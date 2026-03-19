As a fashion girl, I’ve always wanted to visit Aspen, Colorado. After all, the biggest style stars (Bella Hadid! Hailey Bieber! Kendall Jenner!) have made it a habit to stomp around the winter destination like it’s a snow-covered runway. So, I investigated it for myself, hitting up A-list-approved restaurants, stores, and party places over the course of three days — wearing my best aprés-ski aesthetic interpretations, of course.

Ahead of my trip to Palm Tree Music Festival in Aspen earlier this season, I did some digging of hot spots in the area to ensure I hit up as many as possible before and after the performances. Based on my extensive research (via TikTok and IG, obviously), I learned that no celeb-inspired vacay to the resort town would be complete without having a meal at Casa Tua or dropping by cowboy hat institution Kemo Sabe, where nearly all Aspen-bound stars have shopped. And those haunts are just the tip of the iceberg.

If you’re looking to live like you’re Bella Hadid for three days in Aspen, let my 72-hour Aspen serve as your inspiration (flight delays excluded).

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Day 1: Flight & Dinner

4 p.m.: Land in Aspen/Pitkin County Airport

Aspen is apparently one of the most difficult places to get into and out of. The small airport can only accommodate a certain number of (tiny) planes per hour, and they’re all at the whim of the winds. But I’m happy to announce that after a bit of a delay during my layover in Denver, I made it to Aspen in one piece.

5 p.m.: Check in

Tucked in the heart of town is the Limelight Hotel, which is about a 10-minute drive from the airport and an even shorter ride to basically everywhere else. Situated between Aspen Mountain and the Silver Queen Gondola, it’s perfect for snow sports enthusiasts.

My room was spacious, and I particularly loved that it had a mini kitchen setup, including a microwave. It also had a spectacular view of the snow-covered mountains, as well as a view of the pool and hot tubs on the first floor.

8:30 p.m.: Dinner at one of many celeb faves

The first stop on my itinerary was the famous Casa Tua, an Italian restaurant-slash-members-only club that Hadid, Bieber, and both Jenners repeatedly visit. I went with a group of seven, so we got to try several dishes. They were all phenomenal, but my faves include the prime beef tenderloin carpaccio, yellowtail hamachi crudo, branzino, and the caviar pasta.

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We also ordered a slew of desserts, including a pistachio gelato that the server hyped as the best gelato we would ever taste — and he wasn’t wrong. I’m still dreaming about that.

Day 2: A Music Fest

7:30 a.m.: Breakfast at the hotel

I got up early to enjoy the complimentary breakfast buffet served at the Limelight, which included hot dishes like scrambled eggs, bacon, and sausage, as well as a selection of breads. I fueled up with a make-your-own lox bagel, some cheeses from the charcuterie board, eggs, and coffee. WiFi was also available at the breakfast area, so I got to work a bit while eating.

12 p.m.: Lunch at The Prospect

Then it was off to the second restaurant of my trip: The Prospect. Part of the Michelin Guide, the restaurant is located at the stylish Hotel Jerome, a must-visit spot in Aspen decorated like a Ralph Lauren men’s store (read: Western and deep). I’d like to think that’s one of the reasons it has attracted so many high-profile guests — Cameron Diaz and Johnny Depp among them.

While some items were on the less-seasoned side IMO, I thoroughly enjoyed the octopus and burrata dishes. Yum.

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If you ever plan to visit the hotel, I suggest going to either of the two bars: J-Bar, a Cara Delevingne haunt, and Bad Harriet, where Kate Hudson has previously performed. You could also grab a cup of coffee at Felix Roasting Co. or enjoy afternoon tea in the Garden Room.

3 p.m.: Head to Palm Tree Festival

After lunch, I got ready to attend the Palm Tree Music Festival. The two-day EDM bash included a lineup comprised of Calvin Harris, KYGO, BLOND:ISH, and more. Have you ever been to an outdoor winter music festival where there was snow on the ground and attendees still vibing to the music as literal snow fell? I can now say I have.

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I spent the entire afternoon (and night) at the VIP area with Don Julio, and it was the bougiest festival I’ve ever attended in my life. Not only did the VIP section have heaters overhead, but it was also catered by Matsuhisa (yes, the chef Nobu Matsuhisa of Nobu fame), another Hadid fave. Imagine: the food delivered to the table included bincho truffle sashimi, block cod in limestone lettuce, filet mignon strips, assorted sushi rolls, and lobster rolls. It’s likely why a mob of celebrities was also there to party, including Alix Earle, Brooks Nader, and Kevin Costner.

Day 3: Shopping & Partying

10 a.m.: Caffeinate!

The following morning, after I had a light breakfast at the hotel, I walked to Sant Ambroeus for coffee. If the cafe-slash-restaurant sounds familiar, it’s likely because it’s been around for nearly 100 years. It first opened in Milan in 1936, before becoming a New York institution and Gossip Girl favorite. Since I’ve been to the one in the Upper East Side, I knew I was guaranteed a good cup of coffee.

10:30 a.m.: Go window shopping

With coffee in hand, I walked around town just for the fun of it. The fact that Aspen is a luxury destination is echoed in the stores. Chanel, Hermès, Chrome Hearts, Bottega Veneta, for instance, all had boutiques in the Colorado ski town. Even Revolve and FWRD had pop-up stores in town, and they carried the more high-end merchandise. These included luxe coats, Fendi Baguettes, a whole wall of Hermès bags, and the aprés-ski-approved Moon Boots. Even Alo had pricier items in store, including a selection of cashmere goods.

12 p.m.: Customize a hat at Kemo Sabe

Next stop: my appointment at Aspen institution Kemo Sabe to customize my own Western hat, which the New York Times dubbed “the most famous cowboy hat in the world.” It’s easy to see why. The two-story boutique was a haven for Western pieces, including hats, boots, turquoise jewelry, and more. It’s also a go-to of nearly every celeb, including Hadid (who frequently rocks the hats), the Biebers, Rihanna, the KarJenners, and Jennifer Lopez. In fact, Kris Jenner’s partner, Corey Gamble, was in the store at the same time I was.

This was one of the highlights of my Aspen trip and the most fun experience. To customize a hat, you start by getting sizes (aka trying on several hat sizes mounted on the wall). Next, you choose a color and decide on how curved you want it to be. I decided I wanted mine flat, so I had it trimmed to fit my frame instead. After that, you head to the band section, which was filled with leather options in all colors and other fun materials, including pearls, gems, crystals, beads, and turquoise. The options were so overwhelming, and this part alone took maybe 20 minutes.

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Then you head to the string area where you choose a string color for under the band, as well as a feather or pin. All of these add-ons are optional, so you can go as OTT or as minimal as you want. Finally, they sewed my string and band onto the hat and branded it with my initials.

2 p.m.: Party at the Snow Lodge

Wearing my hat, I walked about 10 minutes to the Snow Lodge, a small outdoor venue tucked in the St. Regis Hotel. (If you do plan on walking in Aspen, know that you get winded so much more easily because of the altitude. I suggest taking precautions, like getting altitude patches or even keeping a can of oxygen ready.)

The space is super popular for its parties, so I wanted to see what the fuss was about. The backdrop was beautiful, there were VIP yurts and a live DJ, but it’s a commitment to party outdoors when it’s freezing. Go at your own risk.

5 p.m.: Dinner at Marea

Thankfully, my dinner reservation at Marea was located in the same hotel, just a few feet away. Though it’s new to Aspen, the Italian high-end restaurant has been a New York institution since 2009, with regulars that include Lopez, Beyoncé, and Lady Gaga.

To start, I ordered a bruschetta with a mountain of caviar and a sea urchin crostini. For pasta and mains, we ordered Marea’s best-selling fusilli with bone marrow and octopus, the caviar pasta, and the bistecca, which is dry-aged sirloin. All of it was great, but my favorite was the caviar pasta (again).

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Day 4: Peacing Out

1 p.m.: Head to the airport

I left the hotel at 1 p.m. to catch my 4 p.m. flight. Again, this was a journey. All flights were delayed, and the airport ended up being so packed that many passengers (including myself) had to sit on the floor. After nearly an hour delay, I finally made it to my layover in Chicago, before heading back to New York.

TL;DR

Despite the struggle of traveling to Aspen, I would go back in a heartbeat. It’s so charming and scenic, and I get why celebs love it. And the fashion? I need to be able to rewear my aprés-ski uniform.