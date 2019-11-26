72 Products Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon Because They're Clever As Hell

I'm one of those people who loves weird, quirky items. But if I'm being honest? Sometimes the stuff I buy isn't the best quality — or the most functional. I'm not going to say that I've outright wasted money in the past, but let's face it: My once-adorable brass pineapple (which is now completely tarnished) wasn't worth the purchase. And now that I've finally learned my lesson, I try my hardest to stick to the straight-up brilliant products trending on Amazon instead.

This applies to my own purchases, but it also applies to gifts for other people. After all, everyone loves smart and practical items that are worthy of their five-star ratings. Now, I'm grabbing smart lightbulbs that you can control using your voice. I'm buying collapsible water bottles that take up hardly any space in your backpack, and I'm definitely getting the device that cooks delicious, fresh waffle bowls right in your own home. These gifts are skyrocketing in popularity because (unlike that tarnished pineapple), the recipient will actually use them day in and day out.

So whether you're treating yourself to a practical gadget or buying a gift for someone you care about, Amazon has tons of products that are clever as hell and actually worth the money.

01 A Smart Light Bulb That's Compatible With Amazon's Alexa Etekcity Smart Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon The downloadable app allows you to control it from anywhere,— and this smart lightbulb is also compatible with Amazon's Alexa so that you can turn the lights on and off using your voice. Set schedules and timers so that your lights are on when you come home, or use it as a sunrise lamp to wake you up gently and gradually. One Amazon reviewer wrote, "Set-up is actually a breeze."

02 A Gadget That Holds Your Drink And Tablet While You Travel The Airhook Drink and Device Holder Amazon $28 See On Amazon You could prop your tablet upright for your entire flight, or you could use this drink and tablet holder for hands-free watching and beverage safety. It works even when the seat in front of you is reclined, and it folds down to the size of a wallet when you're not using it. And yes, it works in cars, too.

03 These Bags That Help You Keep Your Luggage Organized Eagle Creek Packing Organizers Amazon $33 See On Amazon Not only are they tear- and water-resistant, but these packing bags also make it easy to keep your suitcase organized while you travel. Each order comes with one small, medium, and large bag, plus they're breathable so the contents don't absorb any unwanted odors.

04 A Water Bottle That Collapses Down For Easy Storage Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle Amazon $25 See On Amazon An empty water bottle takes up a ton of space in your bag, which is why this water bottle collapses down to a fraction of its size when empty. It's also leak-proof in order to prevent any accidental spills, and it's made from 100% food-grade, BPA-free material. Get it in seven different colors for anyone on your list.

05 The Device That Helps Clean Your Makeup Brushes To Almost-New RICRIS Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $22 See On Amazon No one enjoys using tools that are caked in old makeup, so this electric makeup brush cleaner is a wonderful gift for the beauty enthusiast. Thanks to its interchangeable collars, it's able to clean brushes of practically any shape or size. Best of all, it's battery-operated, so it takes less than one minute to both clean and dry.

06 A Nourishing Balm That Helps Repair Dry, Chapped Lips Qtica Intense Lip Repair Balm Amazon $22 See On Amazon Reviewers have called this one a "life-saver" and "the best lip product [for] a dry climate." This repairing balm has a 4.5-star rating because it helps get your lips soft and smooth, despite the weather. It's formulated with a mix of honey, beeswax, aloe vera, and essential oils. Many Amazon reviewers even said they saw results by the next morning.

07 The Device That Helps You Keep Track Of Lost Items Tile Mate (2020) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Simply attach it to your wallet, lanyard, keys, or bag. Then go to the app on your phone to make this tile mate ring, so you can find the lost item in record-time. The included battery is guaranteed for one year after purchase, and it even works backwards so you can use your keys to find your phone — yes, on silent.

08 A Water Bottle That Doubles As A Foam Muscle Roller MOBOT Foam Roller Water Bottle (40 Oz) Amazon $60 See On Amazon Because it doubles as a foam roller and a source of hydration, this water bottle makes a great gift for any athlete or health enthusiast. The interior is made from recycled stainless steel, and the exterior is made from high-density EVA foam that can hold up to 350 pounds without collapsing.

09 The Laptop Riser That Folds Flat For Easy Storage DesignNest Portable Standing Desk Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you're looking for an extremely simple standing desk, this one requires zero assembly — all you have to do is unfold it. It's available in sizes small through extra-large, and there are four colors to choose from: sesame, sea, periwinkle, and coral.

10 An Adjustable Travel Pillow That Provides Ergonomic Support trtl Neck Support Travel Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon Unlike competing travel pillows, this one is made with an internal support that the brand claims is scientifically proven to hold your head ergonomically. It has cushioning to keep you cozy, can be adjusted to fit your specific body, and only weighs half a pound. It’s machine washable and comes in four different colors.

11 These Mints For A Boost Of Energy Anywhere Viter Energy Wintergreen Caffeinated Mints (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon No matter where you happen to be, these mints offer a quick pick-me-up with ingredients like caffeine, niacin, and folic acid. They absorb into your system quickly so that they work faster than a caffeinated drink, and they're completely free from aspartame, sugars, and gluten. They’re also vegan and kosher.

12 A Portable Espresso Machine That Requires Zero Electricity Walk Hero Orthotics Inserts Amazon $19 See On Amazon Save someone time, hassle, and money with this travel espresso machine. Since it just requires ground espresso and boiling water, there's no electricity or N20 cartridges required, so it's great for camping, traveling, or efficient mornings. Many Amazon reviewers noted how it's very "easy to clean," too.

13 The Pan That Gives Every Brownie A Delicious, Dense Edge Wilton Brownie Bar Pan (12 Cavity) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Know someone who loves the corner pieces? This brownie pan is made with 12 individual cavities to ensure that each brownie gets four delicious edges and is a perfect uniform size. The non-stick coating makes it easy to pop your brownies out once they're done cooking.

14 A Device That Bakes Delicious Waffle Bowls Right At Home DASH Waffle Bowl Maker Amazon $32 See On Amazon Bake waffle bowls for fruit-filled breakfast dishes and delicious desserts, or use this device with tortillas for taco salads. It only takes a few minutes to heat up, plus the dual non-stick cooking surfaces ensure that your bowls cook evenly and thoroughly.

15 The Leak-Proof Mug With A Convenient Carrying Loop Takeya Traveler Mug Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you're searching for a truly functional travel mug, look no further than this one from Takeya. It’s vacuum-insulated to keep your drinks at their ideal temperature, has a leak-proof lid you can open and close with one hand, and a carrying loop for easy transport. Choose from a handful of different colors.

16 An Electric Wine Opener That Comes With An Aerating Spout Cokunst Electric Wine Opener Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon With this electric wine opener, the recipient also gets a foil cutter, a vacuum bottle stopper, and a spout that aerates the wine as they pour. The necessary batteries come included so that they can use it right out of the box. Most importantly, reviewers say it’s "a wine lover's dream" that works “flawlessly.”

17 An Eyemask That Can Be Used Warm Or Cool For Ultimate Relaxation Heyedrate Heated or Cooling Eye Mask Amazon $20 See On Amazon Around the eyes is often a high-tension area, and this soothing eye mask works as a soothing compress for tired or irritated peepers. Pop it in the microwave for 15-20 seconds, slip it on, then kick back for 20 minutes for a warming therapeutic experience. Alternately, stick it in the freezer for a couple hours before you want a cool compress encounter.

18 A Device That Cooks Delicious Paninis, Pizza Pockets, Omelettes, And More Dash Omelette Maker Amazon $23 See On Amazon You could dirty up your stove for a quick meal, or you could save yourself some mess by using this omelette maker instead. The device can cook fluffy omelettes, pizza pockets, paninis, frittatas, and more, plus the cooking plates are coated in a non-stick material so that it's exceptionally easy to clean.

19 The Travel Wine Glass That Can Hold Up To Half A Bottle GOVERRE Silicone Wine Glass Amazon $26 See On Amazon Perfect for any wine enthusiast, this stemless wine glass is large enough that it can easily hold up to half a bottle of wine. The silicone sleeve helps preserve the temperature, and the lidded glass is also shatter-resistant and leak-proof.

20 An Insulated Water Bottle With An Extra Compartment For Snacks FLPSDE Dual Chamber Water Bottle Amazon $35 See On Amazon Vacuum-insulated so that your drink stays cold for hours, this water bottle sets itself apart from the competition by featuring an extra compartment on the bottom where you can store snacks, keys, cash, pet food, and more. It's made from heavy-duty stainless steel, and the inner chamber is removable so that it's easy to clean.

21 The Structured Travel Pillow That Has Reviewers Raving Trtl Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made from ultra-soft fleece, this travel pillow has a built-in support system that prevents your head from falling forwards while you sleep. It's available in a variety of colors, plus it's incredibly lightweight so it's easy to attach to your carry-on. One reviewer wrote that it's "possibly the best purchase [they] have ever made for traveling."

22 A Whiteboard Sticker You Can Attach To Practically Any Flat Surface Think Board Self-Adhesive Whiteboard Amazon $40 See On Amazon Whiteboards aren't cheap, but this sticker version is a functional, affordable alternative for students and visual thinkers. The adhesive backing is strong so it stays securely stuck to your wall, and you can even put it on desks so that you always have a convenient place to sketch out ideas.

23 The Hooks That Prevent Your AirPods From Falling Out Of Your Ears Keybudz Ear Hooks and Covers (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Give the gift of a comfortable, secure fit with these ear hooks, which are compatible with AirPods as well as wired earbuds. They're made from soft silicone that's naturally antibacterial, and they even help reduce outside noise so you can hear your music better. Get them in black, pink, blue, or clear.

24 A Rotating Makeup Organizer For Their Vanity AmeiTech Makeup Organizer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Because it's made with adjustable shelves, this rotating makeup organizer can fit aerosol sprays and bottles of practically any shape or size. It's an easy way to get your vanity or bathroom counter organized, plus it's large enough that it can hold up to 60 brushes, lipsticks, and polishes.

25 The Bamboo Monitor Stand That Doubles As A Desk Organizer Well Weng Desk Monitor Amazon $26 See On Amazon Able to hold up to 80 pounds, this monitor stand is exceptionally sturdy and made from eco-friendly bamboo. There are multiple slots where you can store your phone, paper, staplers, and more, plus you can also use it to hold televisions, printers, or even gaming consoles.

26 This Minimalist Backpack That Holds Your Belongings While You Exercise Koala Kloud Inflatable Foot Rest Amazon $20 $17 See On Amazon Use it to hold your keys, wallet, and ID while hiking, or use this running backpack for bounce-free smartphone use during a marathon. There are even built-in loops where you can thread your headphones, plus it's sweat- as well as bounce-resistant. Thanks to the adjustable straps, it fits most people with ease.

27 The Device That Helps Extend Your Wi-Fi To Spotty Areas TP-Link WiFi Range Extender Amazon $30 See On Amazon For the person with spotty wi-fi, this extender is a gift they'll use every single day. In short, it boosts your signal for a stronger, wider-reaching connection. The smart indicator lights help you figure out the best spot to place it, and many Amazon reviewers wrote how it was "super easy" to install.

28 A Spoon Rest That Attaches To The Side Of Your Pots And Pans Belwares Stainless Steel Spoon Dock Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, this spoon rest helps prevent kitchen messes by neatly attaching to the side of your cookware. It can also be used as a standalone utensil holder, plus it's universally designed to fit on most rounded pots and pans.

29 The Adult Card Game That's Clever Instead Of Offensive Charty Party - The Adult Card Game Amazon $25 See On Amazon Some adult card games have the tendency to get a little offensive, whereas this one leans more toward clever. Players try to create hilarious, goofy charts by playing the best Y-axis card from their hand. Each round, one person acts as a judge to decide which card is the funniest — and whoever wins the most rounds by the end is declared the champion.

30 A Cover That Prevents Snow And Ice From Sticking To Your Windshield OxGord Windshield Snow Cover Amazon $30 See On Amazon The worst part of the winter season is having to scrape ice off your car in the morning, which is why this cover is a thoughtful, practical gift for anyone without a garage. It's made from thick, heavy-duty polyester, and the side panels hook inside your car door so that it doesn't blow away in the wind.

31 These Cubic Zirconia Earrings That Won't Break The Bank AmazonEssentials Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Amazon $11 See On Amazon Jewelry can be incredibly expensive depending on where you shop, but this pair of cubic zirconia earrings is only $11 on Amazon. They're plated with your choice of sterling silver, rose gold, or yellow gold, and many Amazon reviewers wrote that despite the price, they look like real diamonds and they're "completely believable."

32 An Extension Outlet With Two Convenient USB Ports Belkin 3-Outlet USB Surge Protector Amazon $20 See On Amazon Buy this outlet extender for the person who's always searching for a power brick or empty outlet. Not only do the three surge-protected outlets save your devices from electrical spikes, but there are also two USB ports on the side for added convenience.

33 The Styling Tool That Dries Your Hair While Taming Frizz Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler Amazon $40 See On Amazon Part brush, part dryer, this tool is an easy way to dry your hair while simultaneously styling it. Hot air comes out through the bristles, so all you have to do is brush, and the built-in ionic technology leaves your hair looking shiny while also cutting down on drying time.

34 A Brilliant Set For The Person Who Loves Face Masks VillSure Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Amazon $23 See On Amazon Using a facial steamer is an easy way to get your pores ready to absorb masks and serums, which is why this steamer also comes with two face brushes and a headband. The brushes are great for spreading mud and other treatments, and the animal-themed headband keeps your hair out of your face.

35 This Portable Laptop Stand That Doubles As A Cooling Stand Olmaster Laptop Stand Amazon $16 See On Amazon Stack it on top of your work space to create a standing desk, or use this laptop stand to binge movies in bed. The height is adjustable and it doubles as a cooling stand — plus it even has two foldable phone holders.

36 A Magnesium Spray With Tons Of Uses Seven Minerals Pure Magnesium Oil Spray Amazon $20 See On Amazon Spray it on your joints anytime they're feeling sore, or use this magnesium spray to help you relax right before bed. Unlike other sprays, this one is undiluted and pure. “I apply it to all sore spots and there is a noticeable reduction in pain within minutes,” raves one reviewer.

37 The Disc That Works Your Abdominals While You Sit Gaiam Balance Disc Cushion Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you're not a fan of standing desks, but still want to activate your muscles while you're at the office, try using this balance disc. All you have to do is place it on your chair, and it'll automatically engage your core while you sit. It's also great for encouraging proper posture.

38 A Makeup Primer That "Feels Like Velvet" DHC Velvet Skin Coat Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not all makeup primers are created equal. This one has a 4.3-star rating because it prolongs makeup wear, can be used alone for complexion-evening coverage, and "really does feel like velvet on the skin," according to reviewers.

39 This Kitchen Tool That Helps Anyone Open Stubborn Jars Rtreek Jar Opener Amazon $12 See On Amazon Jars, stubborn cans, difficult lids — this opener is specially designed to help those with limited movement. The anti-skid teeth ensure that it firmly grips any lid, and there's also a tab on the end that you can use for pop lids. "I purchased this for my mother who has lost some strength in her hands due to age," one reviewer wrote. "This has been very helpful for her and works well."

40 An Electric Shaver Made With An Open-Blade Cutting System Remington Smooth & Silky Electric Shaver Amazon $34 See On Amazon Whereas most shavers easily get clogged with soaps and creams, this electric razor is made with an open-blade cutting system that allows shaving gels and residue to pass right through. That way, your shave comes out silky and smooth. The moisturizing strip is infused with hydrating almond oil, and the blades are hypoallergenic, as well.

41 The Amazon Glow That Helps Kids Create Routines Echo Glow - Multicolor Smart Lamp for Kids Amazon $30 See On Amazon Simply connect it to your Alexa, and this multicolor smart lamp lets kids control color and brightness — and lets adults create routines that can help little ones with nighttime wind-down or morning wakeups. There’s a cool rainbow timer feature that changes colors as the time length of your choice counts down, and a gradual brightening setting perfect for easing out of naps or sleep. And more!

42 A Styling Tool That Gives Your Hair Bouncy Beach Waves Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Amazon $39 See On Amazon This one's for the person who loves beachy waves, even when they're nowhere near the ocean. This waver styling tool is an easy way to give your hair touchable, bouncy texture thanks to its three barrels. The heat is adjustable so that you can use it on all types of hair, plus it's made with tourmaline ceramic technology in order to reduce frizz.

43 The Gorgeous, Copper-Coated Kitchen Utensils Set COOK WITH COLOR Kitchen Gadget Set (7-Piece Set) Amazon $32 See On Amazon While the inside is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, this kitchen utensil set is coated in gorgeous copper that adds a pop to any kitchen. Each order arrives in a neat little gift box so you won't have to worry about wrapping it, and the non-slip handles are gentle during use.

44 A Set Of Stairs So Your Pet Can Join You On The Furniture PetSafe Foldable Steps Amazon $40 See On Amazon Rather than trying to remove the claw marks from their jumping attempts, this set of pet stairs helps them get on and off furniture with ease. They're sturdy and able to hold up to 150 pounds, plus the non-skid feet ensure they stay put while your pet goes up and down.

45 The Best Gift For The Forgetful Pet Owner Did You Feed The Dog? Amazon $10 See On Amazon "Did I feed the dog? Or did someone else feed it today?" If you know someone who's always trying to solve that mystery, gift them this handy reminder. There's a morning and afternoon slider for each day of the week, and each order comes with an adhesive so that you can easily attach it to a wall.

46 An Insulated Water Bottle That Filters Out Impurities Brita Filtering Water Bottle Amazon $25 See On Amazon Yes, it's double-wall insulated in order to keep your water cold for up to 24 hours, but this filtering water bottle also gets rid of chlorine, impurities, and unwanted tastes. It's made from rust-resistant stainless steel, comes in tons of colors, has a carrying loop, and fits in most cup-holders, too.

47 This "Disturbing" Card Game That's Definitely NSFW Disturbed Friends Party Game Amazon $25 See On Amazon Suited best for adults (with dark senses of humor), this card game has players vote on what they think their friends would do in a variety of disturbing situations. Each box comes with enough voting cards for up to 10 players, and reviewers write that it's "gut busting fun for a group of perverted and raunchy friends."

48 A DNA Test That Can Pinpoint What Breed Your Pooch Is Wisdom Health Canine DNA Test Amazon $80 See On Amazon If you've ever suspected that scruffles has some mixed breed in him, try using this doggie DNA test to prove your hunch. All you have to do is swab your dog's cheek; then send your kit to the lab. The shipping has been pre-paid for your convenience, and it's an easy way to determine what health issues your dog might face down the line.

49 The Collapsible Organizer That Helps Your Car Stay Neat And Tidy Trunkcratepro Collapsible Trunk Organizer Amazon $40 See On Amazon I have a tendency to toss stuff into the backseat of my car, which is why I use this organizer to keep it neat and tidy. You can put it in your trunk, backseat, or even the passenger side to organize everything from toys to groceries. It's even made from super-durable polyester fabric that's water- and abrasion-resistant in case of spills.

50 A Weighted Blanket That Aims To Reduce Stress And Insomnia Waowoo Adult Weighted Blanket Amazon $42 See On Amazon Studies show that weighted blankets help people with insomnia or anxiety, and this one is made with a lightweight fabric that won't leave you feeling hot and sweaty. You can also use it as a duvet insert, plus the glass bead filling is evenly distributed throughout so that no awkward pressure points develop.

51 This External Battery That's Powered By The Sun Hiluckey Solar Charger Amazon $47 See On Amazon For the camper, hiker, survivalist, traveler, or environmentalist, there's this external battery. It's made with four foldable solar panels that power up your devices significantly faster than competing chargers made with just one panel — plus the built-in LED flashlight features three modes: normal, SOS, and strobe.

52 A Buckwheat Meditation Cushion With A Washable Cover Zafu Yoga Buckwheat Meditation Pillow Amazon $37 See On Amazon Since it's made with supportive, self-adjusting buckwheat filling, this meditation cushion encourages people to continue their mindfulness practice in comfort every day. It also has a removable, washable cotton cover that comes in a mini rainbow of colors to complement your zen space.

53 The Lavender Yoga Mat Spray That Cleans & Soothes Mind Over Lather Yoga Mat Cleaning Spray Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether their yoga mat is sweaty, dirty, or dusty, this spray can help get it squeaky clean again. It's made from simple ingredients including distilled water, witch hazel, and a blend of essential oils that doesn’t leave behind a slippery residue. It can even be used as a soothing pillow spray, dry shampoo, and pet odor eliminator.

54 A Pair Of Thick, Warm Socks With A Non-Skid Bottom Zando Warm Fleece Grip Socks Amazon $12 See On Amazon The only downside to wearing socks all the time? You might slip on hard floors — but these socks are made with non-skid bottoms that prevents your feet from sliding. There are oodles of fun colors and patterns to choose from, and they’re durable enough to serve as slippers. Available sizes: One size

55 The Spice Carousel That Mounts Under Your Cabinet KitchenArt Select-A-Spice Carousel Amazon $35 See On Amazon Mount it underneath your cabinet, stash it away in the pantry, or let this spice carousel stand by itself on your countertop — it's that chic. Each order comes with 12 removable spice compartments as well as 55 labels, plus every dial twist releases a quarter-teaspoon of spice, so measuring is easy.

56 An Aluminum Laptop Stand That Adjusts To Almost Any Height PWR+ Laptop Table Stand Amazon $40 See On Amazon Not only is it made from durable, lightweight aluminum, but this laptop stand also features built-in USB-powered cooling fans and a detachable mouse platform. The legs are adjustable so that you can choose how high or low this table sits, and as a result, it's an easy way to convert your desk into a standing desk — or comfortably answer e-mails from the couch.

57 This Electric Griddle — Complete With A Warming Tray BLACK+DECKER Electric Griddle with Warming Tray & Drip Tray Amazon $41 See On Amazon Unlike other electric griddles, this one is made with a built-in warming tray that keeps your food heated until you're ready to eat. The durable non-stick coating allows for easy cooking and cleanup, and there’s even a removable drip tray that lets you easily dispose of drained grease and fat.

58 A Waterproof Blanket For Picnics, Beach Trips, & Concerts CALIFORNIA PICNIC Waterproof Blanket Amazon $32 See On Amazon This gorgeous, waterproof blanket is ideal for the person who loves the beach, outdoor concerts, or just being prepared. The faux-leather straps make it easy to roll up and take with you, and it's large enough to fit up to six adults at once.

59 The Heated Seat That's Designed To Fit In Practically Any Type Of Car Relaxzen Massage Seat Cushion with Heat Amazon $36 See On Amazon With a universal design that's made to fit into most standard car seats, this heated massage pad is a great option for anyone trying to stay warm and relaxed during the cold months. There’s a remote control to choose between three different massage settings, and it has thick padding in the back and seat for an ultra-cushy ride.

60 A Reusable Canvas That Lets You Draw Fun Designs Using Just Water The Original Buddha Board Amazon $35 See On Amazon Simply dip the included bamboo brush into water; then draw on this Buddha board anytime you're feeling stressed or need a distraction. Your drawing will vanish as the water evaporates so that you can use this board over and over. It's great for kids or cultivating creativity and mindfulness.

61 These Bluetooth Buttons So You Can Control Your Phone From Afar Chubby Buttons Bluetooth Music Remote Amazon $50 See On Amazon Now it's easy to pause, skip, or even fast-forward through your songs while bundled up or in the shower. Chubby Buttons Bluetooth music remote is wearable, stickable, and even water-resistant — plus it pairs immediately to your phone without any apps.

62 A Kit That Comes With Everything They Need To Start Doing Yoga BalanceFrom GoYoga Yoga Set (7-Piece) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Know someone who's been meaning to start a yoga practice for a while? This kit comes with everything they need, including a slip-resistant mat, two blocks, towels, a strap, and knee pad. It's available in seven colors, and despite the affordable price tag, reviewers say it's "great bang for your buck.”

63 The Alarm Clock For The Person Who Hits Snooze 12 Times CLOCKY Alarm Clock on Wheels Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you know someone who has a hard time getting up in the morning, this alarm clock practically guarantees they will. Once it goes off, it'll start rolling around their room so that hitting the snooze button is no easy feat. It's also incredibly loud — as in, so loud they won't be able to ignore it unless they physically get up and turn it off.

64 A Whetstone That Can Sharpen Practically Any Type Of Blade Sharp Pebble Knife Sharpening Stone Amazon $37 See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're sharpening kitchen knives, scissors, or even a straight razor — this whetstone is so versatile, it can even be used to sharpen axes. Each order comes with a wooden base that holds the whetstone stable while you sharpen your blades, and unlike other sharpeners, this one requires zero oil.

65 The Eye Cream That's Chock-Full Of Hyaluronic Acid No B.S. Caffeine Eye Cream Amazon $35 See On Amazon Thanks to its moisture-trapping capabilities, hyaluronic acid is great for combating tired, puffy eyes, and this eye cream is absolutely loaded with it. The added caffeine and quinoa seed extract further stimulate blood flow to reduce dark circles and inflammation, plus there are zero parabens, sulfates, or artificial chemicals in the formula.

66 A Sleek, Well-Designed Laptop Backpack For The Traveler Or Commuter Lenovo Laptop Backpack Amazon $15 See On Amazon Grab this brilliantly designed backpack for the traveler, commuter, or student in your life. It's water-resistant and has separate quick-access compartments for mobile devices, business cards, and other daily tools. It's also large enough that it can fit a 15.6-inch laptop, and is at a price that’s pretty hard to beat.

67 The Family-Friendly Game That Only Takes 5 Minute To Play Peek & Push: A Game of Memory and Coordination Amazon $15 See On Amazon Anytime you're feeling like a quick game that won't take up hours of your life, bust out Peek & Push. Players set up a grid of tiles sitting face-down, then try to align the designs on the tiles into rows and columns. You can peek at the them during the first round, but from that point onward, it takes a combination of memory and strategy to win.

68 A Leakproof Glass Water Bottle That's Incredibly Chic Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks Amazon $40 $17 See On Amazon Made from durable borosilicate glass, this chic water bottle is also leak-proof so that you won't have to worry about it spilling in your bag. The included felt sleeve keeps your hands dry if the bottle ever starts to condensate, plus it's available in a variety of adorable colors.

69 The LED Work Light With A Magnetic Base eLusefor Cordless Work Light Amazon $30 See On Amazon Since these LEDs have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours, you'll never need to worry about changing the bulb in this work light. The flexible gooseneck also makes it easy to point in practically any direction, and the magnetic base easily attaches to cars, crates, and appliances. For anywhere else, there's a convenient hook.

70 A Pair Of Silicone Earplugs That Preserves Sound For Ideal Concertgoing ClearPlugs High Fidelity Invisible Ear Plugs Amazon $22 See On Amazon Grab these for anyone who loves sporting events or concerts. Sometimes it's hard to get your earplugs to fit snugly in your ears, which is why these ones are made from soft, flexible silicone. They provide up to 25 decibels while maintaining crisp, clear acoustics. They’re also low profile and look discreet, so you can still feel like a reckless youth.

71 These Bamboo Compression Socks For Pain- & Odor-Prevention CABEAU Bamboo Compression Socks Amazon $20 See On Amazon These compression socks help stimulate blood flow to your muscles in order to prevent fatigue and aches. They're made from eco-friendly bamboo fibers for moisture-wicking freshness. I like to wear them on long plane rides so that my legs don't get sore or inflamed while I'm sitting — but they're a great gift for anyone who spends all day on their feet, too. Available sizes: large