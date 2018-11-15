44 Products Trending on Amazon That Are Straight-Up Brilliant

You can find a lot of junk on the internet, but if you're shopping on Amazon, you can find some absolutely brilliant products, too. These trending items on Amazon exist to solve some of the most common struggles everyone faces — like cutting your fingers during vegetable prep or ridding yourself of an unexpectedly huge pimple overnight. One of the absolute best parts? These products are usually super affordable, so you don't have to stress about how this will impact your budget.

In this roundup, I've gathered some of the most popular stuff that Amazon has to offer. These ingenious items offer something special that can really transform your day-to-day life and leave you feeling less anxious, so you have more good energy to expend on the things you totally love.

Another way that you can track down the most trending products on Amazon is to head over to the Movers and Shakers page, which is basically a big list of all the best and brightest products selling the most across the site. Because it's updated hourly, this page can help you stay well ahead of the curve and track down the coolest products on the site before they sell out.

1 A Portable Sound Machine That More Than 5,000 Reviewers Totally Love Big Red Rooster Sound Machine $17 Amazon See on Amazon Trouble catching a quality night's sleep? This portable sound machine is a must-have if you struggle with insomnia or staying in a deep, restful slumber. It emits six sounds, so you can choose between natural sounds like a brook, rainfall, thunder, and more. Reviewers of this highly trending product, which has more than 5,000 positive reviews on Amazon, say that it's the perfect solution if you're trying to fall asleep easier and wake up feeling refreshed. It's also powered by batteries or plug-in and has a completely adjustable timer function. "We are enjoying this product and the different sounds it makes," wrote one reviewer. "It has definitely helped with our sleeping throughout the nighttime."

2 A Guard That Protects Your Fingers From Cuts And Knicks Zelta Finger Guard $7 Amazon See on Amazon Chopping up vegetables can be tricky if you're nervous about cutting your finger, but with this stainless steel guard, you'll have unbeatable protection. Although the guard is made from firm, anti-rust stainless steel, it's amazingly easy to wear by slipping onto your finger, where it stays totally in place. Made with an open ring design, the protective shield means you can chop with greater confidence. Plus, since it's also dishwasher-safe, maintaining it is super easy to do over time.

3 The Brilliant Light Therapy Treatment That Helps Reduce The Look Of Acne Neutrogena Light Therapy Spot Treatment $17 Amazon See on Amazon Why pay potentially hundreds of dollars on light therapy treatments from a dermatologist when you can get targeted spot treatment right at home using this device? With this light therapy spot treatment from Neutrogena, you can target and treat breakouts as they occur, and help reduce the look of acne without causing itching or flaking. It uses red and blue light to penetrate skin, and doesn't leave behind any annoying residue. Just use it a couple times a day for two minutes at a time for better, blemish-free skin.

4 A Makeup Brush Cleaner That Cleans Brushes In Seconds Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner $35 Amazon See on Amazon When makeup brushes get dirty, a super-efficient brush cleaner can take care of the issue in minutes. Designed to clean and dry brushes of all sizes in seconds, this cleaner ensures that bacteria, oil, cosmetic residue, and dead skin cells don't damage the integrity of your brushes — and it works to prevent breakouts and other skin problems that dirty bristles cause. Just insert your brush after adding one of the eight unique collar sizes included here to your cleaner, wash it, then let the bowl spin to dry.

5 A Mascara Made From Coconut Oil That Promotes Lash Growth Noix de Coco Mascara $28 Amazon See on Amazon Made with organic coconut oil, this mascara doesn't just make your eyelashes look fuller — it actually supports the growth and protection of healthy, beautiful lashes. Formulated with chamomile and vitamin E, this nourishing formula is long-lasting and won't flake, clump, or smudge like cheaper brands can. Plus, since it's also gluten- and paraben-free, it's suitable for sensitive eyes and won't cause undue irritation.

6 An Easy-To-Use Air Fryer For Healthier Eating Simple Chef Air Fryer $58 Amazon See on Amazon Healthier, oil-free cooking is at your fingertips with this air fryer, which gives you a delicious way to make your homemade dishes tastier than ever. Made with air circulating technology, this state-of-the-art appliance crisps up fresh or frozen food without having to use a lot of oil — but will still be as crunchy as if you had fried it. It heats up to 400 degrees, has protections that prevent it from overheating, and many of the parts are dishwasher-safe.

7 A Smart Outlet That Even Works With Alexa And Google Assistant Etekcity Smart Plug Mini $35 Amazon See on Amazon You can track everything from your power usage to how you use Alexa or Google Assistant with this mini smart plug. Connect to the app to create a smart home, or create a customized schedule where you can set timers on your devices or appliances via your phone. One of the major benefits of this easy-to-install plug is that it can help you save on your electric bill and monitor different devices from your smartphone or tablet, even when you're not at home.

8 This Convenient Patch That Covers Up Acne And Other Blemishes Acne Care Pimple Patch $13 Amazon See on Amazon When you've got a breakout that you just can't get rid of, this pack of pimple cover patches will lessen them overnight. These hypoallergenic hydrocolloid patches help remove pus and oil, blend seamlessly on the skin, and come in a variety pack of sizes. Each dressing also comes with hints of tea tree oil and calendula oil, which can soothe skin and reduces breakouts naturally.

9 A Personal Massager That Works Wonders On Sore Backs And Necks Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager $40 Amazon See on Amazon This personal massager is a must-have for those with muscle tension or aches. It comes with an adjustable intensity, three different speeds, and has eight deep-kneading Shiatsu massage nodes that help relieve persistent muscle tightness. It's also built with advanced heating functions, so targeted areas warm up and experience improved blood circulation. There is also an auto-shutdown feature, which kicks in after 20 minutes and helps prevent overuse.

10 A Travel Mug That Makes It Easy To Make Iced Coffee On The Run Zoku Iced Coffee Maker $35 Amazon See on Amazon With this travel mug, you not only can you turn brewed hot coffee into iced coffee quickly, but you have a convenient way to transport it when you're on-the-go. Spill-resistant and equipped with a straw, this travel mug can make iced coffee in just under five minutes without any ice needed, and because it's BPA-free and made from stainless steel, it's durable and built to last.

11 A Unique Storage Container That Helps Keep Avocados Fresh Food Huggers Avocado Huggers $11 Amazon See on Amazon With this storage container by Food Huggers, avocados will never go to waste. Designed to keep them fresh for way longer, this set of two comes in two different sizes to fit any sized avocado. They're made of BPA-free silicone, and even come with a pit pocket, which can be pushed in or out depending on whether you prefer to save the pit.

12 Copper Tongue Cleaners That Will Seriously Transform Your Oral Health For The Better HealthAndYoga(TM) Copper Tongue Cleaners $9 Amazon See on Amazon Made from pure copper, this set of tongue cleaners is naturally anti-microbial and can help inhibit the formation of plaque, bad breath, and other harmful bacteria. Reviewers say things like: "I absolutely love this. I just got these tongue scrapers and honestly I was a little skeptical at first, but once I used them there was no odor to my breath at all. I'm not one to write reviews very often, but this deserves a standing ovation!"

13 The Ultra-Convenient Way To Make Pancakes, Crepes, And So Much More Whiskware Pancake Batter Mixer with Wire Whisk $15 Amazon See on Amazon Make breakfast prep a breeze with this pancake batter mixer, which comes with a wire whisk and works to smooth batter in just seconds. Whether you're in the mood for pancakes, crepes, or another batter-based treat, you can do all the prep work quickly and easily. This batter mixer is simple to use — all you have to do is add the ingredients, add the BlenderBall, and shake it up. It comes with a silicone tip, a pressure-release cap, and a base that doubles as a stand, so you can keep this stable while you're pouring in ingredients.

15 A Reusable Storage Bag Kit That'll Keep Snacks And Lunches Super Tasty BlueAvocado Reusable Storage Bag Kit $20 Amazon See on Amazon These leak-proof reusable bags are the perfect alternative to wasteful plastic wrap and single-use plastic bags. Featuring double-lock closure seals, they come in a variety pack of a few different sizes. Designed to be freezer-safe and washable by hand, these PEVA-made bags also make organization and food prep easier than ever.

16 This Cutlery Cleaner That'll Keep Your Hands Really Safe Joseph Joseph Cutlery Cleaner $11 Amazon See on Amazon This hands-off cutlery cleaner is something you need to check out if you're constantly worried about hurting yourself while cleaning knives. It cleans blades thoroughly and has wraparound bristles, so you don't have to hold onto sharp blades while you scrub, and also has exterior hand grips, so you won't drop it while you're using it. It's also great for forks and other utensils, too.

17 An Acupressure Mat That Promotes Relaxation And Mindfulness Bed of Nails Original Acupressure Mat $80 Amazon See on Amazon A great alternative to visiting an acupuncturist, an acupressure mat is made to help the use experience deeper relaxation and mindfulness. Ergonomically designed to kickstart the body's own natural self-healing capabilities, this mat is like getting a deep tissue massage with every use. Laying on the mat could also help to reduce the body's cortisol production because it helps release endorphins, making it a great option for managing back pain, neck pain, arthritic aches, and other types of discomfort.

18 A Handy Planner That Helps You Manage Your Time In New, Productive Ways Productivity Planner $25 Amazon See on Amazon If you're having trouble staying focused, this productivity planner can be a terrific way to help get back on track. The weekly planner can help you stay focused up to six months, because it comes with daily and weekly productivity planning and review sections. Plus, everything in this stylish book is undated, so you won't waste pages like you might in most planners.

19 A Purse Hook That'll Keep Clutter From Building Up In Your Car IPELY Universal Car Hook for Purses $8 Amazon See on Amazon Keep your bag off the floor of your car and easily within reach using this car hook, which attaches directly to the headrest of your car. This hook, which can hold up to 18 pounds, is super durable and can also be used to hang groceries, clothes, an umbrella, water bottles, and so much more. They're also made from durable silicone rubber.

20 A Foam Roller That Feels Just Like Massage Therapy RumbleRoller $45 Amazon See on Amazon If you're into intense workouts or just have sore muscles often, a roller massages muscles, and even helps the body to become more flexible over time. Made with textured, sturdy bumps, this foam roller is malleable but also firm, and gently stretches sore muscle tissue pre- or post-workout. In the process, the roller delivers relief to aching spots, helps reduce trigger points, stimulates blood circulation to troubled areas, and offers an easy way to prevent injury and mobility strain.

21 A Footrest That Helps Prevent Slips In The Tub Changing Lifestyles Safe-er-Grip Footrest $10 Amazon See on Amazon This safe grip footrest is a practical investment if you're concerned about falling or slipping in the tub while you're trying to shave or put lotion on. It's designed for placement on tile and can be positioned at any height and easily moved around if necessary. Easy to install and secure on nonporous surfaces, this footrest can bear your full body weight or just be used for leverage — whichever makes it easier in the tub.

22 A Sushi-Making Kit For The Perfect Roll, Every Time Sushiquik Super Easy Sushi Making Kit $25 Amazon See on Amazon If you love eating sushi and want to bring your dinner game up a notch, an at-home kit is a must-have. Affordable and designed for beginners, this hands-on kit comes with a non-stick rice paddle, training frame, and SushiQuik Roll Cutter. It can help you make sushi rolls of all sizes, including rolls with rice on the outside, and is completely dishwasher-safe.

23 An Antiperspirant That'll Help Keep You Dryer, For Longer ZeroSweat Antiperspirant $19 Amazon See on Amazon For extended protection from sweat, an intense antiperspirant is a great pickup. Good for reducing sweat for up to seven days per use, this antiperspirant glides on easily and can help keep sweat marks from damaging clothing. Those who experience heavier sweating should apply it before bedtime. Just let it dry for about three minutes and go to sleep — when you wake up, you won't need to worry about using it again for another week. Because each bottle lasts for up to two months, you also don't have spend a ton to stock up on this.

24 This Himalayan Salt Plate That'll Impart A Rich, Salty Flavor To Your Favorite Foods Charcoal Companion Himalayan Salt Plate & Holder Set $34 Amazon See on Amazon A great way to impart a rich, naturally salty flavor in steaks, fish, and veggie plates is to cook on a Himalayan salt plate. Whether you're looking to add something more to your dishes or you're looking for a gorgeous plate to present food on during a dinner party, this plate and holder set can really make an impact. Because Himalayan salt has a high moisture content, the plate can also be heated or chilled and works well on a grill or gas range. It's also anti-microbial, so it's easy to clean — just brush with warm water and scrub it lightly to preserve the quality.

25 A Mini Portable Humidifier That'll Keep Your Home's Air Quality Super Fresh Mini USB Essential Oil Diffuser $24 Amazon See on Amazon This mini portable humidifier can purify the air in your home or office space, and because it's designed for travel, it can even pack away easily on trips. This humidifier comes with a multiple power supply, can be charged by an AC adapter or USB mobile phone charger, and is totally easy to use. Made with a touch button that controls both lighting and misting, it also has an automatic shut-off function.

26 A Light Therapy Lamp That Can Really Boost Your Mood Circadian Optics Lampu Light Therapy Lamp $60 Amazon See on Amazon Lack of exposure to sunlight during the winter months can have a major impact on your mood because it can throw off the body's circadian rhythm. But you can counteract these negative effects by doing light therapy for less than an hour a day with a lamp that produces natural light. This light emits 10,000 lux of brightness and produces full-spectrum light, which means it really mimics the qualities of natural sunlight. It also has a 50,000-hour lifespan, so it'll last for an incredible amount of time. One reviewer writes: "I've had this a few days. I believe it gives me more energy. These winter evenings are so long and by using this I've been able to be more productive."

27 A Tablet Stand That You Can Bend And Adjust For Maximum Flexibility Tryone Gooseneck Tablet Stand $20 Amazon See on Amazon With this brilliant adjustable tablet stand, you can go hands-free and still enjoy the flexibility of watching videos on your device at any time. Made with a reinforced bolt clamp base and made from hard aluminum that won't rust or break, it's ideal for holding most iPads and Android devices. It also comes with a gooseneck, so you can bend it into an S-shape for added stability.

28 A Device Holder That's Designed To Make Flights More Comfortable The Airhook $25 Amazon See on Amazon This two-in-one device holder can make airplane travel so much easier to navigate. It comes with a universal device holder that supports cell phones and tablets, and it also has a built-in cup holder that can hold cups, cans, or bottles up 16 ounces. One of the best benefits of this device — beyond allowing you to go hands-free and get comfortable in your seat — is that it's compact. You can fold it down to the size of a wallet and easily slip it into your carry-on bag for storage.

29 The Personal Bluetooth Speaker That You Can Play Tunes With From Up To 30 Feet Away Unitek Portable Bluetooth Speaker $11 Amazon See on Amazon Good for distances up to 30 feet, this Bluetooth speaker can connect with any Bluetooth-enabled device. Stylish and compact, this rose gold aluminum speaker has a built-in rechargeable battery and supports five hours of playback time, and also comes with a built-in microphone so you can answer calls completely hands-free. Because it also has auto-scan FM radio capability, you can use the micro USB cable included and get radio playback with ease.

30 A Unique Travel Pillow That You Can Use Sleeping Upright Trtl Travel Pillow $30 Amazon See on Amazon On long flights, this upright travel pillow provides much-needed stabilization in ways a traditional U-shaped memory foam pillow just can't manage. This soft pillow is made with cozy fleece that creates a comforting hammock effect, and it won't strain your neck or leave it sore when you wake up — and with over 6,000 reviews on Amazon, it has a solid cult following. It's also lightweight, compact, and stores away easily in a carry-on or suitcase, or it can also be attached to luggage if you don't have extra room in your bags.

31 A Water Flosser That's An All-Around Great Investment For Your Oral Health Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $63 Amazon See on Amazon If you want to get rid of bacteria and fight plaque buildup in one minute each day, this Waterpik is the way to go. It comes with 10 pressure settings, seven different flossing tips, and a convenient one-minute timer with a 30-second pacer. The interchangeable tips include three Classic Jet Tips, one Plaque Seeker Tip, one Pik Pocket Tip, one Orthodontic Tip, and one Toothbrush Tip, so you can change it up any time you want. Reviewers say this is a pain-free way that actually makes them enjoy flossing.

32 A Hand Warmer That Doubles As A Phone Charger PISEN 2-In-1 Hand Warmer/Power Bank $26 Amazon See on Amazon Awarded Germany's Red Dot Award, this two-in-one hand warmer and power bank is a surprisingly awesome pickup that can really change your life. The pebble-shaped device delivers instant heat to hands, warms up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit, and has automatic controls to prevent overheating. In addition, this device comes with a built-in rechargeable battery, and can charge any smartphone with its USB port.

33 Detoxifying Bath Salts That'll Help You Unwind After A Tough Day Oh My Goodness DETOX Bath Salts $24 Amazon See on Amazon Purify your body and clear your senses with these detoxifying bath salts, which are made with Dead Sea salt, kelp, Bentonite clay, and more. As a rich source of antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, the salt helps stimulate the healthy release of toxins and promote serious stress relief. Because they also feature a blend of organic essential oils, they can also help soothe symptoms of eczema and dry skin.

34 Magnetic Holders That'll Ensure You Never Lose Track Of Your Keys Tescat Magnetic Key Holder $10 Amazon See on Amazon In just under a minute you can install these magnetic key holders on any surface and use them to store and organize your keys. Made with strong built-in magnets that can hold up to three pounds a piece, you can use them around your home or office to mount your keys with ease. You also won't need to worry about them dropping, because these holders are built to last.

35 These Cable Clips That Help Eliminate Cord Clutter MXTECHNIC Cable Wire Clips $8 Amazon See on Amazon Organize and manage cord clutter with these cable wire clips, which are made from long-lasting silicone and feature high-quality adhesive backing, so you can literally peel and stick them onto the back of any smooth surface to keep them in place. Whether you're looking to organizer USB cables or other wires, these clips can keep them all in check.

36 A Moldable Glue That Bonds To Virtually Anything And Can Be Used To Hang Things Sugru Moldable Glue $22 Amazon See on Amazon This moldable glue has an innovative formula that bonds to virtually anything and can be used in a variety of DIY projects. The silicone-based putty easily secures to glass, ceramic, wood, metal, and more, creating a strong bond that can be used to mount and hang without drilling. This glue can hold up just under 5 pounds, and can also be used to fix, seal, and create different projects — and can even fix fraying phone or electronic cords.

37 These Clips That Make It So Convenient To Dunk For Dip Prepworks Assorted Dip Clips $7 Amazon See on Amazon This pack of four brightly colored clips comes with mini bowls, which you can use for salsa, dips, dressings, and more. Each bowl has a 1/3-cup capacity, is completely dishwasher-safe, and secures onto most plate sizes with ease. You don't have to worry about dip blending into your food and causing a big mess on your plate with these convenient dip catchers.

38 A Lobster Claw Pot Clip That'll Keep Your Countertops Clean Trudeau Flex Pot Clip $7 Amazon See on Amazon This pot clip might look weird AF because it's shaped like lobster claws, but it's actually a brilliant way to keep your countertops clean. Heat resistant up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit, this silicone and stainless steel clip attaches to most pot and pan sizes, and can keep spoons upright so residue drips directly back into the pan. Because these clips are made of silicone, they won't scratch or damage pots and tools in any way.

39 A Set Of Silicone Makeup Brushes That Help Reduce Makeup Waste JJMG Brush Set $13 Amazon See on Amazon This set of seven makeup tools come in a few unique shapes and are great for mask application, contouring, and smoothly applying liquid or cream foundation. Because the heads of the brushes are silicone, they won't absorb makeup, so you can save cosmetics and money over time. These brushes are a cinch to wipe down with soap and water, and are easier to keep germ and bacteria-free.

40 A Massaging Roller Stick That Will Give You A Great Massage Idson Muscle Roller Stick $12 Amazon See on Amazon This roller stick can condition sore muscles when used before intense workouts. Whether you're running, training, or just about to do some general exercise, it also can help reduce the risk of injury each time. Made from durable rubber and polypropylene, this roller stick is ergonomically designed and also great to give a deep tissue massage, workout or not.

41 A Bubble Mask That's Nourishing And Fun To Use On Skin KBeautyNaturals Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask $9 Amazon See on Amazon This carbonated bubble clay mask will leave your skin feeling remarkably smooth and softer to touch. To start, warm up your skin with clean water and scoop a small amount of the clay onto your skin with the attached spatula. You'll want to scrub the mask onto your face softly until bubbles appear, then gently rinse it off with water. This Korean-made mask can help tighten up pores, but won't dry out skin in the process — and it's fun to use, too.

42 A Magnetic Car Mount That's Easy To Install WizGear Car Mount Holder $7 Amazon See on Amazon Want to mount your smartphone in your car but don't want to deal with the hassle of installing an inconvenient holder? This magnetic phone mount comes with magnetic reinforcements and can hold a variety of different smartphones. Made with a sturdy base, the functional holder can keep smartphones in place, regardless of how bumpy the road gets along the way. This holder also swivels, so you can rotate your smartphone for maximum visibility at any time.

43 A Scalp Scrub That Works Well On Oily And Sensitive Scalps R+Co Crown Scalp Scrub $38 Amazon See on Amazon For oily and sensitive scalps, this scalp scrub can help re-balance and restore a scalp's natural health and shine. Just take a walnut-sized amount of the scrub and massage it into your scalp until it dissolves. It should be rinsed out thoroughly, but using two to three times a week can be a great way to boost your head's health. It's cruelty-free, and reviewers say it makes hair extra-shiny.