world and help you embrace your inner weirdo. Joining forces with expansive gas giant Jupiter, this full moon is bound to be a big deal. Here's why:
This full moon wants you to find a community that inspires you and welcomes you; a community that makes you feel like you can accomplish anything as long as you work together. There are people out there who share your vision and it's time to bring that vision to life.