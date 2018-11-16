67 Insanely Clever Gifts Under $25 On Amazon

Gift-giving is a heartwarming endeavor that lets you show your loved ones how much you care about them and makes everyone feel warm and fuzzy. But you know what else it is? Expensive. Finding the best gifts under $25 can feel like a Herculean task when every time you flip a price tag over it gives you a mild heart attack. And finding gifts is a year-round thing — with birthdays, weddings, and holidays, there's rarely a time when you're not looking for something. That can also add up to a lot of money over time.

Well, don’t let the price of showing you care turn you into a grouch on special occasions. There are indeed cool gifts ideas out there that won’t cost a fortune, or leave you paying off your debt into old age. We’ve put together a list of great gifts that are not only fun but practical and clever, too — like hats that have earphones inside them, candles that work as body lotion, or slippers that heat up in the microwave. Take a look through this gallery of affordable gift ideas and save your energy for spending time with the people you care about. That is the point after all, right?

01 A Brilliant Knife That Has Its Own Cutting Board YD YD XINHUA Kitchen Food Cutter Amazon $17 See On Amazon This brilliant chopping device removes the need for a bulky cutting board and makes slicing everything from herbs to veggies to chicken, fish, and beef more convenient when meal prepping or cutting up a snack. It is compact yet super sharp, with a soft-touch handle and premium stainless steel for tarnish-free, rust-free durability.

02 A Miraculous Facial Kit That Makes Your Skin Glow Zombie Pack Amazon $24.98 $16.98 See on Amazon It might briefly make you look like the walking dead, but this amazing eight-count facial packet kit (aka "zombie pack") is made with ingredients that tighten pores, hydrate skin, brighten complexion, remove dead cells, and balance pH levels. The process isn't pretty — it dries on your face to a textured, raisin-like appearance while the formula works its magic — however, when you rinse it off you'll have glowing skin. The staggeringly effective results come from the albumin-aloe vera extract combined with lavender oil, sea buckthorn extract, birch, adenosine, and rose. Mix the powder with the activator and watch the miracle unfold before your eyes.

03 A Portable Humidifier That Runs For Hours On One Charge AmuseND Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $14.89 See on Amazon Easily charged with a USB adapter, this completely portable humidifier is easy to fill with water and take anywhere to add moisture to dry air and keep skin and hair healthier — and runs several hours on one charge. It has seven color breathing lights to add atmosphere and serenity to any room and the humidifier turns off after four hours (the lamp turns off after one hour) to give you peace of mind.

04 A Makeup Display Shelf That Keeps Everything Organized Ikee Design Makeup Display Amazon $13.99 See on Amazon If you're looking to clean up your vanity, this two-piece cosmetic storage display saves space while simultaneously organizing your makeup and jewelry. The customizable set features two stackable sections — one with slots and one with slide-out drawers — offering the option to use them separately or as one. The durable display unit also comes with removable black mesh padding to keep jewelry protected, and prevent it from sliding around on your dresser.

05 An Electric Facial Cleanser That Won't Break The Bank EZBASICS Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $25 See On Amazon This electric facial cleanser works just as wonderfully as similar items but at a fraction of the price. The waterproof facial scrubber softly penetrates your skin to scrub blackheads and clean your pores. With five speed settings, you can adjust this waterproof cleansing brush to your needs and comfort level.

06 A Compact Case That Keeps Your Earbuds From Tangling Sunmns 5-Piece Headphone Carrying Pouch With Carabiners Amazon $12 See On Amazon A genius solution to tangled cords, this mega-convenient earbud case will keep your bag a little more organized. The compact case has a pouch on one side for a charging cord, while internal mesh keeps your headphones in place without turning into a giant knot. These cases come in a colorful pack of five, and Amazon reviewers also note using them for dice, face masks, tampons, and other small items. Your bag will be cleaner than ever!

07 A Clever Set Of Mixing Bowls That Fit Inside Each Other OXO Good Grips Nesting Bowls Amazon $27.99 See on Amazon This colorful set includes three nested mixing bowls, each of which boasts a soft, comfy grip and contoured pour spouts to mix ingredients without spilling all over the counter. With varying sizes that hold up to five quarts, the dishwasher-safe bowls fit inside one another perfectly, saving space and creating a clean kitchen with easy storage options.

08 This Facial Steamer For A Spa Day At Home Surwit Facial Steamer Amazon $22 See On Amazon This versatile facial steamer nourishes your skin and humidifies the room with ionic technology. The steamer converts water into ultra-fine particles, resulting in a strong, even mist. It's lightweight, compact, and easy-to-operate. This divine mister is a great way for someone to spoil themselves.

09 A Tiny Bluetooth Speaker That Fits In Your Pocket MIFA F10 Portable Speaker Amazon $19 See On Amazon Perfect for anyone who loves listening to podcasts or music wherever they go, this portable Bluetooth speaker is small enough to slide into your pocket yet manages to deliver an incredible degree of volume and sound clarity. It'll sync almost instantly for use up to 33 feet away, and the top-of-the-line battery promises 10 hours of continuous playtime.

10 A Mascara Kits That Makes Your Eyelashes Longer Without Extensions 3D Fiber Eyelash Growth Kit Amazon $21.99 See on Amazon This absolutely incredible three-piece mascara kit will make your eyelashes longer without having to use fake lashes or extensions. Using a proprietary technology, you start with the gel and fiber tubes to plump and lengthen your lashes. This makes them immediately longer and also acts as a serum to promote long-term growth. After that, you coat a thin layer of the midnight black mascara onto your lashes and —voilà — maximum volume with no running or smudging. The formula is waterproof and clump-free with hypoallergenic natural green tea fibers that aid in lash growth.

11 A Travel Razor That Offers A Smooth Shave On The Go Braun Mobile Electric Shaver Amazon $25 See On Amazon Small enough to pack in your suitcase or backpack, this travel shaver delivers a close shave wherever you are. It runs on batteries so it's fully washable, comes with a cover to protect the shaver when not in use, and reviewers love how long it lasts: "It is a single head, but it gives a very good shave, and the disposable battery lasts quite a longtime between changes. Even the decision to run on common batteries is brilliant, it means you don't ever need to worry about a charging cord, foreign plug adapters, and all of that stuff.”

12 A Useful Set Of Whiskey Stones Beverage Chilling Stones Amazon $8.95 See on Amazon This set of nine chilling stones are made from natural soapstone and keep any drink — not just whiskey — cold without watering it down. It's great for any cocktail or liquor drank on the rocks, and it comes in a beautiful velvet carrying pouch.

13 A Toothpick Dispenser That's Shaped Like An Adorable Narwhal Fred & Friends Toothpick Dispenser Amazon $16.99 See on Amazon This adorable narwhal-shaped toothpick dispenser is possibly the cutest kitchen gadget in existence. The unique sea-themed dispenser is built with matte-finished porcelain and features a removable fill plug, and can hold 25 toothpicks before needing a refill. One excited Amazon user said: "Adorable conversation piece and really neat tooth pick holder. We love Narwahls so this was just the ticket."

14 A Deck Of 64 Affirmation Cards That Encourage Positivity Power Thought Cards Amazon $17.99 $14.38 See on Amazon This deck contains 64 affirmation cards that encourage positive thinking. Every card in the deck is double-sided: One side is printed with an inspiring affirmation, and the other has a visualization.

15 A Self-Help Book That Doesn't Mince Words Unf*ck Yourself Amazon $21.99 $17.69 See on Amazon This self-help book empowers anyone who reads it to move past the self-imposed limitations that hold people back from greatness. It's a tough love approach that teaches you to "expect nothing and accept everything." Reviewers absolutely rave about the messages in this book.

16 A Satin Pillowcase That Keeps Your Hair From Knotting NTBAY Zippered Satin Pillow Cases Amazon $10 See On Amazon This ultra-soft silk pillowcase is a luxurious treat to sleep on whether you're taking a quick cat nap or down for the night. Made of satin, it feels like a day at the spa to rest your head on this lush fabric. The benefits of sleeping on satin are endless — it minimizes your hair knotting and tangling, enhances the quality of your sleep, and is better for your skin. Plus, it’s easy to care for since it’s wrinkle-free as well as stain- and fade-resistant.

17 A Ring Light That Helps You Take Incredible Photos XINBAOHONG Selfie Ring Light Amazon $13 See On Amazon Take professional-quality photos with your phone using this ring light. The LED beauty light has three brightness levels for incredibly glamorous selfie or portrait photos. It’s easy to use — just charge using the USB micro cable, clip it on your phone, and snap away! This ring light can also be used on a laptop so you’ll look real glam for those morning Zoom calls.

18 A Brilliant Soap Made Out Of Beer Bay Rum Soap by Dr. Squatch Amazon $12 $9.95 See on Amazon Made with great ingredients like bay rum, kaolin clay, Shea butter, this delightfully smelling soap smells spicy and fruity. Since beer is packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, this beer soap great for skin — it keeps things moisturized, and you can even use it on your hair.

19 This Notebook You Can Use Over & Over Again Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $25 See On Amazon Easy to carry and brilliantly useful, this reuseable notebook is the size of a regular executive notebook but is endlessly reusable. It has 36 pages and comes with a frixion pen and a microfiber cloth that you dampen and then wipe away the ink. This notebook has over 55,500 reviews on Amazon and an overall 4.5-star rating for its ability to change the way you take notes.

20 A Journal That Reminds Us What Inspires Us Do One Thing Every Day That Inspires You Amazon $12.95 $9.55 See on Amazon The concept of this journal is simple: every day, there is something to be inspired by. It also encourages anyone to write those things down, to remember when things seem bleak or hard. It also features prompts to remind the reader of the little things to appreciate, and reviewers say, "Every page presents a challenge that forces you to dig deep into your creative subconsciousness and to step out of your creative comfort zone."

21 A Washcloth That Gently Exfoliates While It Cleanses Extra Long Exfoliating Bath Towel Amazon $32.95 $16.49 See on Amazon This exfoliating bath towel is made from a rougher fabric than other towels, but successfully (and gently) removes excess dirt, oil, dead skin, and makeup from skin while providing a much richer soap lather. It's long enough to reach any area of the body, and it circulates blood to provide a comforting massage — and it'll prevent and heal acne, too.

22 A Soft Towel That Becomes A Makeup Remover When You Add Water Makeup Remover Cloth Clean Towel Amazon $9.99 $6.99 See on Amazon Rid yourself of disposable makeup wipes, oils, and micellar water with this genius makeup remover towel. Instead, remove stubborn mascara and eyeshadow with this reusable towel that's chemical-free and gentle on your skin. Simply run the towel under warm water, ring it out, and wipe away makeup, dirt, and oil. This really brilliant invention can be machine-washed and is compatible with varying skin types including sensitive, oily, dry, and combination skin.

23 A Bidet That's Incredibly Easy To Install Astor Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment Amazon $44.95 $24.95 See on Amazon Leaving anyone who uses it feeling cleaner and fresher than traditional toilet paper and wet wipes, this bidet sprayer attaches to any toilet seat and works with no electricity — just water pressure. It installs in only ten minutes with just a screwdriver, and the nozzle only extracts when the device turns on.

24 A Headphone Set That Uses Magnet Technology TECNO Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Amazon $25 See On Amazon These intelligently engineered neckband headphones use an internal magnet that pulls the earplugs off easily when you don’t need them, reducing the burden on your ears. These Bluetooth headphones also have a ridiculously long batter time and can play up to 38 hours of music or podcasts before having to be recharged. Amazon reviewers rave about these headphones with their high sound quality for a budget-friendly price.

25 This Grow-Your-Own Herbal Tea Adventure Grow 4 Herbal Tea Plants Amazon $20 See on Amazon Grow four kinds of plants with this herbal tea starter kit — lemon balm, mint, catnip, and chamomile — that has 100 percent organic seeds, discs of soil, and biodegradable planters. It even comes with plant markers to keep track of what is what, and reviewers say it's super easy to use and only needs a little sunlight.

26 A Bluetooth Speaker That You Can Hang In The Shower INSMY C12 IPX7 Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $21 See On Amazon This portable shower speaker streams high-quality audio, and the detachable suction cup and lanyard provide strong, durable hanging options. It’s ultimately waterproof too and can even be submerged in H2O for 30 minutes. This is an awesome gift for someone who likes tunes in the shower, as well as in their car, on a hiking trail, by the pool, near the hot tub, or down at the lake.

27 A Pair Of Slippers That You Heat Up In The Microwave Bed Buddy Foot Warmers Amazon $14.83 $12.96 See on Amazon Pop these luxurious foot warmers into the microwave for about 30 seconds and emerge with cozy slippers that will stay heated for long periods of time They also emit a calming lavender aroma, and are filled with natural grains that will ease foot pains. Bonus points: the heat therapy slippers can also be used as cold compresses.

28 A Tactical Pen That’s *Way* More Than A Writing Utensil Ispandy Tactical Pen Amazon $15 See On Amazon This awesomely versatile multi-tool pen is an awesome alternative to your standard flimsy pencil or pen. The uber-durable aluminum shaft doesn't have any easily-breakable moving parts, instead offering a heavy duty writing utensil that has spare tools inside as a bonus. In addition to being a writing utensil, this tool works as a flashlight, whistle, and even a glass-breaker. This set also comes with a credit card pocket tool that can be used as a bottle opener, can opener, wrench, screwdriver, ruler, and so much more.

29 A Luxurious Foot Peel That Makes Your Feet Soft Baby Foot Lavender Foot Peel Amazon $15 See on Amazon Wear these booties for an hour, wait a few days, and this lavender foot peeling mask will work to shed all the dead skin off your feet. The formula's powerful blend of 17 highly moisturizing ingredients and botanical extracts include grapefruit, burdock root, orange, watercress, sage, lemon, chamomile, and more. The ingredients work together to peel away dead cells, exfoliate skin, treat athlete’s foot, soothe cracked skin, boost circulation, and make your feet smell good.

30 This Genius Device To Find Your Lost Keys WOSPORTS Key Finder Amazon $24 See On Amazon This super convenient key finder features three giant buttons and six keychains so you can use it for multiple objects. This will let out a beeping sound to guide you to your misplaced belongings, offering a locational range of up to 100 feet that will easily be heard through walls and objects like couch cushions. The ultra-bright colored receivers each have key rings for easy attachment and can also be used to find remotes, a wallet, bags, and other easily misplaced stuff.

31 An Enchanting Lamp That Looks Like The Moon BRIGHTWORLD Moon Lamp Amazon $24 See On Amazon Mimicking the warm glow and look of the moon, this LED lamp creates a beautiful ambiance in any room. It's powered by a rechargeable battery, meaning you can put it anywhere, and can provide up to 12 hours of light before it needs a charge. You can adjust the brightness and colors with the touch of a remote, so this lamp can really fit any vibe.

32 A Small Easel You Can Use To Paint With Water Zen Life Mini Artist Board Amazon $18.95 See on Amazon This miniature artist board is based on the Zen concept of mindfulness and living in the present moment. It allows you to act on a whim when artistic inspiration strikes, painting gorgeous works of art with nothing more than water. Once you are finished, you watch it evaporate, leaving you with a clear mind for your next creation. The eco-friendly board eliminates the need for chemicals like ink or paint and also reduces any mess.

33 A Brilliant Game That Lets Players Yell Out The Answers Smart Ass Card Game Amazon $11 See On Amazon This fast-paced game that can be played with up to six people doesn't follow the typical rules — players can just shout out the answer when they know it, even if it's not their turn. With over 100 question cards, this game is worth playing over and over again.

34 A Tiny Phone Charger That Goes On Your Keychain Nkomax USB To Lightning Leather Tassel Amazon $9.99 See on Amazon This leather tassel hides two charging cables that are compatible with most Apple devices. The design easily hides the cords, and it's got a secure clip to keep it handy on a bag or keychain.

35 A Little Rubber Lady That Keeps Your Microwave Clean Angry Mama Microwave Oven Steam Cleaner Amazon $4.96 See on Amazon This glorious microwave cleaner is the simplest, cutest way to clean the microwave of splatters and leftovers — just fill it with water and vinegar, and it will release steam that will loosen any stains inside. Wipe it down with a sponge, and that's all.

36 An Ice Maker That Makes Perfect Whiskey Cubes Samuelworld Ice Maker Amazon $13.39 See on Amazon This slick and easy cocktail ice maker is a fast and cool way to make impeccable ice cubes for your drinks. Simply add water to the eight-cube silicone apparatus like you would with any ice tray and pop it in the freezer. A few hours later you'll have extra large, perfectly tailored ice cubes custom-crafted just for whiskey and spirits. The big, two-inch cubes melt slowly, allowing your drink to stay chilled longer with less watery dilution. The trays are BPA-free and dishwasher safe.

37 A Remote Control That Takes Selfies 30 Feet Away Xenvo Shutterbug Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whenever you want to take a group photo, this easy-to-use, lightweight selfie button syncs with your Bluetooth to do the job from 30 feet away. With this button, you can get action photos or snap pics with friends without racing to get into the frame. It has a long battery life and no shutter lag, leaving you with lots of great captured memories.

38 A Phone Charger That Doesn't Require a Cord seenda Wireless Charger with 2 USB Ports Amazon $20 See On Amazon This wireless phone charger feels like magic — because it gives your device juice without ever having to plug it in. With color options in black or mint green, this particular station allows you to charge your iPhone or Samsung either vertically or horizontally. It also comes with two USB ports so you can charge multiple devices at once.

39 A Mini Rechargeable Massager That Saves A Trip To The Masseuse ENOWPO Handheld Massager Amazon $39.99 $24.99 See on Amazon Fully rechargeable for 180 minutes of massaging, this vibrating device is great for lower back, neck, foot, and leg pain. It's made with eco-friendly material, and has a powerful motor that pulses 15,000 times a minute. It's small and compact, but reviewers say it packs a punch — even on larger areas like the back.

40 A Body Wash Made With Seaweed The Seaweed Bath Co Body Wash Amazon $12.99 $10.60 See on Amazon Made with bladder wrack seaweed, which contains over 65 skin-nourishing vitamins and minerals, this eucalyptus and peppermint body wash calms, nourishes, and moisturizes skin. It also includes natural ingredients like spirulina to cleanse, neem oil to moisturize cracked skin, and Hawaiian kukui oil to hydrate.

41 A Portable Blanket That's Built To Go Anywhere BEARZ Outdoor Beach Blanket Amazon $21 See on Amazon This compact travel blanket offers a waterproof and puncture-resistant barrier to sit on when you're camping, picnicking, tailgating, or at the beach. Perfect for the outdoor adventurer, it has corner pockets you can fill with sand or rocks so it doesn't blow around, and a handy storage bag to tuck it into when it's time to pack up. This is an awesome portable blanket for warm, beach days, as well as rainy outings in the woods.

42 This Screen Cleaner That Makes Your Laptop Dust-Resistant Whoosh Screen Cleaner Amazon $10 See on Amazon This screen cleaner kit is one of the most effective systems available for making your phone or laptop screen shine, in addition to disinfecting it from germs and bacteria. The aroma-free, non-toxic solution comes in a one-ounce spray bottle and is safe for people, pets, and kids. Whoosh's proprietary alcohol-free formula takes it one step further and leaves a nano-thin, invisible coating that protects the screen from dust, dirt, and oils from your hands. Then, the soft microfiber cloth can be used to wipe everything down without scratching the screen.

43 A Genius Knife For Spreading Cold, Hard Butter Simple preading Stainless Steel Butter Spreader Amazon $14 See On Amazon This butter knife is one of the most genius products ever invented. It can slice through and spread butter with little to no effort, and it’s ergonomic design allows it to spread the perfect amount of butter on your bread without tearing it.

44 A Pair Of Socks That Moisturize Your Ankles ZenToes Moisturizing Heel Socks Amazon $11.99 See on Amazon These amazingly soft, moisturizing heel socks work together with the lotion of your choice, as well as aloe vera or shea butter, to trap moisture around your heels were they tend to get cracked and brittle. The grippy nylon-spandex blend of materials ensures they won't bunch up if you wear them with shoes while the breathable, toeless design makes them a great option to wear to bed.

45 A Facial Sponge Set That Rejuvenates Your Skin With Charcoal and Green Tea Konjac Sponge Set Amazon $14.99 See on Amazon This earthy, aromatic sponge set is chock-full of mineral additives such as turmeric, green tea, and activated charcoal that nourish your skin while you wash. With Konjac plant fiber, they naturally exfoliate your skin too, sloughing off dead layers of skin cells and leaving you looking hydrated. The multicolored sponges are fully biodegradable and can be composted after use.

46 A Fast Popcorn Maker That Goes In The Microwave Colonel Popper Microwave Popcorn Maker Amazon $24.99 $13.97 See on Amazon This simple microwavable popcorn maker features a quick-pop system that will make 14 cups of popcorn in four minutes. The straightforward silicone popper has heat-resistant handles, so there's no need for messing with hot pads, and it's safe for kids to use. It's dishwasher-safe and collapses down for easy storage, and it can also pop without using butter or oil, for those that want a healthier option.

47 A Facial Steamer That Opens Up Pores Conair Facial Steamer With Timer Amazon $35.57 See on Amazon This facial steamer uses steam to deeply open pores — which preps skin for more effective face masks, moisturizers, and serums. It also has a timer function, a nasal cone for concentrated steam that clears out sinuses, and a cleansing brush that gently removes dirt and oil. The brush also has a sponge that gently applies the moisturizer after steaming

48 A Makeup Bag That Holds Dozens Of Accessories HOYOFO Travel Makeup Bag Amazon $8.89 See on Amazon Forget those puny makeup bags that barely fit a tube of mascara. This giant, multi-compartment travel makeup bag will comfortably hold everything you need to get away for the weekend. With a mesh pocket for letting cloth products breathe, the nylon-polyester drawstring bag fits eyeshadows, lipsticks, brow pens, lash curlers, lotions, shampoos, deodorants, hair sprays, soaps, and then some. It also has a wide elastic strap inside to keep things from moving around.

49 A Brilliant Gadget That Makes Perfect Quesadillas Nostalgia Wedge Quesadilla Maker Amazon $29.42 See on Amazon This quesadilla maker makes the delicious staple in just five minutes — and the clean-up is incredibly simple. It's got a two-position latch to adjust the thickness and a pre-heating light so you know exactly when it's ready.

50 An Oil That Makes Any Beard Ultra Soft The Gentleman's Beard Oil Amazon $20 See on Amazon This incredible fragrance-free beard oil is a game-changer for beard owners (as well as their partners). Using a natural blend of sunflower, argan, primrose, jojoba, and vitamin E oils, the pleasantly scented formula softens beard hairs without leaving behind sticky residue or that grimy layer that other beard products are sometimes known for. The oil also moisturizes the skin underneath on the chin and cheeks, reducing dry skin and itchy beard dandruff.

51 A Headband That Has Built-In Audio Sound CozyPhones Sleep Headphones Amazon $15.97 See on Amazon Made from an incredibly soft material, these innovative sleep headphones are like a headband, sleep mask, and headphone set all in one. Unlike traditional earbuds that tend to hurt your ears and pop out all of the time, this smooth headband-style setup cushions your ears in lightweight, breathable material that plays sweet sounds while you drift off to sleep or while you run in cold weather. The moisture-wicking fleece can be pulled down over your eyes to act as a sleep mask, and it also comes with a handy little travel pouch.

52 A Heated Eyelash Curler To Give You Volume All Day Long Panasonic Heated Eyelash Curler Amazon $13.01 See on Amazon Keep lashes curled for longer with this long-lasting heated eyelash curler — a magnificent invention that uses heat along the length of the lash to create volume that lasts all day long. The circular contraption separates and styles the lashes without crimping, pinching, or giving you that spiky upright look. It's battery-powered and runs for months with just one battery.

53 A BBQ Set With All The Tools Needed For A Real Cookout Mr. B-B-Q Stainless Steel Barbecue Set Amazon $18 See on Amazon Complete with 18 tools — including a fork, tongs, scraper, basting brush and bottle opener — this kit comes in a portable storage case that's perfect for transporting to any barbecue or picnic. It even includes things like corn cob holders and skewers, so no party will come incomplete. The tools are made of stainless steel with sturdy, wooden handles.

54 A Set Of Packing Cubes To Organize Your Suitcase BAGAIL Packing Cubes (Set Of 6) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Your suitcase doesn't have to look like a jumbled mess of clothes, because these ingenious packing organizers let you organize your belongings into neat little bags, saving space when you travel and allowing you to track exactly where everything is. The nylon material provides flexibility and the mesh topping allows you to see what’s exactly in each packing cube. The set comes with two large, two medium, and two slim cubes and is available in 10 different colors and designs.

55 An Acupressure Mat For Stress Relief Yogu Acupressure Mat Amazon $19 See on Amazon This acupressure mat has little spikes that hit certain points on the back — and these points might relieve stress, increase energy, and take away pain in the lower back. Laying on it for a few minutes can even help people fall asleep. "It 'hurts good.'" said one Amazon customer. "If you have knots you're working out of your muscles, you know what I mean by that. It's a perfect size and weight to be used comfortably, and I could throw it in a suitcase and take it with me when I travel, too, which is great."

56 An Antiperspirant For The Feet Carpe Antiperspirant Foot Lotion Amazon $14.95 See on Amazon This dermatologist-recommended foot lotion that uses FDA-approved products to stop excessive feet sweating. It's a non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly, and reviewers say it has a light scent and can also work on hands.

57 A Clever Kitchen Tool That Cooks Eggs In All Different Ways Elite Cuisine Maxi-Matic Egg Cooker Amazon $24.99 $16.03 See on Amazon This brilliant machine cooks up to seven eggs in a variety of ways — soft, medium, hard, or poached — and to absolute perfection. The shells will be easy to remove, it has automatic shutoff, and the built-in timer works every time. It also comes with a tray to make omelettes, a measuring cup, and a poaching tray.

58 These Cleaning Pads That Sterilize Your Phone On The Go MiracleWipes for Electronics Amazon $16 See On Amazon A phone can get pretty dirty, which is why these smartphone cleaning pads are incredibly practical. "These wipes worked amazing!!! No streaks, no spots, and no nothing! My screen seriously looked like it was just delivered,” one reviewer wrote. “I knew it was the real deal because when it’s turned off and the sunlight hits it through the window, there is not one streak.”

59 An LED Dog Collar For Night Walks LED Rechargeable Dog Collar Amazon $29.99 $17.99 See on Amazon This rechargeable dog collar gives off five hours of bright light for every one hour charge. It's full adjustable, comfortable, and will help any dog be seen at night — which makes for a safer walk for you and your pet. It's easy to clip on, and comes in a variety of colors and sizes.

60 A Set Of Glass Straws You Can Use In Hot Cocoa Reusable Skinny Glass Drinking Straws Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you love hot chocolate, hot toddies, hot cider, or any delicious beverage with the word "hot" in it, you are going to be obsessed with these glass straws made out of borosilicate. Unlike regular straw material, borosilicate is extremely heat-resistant. The cool 14-piece set, which is eco-friendly and easy-to-clean, comes with four straight straws, four bent straws, four straw cleaners, a straw carrying case, and a drawstring bag for easy gifting.

61 A Kitchen Gadget That Chops Garlic Just By Rolling It Chef'n GarlicZoom Amazon $19.99 See on Amazon This genius garlic-chopping gadget allows you to effortlessly mince up garlic with the turn of a wheel. Just throw some cloves in the chamber, shut the trap, and roll it back and forth along the counter. Super sharps blades inside will do all of the work for you. Roll it a little bit longer for a finer mince, or give it just a few twirls for coarser, bigger chunks. The device is simple to clean and its ultra-compact shape makes it easy to store, too.

62 A Shampoo Made From Nourishing Beer Hops Duffy's Brew Premium IPA Craft Beer Shampoo Amazon $17.95 See on Amazon It may sound a little bit out there, but washing your hair with beer is actually one of the best things you can do for it. This rich, craft beer shampoo set is made with malted barley and malt known to nourish and moisturize hair, offering protection from dryness, as well as strength and volume. The formula is free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and other unnatural ingredients, leaving a simple fragrance (not like beer) that is PH-balanced and full or nutrients.

63 A Foot Roller That Provides Arch Relief Foot Massage Roller Amazon $39.99 See on Amazon Made for massaging tired, achy feet, this roller has little nubs on it that gives relief for arches and heels. It comes with a downloadable e-book of instructions and helpful tips, and provides a kneading effect for intense knots.

64 A Facial Gel That Peels Away Dead Skin Vivo Per Lei Facial Peeling Gel Amazon $11.49 See on Amazon This facial peeling gel is a strong exfoliant that will shed layers of dead skin right in front of your eyes. However, unlike many facial peels, this one doesn't irritate your skin or leave your face feeling like it's been rubbed raw. Amazon reviewers seem to adore the gel with one exclaiming: "This product is wonderful. It works so much better than any scrub or exfoliating product I've ever tried. My skin is smooth and soft after I use it. It's also very gentle, which is great for my sensitive skin."

65 A Brilliant Hands-Free Device For The Car Nulaxy Wireless In Car Bluetooth Radio Adapter Amazon $16.99 See on Amazon Able to connect to any tablet or phone with Bluetooth capabilities, this radio adapter is an easy way to make hands-free calls while driving, listen to podcasts, stream music, or listen to the radio. It’s got an easy on/off switch, but does go to sleep when not in use if you forget to unplug it. It’s also got a sizable LCD screen so you can see the song names displayed, incoming phone numbers — and it has frequency interference and noise cancellation for completely clear sound every time.

