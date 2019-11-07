70 Clever Stocking Stuffers on Amazon Prime

Every Christmas Eve, my family would open up the stockings ahead of the gifts — and every year, it was the same: toothpaste, toothbrushes, gum, and a whole lot of candy to cancel it all out. But now that we've gotten older, us "kids" are in charge. There will be no more floss and absolutely zero dental picks. Instead, we're filling each stocking with some of the coolest products you can find on Amazon.

Yes, I know that might seem oddly specific — and normally, I would agree with you. But like I said, this year is going to be different. We're trying to stuff those stockings with fun items, like beanie caps with built-in headphones and lip balm sets that are chock-full of aloe vera. Besides, who can deny a set of candles that look like adorable succulents? I know I can't.

Whether you're looking to stuff your stockings with a nourishing beard oil that won't leave your facial hair feeling waxy, a set of beauty sponges that are latex-free, or a detangling hair brush with unique bristles, there are tons of genius items under $25 to choose from on Amazon. Read on and choose your favorite ones.

01 The Lip Balm Gift Set Made With Aloe Vera And Vitamin E Lip Balm Gift Set by Naturistick Amazon $7 See On Amazon Not only are the lip balms in this gift set made with 100% certified beeswax, but they also comes in five soothing flavors: peppermint, pomegranate, vanilla, mango, and green tea. They're completely cruelty-free and safe for sensitive lips. Plus, there are no parabens or GMOs in their gluten-free formula.

02 A Chapstick Sleeve That You Can Keep On Any Keychain The Original Chapstick Holder Keychain Amazon $10 See On Amazon It's incredibly easy to misplace your chapstick — but this neoprene chapstick sleeve lets you attach it to your keychain so that you always know where it is. Each order comes with six sleeves so that the entire household can use them, and the fun floral designs make them great for people of all ages.

03 The Double-Knit Beanie Cap With Built-In Headphones Bluetooth Beanie Winter Music Hat Headphones Amazon $18 See On Amazon This beanie cap sets itself apart from the competition by featuring built-in headphone speakers that can provide up to 20 hours of music while you're out and about. And thanks to its double-knit structure, it'll keep your ears warm in cold weather. The beanie is able to connect to any Bluetooth-enabled device from up to 33 feet away, and each order also comes with a bonus pair of gloves.

04 A Nail Polish Ring That Helps Prevent Accidental Spills Tweexy - The Original Wearable Nail Polish Bottle Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon All you have to do is wear it on your hand, and this nail polish holder will help keep you from accidentally knocking your polish over. Plus, it even lets you do your nails when there's no convenient place to place the bottle. It's made from 100% soft, flexible silicone, and it's available in so many colors I can't even list them here.

05 The Toilet Spray That Keeps Odors From Hitting The Air Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray Amazon $9 See On Amazon All you have to do is spritz the water inside your toilet bowl before going to the bathroom, and this toilet spray will keep any unpleasant odors from reaching the air. It has a citrusy scent with hints of lemongrass and bergamot, and it's completely free from any parabens or formaldehyde.

06 A Facial Sponge Made From Activated Bamboo Charcoal pureSOL Konjac Facial Sponge Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only is activated charcoal great for detoxifying your pores, but this facial sponge is also designed to help improve your skin's texture by preventing blackheads and breakouts. It's biodegradable, cruelty-free, as well as vegan — and the built-in suction hook makes it easy to hang practically anywhere in your bathroom.

07 The Card Game That's Perfect For Family-Friendly Parties Exploding Kittens Card Game Amazon $20 See On Amazon Perfect for up to nine players (though you can still play with only two people), this Exploding Kittens card game is apparently family-friendly, so you won't have to worry about accidentally offending anyone. Players take turns drawing cards until one of them pulls an "exploding kitten," which knocks them out of the game. However, you can use other cards to avoid being affected by it — and with 56 cards to choose from, it's unlikely you'll ever wind up playing the same round as before.

08 A Pair Of Neck Warmers Made From High-Quality Thermal Yarn Arctic Heat Trapping Thermal Neck Warmers (2 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made from high-quality thermal yarn that will keep you toasty in the cold weather, these neck warmers can also cover your head, mouth, ears, and face (depending on how cozy you want to feel). They're available in a variety of colors, including brown, gray, black, blue, or purple. One customer wrote, "I'm newish to the neck warmer game, but regardless these are so amazing!"

09 The Deodorizers Designed To Fit Into Tight, Compact Spaces Sof Sole Sneaker Balls Amazon $5 See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether your shoes, gloves, or even ice skates emit different smells; these deodorizers are small enough that they'll fit practically anywhere. They twist open so that you can choose how much odor-fighting scent is released, and twisting them back shut will ensure that they're fresh and ready for the next time you need them.

10 A Nourishing Beard Balm Made With Jojoba Oil Rugged Roots Beard Balm Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made with jojoba oil, argan oil, grapeseed oil, and more, this nourishing beard balm is great for anyone who wants to make their beard feel incredibly soft. Per customer reviews, the orange cedarwood scent is light so that it won't overpower you — and unlike other balms, this one won't leave a waxy residue after you've rubbed it through your hair.

11 The Pumice Stone That Doubles As A Moisturizing Heel Treatment My Solemate 2 in 1 Foot Scrubber And Callus Remover Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your feet are rough and cracked, try using this pumice stone and cracked heel treatment. The pumice stone can be used with a callus remover (or even by itself) to help exfoliate the skin on your feet — but the cracked heel treatment also works on other dry areas, including your hands and elbows.

12 An Anti-Chafe Balm That Won't Clog Your Pores Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm Amazon $8 See On Amazon Simply rub it on your thighs, neck, arms, or anywhere else you tend to chafe, and this anti-chafe balm will save your skin from irritation without clogging your pores. It's made with plant-derived ingredients that are safe for sensitive skin, and it's significantly less messy than competing gels, creams, and powders.

13 The Beauty Sponges That Let You Blend And Sculpt Your Makeup Pro Beauty Sponge Makeup Blenders (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Plenty of competing beauty sponges are expensive, whereas this pack of makeup sponges is only $15 for four of them. These sponges are latex-free, so you shouldn't have to worry about any allergic reactions — and they're great for blending concealer, blush, bronzer, and more. Each sponge is a different shape to cover all your blending needs, and you can even use them wet or dry.

14 A Nail Polish Holder That Helps You Get Every Last Drop Grip and Tip Nail Polish Holder Amazon $9 See On Amazon I can't even tell you how many times I've spilled a bottle of nail polish. If you've been there, protect yourself from more accidental spills by using this nail polish holder. You can also use it to hold glue and other small bottles while you're working, and it adjusts to more than 40 positions (depending on your needs). The tilt helps you get every last drop out of your bottle, and the base has gripper feet to keep it stable.

15 A Hydrating Sleep Mask That Drenches Thirsty Skin Olay Hydrating Overnight Gel Mask See On Amazon $15 See On Amazon Oil-free and noncomedogenic, this skin-pampering sleep mask uses hyaluronic acid to lock water deep inside your skin for intense moisture that never feels heavy or thick, while vitamins B and E work in tandem to add nourishment. Apply this as the final step in your nighttime routine and reap serious benefits while you sleep. It's the easiest way to give your complexion a quick glow.

16 These Eco-Friendly Toothbrushes That Are 100% Biodegradable Natural Organic Eco Friendly Bamboo Toothbrush Amazon $7 See On Amazon Whereas traditional toothbrushes are made from wasteful plastic, these eco-friendly toothbrushes are made from biodegradable bamboo that you can even use for compost. The nylon bristles power through plaque without irritating your gums, and any dyes used to make these brushes are completely food-safe.

17 The Hand Cream That Helps Prevent Further Moisture Loss O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream Amazon $11 See On Amazon Designed to nourish dry, cracked hands, this cream sets itself apart from others by creating a protective layer on the surface of your skin in order to prevent any further loss of moisture. Plus, it only takes a few days to see the results. One person wrote, "Hands down the best hand lotion on the market!"

18 A Handmade Bath Bomb Gift Set That’s Cruelty-Free LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set (12 Pieces) Amazon $27 See On Amazon This bath bomb gift set is made with essential oils that will help you relax after a long day, and the natural ingredients won’t stain your tub. The added cocoa butter and vitamin E leaves your skin feeling nourished and soft. Plus, each set comes with a dozen selections in a variety of scents, including lavender, lemongrass tea tree, and Victorian rose.

19 The Cult-Favorite Hair Brush That Glides Through Tangles Painlessly Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you're tired of ripping knots and tangles out of your hair, try using this detangling hair brush. The hair tool has specially-shaped bristles that gently separate any strands, wet or dry, that are stuck in knots — and it’s even gentle enough to use on extensions.

20 An Exfoliating Lip Scrub That's Completely Organic Organic Lip Scrub - Berry Sugar Scrub Amazon $19 See On Amazon Dealing with dry, chapped lips is always a bummer, so exfoliate those flakes by using this organic lip scrub. The scrub has a light berry flavor that "tastes great" if it gets into your mouth (per Amazon customer reviews) — and it's a great way to prepare your lips before putting on lipstick or chapstick.

21 The Non-Slip Hair Bands That Can Handle Thick, Heavy Hair Burlybands Large Hair Ties Amazon $11 See On Amazon Instead of constantly redoing your ponytail, use these non-slip hair bands that are designed to hold up thick, curly hair. They even stay put while you're running at the gym — and unlike other hair bands, these ones won't stretch out and become shapeless over time.

22 A Purifying Mask Made With Mud From The Dead Sea Majestic Pure Dead Sea Mud Mask Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made with mud sourced directly from the Dead Sea, this mud mask is chock-full of minerals that will help unclog your pores so that your complexion is left clear and fresh. The added shea butter will help moisturize any dry areas, and there are zero added fragrances.

23 The Massaging Body Brush That Exfoliates Your Skin C.S.M. Body Brush for Wet or Dry Brushing Amazon $12 See On Amazon You can use it while you're in the shower, or you can even use this body brush to exfoliate when you're completely dry. Its sturdy bristles and built-in massage nodes help stimulate blood flow in your skin so it's left looking refreshed — and the built-in loop means it's easy to hang dry.

24 A Hair Wrap That Helps Reduce Unwanted Split Ends POPCHOSE Ultra-Absorbent Microfiber Hair Towel (Pack Of 3) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Since it's gentler on your hair than regular cotton terry, this fast-drying hair towel is an easy way to reduce split ends (and keep your hair out of your face while applying makeup). “Truly feel like my hair-drying time was cut in half. You can feel how much the microfiber absorbs the water,” one shopper enthused. It's designed to accommodate all hair types as well as lengths — and the elastic loop in the back keeps it snug and secure on your head.

25 The Extra-Large Bath Bomb That's Safe For Sensitive Skin CHRISTMAS MORNING Bath Bomb by Soapie Shoppe Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not all bath bombs are ideal for sensitive skin — but this jumbo-sized one is formulated with 100% natural ingredients to help you hydrate while you bathe (including real sea salt). It has a light peppermint scent — but if you'd prefer a different type, you can choose from over 30 more options.

26 A Bar Of Soap Made With Passionflower Fruit And Green Tea MARLOWE. No. 102 Men's Body Scrub Soap Amazon $8 See On Amazon Completely free from any parabens or phthalates, this bar of soap is formulated with passionflower fruit, green tea, and willow bark extracts that help smooth out dry, rough skin. It has a light sandalwood scent, and it even helps exfoliate.

27 A Fun Back Scratcher That Gets Those Hard-To-Reach Spots BiAnYC Skeleton Hand Back Scratcher Amazon $7 See On Amazon A skeleton hand turns the humble back scratcher into a conversation piece, but it’s just as sturdy as it is fun. Built to withstand warping under pressure, this back scratcher is able to extend so that it's easy to get those hard-to-reach spots all over your body. Its rounded handle ensures it fits comfortably in the hand, and the fingers deliver a satisfying scratch without being unnecessarily sharp. “This gizmo is like sorcery,” one fan swore.

28 A Pack Of Screen-Cleaning Cloths That Leave No Trace MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloths (6-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These cleaning cloths are made from superfine microfiber that won't scratch your delicate smartphone, tablet, or glasses. The fabric traps dirt, dust, and oil without the use of chemical cleansers, removing fingerprints and grime with just a bit of water. They’re lint-free and don’t leave streaks, so all you’ll ever see is a crystal-clear screen.

29 The Eco-Friendly Drinking Straw That Extends To Fit Your Glass Size Doboli Reusable Metal Travel Straws (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Most reusable straws are a set length that only fits certain glasses, but that's not the case with this pair. Not only are they made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but they're also extendable so that they can fit cups of all shapes and sizes. Each order also comes with a cleaning brush, as well as a hardshell keychain travel case.

30 A Pair Of Compression Socks That Soothe Away Pain 1st Elite X-Sleeves- Compression Socks Amazon $9 See On Amazon All you have to do is slip them onto your feet, and these compression socks will stimulate blood flow while simultaneously soothing pain from plantar fasciitis, achilles tendonitis, and more. They're great for athletes, busy parents, or anyone who suffers from achey feet — and they even help wick away moisture to keep your skin dry.

31 The Easy Card Game That Both Kids And Adults Can Enjoy Ok2Win 3UP 3DOWN Card Game Amazon $13 See On Amazon This card game should only take about three minutes to learn, which makes it great for people of all ages. The main incentive is to run out of cards before your competitors do. You can play with up to six people (or more with a second deck) — and the extra-quick rounds make it exciting.

32 A Pack Of Twist Ties Made From Durable Rubber Nite Ize Original Gear Tie Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from flexible, durable rubber that won't easily snap, these reusable twist ties are great for organizing cables, managing droopy plant stems, or for practically anything else you can think of. They're waterproof as well as UV-resistant, and they can even withstand the deteriorating effects of salt water.

33 The Soap That Has Actual Money Embedded Inside New Hampshire Novelty Money Soap Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only will it help you get clean in the shower, but this unassuming bar of soap also makes for a great stocking stuffer since each one comes with actual money inside of it. You can wind up with anywhere from $1 to $50, and many Amazon reviewers have noted that it actually “smells really good” and is “very bubbly.”

34 A Sticky Notes Booklet That Feature Bob Ross' Timeless Art Bob Ross The Joy of Painting Sticky Notes Booklet Amazon $8 See On Amazon Perfect for any Bob Ross fan, these sticky notes feature some of his best works of art — and each one has a hard cover that protects them from damage until you're ready to write. They're great for taking notes or for keeping page markers in books, and each booklet has over 100 sheets.

35 The Tea Light Candles That Look Like Adorable Succulents Outee Cactus Tea Light Candles (12 Pieces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Use them to decorate for a special event, or use these tea light succulent candles as an easy way to set the mood in your home. Each candle's metal base ensures that the wax won't spill everywhere once they begin to melt. Plus, the plant-inspired candles arrive with a beautiful ribbon tied around the box so that it looks like you've wrapped it yourself.

36 A Healing Ointment That Can Even Soothe Minor Burns Aquaphor Healing Ointment Amazon $14 See On Amazon Put it on your hands if they're ever dry, or put this dermatologist-recommended healing ointment on minor burns in order to quickly soothe the pain. It works to protect your skin against further irritation while moisturizing at the same time, and there are zero artificial fragrances in the formula.

37 The Lightning Charging Cable That Stays On Your Lanyard Oneenjoy Lightning to USB Leather Tassel Keychain Amazon $10 See On Amazon Instead of searching around for a charging cable, keep this keychain lightning cable on your lanyard, purse, or backpack for whenever you need a charge. It won't get tangled like the others, since the wire is relatively short — and the included tassels will help protect it from accidental damage while adding some flair.

38 This Sleek Turbocharged Power Bank With A Built-In Phone Stand INIU Portable Charger Amazon $21 See On Amazon Palm-sized yet powerful, this portable charger features three USB ports (including microUSB) so you can charge as many devices at the same time — and does it faster than the competition. Plus, it has a phone stand that lets you scroll while you power back up, is air travel-friendly, and works with everything from earbuds to tablets without needing to toggle between charging modes. With more than 1,000 reviews it has a nearly-perfect 4.7 stars.

39 The Makeup-Removing Cloths That Work With Only Water Miracle Face Erase Makeup Remover Face Cloths (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon All you have to do is add water, and these makeup-removing cloths will quickly get rid of the makeup, dirt, oil, and other contaminants from your complexion. They're made from plush microfiber that feels soft on your skin — and since they are reusable, they'll help save you money over time on other makeup removers.

40 These Reusable Grocery Bags That Double As Cute Totes BeeGreen Reusable Shopping Bags (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Most reusable grocery bags are pretty plain, but these ones are made with fun prints on the outside that let them double as tote bags for a day at the beach, mall, or anywhere else. They're made from tear-resistant nylon, and they're so sturdy that each one can hold over 50 pounds of groceries with ease.

41 The Silicone Muffin-Baking Cups That You Can Keep Reusing AmazonBasics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups Amazon $7 See On Amazon Traditional baking cups are wasteful — but these ones are made from food-safe silicone so you can reuse them over and over again. They're microwave-safe and heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit (so you won't have to worry about them melting), and they're even resistant to odors and stains.

42 A Box Of Fun Questions To Get Conversations Flowing TableTopics Original - 10th Anniversary Edition: Questions to Start Great Conversations Amazon $25 See On Amazon Simply take this box of fun conversation starters out when guests are over, and you'll instantly have a variety of topics to talk about whenever the conversation hits a doldrum. They're intended for adults, and each box comes with 135 questions. "This is an awesome way to spark all kinds of conversation," one happy Amazon customer wrote.

43 A Facial Toner That's Chock-Full Of Vitamin C InstaNatural Vitamin C Facial Toner Amazon $14 See On Amazon Simply mist it on your face before applying makeup, and this paraben-free facial toner will help keep your skin from growing oily throughout the day. It's loaded with ingredients like vitamin C, witch hazel, lavender oil, and more — and it can help balance your skin's natural pH level.

44 This Smartphone Ring Grip That Doubles As A Stand Syncwire Cell Phone Ring Holder Stand Amazon $8 See On Amazon Made from high-quality zinc alloy, this smartphone ring holder can double as a stand for your phone whenever you're watching videos, reading, or just relaxing. It can rotate a full 360 degrees (depending on your preference) — and each order comes with strong adhesive so that it's easy to attach to your phone case.

45 The Magnetic Wristband That Holds Onto Your Tools RAK Magnetic Wristband Amazon $16 See On Amazon The next time you're tackling a DIY project, use this best-selling magnetic wristband to make sure that all of your nuts, bolts, nails, screws, and other small metal items don't get misplaced and lost. It's made with 10 ultra-strong magnets that won't let go of your metal items, and it's adjustable so that one size will fit most.

46 A Clip-On Ring Light For Professional-Looking Selfies Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon This clip-on selfie ring light attaches to your phone and helps illuminate your photos with white light. There are three brightness settings to choose from — including low, medium, and high — and it's rechargeable, so you won't have to worry about finding batteries. With over 1,400 five-star reviews, it's worth adding to your phone accessory collection.

47 The Water Bottle That Collapses When You're Not Using It Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle Amazon $25 See On Amazon Traditional water bottles take up a ton of space whether they're empty or full, but this water bottle rolls up when it's empty in order to help create room in your bag. Plus, the twist-cap is leakproof so that you won't have to worry about accidental spills, and the entire bottle is BPA-free.

48 A Smooth Scrunchy Made From 100% Mulberry Silk LilySilk Silk Charmeuse Scrunchy Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only does this mulberry silk scrunchy help prevent frizz and reduce any unintentional damage to your hair, but it also comes in so many colors that it wouldn't be practical to list them all here. Plus, the smooth band won't leave crimps in your hair if you use it in a ponytail. One person wrote, "I can’t believe I can get this excited over a hair scrunchy."

49 The Tool That Splits, Pits, And Slices Avocados With Ease OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you're tired of getting a variety of utensils out just to prepare an avocado, try using this avocado tool instead. The non-slip exterior ensures that it's easy to grip in your hands, and the stainless steel blades get rid of the pit with a quick, easy twist. Not to mention, both sides help you peel and slice the fruit without a problem.

50 A Stainless Steel Bar That Absorbs Unwanted Odors Amco 8402 Rub-a-Way Bar Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Amazon $7 See On Amazon Simply rub your hands over it like you would with normal soap, and this stainless steel odor remover will get rid of various scents from garlic, onion, fish, and more. You can also use it under running water if you prefer, and it's a great gift for any chef or avid home cook.

51 The Hydrating Lip Mask Made With Shea Butter Aritaum Ginger Sugar Overnight Lip Mask Amazon $8 See On Amazon If your lips are dry and chapped, try using this overnight lip mask to give them a nourishing dose of hydration. All you have to do is put it on before you go to bed, and the shea butter in the formula will work to moisturize your pucker so that your lips are left feeling smooth and soft.

52 A Himalayan Salt Lamp With A Natural Wooden Base Himalayan Glow Pink Salt Lamp Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made with real salt from the Himalayan mountains, this lamp is an easy way to set the mood in any home. It comes with a 100% natural wooden base that's resistant to termites, and the built-in dimmer switch lets you adjust how bright it is. And thanks to its long cord, you can place wherever you want to with ease.

53 The Set Of Smoky Spices That Look Truly Delicious FreshJax Smoked Spices Gift Set, (Set of 5) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Perfect for grills, smokers, picnics, barbecues, and more, this smoky spice set is ideal for anyone who likes experimenting with their meals. It comes with five bold flavors (including Smoked Cherrywood and Smokey Southwest), and each one is organic. Plus, they're all gluten-free and non-GMO.

54 A Hand Warmer That’ll Even Charge Your Phone Karecel Electric Hand Warmer Amazon $25 See On Amazon This brilliant little rechargeable hand warmer provides up to eight hours of heat, making it an MVP for tailgating, outdoor sports, or even just going out for a quick walk around the block. Not only are there three different heating levels to choose from, it can also double as a phone charger so you're always powered on-the-go.

55 The Adjustable Eye Mask Made With High-Quality Silk Jersey Slumber 100% Silk Sleep Mask Amazon $10 See On Amazon Most sleep masks exert uncomfortable pressure on your eyes, but this one is made with an adjustable strap so you can choose how loose or tight it fits. The silk that it's made with shouldn't irritate your eyelids (since it feels incredibly soft on your skin) — and it's breathable, so you won't feel hot and smothered.

56 A Jar Opener That Fits Various Containers 5-in-1 Multi Function Can Opener Bottle Opener Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon This jar opener is a total game-changer for anyone who cooks on the regular. It features four different-sized grooves that are lined with rubber to help you grip various containers and remove their lids. The product even comes with a bottle opener, and it's available in three colors: blue, green, and red.

57 The Face Mask Sheets Made With Pomegranate, Green Tea, And More DERMAL Collagen Essence Full Face Mask Sheet (24-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not only do you get 24 masks per order, but each one of these facial sheet masks is made with different ingredients. There's pomegranate, rose, green tea, pearl, aloe, and more. Plus, they're also soaked with vitamin E so that your skin is left with even more nourishment.

58 A Smartphone Car Mount That Fits Over Your Air Vents Maxboost Car Mount, [2 Pack] Amazon $8 See On Amazon Some smartphone car mounts are complicated, whereas this one simply slides into your air vents. (In other words, no complicated installation is necessary.) The magnets within the holder keep your phone stable and secure — and there are zero brackets, clamps, or adhesives required.

59 The LED Chopsticks That Look Like Fun Lightsabers Chop Sabers Light Up LightSaber Chopsticks (4 pairs) Amazon $18 See On Amazon You could keep using wooden chopsticks, or you could spice up your utensil drawer with these lightsaber chopsticks. The built-in LED lights within these chopsticks make them glow like real lightsabers, and the batteries are easily replaceable by simply unscrewing the handles.

60 A Pack Of Ice Cube Molds That Are Great For Whiskey glacio Round Ice Cube Molds Amazon $18 See On Amazon Each one of these silicone ice molds creates a large ball of ice, which is great for whiskey, cocktails, and more (since it melts extra-slowly). The molds themselves are made from flexible, BPA-free silicone that makes them easy to pop off. Plus, you can also use them to freeze juice, soup, and other liquids for later.

61 A Mug Warmer That Keeps Your Drink At The Coziest Temperature Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Perfect for not only for the coffee or tea enthusiast but also that friend who’s always cold (or the one who’s at their desk all day), this highly-rated Mr. Coffee mug warmer will keep their brew of choice piping hot for hours on end. It brings drinks to temperature within two minutes and stays hot for as long as you want, with an on/off switch and power indicator light. It’s wide enough for most standard mugs, and the power cord is plenty long for accessing outlets from desks or countertops.

62 An Official Sriracha Game For The Hot Sauce Enthusiast In Your Life Sriracha: The Game Amazon $12 See On Amazon A fiery crossover of cult classics like Uno and Slapjack, the official Sriracha card game is simple to master and a ridiculous amount of fun. Divide the cards among players and start laying down combinations – the goal is to gather as many cards as you can, but you have to strike quickly when you see a pair. “A fast-paced game that definitely will give you good laughs,” one reviewer praised, dubbing it “a huge hit in our house.” Plus, how adorable are those illustrations?

63 The Makeup That Helps Conceal Enlarged Pores TOUCH IN SOL No Pore Blem Primer Amazon $14 See On Amazon This bottle of No PoreBlem Primer can get your skin ready for layers of makeup. It's made with green tea to help your cosmetics last all day long — and it's even moisturizing. The transparent formula has a pinkish tone, and only a tiny bit is needed upon application.

64 A Loose, Lightweight Face Powder That Lasts All Day Long Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder Amazon $5 See On Amazon Simply apply it over your foundation or contouring makeup, and this loose face powder will help your cosmetics last all day long. It's lightweight so that your skin can breathe underneath it — and it comes in various coverage types and shades. Choose from Honey Beige, Rosey Beige, Naturally Neutral, and more.

65 The Fanning Mascara That Helps Your Lashes Look Fuller Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara Amazon $6 See On Amazon This mascara is made with 10 layers of bristles that help fan your lashes out for a fuller look — and it pairs well with brow pencils and eyeliners. It's available in both washable and waterproof formulas, and there are two colors to choose from: black, or brown.

66 A Set Of Drink Markers Shaped Like Adorable Cats Fred WINE LIVES Kitty Drink Markers Amazon $10 See On Amazon Perfect for any wine or cat enthusiast, these wine glass markers wrap around the stems of your glasses so you can easily keep track of which one is yours. They're made from durable silicone that's exceptionally sturdy, and they can even be used as conversation starters at dinner parties.

67 The Stress Balls Shaped Like Squishy Cats NUTTY TOYS Squishy Cat Set (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you find yourself growing stressed throughout the day, try relaxing with these cat stress balls. One order comes with two kittens, and they work great as fidget toys for people of all ages. Each one is made from high-quality silicone that shouldn't tear no matter how hard to squeeze it.

68 A Rainbow Of Colored Pens That Are Perfect For Doodles And Notes VITOLER Colored Journaling Pens (24 Pieces) Amazon $8 See On Amazon With 24 different colors in each order, the non-toxic colored pens in this set are great for creating fine lines with minimal bleed-through onto the next page. They're great for color-coding your notes, and the ink is completely acid-free. The fine 0.4 millimeter tip writes crisply, with a smooth glide across the page that lends itself well to coloring inside (or outside) the lines.

69 The Airtight Canister That Keeps Your Ingredients Fresh Prepara 3019 Evak Fresh Saver Airless Canister Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you're searching for an easy way to keep your coffee beans, nuts, and cookies fresh, look no further than this food storage canister with an airtight lid that acts like a plunger. It's resistant to odors and stains, so you can use it over and over again. Plus, the glass wall gives it a chic look that compliments any kitchen.