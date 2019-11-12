65 Hottest Things On Amazon, Based On Reviews & Sales

The stress of buying gifts might prompt you to empty your wallet just to get it over with. I mean, it can be exhausting to find the right present for every person, whether you're celebrating a birthday or a holiday. But never fear, tired shopper: Amazon reviewers have spoken, and this guide contains the hottest things on Amazon that you and your loved ones can benefit from.

Amazon is the go-to shop for everything from home decor to tech gadgets, and this handy-dandy list has an Amazon product for everyone in your life. I'm referring to the perfect neck pillow for your friend who is always traveling, a quality kitchen knife set for the chef you know, and a miniature projector for your movie-loving buddy. This year, go ahead and make your list with confidence (or just treat yourself with something new).

These products run the gamut, but they have one thing in common: Reviewers love them. With high sales and rave reviews, each product is sure to bring a smile to anyone who receives it. Of the practical-and-posh or the economical-and-extravagant, these items are easy on your wallet and are guaranteed to please. Avoid the crowds at the mall or the stress of aimlessly walking around a store and rely on Amazon.

01 The Durable Meal Prep Containers That Won't Leak Prep Naturals Glass Meal Prep Containers Amazon $26 See on Amazon Take these glass food containers anywhere without the fear of spills. Their leakproof lids keep food fresh and contained — and they're safe to put in the microwave, oven, or freezer. Plus, they're made with strong borosilicate glass that's BPA-free. These are perfect for leftovers or lunch on-the-go.

02 This Tool That Adds Volume While Drying Your Hair Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon $45 See on Amazon Cut your morning routine in half with the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer. It dries your locks while simultaneously brushing through each strand to add shine and volume. The brush has a unique oval shape that's designed for extra lift at your roots to create smooth, curled ends. It’s all one easy-to-use piece with an ION generator that dries your hair faster.

03 A Refillable Oil Sprayer For Your Kitchen Olive Oil Sprayer Amazon $11 See on Amazon Preparing family dinner just got a little easier. This olive oil sprayer is perfect for any oil — vinegar, soy sauce, lemon juice, or sherry. Use it for seasoning meat on the grill or for dressing your salad. The reusable container is made with BPA-free glass, and it's a breeze to clean.

04 The Surge Protector That Has A Shelf For Your Phone Socket Outlet Shelf Surge Protector Amazon $26 See on Amazon You can never have too many outlets in your home, and this adapter does double duty. It offers six outlets and three USB ports in one station, along with a shelf that's great for housing any gadgets while they charge. The shelf is easy to install in any room, and it even features a surge protector for added safety.

05 The Clothes Steamer You Can Use Vertically And Horizontally Handheld Garment Steamer Clothing Iron Amazon $29.99 See on Amazon This portable garment steamer is a must-have for travel or early mornings. You can use it for both horizontal or vertical steam-ironing, thanks to the 360-degree design that prevents burns and water spills. It heats up in just 25 seconds — but it also automatically powers down to keep you and your clothes safe.

06 The Milk Frother That Makes You An Instant Barista Instant Milk Frother Amazon $39.99 See on Amazon Be your own barista with this electric milk steamer that makes the most velvety foam. In just one minute, the steamer froths your milk to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. The sleek device is silent and automatically turns off when your milk is prepared. Plus, its non-stick material makes for easy clean-ups.

07 The Vegetable Chopper That Does It All Vegetable Chopper Amazon $24 See on Amazon If you need a vegetable chopped, this kitchen product can do everything from dicing to slicing. It comes with seven different blade inserts, along with a handheld peeler, juicer, and egg slicer. The non-slip container is made with non-toxic, BPA-free plastic — and it’s dishwasher-safe.

08 A Water Bottle That Motivates You To Hydrate NEEKFOX Water Bottle Amazon $17.99 See on Amazon This water bottle motivates you to stay hydrated all day long with time markers and inspirational words etched onto the side. The BPA-free container is made of earth-friendly materials that lack chemical odors. Spill no more with the removable, leakproof drinking cap as you work out, hike, or sip at work.

09 The Reusable Sandwich Bags That Locks In Freshness Reusable Food Storage Bags Amazon $14.99 See on Amazon These reusable sandwich bags are the budget-friendly solutions to your snacking needs. Just one of these BPA-free, FDA-certified bags will replace up to 300 disposable ones. Plus, each bag will keep your food fresher longer, all thanks to the double-lock closure that also prevents leaks.

10 A Light That Helps Your Indoor Plants Grow Grow Light Amazon $20 See on Amazon Whether you have a green thumb or not, this LED Grow Light will help your indoor plants thrive. With 36 red bulbs and 18 blue ones, this flexible lamp will provide the right amount light to encourage growth inside your home. Set up the automatic timer to give your plants the light they need (even if you’re away).

11 The Adjustable Neck Pillow That's Filled With Memory Foam Memory Foam Travel Pillow Amazon $20 See on Amazon Neck pain seems to always be synonymous with travel, but not anymore. This memory foam travel pillow is perfect for planes, trains, or automobiles. The curved design is extra-supportive and helps prevent any aches or pains, while the adjustable rope lock gives you the freedom to find the best angle and size. The soft, sweat-resistant cover feels incredible — and it’s machine-washable.

12 This Pest Repeller That's Safe For Your Pets Pest Repeller (6-Pack) Amazon $26 See on Amazon Say goodbye to unwanted pests in (and around) your home with this ultrasonic pest repeller. The device uses electromagnetic waves to send all the bugs packing without affecting your family or pets in the process . Just plug the repellent into an electrical socket and debug your home in two to three weeks.

13 The Hidden Wallet That’s Perfect For Travel Hidden Bra Wallet Amazon $15 See on Amazon Protect your valuables during a night on the town with this hidden bra wallet. The subtle design is easily concealed while providing optimal security. It’s made with a soft blend of nylon and spandex, so it’s comfortable against your skin. You can easily fasten the pouch to your bra, underwear, or belt loop — and it could fit your passport, ID, cash, credit cards, and more.

14 An Easy-To-Use Foot Mask With Spa-Like Results Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask Amazon $20 See on Amazon Treat yourself with this exfoliating foot peel that's guaranteed to eliminate rough heels and calluses. The formula uses ingredients like milk extract, citric acid, orange extract, aloe vera, and more to gently scrub away dirt, grim, and rough skin. It's also pain-free and smells great.

15 The Rotating Waffle Maker For Brunch Lovers Ceramic FlipSide Belgian Waffle Maker Amazon $40 See on Amazon Make waffles without the mess. This stainless steel Belgian waffle maker has a "professional-style" rotating design to make mouth-watering, evenly-cooked waffles. A countdown timer lets you know when it’s time to eat, and the non-stick interior makes cleaning easy. Plus, the lock-in design allows for simple storage.

16 This Food Vacuum That Makes Meal Prepping Even Easier Vacuum Sealer Machine Amazon $55 See on Amazon Seal in freshness with this vacuum sealer starter kit. The special bags that are included have multiple layers of protection to help create secure, airtight closures, which makes meal prep so easy. Plus, the machine is simple to use and comes with different sealing selections for various food types. You can even use it with external containers and wine bottles.

17 A Collapsable Popcorn Maker For Movie Nights Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $16 See on Amazon Movie snacks just got easier with this popcorn popper. In just four minutes, the collapsible bowl makes 15 cups of delicious popcorn. Just add the kernels and seasoning, and then put it into the microwave. This container is made with 100% silicone that's BPA-free, and it comes in a variety of colors that you can pick from.

18 This Pimple-Extracting Tool Collection Best Acne Removal Kit Amazon $8 See on Amazon You can easily eliminate blackheads and fully-developed blemishes with this stainless steel-coated acne removal kit. It includes five unique tools to address different types of acne, and it's safe to use on sensitive skin (as long as you sanitize the tools with rubbing alcohol first).

19 The Electric Razor That's Also Waterproof Panasonic Electric Shaver for Women Amazon $19 See on Amazon This cordless electric shaver has three stainless steel blades for a close shave that's pain free. And since it's waterproof, you have the freedom to shave in or out of the shower. Plus, the built-in, pop-up trimmer has attachments specifically made for your legs, underarms, or bikini area.

20 This Nourishing Nail Oil Made With Vitamin E CND Essentials Nail & Cuticle Oil Amazon $9 See on Amazon Soften your cuticles while simultaneously strengthening your nails with this nail-and-cuticle oil. The unique formula penetrates each area you coat, delivering antioxidants straight to the source. The gentle blend of jojoba oil, almond oil, and vitamin E will condition your nails in no time. One person wrote, "I love this stuff. Really helped my nails and skin from flaking."

21 The Flossing Tool That Removes Plaque With Just Water Waterfloss Water Flosser Amazon $32.99 See on Amazon This water flosser is a painless alternative to typical flossing. The cordless water pick washes away limescale and plaque with three modes, and the rotatable nozzle allows you to get those hard-to-reach spots for a good cleaning. Portable and easy to charge, this is a must-have when it comes to oral cleanliness.

22 This Dermatologist-Recommended Gel Facial Moisturizer Neutrogena Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Face Moisturizer Gel-Cream Amazon $16 See on Amazon Eliminate dry skin with this ultra-hydrating, dermatologist-recommended facial moisturizer by Neutrogena. The gel-cream formula is made with moisturizing hyaluronic acid, which is able to absorb one thousand times its weight in water. It's oil-free, dye-free, and fragrance-free to provide hydration for even on the most sensitive skin types.

23 The Reusable Grocery Bags Made With Durable Nylon Reusable Grocery Bags (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See on Amazon Each one of these reusable nylon bags has an extra-large capacity that can hold over 50 pounds of groceries. Plus, their long handles make carrying so much easier — and you don't have to worry about tears. When you’re done, you can throw them into the wash and fold them into their small, pocket-sized pouches for easy storage.

24 A Meat Injector That Adds Flavor To Any Meal Ofargo Stainless Steel Meat Injector Syringe with 3 Marinade Injector Needles Amazon $29 See on Amazon Up your barbecue game with this stainless steel marinade injector. The anti-rust and-erosion culinary hack is sturdy enough to pierce through tough meat. Use this food syringe to add flavor to turkey, brisket, lamb, chicken — you name it. Thanks to the comfortable grip and large capacity barrel, you can easily control the pressure with ease.

25 This Mascara Primer That Gives You More Volume L'Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Lash Boosting Conditioning Primer Mascara Amazon $7 See on Amazon Are you tired of your makeup routine? If so, swipe on some lash primer before your favorite mascara for a dramatic look. This conditioning primer by L'Oréal Paris is lightweight, but it can add volume and length to your lashes. It currently has over 1,500 five-star reviews — and one person wrote, "This stuff goes on very silky. White colored, you can see your individual lashes get volume immediately."

26 The Electric Coffee Grinder That's Extra-Quiet Electric Coffee Grinder for Beans Amazon $16 See on Amazon Prepare your morning coffee without waking up the whole neighborhood with this electric coffee grinder. The stainless steel blades can quietly grind up nine tablespoons of coffee beans with ease, making up to 12 cups of coffee total. With a cord that hides neatly at the bottom, you can easily store the device once the caffeine hits.

27 A Professional Chef Knife Set That Won’t Break The Bank Chef Knife Set Amazon $25 See on Amazon This knife set comes with five unique blades: a chef knife, a carving knife, a bread knife, a utility knife, and a paring knife. Each one is made with stainless steel that's topped with a black, grainy finish. The set even comes with a dual-mode sharpener and an acrylic stand to show off your beautiful utensils.

28 The Pillow That Lets You Adjust How Fluffy It Is Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow Amazon $60 See on Amazon Made with medium-firm memory foam and microfiber, this fully-adjustable pillow is luxurious and supportive. With access to the memory foam fill, you can customize how firm or soft your specific cushion is. Since it's covered in a breathable, hypoallergenic fabric, there will be no need to count sheep. Let this vegan, USA-made product whisk you away into your dreams.

29 This Utensil Holder That Saves So Much Space Kitchen Drawer Organizer Amazon $10 See on Amazon It's common to have a junk drawer, or worse — a place where your clean silverware goes to get dirty again. This drawer organizer was created to optimize that space. Its unique design allows you to store an entire set of cutlery in half the space of a traditional tray, simply by utilizing the depth of your drawer. The durable material is easy to wipe down or hand wash between uses.

30 The Manual Massage Roller That You Can Pair With Lotion Massage Ball Manual Roller Amazon $12 See on Amazon Find your zen wherever you are with this manual rolling massage ball. Relieve sore muscles and stiffness by gliding the rotating resin globe over your areas in need. It’s safe to use directly on your skin, and you can accompany it with oils or lotions. Plus, the hand grip lets you control the pressure and placement of each massage.

31 This Scalp Massager That Makes Showering Extra-Relaxing Bossman Shampoo Scalp Massage Shower Brush Amazon $6 See on Amazon Shampoo your hair while giving yourself a much-needed, relaxing head massage with this scalp shower brush. The soft bristles stimulate blood flow and strengthen your roots for smoother, softer locks. You can even use it on facial hair for a tender exfoliating treatment in the comfort of your own shower.

32 A Zoodle Spiralizer That Fits In Your Hand Vegetable Spiralizer Amazon $10 See on Amazon Make noodles quickly from any vegetable with this handheld spiralizer. Choose from three different functions for the perfect cut with high-quality, stainless steel blades. It’s easy and safe to use, with a non-slip fingerboard and a removable container to catch all the freshly-sliced fruits and veggies. It can be fully disassembled, and it's dishwasher-safe — so cleaning is simply.

33 The Snack Bowl With Room For Shells And Pits Pistachio Bowl Amazon $16 See on Amazon There will be no more snack time messes, thanks to this snack-serving dish that offers a storage tray for shells, pits, or other discarded goodies. Its stacked design doesn’t take up any additional room, while offering a clean place to toss shells. The perfect size for pistachios, cherries, or other communal snacks, this clever invention is dishwasher-safe and comes in a variety of fun colors.

34 A Heating Pad With Over 7,000 5-Star Reviews Heating Pad for Back Pain Relief and Cramps Amazon $23.99 See on Amazon This heating pad is designed for optimal comfort and ease for those suffering from arthritis and other aches. The "UltraHeat Technology" helps increase blood flow heal sore muscles or joints. Plus, the easy-slide control has three heat settings — and there's even an automatic shut-off function for safety. The cover is machine-washable, and the 9-foot cord means you can relax anywhere you want.

35 This Mini Projector That Plays Movies From Your Phone Mini Movie Projector Amazon $89.99 See on Amazon Movie night just got even more epic with this mini projector. With the capability to connect to your smartphone or laptop with an HDMI adapter, your viewing options are nearly endless. Perfect to take outdoors for sporting events or movies in the backyard, this small device can project onto a 71-inch screen.

36 The Computer Mouse That Keeps Your Hand Comfortable Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse Amazon $20 See on Amazon Are you tired of aching hands after working at a computer all day? Same. This ergonomic mouse is designed to let your hand, wrist, and arm rest in a more neutral position. It's compact and wireless, so you can continue working with less pain (wherever you are). With five buttons that are all easy to access without additional strain, this mouse is perfect for any computer task.

37 The Grippy Socks That You'll Want To Wear To Yoga Yoga Socks Amazon $19 See on Amazon Whether you’re a professional ballerina or a once-a-week yoga attendee, these cotton socks with silicone grips will change the way you work out. The non-slip bottoms are perfect for keeping you in place while practicing on wooden floors during yoga, pilates, barre, or dance. These low-profile pairs have straps to secure your feet, while still allowing them to breath.

38 This Charging Station That Holds Your Headphones Head Phone Stand with USB Charger Amazon $35 See on Amazon Calling all gamers: This universal headphone stand charges your devices while keeping your headphones safe. It has three USB charging ports and two power strip outlets to offer the most convenient charges. Plus, the stand automatically matches your device's current — and the hardened plastic shell is fire-resistant.

39 An Upright Surge Protector With 10 Outlets Power Strip Tower Surge Protector Amazon $28.99 See on Amazon Never waste time looking for an outlet again. This surge protector has 10 outlets and four universal USB ports on a 360-degree, rotatable tower that's built to protect your devices. A single control button and indicator light eliminates any confusion about where the power is coming from. Plus, it has a convenient handle to carry it wherever you need.

40 These Acupressure Sandals That Help Ease Foot Pain Therapeutic Acupuncture Massage Flip Flops Amazon $25 See on Amazon These foot-massaging slippers relieve pain instead of causing it, because they're designed to eliminate tension from arthritis, neuropathy, and plantar fasciitis. The comfortable strap allows you to adjust each shoe's width to your size, while the protruding buttons offer reflexology relief. Promote blood flow and ease pain simply by walking around your house in these for a few minutes.

41 This Pillow That Provides The Benefits of Acupressure Acupressure Mat and Neck Pillow Set Amazon $54.97 See on Amazon The unique spikes that line this pillow will apply acupressure to restore and balance your body. Perfect for traveling, this small cushion is ideal for yoga class (or to keep underneath your work desk). It's lined with linen and filled with both buckwheat and lavender — and it'll help you find relief from neck pain, back pain, poor blood circulation, insomnia, and more.

42 The Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager That's Extra-Cozy Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest Amazon $28 See on Amazon Turn any chair into a spa with this heated shiatsu foot massager. It’s designed to sooth aching feet and provide instant relaxation via heat therapy. Choose from two massage selections by using the hand control. The plush fabric cover is quick to detach — and you can throw it into the washer.

43 The Stainless Steel Rings That Provide Acupressure Spiky Sensory Finger Rings (10-Pack) Amazon $9 See on Amazon These calming, spiky sensory rings will provide acupressure sensations when glided across your fingers. They're made with stainless steel, and they're safe for both kids and adults to use. One pack includes 10 rings that are either silver or gold in color.

44 A Magnetic Soap Holder That Air-Dries Your Bars Beauty and the Bees Shampoo Bar Container Amazon $12 See on Amazon First, this wooden soap holder attaches to your shower wall. Then, it uses a magnetic metal cap to suspend your bar of soap in the air. This convenient shower solution is made without any plastic, and it's sure to keep your soap from getting soggy.

45 The Wine Decanter That Looks Like A Piece of Art Le Chateau Wine Decanter Amazon $43 See on Amazon This lead-free crystal wine decanter is hand-blown and beautiful, and it'll help oxygenate your red wine to enhance its flavors. It fits an entire 750-milliliter bottle and offers a slanted spout for easy pouring. When you’re not using it, it’s still a stunning piece to display.

46 The Travel Mirror That Lights Up To Mimic Sunlight CERSLIMO Lighted Makeup Mirror Amazon $17 See on Amazon Apply your makeup in the best lighting no matter where you are with this lighted makeup mirror. Its LED rim simulates natural sunlight — but the sensitive dimmer allows you adjust it however you need. It’s about the size of a notebook, which is perfect to carry in a suitcase or purse.

47 These Bath Bombs That Are Made With Essential Oils Anjou Bath Bombs Gift Set (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See on Amazon Soak and soothe any aches or pains with this set of natural, vegan bath bombs. Each one is made with essential oils for a delicious scent that also moisturizes your skin and relieves stress. Plus, they won’t leave stains or rings around your tub. Drop one in warm water to enjoy a fizzy, relaxing bath.

48 This Bamboo Cheese Board With A Built-In Drawer Home Euphoria Natural Bamboo Cheese Board Amazon $40 See on Amazon Be the hostess with the mostest with this cheese board and cutlery set. Made of 100% bamboo, this board is perfect for crafting a custom charcuterie board. It has a hidden drawer for cutlery and a grooved rim to hold crackers, bread, or other goodies. It’s easy to store and lightweight for carrying to your next party.

49 This Zippered Fanny Pack That Holds Your Phone In Place Running Belt Amazon $20 See on Amazon Fanny packs are back, and this one is as functional as it is fashionable. Specifically designed for runners, this zippered waist bag holds large smartphones in place without bouncing while you run. The pocket is secure and low-profile to keep your valuables safe, and the waistband makes it totally adjustable. Choose from dozens of colors.

50 This Memory Foam Wrist Cushion For Your Computer Desk Gimars Upgrade Enlarge Gel Memory Foam Set Keyboard (Set of 2) Amazon $12 See on Amazon If you sit at a desk all day, this set of gel memory foam wrist pads is a must-buy. It includes two pads that are made for both your keyboard and your mouse to relieve tension from your arms and hands. The smooth, breathable material bounces back quickly — and they have non-skid rubber bases.

51 The Gamer Accessory Pack That Transforms Your Work Space Metal Gaming Accessories Bundle Amazon $25 See on Amazon This desk bundle is a gamer’s dream. Designed to meet your work or gaming needs, these accessories attach easily with self-tapping screws. It comes with a cup holder, a headset hook, a controller stand, and a game rack. A reviewer wrote, “It really helps having the cup holder and microphone hanger attached to the desk for convenience.”

52 This Extra- Reliable Alarm Clock That Folds Down For Travel Travel Alarm Amazon $15 See on Amazon Don’t oversleep again with this travel alarm clock. It folds down for easy packing and offers a rotating display — and it can also be used to hold your phone. Adjust the screen by activating a backlight that’s gentle on your eyes. The screen even displays the date and the current indoor temperature.

53 The Toiletry Bag That Holds Full-Sized Shampoo Hanging Tolietry Bag Amazon $22 See on Amazon If you tend to overpack, this extra-large capacity toiletry bag is perfect for you. Made of nylon, the bag is waterproof and easy to wipe clean after travel. It has storage specifically made for all of your toiletries, complete with mesh pockets, elastic slots, and extra large center storage for full-size containers. Plus, it has a convenient hanging hook to use on the back of your hotel door.

54 The Cute Teapot That You Can Heat Up In The Microwave Glass Teapot with Infuser Amazon $24.89 See on Amazon Start your morning with fresh tea in this beautiful teapot-and-infuser set. The glass teapot holds up to 2 cups, and the stainless steel infuser is removable. The container is also heat-resistant, so you can pop it into the microwave for heat-ups (just remove the infuser, first). It even comes with a bamboo coaster to place the teapot anywhere in your home.

55 This Hand Warmer That Provide Long-Lasting Heat Zippo Refillable Hand Warmers Amazon $28 See on Amazon Stay warm with this refillable hand warmer. Simply fill it with the provided lighter fluid and enjoy the flameless, odorless warmth for up to six hours. The thin design makes it easy to stow for hiking or camping trips, and the metal construction will make it last. You can choose from nine different shades.

56 This Tool That Weighs Your Bag Before You Get To The Airport Travel Inspira Digital Luggage Scales Amazon $10 See on Amazon Pack without the stress, all thanks to this digital luggage scale. Before you head to the airport, check your bag’s weight to ensure that you’ll be able to travel with your belongings. The scale screen is easy to read, and it allows you to lock in the results. Simply clip the bag onto the scale and hold it up to start measuring.

57 The Collapsable Desk Lamp That You Can Take Anywhere Portable Desk Lamp Amazon $9 See on Amazon Light up your work area with this portable LED lamp. It'll help illuminate what you’re working on, and you can adjust the brightness to your liking. It's even fully-collapsible, and it runs on batteries (so you don't have to worry about an outlet being within reach). You can use the included cord if you want to, though.

58 These Wristbands That Help Ease Nausea Anti-Nausea Acupressure Wristband for Motion or Morning Sickness Amazon $14.99 See on Amazon Solve your nausea spells with these acupressure wristbands. By applying pressure to your wrist — aka the P6 pressure point — you should feel less nauseous. Just slip them on your wrist to get rid of motion sickness, car sickness, even morning sickness. These wristbands are safe to wash and reuse.

59 This Heated Seat Cover That Keeps You Toasty While You Drive Heated Seat Cushion with Lumbar Support Amazon $18 See on Amazon Make your commute more comfortable with this heated seat cushion. The velour cover is extra-soft and features added thickness for lumbar support. Choose from high or low heat settings to warm up while you drive. It plugs right into your car’s cigarette outlet for convenience. One reviewer wrote, “I use it for many hours every day.”

60 This Handheld Massager Tool With Different Attachments Rechargeable Hand Held Deep Tissue Massager Amazon $40 See on Amazon Give yourself a full-body massage with this rechargeable, deep tissue massager. The handheld device is perfect for your whole body, producing 3,600 pulses per minute to relieve pain quickly. It comes with five different massage heads to customize to your needs.

61 The Body Scrub Made With Orange Oil And Aloe Vera Majestic Pure Sweet Orange Body Scrub Amazon $15 See on Amazon If you're looking for a sweet-smelling body scrub to add to your bathing routine, add this one to your cart. It's made with nourishing ingredients — like coconut oil, aloe vera, Dead Sea salt, and orange oil — to help moisturize and exfoliate. Plus, it's vegan-friendly.

62 These Vibrating Facial Tools Topped With Rose Quartz Finishing Touch Flawless Contour Vibrating Facial Roller & Massager (Set of 2) Amazon $20 See on Amazon Fight puffy eyes and reduce the appearance of dark circles with this facial roller and massager. It vibrates to stimulate blood circulation, and it's topped with a soothing rose quartz stone. Reviewers have written that it’s one of the few beauty products that delivers on all of its promises.

63 A Food Splatter Cover That Hangs In Your Microwave Magnetic Microwave Splatter Cover Amazon $7 See on Amazon Reheat leftovers without having to deep-clean your microwave with this magnetic splatter cover. It uses built-in steam vents to cook your food evenly — and when it's not being used, you can attach the cover to the top of your microwave with the included magnets. The entire unit is dishwasher-safe and BPA-free.

64 The Pre-Made Packets To Get Your Fill Of Probiotics Probiohealth: Probiotics for Women and Men Amazon $20.95 See on Amazon Keep your digestive system on track with these ready-to-mix probiotic packets. Just empty one of the clinically-tested mixes into your drink to see relief from gas, bloating, constipation, and more — all while keeping the "good bacteria" in place. As always, consult your doctor before adding these to your daily routine.