69 Weird-As-Hell Products On Amazon That Are Actually Genius

A single Amazon search can send you spiraling through a whole array of emotions. One product makes you ask, "Why does this exist?" while the next prompts the following email to your landlord: "Is it cool if the rent's late? I had to buy a thing." Then there's the weird Amazon products that are actually genius — the middle of the Venn diagram when it comes to shopping. This one starts with the first reaction and ends with the second, but ultimately, it was well worth the emotional roller coaster.

What's so intriguing about these bizarre but brilliant products? It's hard to put your finger on one thing in particular. I enjoy likening them to that Slime from the '90s. The commercial literally described it as "gooey, oozey, cold, and clammy," and yet everyone wanted it anyway. There was just something about it.

These weird beauty products, strange gadgets, and underrated kitchen tools are a little bit like that. They might make you raise an eyebrow at first, but the more you think about it, the more you realize just how much you need it in your life. Here's 70 of the weirdest and coolest things Amazon has to offer right now.

01 This Bath Bomb With An Intriguing Mystery Scent Da Bomb Mystery Bath Bomb Amazon $7.50 See On Amazon If you love scented bath bombs, then you’ll love this one from Da Bomb. Its scent is a total mystery until you throw it in the bath, and there’s even a fun surprise inside the bomb that will reveal itself once the fizzing is done. Made with a simple ingredients list and without SLS, phthalates, or parabens, you can feel good about using this in the tub.

02 These Adorable Tea Infusers Fit For A Rainy Day Hual Tea Strainers (3-Pack) Amazon $7.69 See on Amazon Just pop the handles off these adorable umbrella diffusers, fill them with loose-leaf tea, and make yourself a cute cup on a dreary day. It's made of silicone, comes in a three-pack, and is heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

03 A Vegetable Peeling Tool Set With All Of The Essentials YK GDYORKITCHEN Stainless Steel Vegetable Peeler Set (4 pcs) Amazon $7.99 See on Amazon Have you ever gotten ready to prep a recipe with tons of veggies, only to discover you didn’t have a proper peeler for the ones you needed? This four-piece set of stainless steel vegetable peelers ensures that you have a tool for every peeling job, each made with efficiency, comfort, and durability in mind.

04 A Cute Little Shower Speaker That Packs A Serious Musical Punch MayBest Portable Bluetooth Shower Speaker Amazon $23.99 See on Amazon Grunge out with your sponge out using this adorable shower speaker. It has a clip so you can hang it off of your shower’s wire caddy, and the reliable Bluetooth capability lets you wirelessly connect to your devices to stream your favorite playlists. It even changes colors, so you can feel like you’re at dancing at the club even while within the confines of your home’s shower.

05 This Light-Up Mirror You Can Throw In Your Purse wobsion LED Compact Makeup Mirror Amazon $9.99 See On Amazon This convenient travel mirror has a few awesome features: it has built-in LED lights for perfect touch-ups anywhere, two mirrors, and a chic cyan exterior that makes it a great accessory to keep in your bag whenever you’e on-the-go.

06 These Nourishing Night & Day Creams That Are Made From Actual Goat's Milk Ziaja Goat's Milk Night Cream Amazon $12.99 See on Amazon Smearing your face with goat's milk may seem a little unusual, but prepared to be a convert. These Goat's Milk night nourish deficient skin and restore the fatty protective layer so you're moisturized, revitalized, and extra smooth come morning.

07 This Blindingly-Shiny Rose Gold Nail Polish That People Are Obsessing Over ILNP Juliette Holographic Nail Polish Amazon $10 See on Amazon Rep the millennial generation with this ILNP Juliette holographic nail polish in rose gold. It has a ridiculously high 4.8-star rating because it's super shiny, stays on for at least a week, and is really opaque (even after one coat). It's also cruelty-free and dries fast.

08 This Butterfly Pasta-Shaped Set Of Pot Grippers Monkey Business Pasta Shape Punch Mitts (Set of 2) Amazon $18 $14.95 See on Amazon Both functional and adorable, these silicone pot grippers keep your hands safe while carrying hot pots and pans by their hot handles. Shaped like butterfly pasta, the fun holders have inside ridges that grip lids for a non-slip fit and they're dishwasher safe.

09 These Bizarre Red Clay Inserts That Massage Your Feet And Absorb Odors From Your Shoes Beauty by Earth Pumice Stone for Feet Amazon $9.99 See on Amazon If calluses or cracked heels have you wearing socks all the time and avoiding sandals, this pumice stone is for you. This foot exfoliator is larger than others and will gently and effectively remove those calluses and cracks on your feet, giving you a spa-like pedicure treatment right in the comfort of your own home (and for only ten bucks!).

10 These Gorgeous-Smelling Candles Inspired By Famous Authors Paddywax Library Collection Jane Austen Candle Amazon $20 See on Amazon There's nothing like reading a good book by candlelight, which is probably why Paddywax created the Library Collection of candles. Each candle is inspired by a famous author, like Jane Austen, Charles Dickens, or Edgar Allen Poe. Each candle is hand-poured in America from artisan soy and burns for 60 hours. This "Jane Austen" candle smells like gardenia, tuberose, and jasmine.

11 A Locket Necklace That Doubles As A Portable Essential Oil Diffuser RoyAroma Essential Oil Diffuser Necklace Amazon $10.88 See on Amazon Carry the scent of your favorite essential oils with you anywhere with this aromatherapy necklace that comes with 8 cotton felt pads, which slowly diffuse your oils throughout the day. The teardrop design is made from hypoallergenic stainless steel, while the pads are colored to match any outfit.

12 This Super Cute Doormat That Does All The Greeting For You Home & More Hey There Doormat Amazon $30 $26.35 See on Amazon Bid your guests hello and goodbye with this brilliant and adorable doormat. It's backed with vinyl for non-slip safety, made with colorfast ink and weatherproof natural fibers, and helps to absorb moisture and dirt from the bottom of shoes.

13 This Plug-And-Go Gadget That Speeds Up Your WiFi Connection Cudy WiFi USB Adapter for PC Amazon $17.90 See on Amazon This might look like your average flash drive, but it's actually a wireless adapter that speeds up your WiFi. Simply plug it into a USB port and enjoy fast internet without all that buffering. Whether your signal is weak on your laptop or you're on a computer without WiFi capabilities, this awesome gadget can help.

14 This Pouch That Clips Onto Your Bra To Keep Valuables Safe And Hidden Pacsafe Secret Bra Pouch Amazon $13.95 See on Amazon Made from soft-to-the-touch lingerie fabric, this Pacsafe pouch holds your valuables super close — like, clipped-to-your-bra close. The adjustable elastic strap works well around the side band, between the cups, or over the shoulder straps, and it can hold everything from keys to credit cards. It's even machine-washable and has anti-theft technology built into the fabric.

15 This Seaweed Powder For All Your DIY Skincare Needs Natural Escentials Seaweed Powder Amazon $21.89 See on Amazon This 100 percent natural seaweed powder is a DIY beauty must. You can combine it with water or carrier oils to make face masks, body wraps, and cellulite balms. With vitamins C and K, amino acids, minerals, and trace elements — the powder cleanses and exfoliates the skin, detoxifies pores, and soothes irritation. Use it to give your skin a revitalized glow.

16 This Tiny Griddle That Makes Breakfast A Breeze Dash Electric Mini Griddle Amazon $12.99 See on Amazon If you’re cooking for one in the morning, you’re going to love this mini griddle that can make individual pancakes, eggs, and breakfast sandwiches. The compact and lightweight design of this griddle makes it a must-have in cramped kitchens, and the nonstick surface makes cooking up your favorite breakfast staples easier than ever.

17 This "Unicorn Snot" That Actually Stays On Your Eyes (Or Face, Or Body) Unicorn Snot Holographic Body Glitter Gel for Body, Face & Hair Amazon $14.99 See on Amazon Bizarre name, great idea. Unicorn Snot body glitter is loaded with biodegradable sparkles and comes in tons of different color options. This one is a gorgeous light blue shade, and it's formulated with a long-lasting cosmetic-grade glitter that keeps every sparkle in place all night and won’t irritate your face, eyelids, or body.

18 These Tongs/Spatula Hybrids So You Can Serve, Flip, And Cradle With One Tool Clever Tongs (Set of 2) Amazon $14.99 See on Amazon Because they combine a spatula with a pair of tongs, Clever Tongs allow you to flip, cradle, grab, or scoop with one utensil. The non-stick and heat-resistant silicone cradle is great for everything from eggs to loose vegetables, and it's safe to put in the dishwasher.

19 An Odor-Neutralizing Bar Of "Soap" That's Made From Solid Stainless Steel Ueasy Stainless Steel Soap Amazon $6.59 See on Amazon If soap dries out your hands, but you'd rather not smell like garlic or onions after cooking, there's this stainless steel soap bar. The combination of stainless steel, water, and oxygen neutralizes unwanted odors in seconds — and all you have to do is rub it on your hands under the faucet.

20 A Magnetic Doorstop That You Won’t Have To Constantly Move ASHGOOB Magnetic Door Stoppers (2-pack) Amazon $17.98 See on Amazon The magentic doorstop will never trip you, get stuck, or get misplaced. That's because it adheres to the floor and catches the door with a flush, super strong magnet. It works on any floor type (whether it's tile, hardwood, or carpet), and buyers say it's really easy to install on your own.

21 The Odor Eliminator That Stops Smells Before They Get Into The Air Just A Drop Personal Odor Eliminator (3 Pack) Amazon $18.10 See on Amazon If you want a fresh smelling toilet sans daily cleaning, check out these Just a Drop personal odor eliminator. All you have to do it squeeze out one drop into the toilet beforehand and poof — no odors. Each bottle lasts approximately 60 or more days, and the formula is both environmentally friendly and safe for all toilets and septic systems.

22 A Face Wipe That Uses Organic Apple Cider Vinegar To Combat Acne Hello Cider Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Face Wipes Amazon $34.95 $16.95 See on Amazon Perfect for traveling so that you're not stuck lugging around multiple creams and ointments, these organic apple cider vinegar face wipes are infused with tea tree and rose oils to combat unwanted blemishes and acne anytime you're on the go. Each wipe is contains a blend of 100 percent natural and organic apple cider vinegar that works as a natural anti-fungal, helping your skin prevent pimples from forming — carry them in your purse and you'll never get caught with oily skin again!

23 An Egg Slicer That Works Two Ways Foeran 2-in1 Egg Slicer Amazon $8.99 See on Amazon All you have to do is place a hardboiled egg inside this egg slicer and you'll instantly have perfectly, evenly sliced egg. The two different slicing options means you can choose between even wedges or perfect ovals, and since it's made out of rust-proof stainless steel wire you can be assured you'll never have to replace the blades.

24 This Clip That Doubles As A Handle For Really Heavy Bags BBQPelletsOnline Bag Buddy (2-pack) Amazon $30.60 See on Amazon For fastening and carrying huge bags, there's this incredibly handy and durable clip. It's great for sealing and transporting stuff like cat litter, dog food, soil, charcoal, or ice melt, because it has a no-tear design that won't puncture bags — and it can support up to 40 pounds at a time.

25 A Little Cup That Clips To Your Plate For Easy Dipping Guyuyii Dip Clip Bowls (8 pcs) Amazon $9.99 See on Amazon These mini dip cups are perfect for attaching salad dressing, guac, salsa, and more to the sides of your plates and bowls — and the soft grip secures to the edge without causing any scratches. They hold just enough for one person, are dishwasher safe, and will be loved by both kids and adults.

26 This Safe Toothpaste That Beats Other Brands, Natural Or Not Davids Natural Toothpaste Amazon $9.95 See on Amazon Made from premium natural ingredients with a focus on sustainability, Davids toothpaste skips the fluoride and sodium lauryl sulfate. Instead, it uses birch xylitol, mint oil, and baking soda to whiten teeth and freshen breath, and reviewers say it's their "favorite toothpaste out of both natural and normal toothpastes."

27 A Pore-Cleansing Foam Made From Egg Whites SKINFOOD Egg White Perfect Pore Cleansing Foam Amazon $13.99 See on Amazon Your first reaction to an egg probably isn't "let me just rub that on my face," but egg whites are actually loaded with proteins that help shrink pores and increase elasticity. This Skinfood egg white cleansing foam penetrates deep into the pores to clean them out and reduce their appearance.

28 The Facial Roller That You Store In Your Freezer ESARORA Ice Roller Amazon $11.99 See on Amazon Improve circulation, de-puff eyes, and shrink pores with this facial ice roller. You simply store it in the freezer, and when your skin needs some TLC, you take it out and roll it all over your neck and face. It also works well for easing sunburn, bug bites, and sore muscles.

29 The Hand-Held Massager That Eases Tight Muscles While It Rolls Across Your Skin SAMYO Glove Body Massager with Nine 360-degree Roller Balls Amazon $10.98 See on Amazon Even though it fits in the palm of your hand, this odd-looking massager is seriously powerful. The secret? Nine stainless steel balls in various sizes that glide along your skin, which helps to work out tense areas and improve circulation. It's great for the back and shoulders.

30 These Reusable Rubber Ties That Keep Accessories Organized Nite Ize Original Gear Tie (24 Pack) Amazon $15.42 See On Amazon Replace flimsy gear ties with these solid reusable rubber ties that keep unruly cords, wires, and accessories neat, organized, and out of the way. The colorful ties (perfect for color coding cables) are waterproof and resistant to UV rays, so you can use them inside or outside of your home. Reviewers say they are strong enough to hold heavier items like shower caddies in place and that they really do stand the test of time and weight.

31 These Toe Separators That Help With Alignment And Pain Relief Bestrice Gel Toe Separators Amazon $6.99 See on Amazon For proper toe alignment and pain relief, there's this set of gel toe separators. They're made from a hygienic and washable medical-grade silicone gel that's both comfortable and supportive, and you can even wear them inside your shoes to reduce cramping and aches during the day.

32 This Travel Case That Protects Your Makeup Sponge beautyblender blender defender, Protective Carrying Case Amazon $12 See On Amazon This beautyblender travel case fits two damp beautyblenders. Designed with a vented lid, it keeps it safe from damage and germs while simultaneously allowing your makeup sponges to dry after each use.

33 This Car Mount That Sticks Right Into Your Car’s Vents KSWNG Universal Car Mount (2-pack) Amazon $7.99 See on Amazon Whether you need your smartphone to navigate your road trip or just want your playlist visible during your ride, make sure you can look at your screen safely and hands-free with this phone mount that fits into the vents of your car’s interior. It has 360-degree rotation, too, so you can ensure your mount is at the perfect angle for you.

34 These Fairy Lights That Can Turn Even Your Empty Bottles Into Eye-Catching Decorations Aluan Wine Bottle Fairy Lights with Cork (10-pack) Amazon $11.88 See on Amazon Warm up any outdoor party or holiday table with these epic fairy lights. These battery-powered fairy lights give off a warm, cozy glow and are gorgeous on the delicate, twine-esque wire in any empty wine bottle, jar, or any other item around your house that could use a pretty upgrade. These are especially great for weddings, holidays, and festivals!

35 This Strange (Yet Effective) Oil Made Specifically For Sensitive Eyelids We Love Eyes Eyelid Cleansing Oil Amazon $24 See on Amazon If your eyes tend to get dry and itchy due to makeup or seasonal allergies, there's this eyelid cleansing oil. It uses tea tree oil and other vegan ingredients to remove residue, ease inflammation, and calm irritated skin. It's even gentle enough for contact lens wearers.

36 This Futuristic-Looking Pillow That's Designed To Keep You Cool And Comfy AM AEROMAX Contour Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $22.94 See on Amazon This memory foam pillow aligns the spine by contouring to your head, neck, and shoulders, so you get support where you need it most, no matter which type of sleeper you are. The pillow core is made out of ventilated honeycomb holes, providing a breathable and cooling effect, and the cover is super soft and great for sensitive skin.

37 A Bizarre Infuser Pot That Filters The Loose Tea Leaves And Pours From The Bottom Teaze Tea Infuser Amazon $19.95 See on Amazon With its revolutionary new method that steeps loose leaf tea by the cup, this tea pot has an incredibly high rating on Amazon. Put your loose-leaf blend of choice directly into the Teaze infuser's steeping chamber, then add hot water. To dispense, place the infuser on top of any standard mug or cup, which activates the flow-through the valve and filters the leaves out of the liquid as it pours.

38 These Cutting Boards Go In The Microwave To Zap Away Germs HASHI Ergonomic Design TPE Cutting Board Set of 3 Amazon $20.65 $19.65 See on Amazon For the germaphobe chef, there's these HASHI Ergonomic Design Cutting Boards. Not only are they color-coded to prevent cross-contamination, but a quick minute in the microwave will zap them of 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria. They even roll up and clasp onto themselves to create a chute for easy pouring (which doesn't necessarily prevent germs, but it's darn useful anyway).

39 An Anti-Chafing Spray That Won't Rub Off With Sweat TRISLIDE Anti-Chafe Spray Amazon $14.95 See on Amazon Whereas other chafing solutions feel greasy on the skin, this anti-chafe spray goes on evenly and leaves a silky-feeling emollient on your skin, allowing your skin to breathe so your pores don't get clogged. It's even sweat-proof and waterproof so you can wear it practically anywhere without having to worry about it rubbing off, and when you're done it easily comes off using just plain ol' soap and water — staining clothes will never be an issue!

40 These Socks That Keep Odors Under Control Bambu Women's No-Show Socks Amazon $14.30 See on Amazon As you get older you realize that not all socks are created equal, and that good, comfortable socks are almost as important as the shirt you wear. These no-show socks are not only made from anti-bacterial material to keep your feet smelling fresh, but the silicone heel grips help ensure that they stay put in your shoes without sliding down or riding up.

41 A Nasal Dilator That Helps Control Your Snoring Rhinomed Limited Mute Nasal Dilator (Size Medium) Amazon $21.99 See on Amazon If you’re a snorer and you’re keeping your partner awake all night long, give them their much-needed shut-eye with this nasal dilator that fits snugly into your nostrils. This tiny tool gently opens the airway and decreases septum pressure, minimizing snoring. Even better? It’ll stay in all night long, so you won’t ever have to worry about disturbing your partner (or yourself) again.

42 This Aromatherapy Balm That's Supposed To Keep Find Your Center W.S. Badger Company Yoga & Meditation Balm Amazon $8.85 See on Amazon Everything in this W.S. Badger Company yoga and meditation balm is USDA-certified organic, but unlike other natural balms, this one targets your mood instead of your muscles. It utilizes the power of aromatherapy to sharpen your mind and lift your mood, so you can stay grounded and find your center while you practice meditation and yoga. It's fortified with sandalwood, frankincense, and myrrh.

43 This Nourishing Foot Cream For Super Cracked Heels And Calluses O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream for Extremely Dry, Cracked Feet (3.2 Oz) Amazon $6.35 See on Amazon Give dry, cracked heels and calluses the love they deserve — this nourishing foot cream hydrates and repairs damaged feet with a protective layer of moisture that will stay trapped in the skin. This special formula is made for the worst cases of cracked feet, so if this is you, you’re guaranteed to get amazing relief that you can feel in just a few short days.

44 This Weird Grape Cutter For Anyone Who Loves Kitchen Gadgets KitchenIQ Veggie Slicer Amazon $7.56 See On Amazon If you eat a lot of fruit salad (or regular salad), this grape and cherry tomato cutter is a solid addition to your kitchen. The plastic tube will hold the fruit or veggie in place so you can slice multiple pieces at a time without them rolling around the table. It even comes with a plastic insert to accommodate various sized produce.

45 A Special Bacon Tray And Food Defroster Plate For The Microwave Nordic Ware Microwave Bacon Tray & Food Defroster Amazon $15 See on Amazon Defrost food and cook bacon without making a mess with this slanted bacon tray, which goes from the microwave to your table and has ridges that help drain grease and keep it far from your food. The tray is also safe in the freezer and can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

46 These Heated Socks That Are Great For Freezing Climates QILOVE Rechargeable Heated Socks Amazon $42.99 See on Amazon If you live somewhere where it’s always cold and snowy, you’ll love these heated socks that come with a rechargeable battery. With five colors to choose from and three different heating settings, these socks are not only a cute cold-weather accessory, but they’ll keep you toastier than even your thickest wool socks.

47 These Quality Magnetic Eyelashes That Won't Require Glue easbeauty Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit Amazon $17.99 See on Amazon Maybe you're sick of applying glue-based lashes, or maybe you couldn't get the hang of them to begin with. Either way, these magnetic eyelashes are such a great idea. Using the magnetic formula from the included liquid eyeliner, these lashes will stick above and below your natural lashes for a fuller, more dramatic look in seconds. With over 20,000 five-star Amazon ratings, these lashes are a must-have for your beauty routine.

48 The Hot Oil Treatment That Will Deep Condition Your Locks Alberto Vo5 Hot Oil Intense Conditioning Treatment (3-pack) Amazon $14 See on Amazon If your hair has been extremely dry and frizzy lately and nothing seems to be remedying it — don’t fret. This Vo5 hot oil deep conditioning treatment will bring your dull strands back to life, just use it pre-shampoo or post-conditioner for an easy repair. One five-star Amazon reviewer wrote: “Works wonders for dry, damaged and unruly hair.”

49 This Treatment That Prevents Ingrown Hairs And Razor Bumps Tend Skin Shaving Treatment Amazon $14.74 See on Amazon The worst part of swimsuit season is the onset of razor bumps and ingrown hairs. Tend Skin Solution can keep them at bay. The formula cleanses and micro-exfoliates skin, which helps eliminate those red bumps, while preventing hairs from getting trapped under the surface. The solution works whether you wax, shave, or are getting electrolysis. This reviewer says, "This product is the most effective way to treat razor burn and ingrown hairs that I've found. I have sensitive skin and am allergic to so many things; however, I had no problem with this product. I'll definitely be reordering it when I run out!"

50 The Deodorizing Spray That Tackles Odors On Your Feet And In Your Shoes Rocket Pure Natural Shoe Deodorizer Spray & Foot Spray Amazon $14.95 See on Amazon Everyone experiences stinky feet and shoes from time to time, and if you’re constantly on-the-move or at the gym, you might want to nip your bad odors in the bud with this deodorizing spray. This can be sprayed onto any material or directly onto your skin for a cooling sensation and a refreshing eucalyptus scent.

51 This Simple But Effective Stainless Steel Massager That You Can Heat Or Freeze Massage Ball Roller (2 Pack) Amazon $11.99 See on Amazon Place this ball roller in hot water for a warm, soothing massage, or keep it in the freezer to ease sore spots and inflammation. Either way, reviewers say it feels wonderful anywhere, from their necks to their feet, and since it's made of stainless steel, it can be used alongside massage oils or washed when it gets dirty.

52 A Bubbling Sheet Mask With Volcanic Ash That Deep Cleans Pores Purederm Bubble Mask (10 Sheet Masks) Amazon $8.99 See on Amazon Give pores a deep cleaning treatment that helps prevent and eliminate blackheads with these mess-free bubble mask sheet masks, which contain charcoal ash. The masks are simple to use and come in the form of sheets that you apply to your face. When the formula begins bubbling (the result of oxygen), let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing the mask off with warm water to reveal clearer, healthier skin.

53 A Rainbow Toilet Light That Keeps You From Stubbing Your Toe LumiLux Motion Sensor Toilet Light Amazon $14.95 See on Amazon This toilet light automatically turns on when it senses your presence — meaning you are less likely to stub your toe in the middle of the night trying to find the toilet. It has 16 colors to cycle through and five brightness settings.

54 This Gorgeous Shower Head That Power Massages Your Body Aqua Elegante Massager Showerhead Amazon $49.95 $34.95 See on Amazon The Aqua Elegante showerhead has three unique settings: a saturating rinse for a traditional shower, a power massage for sore muscles, and a gentle mist for a spa-like experience. The flow limiter is removable for higher water pressures, and it's made from surprisingly durable materials that won't crack, rust, or leak. "Honestly, the easiest plumbing project ever!" says one reviewer. "It looks great and the spray settings are very nice!"

55 This Gemstone Mining Kit That Lets You Dig Deep To Find Treasures National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit Amazon $11.99 See on Amazon Unleash your inner archaeologist with the help of this gemstone dig kit, which provides all of the tools you need to unearth three sparking gemstones. The kit includes a learning guide that provides a ton of interesting info about your new collection of stones, which includes beauties like amethyst, quartz, tiger's eye, and more.

56 This Insulated Jar That Makes It Easy To Travel With Your Food MIRA Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Food Jar Amazon $15.95 See on Amazon With its double-wall stainless steel vacuum insulation, wide mouth, and large capacity interior, the MIRA food jar makes it easy to take homemade meals to school or work. It preserves the temperature all day (whether you're eating hot soup or cold fruit), and the firm seal will prevent messy leaks, so you can toss the whole thing in your bag without worrying.

57 A Smart Funnel That Minimizes Double-Bottle Clutter And Gets Every Last Drop Smart Funnel Amazon $9.99 See on Amazon This genius tool is called the Smart Funnel, and it fastens two bottles together when you're trying to transfer liquid from one to the other. It prevents drips, clamps securely onto bottles of all different sizes, and is sturdy enough to hold the second one upside-down to get every last drop. If that's not impressive, maybe the incredibly high ratings will sway you.

58 A Stainless Steel Tool That Removes Corn From The Cob In Seconds Early Buy 2C Corn Slicer Peeler Amazon $11.89 See on Amazon Where was this thing when I had braces for six years? This corn thresher uses sharp (but safe) stainless steel teeth to remove several rows of corn from the cob at once.

59 This Smart But Simple Aluminum Tool To Stop Grease And Sauce Splatters Norpro Nonstick 3 Sided Splatter Guard Amazon $6.82 See on Amazon With its easy-to-clean aluminum panels, this splatter shield keeps your walls and counters spotless while frying food, making sauce, or searing meat. The panels are adjustable, the whole thing is dishwasher-safe, and it folds flat for easy storage.

60 This At-Home Sushi Making Kit, Including This Bizarre Tool Is Called A "Sushi Bazooka” ISSEVE Sushi Making Kit Amazon $24.99 See on Amazon Make your own sushi at home with this everything-you-need kit, including tools like mats, a sushi knife, a rice paddle, chopsticks and a hilariously-named Sushi Bazooka, which squeezes out your sushi ingredients onto a sheet of seaweed for you to easily wrap up and cut into slices. One five-star Amazon reviewer wrote: “This kit has everything you need to do [make sushi at home] and for the price, it's amazing.”

61 The Hair Comb That Straightens While It Works Through Your Locks TYMO Hair Straightener Comb Amazon $49.99 See on Amazon This hair straightening comb is everything you need and more to make your hair styling routine a breeze. Instead of having to brush out your hair before, during, and after you run the flat iron through it, this iron doubles as a comb, taking styling multitasking to a whole new level. It has five heat settings that you can change depending on your hair type, and comes with a glove and two hair clips for easy, safe straightening.

62 The Heavy Duty Hand Soap That Won't Dry Out Your Skin Grip Clean Heavy Duty Hand Soap Amazon $9.99 See on Amazon Whereas other heavy-duty soaps have to rely on harsh chemicals to deliver a thorough clean, the Grip Clean heavy duty hand soap is not only completely natural, but it's also free from any solvents or chemicals that can damage or dry out your skin. Powerful enough to get rid of grease and oil stains, yet gentle enough that it can be used all over your entire body, this heavy-duty soap uses coconut and olive oil to moisturize the skin while it washes away dirt and grime.

63 The Little Cover That Stops Crumbs And Drips From Falling Between Your Oven And Counter BecAzor Silicone Stove Gap Cover (2-pack) Amazon $19.99 See on Amazon Because the space between your stove and counter is normally a gross abyss filled with crumbs and arbitrary stickiness, there are these gap covers. They're made from a heat-resistant silicone that you can trim to fit your counter, so spills and crumbs wipe off rather than sink down into the crack.

64 This Slim 2500mAh Power Bank That Fits Right In Your Wallet Kolumn Wallet Pocket Power Card Amazon $11.99 See on Amazon Even though it's the size of a credit card, this Kolumn power bank has a 2500mAh battery that's compatible with most devices and charges them fast and fully. It also doesn't require you to reboot or open your phone; just plug it in and enjoy watching that battery life go up instead of down.

65 This Genius Eyeliner Stamp For The Perfect Cat Eye Vogue Effects Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $13.97 See on Amazon Winged eyeliner is tricky. Without a steady hand, you can end up less '60s rock 'n' roll goddess and more I-applied-my-makeup-before-I-had-my-coffee-this-morning. Luckily, this brilliant eyeliner stamp can help. It comes with two pens: one for the left eye and one for the right eye. And each pen has two sides: the stamp end creates a foolproof curved wing at the corner, while the super smooth liquid on the other end helps you define the rest of the eye.

66 A Ball For Your Dryer That Soften Fabrics And Shortens Drying Time Nellie's All-Natural Dryerballs Amazon $14.40 See on Amazon Waiting around for your clothes to finish in the dryer is about as fun as watching water boil, but with these all-natural dryerballs it takes 25 percent less time for your clothes to finish in the dryer — think of how much electricity that saves over the course of a year! Each ball is guaranteed to last up to two years and not only leave your clothes feeling soft, but help in limiting wrinkles and lint as well.

67 This Two-Tier Automatic Egg Cooker That Makes So Many Different Styles Dash Deluxe Egg Cooker Amazon $39.99 $26.88 See on Amazon If you're the type of person who entertains with fancy deviled egg appetizers, the Dash Deluxe egg cooker is a lifesaver. It cooks up to 12 eggs at once — soft-, medium-, or hard-boiled, and it can even make scrambled eggs, poached eggs, or omelets. Set it and forget it with the auto-off function, and throw all the accessories in the dishwasher when you're done.

68 This Fuzz Remover That Works On All Types Of Fabrics Gleener Fuzz Remover Amazon $19.98 See on Amazon Since there are no moving blades or motors in this Gleener fuzz remover, you can rest assured that your garments won't wind up with any accidental damage while trying to remove fuzz and pilling. It even has three interchangeable edges so that you can safely de-pill fabrics of all types: sweaters, coats, wool, cashmere ... you name it, this fuzz remover can do it — and because it doesn't require any batteries or charging, you can easily take it with you while traveling.