These Game-Changing Home Organization Products Are Up To 55% Off For Prime Day

01 30% Off A Small Charger Shelf That Makes A Big Difference WALI Outlet Shelf Wall Holder Amazon $11.99 $8 See on amazon This innovative outlet shelf creates the perfect stand for your speakers, charging your phone, or anything (up to 10 lbs) you want to rest while it’s plugged in. It’s also super easy to install, and can help detangle all those pesky charging cords that hang off the wall.

02 50% Off A Wall Organizer Made With Your Kitchen & Garden Tools In Mind Holikme Mop Broom Holder Wall Mount Amazon $17.99 $9 See on Amazon For something called “cleaning supplies,” you know they can create the biggest mess. That’s where your new organization skills come in. You can organize your large items like brooms, rakes, and mops with this 4.6-star-rated wall mount. With four slots and four hooks, it gives each tool its own place for secure storage. To add to the ease, the mount can be installed in under 10 minutes and is made with a metal that never rusts, so you won’t have to worry about a replacement.

03 44% Off A Wall Mount That’ll Create More Floor Space Yoga Mat Rack Wall Mount Amazon $27 $12 See on Amazon Keeping your workout space tidy will keep your mind clear and focused, but that isn’t always possible when your workout mats, foam rollers, resistance bands, and other fitness equipment is in an odd corner on the floor. Now, you can easily declutter your space with this mountable rack for your home gym or garage. It’s rated 4.7 stars, and only takes five minutes to install. So many wins without any of the hassle.

04 45% Off A Kitchen Organizer That’ll Make Your Pots & Pans Aesthetically Pleasing Pan Organizer Rack For Cabinet $35.99 $20 See on Amazon This organizer shelf for pots and pans fits perfectly in a kitchen cabinet and is adjustable for any size of cookware. For less than $20, and rated 4.2 out of 5 stars, this shelf can expand vertically or horizontally, with moveable dividers and space for up to eight pots and pans. It’s so simple and so attractive, your cookware will actually look TikTok-worthy.

05 42% Off Storage Bins That’ll Keep You *Moo*ving ANMINY 2PCS Large Storage Bins (Cow Print) Amazon $35.99 $21 See on Amazon These large, black and white, linen storage bins are a neutral and stylish way to hide clutter in plain sight. With a 5-star rating, these lightweight containers can store anything from clothing and accessories to stationery and tech, plus double as decor.

06 40% Off A Cute Label Printer That’s Accented With Cat Ears Wireless Bluetooth Portable Label Printer Amazon $34.59 $21 See on Amazon Never would I ever have thought I’d call a label printer cuter, but here we are. This adorable, cat-shaped, wireless label printer is super handy for home organization and storage labeling. Rated at 4.2 stars, it utilizes Bluetooth to connect with a free, easy-to-use app that allows you to create custom labels with choices for font, text size, and more. You can even create your own QR codes and barcodes.

07 40% Off Decorative Glassware Worthy Of Khloé Kardashian’s Pantry Glass Cookie Jar Set of 2 (1/2 Gallon) Amazon $27.99 $17 See on Amazon This glass cookie jar deal is sweet. If you spend all day baking cookies (or buying them at the grocery), why not display them on the counter as decoration for easy access? This two-pack can store up to a half-gallon each, and you can also use them for dog treats, pasta, or any dry good. Khloé Kardashian, noted for her stunning pantry and kitchen organization, would be proud.

08 41% Off Tabletop Storage For Just About Anything 2-Tier Bathroom Organization Bamboo Spice Rack Amazon $38.99 $23 See on Amazon This chic bamboo, two-tier table shelf can be used for so. Many. Things. Pop it on your bathroom counter for extra space to display your skin care, place it in the kitchen for a stylish spice reach, use it on your vanity for jewelry or makeup storage, or keep it on your desk for extra stationery space. It’s easy-peasy to assemble and is rated at 4.6 stars.

09 49% Off Closet Space-Savers Perfect For Dorms & Small Apartments 6-Pack Sturdy Closet Organizer Hangers Amazon $21.99 $12 See on Amazon Don’t let your small closet space limit your fashionista tendencies. These space-saver hooks hold up to nine clothing hangers at a time and make tons of room for more storage on the rack. Your new roomies will be so impressed, they’ll ask if you have any extra.

10 55% Off Food Storage Bags That’ll Be Around For The Long Haul 10-Pack Reusable Storage Bags Amazon $29.99 $14 See on Amazon Ditch the disposable plastic bags and invest in a reusable option that’s even better. These food storage bags are made of non-toxic material, with sealable, leak-proof, and waterproof technology. They’re freezer-safe and easy to clean, and perfect for packing lunch to go or keeping yummy produce fresh. Best of all, they’ll save you money in the long run, since you won’t need to buy disposables anymore.

11 30% Off A Desk Organizer That’ll Spruce Up Your Cloffice Bamboo Desk Organizer With Wireless Fast Charger Stand Amazon $34.99 $25 See on Amazon This chic and neutral bamboo desk organizer has you covered with its compact design. Aside from essential cups for pens and stationary tools, it also features a wireless charger stand for your phone. Your WFH setup will thank you.

12 33% Off Storage That’ll Actually Make Under-The-Sink Space Look Pristine Expandable Under Sink Organizer And Storage Shelf Amazon $29.97 $20 See on Amazon The space under the sink is one of the hardest places to organize in a home and create harmony with all your supplies. Add a shelf to maximize storage with this expandable shelf, perfect for the kitchen or the bathroom. It has four adjustable heights, fits snug around your plumbing, and is made with super durable, washable plastic that supports up to 40 lbs.

13 50% Off A Charger Outlet Made For *All* Your Devices Multi-Plug Outlet Extender With Night Light Amazon $26.99 $14 See on Amazon There never seems to be enough plugs to charge every device and keep essential electronics plugged in. This great deal offers a multi-plug extender with four USB ports and five outlets, plus a built-in 360° nightlight. It’s rated high at 4.8 stars, and is great for older homes with few outlets or a super plugged-in household.

14 33% Off A Drawer Rack That Can Go Above Or Below Your Sink TidyEasy 2-Tier Organizer With Sliding Drawer Amazon $44.99 $31 See on amazon This versatile organizer can live anywhere in your home for clutter-free storage. The top rack and bottom sliding drawer is great for organizing kitchen ingredients, cleaning supplies, or toiletries. You can pop this in a cabinet or display it on a countertop for quick storage.

