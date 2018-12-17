64 Weird Things On Amazon That Are Wildly Popular With Millennials

Millennials are a lot of things: hard-working, intent on changing the world, maybe a little too into avocado toast, and plenty of other traits that might come to mind. But they're also savvy shoppers — and really, really good at finding oddball products that are actually pretty genius when you think about it. And these weird Amazon products with four- and five-star reviews could be plenty of millennial's cup of tea, but you don't have to be of that generation to really enjoy them. Because no matter your age, who doesn't appreciate a brilliant product?

You can always tell when a product is quality because it has hundreds of positive reviews — or it's simply an incredible idea that solves a problem you didn't know could be solved. But when it has the extra bonus of being backed by a generation that is one of the smartest when it comes to doing its due diligence researching products? Then how could you ever pass on the stuff?

Luckily for you, not only are the items I've chosen to feature top-tier quality, but these weird and unique Amazon products also happen to be genius — perfect for the millennial in all of us.

01 The Party Game That's Made For Adults Only Exploding Kittens LLC NSFW Edition Amazon $19.73 See on Amazon With over 10,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, many Amazon reviewers described the Exploding Kittens LLC NSFW edition as "absolutely hilarious." Each game comes with 56 cards and can be played by up to five people, and the goal is to not draw the exploding kitten card — think of it as an adult version of Uno.

02 The Facial Brush With Two Different Cleansing Speeds Olay Cleansing Brush Amazon $21 See on Amazon Not only are there two different cleansing speeds to choose from, but the Olay facial cleansing brush is great for exfoliating away dead flakes so that you're left with smooth skin. This brush is water-resistant so you won't have to worry about it shorting out when wet, and each order comes with a second bonus replacement head.

03 A Moisturizing Oil Made From Real Hemp Seeds GLAM UP Hemp Oil Amazon $16 See on Amazon You can't smoke it and it doesn't have any psychadelic properties, but this hemp seed oil serum will help reduce acne while leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed. Made without any parabens, dyes, or fillers, this oil is hypoallergenic which makes it safe for oily, dry, and combination skin — plus, it absorbs quickly into your skin so you're not left feeling greasy.

04 A Planner That Helps Boost Your Productivity Clever Fox Planner Amazon $24.99 See on Amazon With non-dated pages so you can start it whenever, the Clever Fox planner helps boost your productivity by making you set weekly, monthly, and daily goals — allowing you to focus on what's important rather than get lost in the details. Unlike other planners, the pages in this one are thick so any ink doesn't bleed through, and the leatherette hardcover adds another nice touch.

05 The Acne Patch That Absorbs Toxins From Blemishes Le Gushe Pimple Master Patch Amazon $13.99 $11.99 See on Amazon Le Gushe pimple master patches are a quick spot treatment for those sudden blemishes. This acne patch protects your pimples from dirt and picking — plus, it even absorbs pus and other secreted fluids so that they heal faster. The patches are almost invisible as well, and easily hidden using light makeup if you choose.

06 The Notepad That Helps You Keep Track Of Your Daily Tasks Knock Knock Notepad Amazon $9.90 See on Amazon What's there to explain? The Knock Knock get your sh*t together notepad is a fun way to keep track of your daily list of things to do, plus each pad comes with 60 sheets of paper. And if you have trouble staying motivated, the large "GET YOUR SH*T TOGETHER" banner at the top also works as a great motivational tool.

07 The Charcoal Powder That Whitens Your Teeth Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder Amazon $19.89 See on Amazon I'm actually an owner of the Active Wow teeth whitening charcoal powder, so I can confirm that it delivers noticeable results after the first use. Bentonite clay and orange seed oil help with absorbing toxins as well as reducing inflammation in your gums, and there are no harsh peroxides in this powder. Plus, it's gentle enough that you can use it twice a day until your desired level of whitening is achieved.

08 The Kit That Lets You Easily Backlight Your Television Vansky TV Backlight Kit Amazon $12.99 See on Amazon With 16 different colors to choose from (white, red, green, blue, yellow, pink, and more), the Vansky TV backlight kit lets you easily install vibrant LED strip lights behind your television that help alleviate strain in your eye caused by bright screens. Each light strip is 35.4 inches long, and can be trimmed with scissors to fit your television — plus, each kit comes with its own 3M adhesive that can attach to almost any surface.

09 The Nail Polish That Peels Off So You Can Change Your Colors Anytime Abitzon Peel-Off Nail Polish Amazon $17 See on Amazon Formulated to be non-toxic, this peel-off nail polish has very little odor, and each layer only takes approximately 60 seconds to dry. Unlike other nail polishes, if you get tired of your colors after a few days you can peel the paint right off your fingers — no chemical-heavy remover required. The set comes with 10 different shades.

10 A Lighted Makeup Mirror With Cost-Effective LED Bulbs Easehold LED Makeup Mirror Amazon $24.99 See on Amazon Not only do LED bulbs have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours (or more), but the Easehold LED makeup mirror's tri-fold design makes it easy to take with you while traveling, or even just close up to prevent dust accumulation. You can also use four AAA batteries or the included USB charging cable to power this mirror, and it can even be adjusted 180-degrees for the optimal viewing angle.

11 The Ice Roller That Helps Relieve Tired Eyes SPANLA Ice Roller Amazon $13.99 See on Amazon Each order of the SPANLA ice roller comes with two roller heads: one is stainless steel, and the other is an ice roller. Great for reliving tired, puffy eyes, you can use this ice roller in conjunction with serums to help shrink your pores, and you can even use it all over your neck and chest to help improve your blood circulation. It's also great for relieving headaches.

12 The Chalk You Can Use To Draw Fun Colors In Your Hair GirlZone Hair Chalk Amazon $14 See on Amazon Not only do they work on hair of any color, but each order of this hair chalk comes with 10 different colors. These chalks can be blended to create even more shades — and while the colors wash out easily, they can also last for up to three days.

13 A Floss Made With Cleansing Charcoal Burst Refillable Floss Set Amazon $13 See on Amazon Made with charcoal that can help cleanse your mouth without using any potentially harmful chemicals, this vegan dental floss shouldn’t stain your teeth like some other charcoal products — and it even tastes great since they use the plant-derived sweetener xylitol as a flavor enhancer.

14 An Essential Oil Diffuser That Runs Ultra-Quietly HEUNG HOI Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $30 See on Amazon Not only does it run at an ultra-quiet volume so you can easily fall asleep with it running, but this essential oil diffuser also has three different misting modes: strong, light, and intermittent. Plus, one reviewer even raved about how “it lasts throughout the night.”

15 A Device That Lets You Chop Vegetables In Multiple Ways Fullstar Vegetable Chopper And Spiralizer Amazon $25.99 $19.99 See on Amazon

16 The Scrubbers That Help Exfoliate Away Dry Flakes Boao Exfoliating Lip Brushes And Face Scrubbers Amazon $5 See on Amazon Made from food-grade silicone that's antimicrobial, these scrubbers dry quickly and clean easily. Each order comes with two face scrubbers, as well as two made for your lips. Plus, they’re safe for sensitive skin since the bristles are non-abrasive.

17 A Facial Spray Made With Aloe And Rosewater Mario Badescu Facial Spray Amazon $14 See on Amazon Whether you've had a long, hot day, or you're looking to hydrate dry skin, the Mario Badescu facial spray is right up your alley. Formulated with moisturizing aloe and rosewater for its refreshing floral scent, this facial spray is safe for all skin types, and you can apply it over makeup as a quick pick-me-up throughout the day.

18 The Coaster For Your Couch That Prevents Spills Hit Products Ltd Couch Coaster Amazon $25 See on Amazon Designed to fit any type of couch, the Hit Products Ltd couch coaster helps prevent spills and stains on your furniture — because it keeps your drinks within reach and securely upright. This coaster is made from flexible, BPA-free silicone that provides support for your cup, and it's ergonomically designed to fit any cup, mug, or tumbler up to 3.5 inches wide.

19 A Tissue Box Cover With A Bonus Storage Tray Creative Scents Tissue Box Cover Amazon $27.76 See on Amazon Not only will the chic design match any existing decor, but the Creative Scents tissue box cover has a built-in storage space on the side where you can store brushes, makeup, hand sanitizers, and more. The heavy resin design makes this box cover super-sturdy with an expensive weighted feel, and the non-chip paint won't fade over time.

20 The Portable Lap Desk With A Removable Comfort Pad Honey-Can-Do Portable Laptop Desk Amazon $26.99 $22.60 See on Amazon You can remove the pad underneath the Honey-Can-Do portable laptop desk so that cleaning is a breeze, and the built-in cord protector even prevents cables from getting tangled and knotted. There's also a built-in handle so that it's easy to carry, and it's super-lightweight — so it won't feel heavy on your lap.

21 A Tabletop Fireplace Made From Classy Stainless Steel Regal Flame Tabletop Fireplace Amazon $43.79 See on Amazon Without any ventilation required, the Regal Flame tabletop fireplace makes a great, homey addition to any living space. This fireplace can last for up to 60 minutes when running at maximum capacity, and can even work as an outdoor bug repellant if you mix 15 percent citronella in with the fuel and use it outdoors.

22 The Kitchen Tablet Stand That's Simple To Install CTA Digital Tablet Stand Amazon $39.99 $27.99 See on Amazon Able to hold tablets between 6 and 8.75 inches wide, the CTA Digital tablet stand comes with two easy-mounting stand cradles if you want to install it underneath your kitchen cabinets — but it can also stand on its own for added versatility. This stand is made from sleek aluminum that won't rust over time, and the 360-degree rotating mount gives you the perfect viewing angle no matter where you stand.

23 A Set Of Bowls That Collapse To Save You Storage Space Progressive Collapsible Bowls (3 Pack) Amazon $19.99 $17.96 See on Amazon Everybody has that cabinet of mixing bowls that are haphazardly strewn about, but with the Progressive collapsible bowls you can now keep everything organized — they fold down to a third of their expanded size. The lids on these bowls are leak-resistant, and each order comes with three bowls: a 1.5-cup, 3-cup, and 5-cup bowl.

24 The Tool That Makes Preparing Avocados Easy Amco Avocado Slicer And Pitter Amazon $9.10 See on Amazon Instead of dirtying up a bunch of separate utensils, use the Amco avocado slicer and pitter and cut down on both prep-time and mess. This tool opens, pits, and slices avocados into 11 even pieces, and the nylon loop is safer than using a knife since it's sharp enough for avocados, yet dull enough that it won't cut your hands.

25 A Face Cream That Fights Acne And Calms Irritated Skin Tree Activ Face Cream Amazon $19 See on Amazon Whether you have dry skin or struggle with blemishes, this face cream can help. Salicylic acid and tea tree oil work to cleanse pores, while organic aloe leaf leaves your complexion feeling moisturized. The best part? It’s also suitable for sensitive skin.

26 This Pillow That Fits Perfectly Between Your Knees Cushy Form Knee Pillow Amazon $20 See on Amazon If you prefer sleeping on your side, a knee pillow — like this one — is an absolute must-have. Not only does it keep your knees from knocking uncomfortably together, but the memory foam filling also contours to the shape of your legs for utmost comfort.

27 The Lightweight Backpack That's Water-Resistant ZOMAKE Lightweight Backpack Amazon $15.99 See on Amazon Great for hiking, day trips, and even camping, the ZOMAKE lightweight backpack is made from water- and tear-resistant nylon. Unlike other backpacks, this one can fold down into the size of a sandwich bag for easy storage, and the 20-liter storage capacity makes it great to use as an airplane carry-on.

28 A Pack Of Eye Masks Made With 24-Karat Gold L'AMOUR yes! Gold Eye Masks (20-Pack) Amazon $21 See on Amazon Great for decreasing stubborn puffiness and getting rid of dark under-eyes, these collagen eye masks are made with 24-karat gold and help increase the elasticity in the skin underneath your eyes. These eye mask pads also help to moisturize dry, tired skin — and they're also safe for all skin types.

29 The Collapsible Stand That Attaches To The Back Of Your Devices PopSockets Clear Grip Amazon $10 See on Amazon Not only is the included adhesive reusable, but this collapsible grip stand is also compatible with both smartphones and tablets. This stand allows you to safely use your phone with one hand — so texting and taking pictures is easier — plus, each stand comes with an adhesive disc that's compatible with the iPhone 8, as well as other glass-backed devices.

30 A Personal Blender With Its Own Sip-And-Seal Lids Ninja Personal Blender Amazon $59.99 $49.99 See on Amazon Unlike other personal blenders, the Ninja personal blender comes with two sip-and-seal lids that attach directly onto the blending cup, allowing you to easily take your blended smoothies (or anything else) with you on-the-go. Each cup can hold up to 16 ounces of fluid, and the 30-recipe blending cookbook is a great way to get quick meal inspirations.

31 The Beauty Blenders Made From Soft Silicone JUNO & Co. Beauty Blenders (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See on Amazon Whereas some blenders can feel rough against your skin, these makeup blenders are made from soft microfiber that allows for seamless makeup application. One side of this blender is a sponge-like puff that's great for blending, and the other side is pointed so that you can get into the delicate areas around your eyes.

32 A Set Of Reusable Drinking Straws Made from Food-Grade Silicone Softy Straws Reusable Drinking Straws (4 Pack) Amazon $10.99 See on Amazon Not only is the silicone construction soft to the touch, but each of the Softy Straws reusable drinking straws is 9 inches long — so they'll fit most tumblers and Yetis with ease. Each order comes with four straws, and each straw is made from tear-resistant silicone that's also heat-resistant so you won't burn yourself drinking hot beverages.

33 The Party Game That's Always Fresh And New With Every Play-through BAD PEOPLE Party Game Amazon $29.95 See on Amazon You can play this with up to 10 people, and the BAD PEOPLE party game comes with 290 cards so that each play-through is completely different from the last. One player flips a card with a question on it, and the others silently vote on who they think best-matches the question posed —whoever picks the same person as whoever flipped the card gets the point (similar to Apples to Apples)!

34 A Chewable Gummy That Helps Thicken Your Hair Mielle Organics Hair Gummies Amazon $20 See on Amazon Infused with vitamins E and B12 to give your skin and nails an antioxidant boost, these hair gummy vitamins help improve your hair's health, density, and thickness without relying on any preservatives or animal products. They’re also great for fortifying a receding hairline, brittle nails, and even combating acne. As always, ask your doctor before starting a supplement routine.

35 The Lamp Made From Real Himalayan Salt FANHAO Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $22 See on Amazon Unlike other salt lamps, this one has a natural wood base that matches great with any style of decor. This lamp helps purify the air by releasing negative ions that absorb unwanted dust, and you also have the choice of seven different LED colors when setting the mood.

36 A Set Of False Eyelashes That Don't Require Irritating Glue ARVESA Magnetic Eyelashes Set (8 Pieces) Amazon $59 $13.49 See on Amazon Whereas traditional false eyelashes require glue to stay on your lids, the ARVESA magnetic eyelashes set is made with strong magnets that prevent these lashes from falling off your eyes when you blink. Reusable and exceptionally natural-looking, one Amazon reviewer raved that "these lashes take less than a minute to apply and stay on for the whole day!"

37 The Salad Spinner That Collapses To Save You Space Prepworks by Progressive Salad Spinner Amazon $29.95 See on Amazon Able to hold up to 4 quarts of salad, the collapsible salad spinner can also double as a colander for washing fruits and vegetables, and the outer container even works as a serving bowl when you're done preparing your meal. The self-retracting pull-cord makes this spinner easy for people of all ages to use, and the non-skid base keeps it secure when in use.

38 A Bedside Caddy That Keeps All Your Devices Within Arm's Reach HAKACC Bedside Storage Organizer Amazon $6.99 See on Amazon Whereas most of my bedroom television remotes wind up on the ground, the bedside caddy lets you keep your remotes, tablets, phones, magazines, and more right at the edge of your bed. Each caddy has one large pocket and three smaller pockets so you can keep your items organized, and built with mesh lining so you can see where you've placed your items.

39 The Face Masks Made With Snail Secretion Filtrate BENTON Snail Bee Mask Pack (10 Pack) Amazon $19.81 See on Amazon Whether you've got dry, sensitive, or oily skin, the BENTON snail bee mask pack can help soothe irritated skin while moisturizing any dry spots. Made with snail secretion filtrate (that's actually known for its hydrating properties), these masks are also great for brightening your complexion.

40 A Foot Roller That Helps Alleviate Pain From Plantar Fasciitis Gaiam Foot Massage Rollers Amazon $14.98 $8.96 See on Amazon Conditions like plantar fasciitis and heel spurs are no match for the Gaiam foot massage rollers, as the kneading effect this roller exerts on your feet helps alleviate pain from all types of ailments. Unlike other rollers, you can place this one in warm water or the freezer for 30 minutes for some hot and cold therapy, and it's small enough that you can easily take it with you while traveling.

41 The Handy Tool That Fits Right In Your Wallet Guardman Credit Card Multi-Tool Amazon $12.99 See on Amazon Not only is it small enough to fit inside your wallet, but the Guardman credit card multi-tool combines 11 tools into one card: can opener, flat screwdriver, ruler, bottle opener, butterfly wrench, saw blade, lanyard hole, wrench, and more. Made from stainless steel that won't rust over time, this tool is great for camping or emergency kits.

42 A Hanging Toiletry Bag That's Water-Resistant Lavievert Hanging Toiletry Bag Amazon $69.99 $16.99 See on Amazon Large enough that you can store items for up to three people, the Lavievert hanging toiletry bag is made from water-resistant material that's thick and durable so that your toiletries stay safe during transit. There are multiple compartments and pockets to keep your items organized, and the reinforced hanging hook means you can easily store this bag in closets, on towel racks, or even on a doorknob.

43 The Abdominal Exercise Tool That Supports Up To 600 Pounds Fitness Invention Ab Roller Amazon $23 See on Amazon Able to hold up to 600 pounds, this ab wheel sets itself apart from other ab wheels with cushioned handles to help take the load off your hands. Each order also comes with a high-density fitness foam kneepad — and both the roller and pad are small enough to take with you to the gym.

44 A Vegetable Ricer With A Stainless Steel Chopping Blade Faberware Manual Vegetable Ricer Amazon $25.99 See on Amazon Not only does the stainless steel chopping blade make easy work of slicing through vegetables, but the Faberware manual vegetable ricer's 7.5-cup size bowl means it can hold a LOT before you need to empty it out. The non-slip base helps keep it firmly secured to your countertop, and the pump mechanism is super easy to use.

45 A Gadget That Lets You Fidget So You Focus JOEYANK Fidget Cube Amazon $19.99 See on Amazon Made from premium anodized aluminum alloy, the JOEYANK fidget cube is made from eight smaller cubes that can be fidgeted into different angles and directions. Whether you have ADHD, trouble staying awake, or just want to stop jiggling your leg, this cube is a great way to channel your anxieties help yourself focus on the tasks at hand.

46 The Curling Wand That Leaves Your Hair Smooth And Shiny Ohuhu Curling Wand Set Amazon $49 See on Amazon The ceramic tourmaline technology that this curling wand is made with helps tame unwanted frizz so that your hair is left looking smooth and shiny — plus, the five interchangeable ion barrels allow you to style your hair in multiple ways with just one hot tool. Able to heat up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit, reviewers say the curls can last all day using this.

47 A Mineral Powder That Also Protects Your Skin From The Sun DERMA-E Mineral Powder Amazon $21.95 $15.36 See on Amazon Designed to be 100 percent translucent on all skin types, the DERMA-E mineral powder is made with green tea so that your skin gets a nourishing boost of antioxidants — and it's even rated SPF 30 to keep you protected while you're in the sun. It's 100 percent cruelty-free and made without any sulfates or parabens, this mineral powder goes the extra mile by adding in chamomile flower extract to help soothe irritated skin.

48 The Reading Pillow That's Big Enough To Fit Almost Anybody Linenspa Reading Pillow Amazon $39.99 See on Amazon At 18 inches tall, the Linenspa reading pillow is filled with shredded memory foam that contours to the shape of your body for maximum comfort. Great for reading, video games, or even just using your laptop, the plush velour exterior of this pillow is extra-soft and breathable, so you won't overheat as time passes.

49 The Styling Tool Organizer That Can Even Fit A Hairdryer Polder Style Station Amazon $24.99 $17.92 See on Amazon With oversized openings that can easily fit most styling tools (including a hairdryer), the Polder style station has a heat-resistant mesh design that allows your hot tools to cool down while they're stored. The silicone base keeps this organizer from slipping as well as prevents your countertops from getting too hot, and the stainless steel construction is also rust-resistant.

50 A Kitchen Utensil That Combines Five Tools Into One Joseph Joseph Slotted Spoon Tool Amazon $14.85 See on Amazon Not only is it heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, but the Joseph Joseph slotted spoon tool also combines five kitchen utensils into one: a slotted spoon, solid spoon, spatula, turner, and cutting tool. Dishwasher-safe, it's also made from durable nylon that's resistant to warping under heat or pressure.

51 The Hammock That's Incredibly Simple To Set Up HONEST OUTFITTERS Hammock Kit Amazon $55 $18.69 See on Amazon Designed to be super-lightweight so that taking it with you anywhere is easy, the HONEST OUTFITTERS hammock kit comes with everything you need to set up a hammock: the nylon straps easily wrap around trees or poles, and with a weight limit of up to 400 pounds, people of all ages can use it. The carabiners are made from solid steel for added durability, and the hammock itself is mildew-resistant.

52 The Massager That's Adjustable To Fit Any Hand SOMA SYSTEM Deep Tissue Massager Amazon $25 $11.99 See on Amazon Not only can it be adjusted to fit hands of any and all sizes, but the SOMA SYSTEM deep tissue massager also lets you put pressure on all nine rotating balls for an all-over massage, or you can focus on one ball in order to target stubborn trigger points in your muscles.

53 A Cabinet Organizer That You Can Stack On Top Of Each Other Deco Brothers Stackable Cabinet Organizer Amazon $19.99 $14.87 See on Amazon Able to expand from 13.75 to 27 inches, the Deco Brothers stackable cabinet organizer has a perforated design that looks great with any existing decor, and the heavy-duty steel construction won't break easily like other organizers. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "the expandable shelf is not attached, so it can be used as two separate shelves!"

54 A Cabinet Organizer For Your Pans, Lids, Cutting Boards, And More Simple Houseware Kitchen Cabinet Organizer Amazon $14.97 See on Amazon Instead of storing your bakeware haphazardly, use the Simple Houseware kitchen cabinet organizer. The steel construction is exceptionally sturdy, and the rubber feet protect your surfaces from any accidental scratches. Great for pot lids, cutting boards, cookie sheets, and more, each organizer measures 9 inches long by 7.8 inches wide. .

55 The Wine Rack That Slides Into Your Refrigerator's Shelf Sorbus Fridge Wine Rack Amazon $12.99 See on Amazon Unlike traditional wine racks, the Sorbus fridge wine rack slides into your refrigerator's shelf for easy storage, and it even keeps your bottles tilted so the cork doesn't dry out. Able to fit most bottles, this rack can also be used in cabinets, and the slim design helps maximize precious space.

56 The Laundry Basket That Can Be Used For Almost Anything SAMMART Collapsible Laundry Basket Amazon $25.86 See on Amazon Since there are no holes in the SAMMART collapsible laundry basket, you can also use this basket to wash clothes, as a bath for pets, or even as an open-face cooler packed with ice. Unlike other baskets, this one can also collapse to just 3.5 inches high to save you space.

57 A Makeup Organizer That Rotates For Easy Access Sanipoe Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $22.99 See on Amazon Made from high-quality acrylic, the Sanipoe rotating makeup organizer can hold at least 30 makeup brushes, 20 skincare products — and other accessories including eyeliner, nail polish, sprays, lotions, and more. Assembly of this rotating organizer is super-simple, and you can also adjust the height depending on your needs.

58 A Beverage Stopper That Fits Spouts Of All Shapes And Sizes WINE CONDOM Beverage Bottle Stopper (6 Pack) Amazon $15 $13.97 See on Amazon Made with shrink-to-fit technology, the WINE CONDOM beverage bottle stopper is 99.9 percent effective at preventing spills — and it forms an air-tight seal over wine bottles of all shapes and sizes. You can even store your beverages sideways in the fridge without needing to worry about any drips or spills, and they're also reusable.

59 A Soft Throw Blanket That Heats Up To Keep You Warm Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket Amazon $59.99 See on Amazon With three different heat settings to choose from, the Sunbeam heated throw blanket is a great way to keep warm in the cold winter. One side of this blanket is made from a faux mink material, whereas the other side is made from sherpa — and that helps heat consistent throughout so you're not stuck constantly re-adjusting while you nap and lounge.

60 The Shower Head With An LED Temperature Display YOO.MEE Handheld Shower Head Amazon $28 See on Amazon The LED temperature display makes it easy to see how hot or cold your water is, and the YOO.MEE handheld shower head can even be held in your hand for a closer clean. Each order comes with Teflon tape as well as a bracket for installation, and the LCD screen is powered by water — so there are no batteries to replace.

61 A Toner Made With Real Bulgarian Roses Alteya Organics Bulgarian Rose Water Toner Amazon $16.95 See on Amazon Whether you're setting your makeup to last all day or looking to cleanse your pores, the Alteya Organics Bulgarian rose water toner is a wonderful organic option. This toner is steam-distilled from Bulgarian rose blossoms so that there are no artificial fragrances, and it's also great for preventing acne and reducing inflammation in your skin.

62 The Tote Bag That Can Hold And Pour Two Bottles Of Wine PortoVino Wine Tote Amazon $59.95 $54.95 See on Amazon There are no drinking problems, only drinking solutions — which is why the PortoVino wine tote has solved how to easily transport wine to the beach or at a picnic. This tote bag can hold and pour two bottles of wine from a removable pouch, and the insulated pocket keeps your wine chilled for hours. There's a flap on the back that hides the pour spout, and the bag is big enough that you can still fit your other essentials in it at the same time.

63 A Card Holder Shaped Like A Fun Hedgehog YAMAZAKI Home Card Holder Amazon $17.40 See on Amazon A fun addition to any desktop, the YAMAZAKI Home card holder is made from durable silicone that provides a secure grip on any card, and who can say no to the cute hedgehog design? Use it for memos, business cards, credit cards, or anything else that'll fit between the spines.