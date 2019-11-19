Maybe you're on a strict budget that doesn't factor in wedding gifts, housewarming presents, and your best friend's birthday. Or maybe the holidays are coming up, and you somehow got roped into a white elephant exchange with coworkers you barely know. Perhaps you've got 30-some-odd people on your gift list this year. Whatever the reason, you're searching for genius gifts under $20 that won't make you look cheap AF — and luckily, Amazon delivers.

Frugal shoppers consistently turn to Amazon for several reasons: For one, they offer a huge selection of gifts in any category you can think of. For another, there are usually a few third-party vendors offering the same product, so they're in direct competition with each other — which often means great prices for you. Finally, shipping is typically quick, cheap, and reliable, especially if you have Prime.

That said, no one needs to know that you're an aforementioned frugal shopper. Gifts can be cheap, but still thoughtful, and these ones in particular look a lot more expensive than they are. Whether you're shopping for the novice chef, the candle-lover, the avid traveler, or the person who's got everything, these gifts are sure to fit their lifestyle and your budget at the same time.

01 These Air-Purifying Himalayan Salt Lamp Himalayan Glow Salt Lamp Amazon $14 See On Amazon Add a warm glow to any space with this Himalayan salt lamp, which features an attractive base made of neem wood. It comes complete with a bulb, plus a 5-foot cord, making this perfect for a desk, table, or even a nighstand.

02 A Glass File That Glides Through Nails Like Butter SixVector Glass Nail File With Case Amazon $10 See on Amazon Because it's made from glass instead of metal or emery, the SixVector nail file shapes and shortens without causing the keratin layers to split. It's also available in several chic colors, comes with a built-in case, and never degrades. "These are the best nail buffers I have ever used, period!" one buyer raved.

03 This Apple Watch Stand That Comes In 6 Colors elago W2 Stand for Apple Watch Series Amazon $10 See on Amazon The elago Apple watch stand holds your smart watch securely on your desk or nightstand, and it has precise cut-outs for your charger and cable. You can get it in six different colors, all made from sturdy, non-scratch silicone — and all for $10 or less.

04 A Leather Passport Wallet For The World Traveler GDTK Leather Passport Holder Amazon $8 See on Amazon Available in just about any color you could want (including a few marble patterns), this GDTK travel wallet offers ample organizational space for your passport, cash, cards, and boarding pass. It even has built-in RFID blocking to prevent information theft, which is why buyers call it an "inexpensive" but "terrific gift."

05 This Best-Selling Pocket Tool With 7 Functions Victorinox Swiss Army Pocket Knife Amazon $19 See on Amazon Even though it fits effortlessly in a pocket, the Victorinox Swiss Army tool can cut, file, snip, tighten, and pluck. This seven-in-one knife comes in a wide selection of colors, icons, and patterns. Most importantly, it's a best-seller with over 6,000 reviews because it's well-made and functional.

06 A Portable Fan That You Can Loop Around Your Neck TOBUSA Hanging Neck Fan Amazon $15 See On Amazon Everyone knows someone who's always hot. Luckily, this portable mini fan that can be looped around your neck is a completely hands-free way to stay cool anywhere. Lightweight and adjustable, this USB-rechargeable fan operates on two speeds and can work for up to seven hours at a time.

07 A Retro Toaster That Cheers Up Mornings BLACK+DECKER 2-Slice Toaster Amazon $25 See on Amazon There’s regular old toasters and then there’s this cherry red toaster that’s so cheerful, you’ll want to leave it out on your counter all the time. It’s wide enough to accommodate big slices, and has an adjustable browning dial. Even better, there’s a frozen function as well as a bagel setting (so go ahead an pull out the cream cheese).

08 These Adorable Socks For The Animal Lover JJSocks Cute Crazy Cat Socks Amazon $11 See on Amazon With nearly 40 designs and variety packs to choose from, you'll find something for any animal lover. These adorable socks come in cats, dogs, owls, foxes — you name it. They're made from soft, stretchy material that fits most feet from sizes 5 to 8.5, and some even have ears that poke out of your shoes.

09 This Clip-On Lens That Vastly Improves Your Phone Pictures Criacr AMIR Phone Camera Lens Amazon $14 See on Amazon For the aspiring photographer, no gift is as convenient and affordable as this clip-on camera kit. It fits virtually any smart phone without damage and it comes with interchangeable lenses for macro images and wide-angle pictures. "Makes a huge difference," one buyer wrote, while another says, "Very crisp and vivid photos."

10 A Super Slim USB Power Bank With 3 USB Ports INIU USB Portable Charger Amazon $20 See On Amazon Every detail of this portable USB charger makes it perfect for travel because it’s airline-approved, and the slim design is only half an inch thick. It’s complete with three ports for your phone and a 12-layer anti-impact case. Plus, it has an adorable LED battery indicator light in the shape of a paw print.

11 A Bamboo Cheese Board That Easily Looks Like It's $50 Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Cheese Board Amazon $20 See on Amazon The Royal Craft cheese board is made from thick, sturdy bamboo and features trays for crackers, a water-resistant coating, a knife-friendly surface, and a gorgeous etched design. It's a luxurious gift for the entertainer or a thoughtful housewarming present for the recently-relocated — especially since reviewers say "it looks far more expensive than it is."

12 The "Life-Changing" Book That Started The Tidying Revolution The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing Amazon $7 See on Amazon A number-one best seller and the inspiration for Netflix's Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up has inspired readers everywhere to simplify and organize — for good. "Life-changing book," one reviewer raved. "Best $10 I've ever spent EVER."

13 An Exfoliating Goat Milk Bath Soak In A Display-Worthy Bottle L&I Apothecary Goat Milk & Honey Bath Soak Amazon $16 See On Amazon Add a few tablespoons of this goat milk and honey soak to your bath, and it will act as a natural exfoliant. When I say natural, I mean the only ingredients are goat milk powder, honey powder, and baking soda, so you know exactly what you’re putting on your skin. Plus, the bottle is super pretty to elevate your bathtub aesthetic.

14 This Recipe Book From Everyone's Favorite HGTV Personality Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering Amazon $17 See on Amazon I don't know anyone who doesn't adore Chip and Joanna Gaines — and according to reviewers, this cookbook is just as worthy of adoration. Joanna's Magnolia Table is filled with "delicious, easy, and sophisticated" recipes, and readers say everything from the photos to the finished dishes are warm and homey.

15 These Yoga Leggings With 3 Pockets ODODOS Pocket Yoga Leggings Amazon $25 See on Amazon These high-waisted yoga leggings have generous side pockets, but they also have a secret hidden pocket that’s perfect for keeping a credit card or cash. With flat-lock seams and four-way stretch, they’re super sleek, comfortable, and won’t ever become transparent. Perhaps the best part: Along with neutrals, they come in fun colors like jade, coral, and lilac. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

16 A 4-Candle Gift Set Made With Soy Wax TOFU Scented Candles Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon These four candles feature uplifting scents in 100% soy wax, which is poured into colorful tin holders that burn for up to 25 hours each. Opt for two different variety packs, both of which come in a matching gift box.

17 These Fizzy Bath Bombs That Won't Stain The Tub Lagunamoon Bath Bombs (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See on Amazon These organic bath bombs are infused with natural lavender and tea tree essential oils, adding a good bit of relaxing aromatherapy while you soak. Plus, the addition of coconut oil makes skin soft and hydrated. Best of all, the fizzing bombs they don't have any dyes or colors, which means they leave no staining or discoloration behind.

18 A Facial Spray With Refreshing Herb Extracts Mario Badescu Facial Spray Amazon $6 See On Amazon Made with aloe vera, rose extract, and herb extract, multiple reviewers say this refreshing facial spray gives them “glowing skin.” It’s free of parabens, you can mist it over your makeup, and one reviewer even raved, “This is my new favorite thing. I use it multiple times a day. It's so refreshing with or without makeup on.”

19 A Set Of 4 Candles Scented With Real Essential Oils VSAFHZ Scented Candles in Tins (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See on Amazon Packaged in a gorgeous box, this set of four soy candles includes fragrances like fig, lavender, and lemon — but you can also opt for other options that include watermelon sorbet and sage, or a holiday-inspired set with balsam fir and Christmas cookie smells. The candles are poured into tins, and — between the four of them — offer up to 75 hours of burn time.

20 A Pair Of Gel-Infused Socks For Softer Feet By Morning NatraCure 5-Toe Gel Moisturizing Socks Amazon $15 See on Amazon Thanks to their gel-infused inner lining, these NatraCure toe socks aim to moisturize feet and soften dry, rough calluses overnight. They're also washable, hypoallergenic, and available in three sizes. "Best solution to dry, cracked feet that I have ever found," wrote one reviewer, "and I've tried them ALL!"

21 This Hydrating Face Mist Made With Hibiscus Flower Petals Herbivore Natural Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist Amazon $17 See On Amazon This Herbivore Hydrating Face Mist is a refreshing treat for all skin types. Made with nourishing ingredients like organic cocnut water, hibiscus flower petals, and bulgarian rose, it offers hydrating and healing properties, without any sulfates, parabens, or alcohol.

22 A Mini Diffuser That Looks Like A Flower EEssen Store Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $20 See on Amazon Made from ceramic, this mini essential oil diffuser features an elegant floral design that adds a nice touch to your nightstand or desk. Besides scenting the air with your favorite essential oils, it adds humidity to soothe dry skin and sinuses. It has six- and 12-hour timers as well as a built-in LED night light with seven color options.

23 These Massage Oils That Even The Professionals Love Weleda Body Oil Kit Amazon $8 See on Amazon "My massage therapist asked me to order some for her too," one reviewer wrote about these Weleda body oils — but it's not just a gift for the professionals; reviewers also say they're a "must have for anyone with muscle tightness." This set comes with six different relaxing scents, all pre-mixed with botanical ingredients and ready for topical use.

24 A Set Of Pure Essential Oils For An Incredible Price Radha Essential Oils (Set of 6) Amazon $10 See on Amazon For diffuser enthusiasts, beauty crafters, or fans of home remedies, you've got these therapeutic-grade essential oils. This gift set comes with six of the most popular scents: lavender, tea tree, orange, lemongrass, peppermint, and eucalyptus. One reviewer wrote, “I absolutely ADORE these oils. I've tried other brands but this one is QUALITY and you can surely tell the difference.”

25 This TSA-Approved Kit For Sky-High Cocktails W&P Carry on Cocktail Kit Amazon $15 See on Amazon Available in 11 different flavors (like Bloody Mary, Moscow Mule, and Sugarfina Old Fashioned, these W&P kits come with all the ingredients the recipient needs to craft their favorite cocktail on the go. While the alcohol isn't included, the mix, salts, and syrups are all TSA-approved.

26 A Tea Pot & Matching Mug Set For The Tea Lover In Your Life Primula Borosilicate Glass Teapot Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon This borosilicate glass teapot has a unique half-moon design that helps protect your hand as you pour, and it even comes with four matching glass mugs. It also includes an attached stainless steel infuser for loose leaf tea — and one reviewer raved, “The pot and cups are all very nice quality! Highly recommend for the loose leaf tea lover in your life.”

27 A Magnetic Bottle Opener That Won't Damage The Cap HQY Magnet-Automatic Beer Bottle Opener Amazon $7 See on Amazon This magnetic bottle opener is hassle-free and great for anyone who loves beer — but since it won't bend or damage the cap in the process, it's also a brilliant gift for crafters or collectors. "Generally you don't think of the 'bottle opener' as something that needs innovation, but this product is extremely easy to use," one reviewer raved.

28 These All-Occasion Cards For The Person Who Loves To Be Prepared Minimalmart Greeting Cards Assortment Box Amazon $14 See on Amazon Save a loved one ample time and hassle with this assorted card box from Minimalmart. It comes with 32 unique greeting cards for all different occasions, so whether they're headed to a birthday, baby shower, or wedding, they're always prepared.

29 A Planner That Aims To Boost Productivity, Organization, And Happiness Papercode Simple Elephant Planner Amazon $18 See on Amazon This is not your average planner — and not just because it's undated. The Simple Elephant has calendar spreads so you can note your appointments and obligations, but it also helps you track your productivity levels, set personal goals, and boost happiness with gratitude exercises. It comes in four color options, all with free stickers.

30 The "Best Beard Kit Ever," According To Reviewers Viking Revolution Beard Care Kit Amazon $20 See on Amazon Unlike your average self-care kit, reviewers say the recipients actually "used everything" this one came with. The Viking Revolution beard-grooming kit includes a boar's hair brush, a wooden comb, balm, oil, and trimming scissors, all in an easy-to-store tin. Best of all, buyers say they're "shocked at the quality."

31 This Travel-Friendly Manicure Kit In Rose Gold ZIZZON Professional Nail Care Set Amazon $11 See on Amazon This professional nail kit has a 4.5-star rating, an $11 price tag, and an expensive-looking rose gold case. All of the tools are made from stainless steel for durability and easy sanitizing, so it's really no wonder reviewers call it a "great gift idea."

32 A Unique Tool For Extracting Blackheads — Sans Fingernails Alin&Alan Blackhead Remover Vacuum Pore Cleaner Amazon $19 See on Amazon Know someone who loves to pick at their skin? The blackhead remover and pore cleaner discourages the use of their fingernails with its rechargeable suction and five interchangeable extraction heads. "This is a really simple to use product to suck out all the gunk that my face likes to accumulate. Because my skin is sensitive, I alternate between the 2 lowest settings, but the suction is good enough that I really see and feel a difference in my skin," one Amazon reviewer writes.

33 This Foam Roller For Those With Pain Or Muscle Tightness LuxFit Foam Roller for Muscle Massage Amazon $14 See on Amazon Those with back pain, physical therapy regiments, or intense gym schedules all say the LuxFit foam roller "really helps [with their] body recovery." The dense polypropylene foam stretches tight muscles, boosts circulation, and stimulates pressure points — and since it's lightweight and versatile, it can be used anywhere on the body.

34 A Top-Rated, Biodegradable Shoe Cleaning Solution Jason Markk Shoe Cleaner Brush And Solution Amazon $17 See on Amazon Pick up this top-rated shoe-cleaning solution for anyone with an extensive white sneaker collection. The Jason Markk set comes with a premium, biodegradable formula and a wood-handle brush, both of which get shoes looking "brand new," according to buyers.

35 A Comprehensive Illustrated Guide For Wine Lovers Wine Folly: Magnum Edition By Madeline Puckett And Justin Hammack Amazon $18 See On Amazon Perfect for both novice drinkers and aficionados, Wine Folly: Magnum Edition is a comprehensive guide filled with fun, easy-to-understand illustrations. This expanded hardcover edition is a gift that will look great on any coffee table, yet it will still get plenty of use.

36 A Chic Bamboo Tray To Hold All Those Bathtub Essentials Mind Reader Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $19 See on Amazon The Mind Reader tray is made from bamboo and offers a sturdy surface for all your bathtub essentials — including (but not limited to) soap, lotion, reading materials, and wine. Since it stretches over 27 inches, it's designed to fit most tubs.

37 These Insulated Champagne Flutes That Buyers Call "Fancy AF" Eparé Stemless Champagne Flutes (Set of 2) Amazon $18 See on Amazon "Fancy AF," one reviewer wrote. "These champagne glasses are total game changers!" That's because they're double-wall insulated, so even though they're made from hand-blown glass, they keep your palm condensation-free and your bubbly colder for longer.

38 This Flat Iron That Also Lets You Create Waves & Flipped Ends REVLON Smooth Brilliance Ceramic Flat Iron Amazon $26 See on Amazon Boasting an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after more than 3,000 reviews, the REVLON Smooth Brilliance flat iron features rounded plate edges, so you can straighten hair as well as create waves or flip your strands out at the ends. Ten variable heat levels allow you to tailor your straightening session to your hair type, and since the iron heats up in 15 seconds flat, you can get ready in the morning in record time.

39 A Coffee Scrub Made With Only Pronounceable Ingredients First Botany Cosmeceuticals Natural Arabica Coffee Scrub Amazon $16 See on Amazon Dead Sea salt, coffee, cacao extract, coconut oil, and four types of botanical oils — those are the only ingredients in this First Botany coffee scrub. The Arabica grounds and sea salt buff away old skin, while the nourishing oils hydrate the new skin underneath.

40 A Cylindrical Trimmer For Nose- And Ear-Hair Panasonic Nose Ear Hair Trimmer Amazon $13 See on Amazon Thanks to the smart, cylindrical head, this Panasonic trimmer painlessly clips nose- and ear-hair. It's also fully waterproof and battery-operated, so you can take it virtually anywhere with you. Oh — and it has nearly 20,000 reviews.

41 This Sophisticated Addition To Someone's Home Bar Barillio Elite Cocktail Shaker Set Amazon $20 See on Amazon This Barillo elite cocktail set comes with a shaker, muddler, mixing spoon, jigger, pourers, velvet bag, and recipe booklet — and it's available in your choice of four sophisticated finishes. "[Adds] some professionalism to my home bar," one reviewer wrote, and another said, "Superb quality and great price."

42 A DIY Lipgloss Kit Without Nasty Ingredients Kiss Naturals DIY Lava Lip Gloss Amazon $19 See On Amazon This lipgloss-making kit is fun and easy-to-use, for kids and adults alike. Perfect for ages 6 and up, it comes with everything you need to make six roll-on lipglosses, with nourishing ingredients like castor bean oil, sunflower oil, and glycerin.

43 This Unique Book To Simplify Flower Arranging The Flower Recipe Book Amazon $19 See on Amazon Flower arrangements are notoriously expensive, but someone may not know where to start with DIY bouquets. Luckily, this unique book includes step-by-step instructions, practical tips, and over 400 pictures to inspire the novice arranger. Reviewers say it makes a lovely gift for hosts and hostesses, aspiring florists, relatives, bridal showers, grandparents, and creative friends.

44 This Recipe Box With Dividers & Cards The Splendid Chef Recipe Set Amazon $16 See on Amazon There's nothing quite like a handwritten recipe, and this recipe set makes the whole process easy, organized, and countertop-friendly. The box comes with 100 blank, smudge-resistant cards, along with 20 dividers, so you can separate your salads from your appetizers from your main courses. Choose from three styles.

45 An All-In-One Kit So They Can Grow Their Own Herbs Nature's Blossom Herb Garden Kit Amazon $22 See on Amazon Gardeners, chefs, teachers, those in the process of warming a home — this Nature's Blossom herb kit works for all of the aforementioned. It comes with everything you need to grow your own basil, sage, parsley, thyme, and cilantro, and the seeds are all non-GMO and backed by a guarantee.

46 This Charming Oil Warmer That Makes A House Smell Like Home Furniture Creations Tea Light Oil Warmer Amazon $11 See on Amazon This oil warmer from Furniture Creations works alongside your average tea light candle to fill your home with the scents of your favorite oils. "It gives such a potent aroma and I can buy [five] different oils that will last you forever for the price of one large candle," one reviewer wrote — and since it's made from porcelain and metal, it looks pretty expensive.

47 A Back Massager With A Curved Design For Precise Pressure TriggerPoint AcuCurve Massage Cane Amazon $17 See On Amazon The curved design of this back massager lets you reach the perfect spot on your shoulders or back, but what multiple reviewers really love is the extra-firm drop tip that applies precise deep-tissue pressure. One reviewer even called it a “lifesaver,” and another raved, “I can't rate this massager highly enough.”

48 A Brilliant Mug Warmer For People Who Sip Slowly Misby Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Some people down 12 ounces of coffee in five minutes flat — and others nurse a single cup for eight hours. If you know someone in the latter category, this mug warmer makes for a practical, thoughtful gift. Available in five colors, it keeps your coffee, tea, or cocoa at a comfortably warm temperature until the very last sip, and you can even adjust the temperature from 120 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

49 This 12-Piece Polish Set For Metallic Nails In Virtually Any Color Kleancolor Nail Polish Set Amazon $14 See on Amazon Despite the fact that the price works out to $1.17 a bottle, reviewers are "very impressed by the quality of these polishes." Kleancolor nail lacquers come in a set of 12 different metallic colors, so they can get creative with their mani-pedis — and the bottles are full-size, too.

50 A Best-Selling French Press For The Coffee Snob Bodum French Press Coffee Maker Amazon $13 See on Amazon With its copper accents and borosilicate glass body, the French press looks pretty high-end — but according to thousands of Amazon reviewers, that's nothing compared to how its coffee tastes: "This French press works perfectly for me. I'm a coffee snob and just can't drink the coffee provided at work. I use my press at work, and I'm toying with the idea of buying another to use at home. Coffee made in the press is so delicious."

51 Some Slippers That Feel Like "Walking On A Cloud" ULTRAIDEAS Fleece Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $19 See on Amazon You can't go wrong with these slippers from ULTRAIDEAS, which pull out all the stops in terms of comfort: a plush fleece lining, high-density memory foam interior, velvet uppers, and an anti-slip outsole. Needless to say, reviewers report they're like "walking on a cloud." Get them in four colors and a wide range of sizes. Available sizes: 5 - 12

52 A 6-Piece Tool Set For The Griller In Your Life HaSteeL BBQ Grill Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $15 See on Amazon The griller in your life will feel like the secret agent of meats when they roll up to the barbecue with this: a six-piece barbecue set. Made with durable stainless steel with extra-long handles that keep hands away from the heat, the set includes tongs, a spatula, a basting brush, and even a grill brush to keep the grates in pristine condition.

53 These Essential Gardening Tools, All In A Cute Organizational Tote Vremi 9 Piece Garden Tools Set Amazon $19 See on Amazon The Vremi gardening set comes with six aluminum and stainless steel tools, a spray bottle, and a pair of gloves. They all fit into a storage tote with various pockets and an easy-to-carry design, so your favorite gardener is prepared for any job.

54 Highly Recommended For "Anyone Who Might Be Going Through A Hard Time" The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Amazon $9 See on Amazon Especially when things are going wrong, it's easy to get stuck in a pattern of self-berating thoughts — but Brené Brown's New York Times best-selling The Gifts of Imperfection helps anyone to experience "self-discovery, personal growth, and boundless love" for themselves. "The author is humble, the advice is solid, the book is fantastic. Highly recommend as a gift for anyone who might be going through a hard time," one reviewer wrote.

55 A Travel-Friendly Blanket That Fits In The Palm Of Your Hand Golyte Beach Blanket Amazon $16 See on Amazon Whether it's for beach days, impromptu picnics, outdoor concerts, or tailgating, the Golyte blanket ensures clean, dry seating anywhere. It's resistant against water, punctures, and heat-retention — but best of all, it folds up into a highly portable pouch that fits in the palm of your hand.

56 This Gorgeous Jewelry Stand That Comes In 3 Finishes INVIKTUS Silver Birds Tree Jewelry Stand Amazon $16 See on Amazon Available in antique bronze, silver, or cyan, this jewelry stand is shaped like a tree with little birds on it. Its branches are ideal for hanging necklaces, bracelets, and earrings, while the bowl base is great for broaches and rings.

57 A Best-Selling Curtain Of Twinkle Lights Twinkle Star 300 LED Curtain String Lights Amazon $16 See on Amazon Help them bring a cozy, whimsical feel to any reading nook, bedroom, or outdoor space. These Twinkle Star curtain lights have earned the title of number-one best seller because they're versatile, waterproof, and have eight mode settings for different effects.

58 These $20 Bluetooth Headphones With Over 1,000 Five-Star Ratings noot products Wireless Earphones Amazon $19 See On Amazon Wireless use with Bluetooth, comfortable, over-ear security, a carrying pouch, and an eight-hour battery life — all for $20. It's really no wonder these noot products Bluetooth headphones have over 1,000 five-star ratings. Thanks to the under $20 price tag, you can get a pair for everyone on your gift list.

59 This Decorating Set That Turns Someone Into A "Cake Pro" Kootek Cake Decorating Kit Amazon $15 See on Amazon The aspiring baker can decorate cakes like a pro with this 70-piece set from Kootek. It comes with various cake decorating tips, three icing smoothers, two spatulas, a turntable, and a huge stack of piping bags, but disposable and reusable. "I'm now a cake pro!" one reviewer wrote.