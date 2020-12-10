51 Things That Are Super Popular On Amazon Because They Work So Freakin' Well

The best thing about online shopping might just be reviews. Not only are they super helpful when you’re trying to figure out what to buy, but sometimes they have the added bonus of being downright hilarious. But hilarity aside, the real thing to know about Amazon reviews is that they’re full of great information, and the best products can easily accumulate thousands of five-star reviews — proof that they work and reviewers confirm as much. Whether you're shopping for yourself or a gift, these products are super popular on Amazon because they work so well.

From affordable vitamin C serums for a glowing complexion to a Himalayan salt scrub that thousands of users swear by, your gift-giving has just become exponentially easier. And for the tech lovers in your life, consider a handy Echo Flex that takes up minimal space or a selfie tripod with tons of great reviews. And of course, for those friends who have everything, maybe something a little out-of-the-box like a UV light to cure gel polish at home or the Tile so they'll never lose their keys again.

So if you’re ready to start checking people off your list, keep scrolling for some great thought starters.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

01 This Flexible Tripod To Get The Perfect Shot UBeesize Flexible Tripod Amazon $20 See On Amazon Take selfies to the next level with this flexible tripod. The universal mount works with most smartphones, and the flexible octopus legs are adjustable, so it's easy to get the best angle. Plus, the nonslip feet keep it steady on uneven surfaces.

02 This Outlet Mount For Your Amazon Echo Dot Genie Deluxe Mount for Amazon Echo Amazon $20 See on Amazon Don't have a convenient place to keep your Amazon Echo? Allow this mount to hold it right over your outlet without blocking the second plug. You have the choice of two colors — white or black — and it's designed to work with vertical as well as horizontal outlets.

03 These Motion-Sensing Night Lights That Turn On Just When You Need Them AUVON LED Motion Sensor Night Lights (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These night lights turn on automatically when motion is detected, and they turn off after 60 seconds so you don't waste electricity. Great for closets and staircases, these lights have two brightness settings and three lighting modes, and you can adjust it all with the touch of a button.

04 This Slide-Out Tray For Easy Access To Your Appliances Nifty Under the Cabinet Rolling Tray Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your kitchen set has you pulling and pushing your appliances in and out just to use them, you may want to give this rolling tray a shot. This tray is perfect for coffee makers, toasters, and even mixers. It slides smoothly, giving you easy access. Nonslip feet at the bottom keep it stable.

05 This Microfiber Towel That Dries Hair Faster YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap Amazon $13 See On Amazon This microfiber towel is super absorbent, so it soaks up about 75% of the water from your hair in just 10 minutes. Not only that, it’s super soft so it won’t damage your hair, all at a fraction of the price of some other brands. Choose from an assortment of colors.

06 This Bath Brush That Improves Circulation Metene Shower Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon This dual-sided brush has stiff bristles for exfoliating your skin and soft bristles for dry or wet brushing for an easy dose of self-care and relaxation. The long handle helps makes reaching easier, and with more than 3,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, it is a user favorite.

07 This Brush & Ice Scraper Set That Are Invaluable On A Cold Winter’s Day AstroAI Snow Brush and Ice Scraper Amazon $15 See On Amazon Seeing snow and ice on your car is not a fun way to start your day. So be sure to grab this snow brush and ice scraper before the winter weather gets too frisky. These tools are ergonomically designed, they’re easy to use, and they won’t scratch or damage your vehicle.

08 This UV LED Nail Lamp For Gel Manicures At Home SUNUV UV LED Nail Lamp Amazon $29 See On Amazon This UV LED light helps give you a salon-quality gel manicure at home. This nail lamp is equipped with 30 LED lights to dry and cure nails quickly, and it'll work with almost all nail gels. With three timer options, it's a breeze to use.

09 This Mini Fridge That Works For Food, Skin Care, Medicine & More AstroAI Portable Mini Fridge Amazon $46 See On Amazon This mini fridge is lightweight and compact, so it’s great for small spaces, dorms, and even camping since it can plug into a car or a wall outlet. This fridge has enough room for up to six cans, and it’s also great for skin-care products and medicines that require refrigeration. Choose from four colors.

10 This Cult-Favorite Vitamin C Serum That Brightens Skin & Tackles Dark Spots TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon $20 See On Amazon This vitamin c serum is made with a blend of hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and jojoba oil, all of which work in concert to brighten your skin and tackle dark spots. This serum is plant-based and contains no synthetic colors or fragrances. Plus, it’s gentle enough to use twice a day.

11 These Bag Hooks So Your Bag Doesn’t Go Flying On A Sharp Turn IPELY Headrest Bag Hooks (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These bag rests offer a great alternative to tossing your bag on the floor or having the contents spill everywhere at the stoplight. They’re easy to use, too: Just attach them to your car’s headrest, and you’re set. These hooks are made from durable plastic, and each one can hold up to 18 pounds. Get two in each pack.

12 These High-Quality Hair Scissors For At-Home Trims Equinox Professional Razor Edge Hair Cutting Scissors Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made with durable Japanese stainless steel, these salon-quality scissors make at-home haircuts easy. With a 4.7-star rating after more than 17,000 reviews, it has customers raving: "My wife has been cutting my hair since lockdown occurred, and these have performed nobly. She's a beginner to cutting anyone's hair, but these helped her to have the confidence to get the job done."

13 This Portable Vacuum That Keeps Any Car Clean ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Kit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Keep your car clean and tidy with this portable vacuum kit. This vacuum plugs into the 12-volt outlet, and it comes with plenty of tools to get into the far reaches of your car. Not only that, it comes with a carry bag, so it’s easy to stash away when you're done.

14 This Foaming Bath With A Super Calming Scent Dr Teal's Foaming Bath Amazon $12 See On Amazon When it’s time for a deeply relaxing soak, this foaming bath by Dr. Teals can’t be beat. Made with epsom salts and chamomile essential oils, these bath bubbles soothe, calm, and relax you when you need it most. But if chamomile isn't your taste, there's also ginger, eucalyptus with spearmint, and lavender scents.

15 This Jade Roller Set That's Soothing & Relaxing Kimkoo Jade Roller for Face Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon This jade roller is relaxing and de-stressing (especially if you stash it in the fridge). This set also comes with a ridged roller and a gua sha tool, both of which are often touted to improve blood circulation. With a 4.6-star overall rating, it's a popular pick.

16 This Moisturizing Makeup Remover That Smells Like Blueberries I DEW CARE Berry Melting Makeup Remover with Jojoba Oil Amazon $23 See On Amazon This K-beauty makeup remover is a balm to oil cleanser that removes all traces of makeup, leaving your face feeling clean and soft. Made with a blend of jojoba oil as well as vitamins E and B, the makeup remover conditions the skin while it cleans. Plus, it has a delicious blueberry scent.

17 This Brush Set That’s Great For Beauty Enthusiasts BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (Set of 14) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whether you’re shopping for a novice or expert, these makeup brushes are a great set to give or treat to keep for any beauty enthusiast. With 14 brushes to contour, highlight, and blend, they're all soft and silky — and won’t shed either. Choose from five colors.

18 These Eyeliner Stamps That Help You Perfect Your Cat-Eye Lovoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $15 See On Amazon Winged eyeliner is difficult to nail, and eyeliner stamps can be hit or miss. But this winged eyeliner stamp has thousands of reviews that attest to its greatness, more than 11,000 five-star reviews in fact. These stamps are waterproof and smudge-proof, and each order comes with two pens. One reviewer shared: “I just want to make my morning routine as easy as possible. I love winged liner, but I don’t have [a] steady hand for it without mistakes. This makes the perfect and consistent wing every time. Love it!”

19 This Cleaning Putty That’s Great For Cars & Keyboards TICARVE Cleaning Putty Amazon $7 See On Amazon This cleaning gel is perfect for cleaning the nooks and crannies of pretty much anything. Use it for the vents of your car, your keyboard, and even remote controls. When you press the putty onto any surface and lift it away, plenty of gunk, grime, dust, and dirt go along with it. This putty is reusable, it won’t damage surfaces, and it has a floral scent to boot.

20 This Alarm Clock That Wakes You Up Gently AMIR Wake Up Light Alarm Clock Amazon $28 See On Amazon Instead of being jarred awake by a noisy alarm clock, try this sunrise alarm clock that wakes you up gently. This clock mimics a sunrise and wakes you the way nature intended: gradually and quietly. What’s more, there are three brightness modes, 256 colors of lights, and eight natural sounds to choose from, not to mention a snooze function.

21 This Mini Security Camera That Can Double As A Pet Cam Blink Mini Plug-In Smart Security Camera Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add another measure of security to your home with this smart security camera by Blink, or, use it as a pet cam like these reviewers did: "We bought it so that we could check in on our cats when we go away for a few days and leave them. And oh my gosh it worked so well and was so entertaining!" This mini camera is equipped with motion detection and two-way audio; and you can get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected. What’s more, it sets up in minutes. Choose between one or two camera options.

22 This Facial Cleansing Brush That’s Great For All Skin Types CLSEVXY Facial Brush Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon This facial cleansing brush comes with four brush heads to deep clean, exfoliate, and massage your skin. And since it's so versatile, it’s suitable for all skin types, even sensitive skin. This brush features a water-resistant design (though it shouldn’t be submerged), and there are two adjustable speeds.

23 This Tracker So You Never Lose Your Keys Or Wallet Again Tile Starter Pack Amazon $40 See On Amazon For those who always seem to be losing their keys or wallet, these Bluetooth trackers could be huge time-saver. This set insides one designed for keys and another slim option for wallets. Both work with an app to find your lost item, and you can choose from other pack combinations, too.

24 These Colorful Pens That Are The Perfect Sidekick To A Journal Or Sketchbook MyLifeUNIT Fineliner Color Pen Set (10-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon These colorful pens feature superfine, metal-clad tips that write smoothly, making them perfect for precision coloring, journaling, and other tasks. These pens dry quickly, and there’s minimal bleed through. And more than 17,000 customers have given it a 4.7-star overall rating. At less than $6, they’re a steal.

25 This Dynamic Duo Hair Set That Moisturizes Strands & Soothes Itchy Scalps WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner Amazon $30 See On Amazon With apple cider vinegar shampoo that relieves dry scalp and clarifies buildup and a coconut oil-infused conditioner, this hair-care set really packs a punch for beautiful hair. This set is also enriched with keratin proteins as well as vitamins B5 and E to moisturize and strengthen hair.

26 These Motion-Activated Lights For Safe Bathroom Runs Vansky Motion-Activated Bed Lights Amazon $25 See On Amazon For easier bathroom or snack runs when it's dark, these motion-activated lights emit a warm, soft glow to safely guide the way. They light up when there’s motion detected and turn off automatically shortly after.

27 This Roku Streaming Media Player With A Handy Remote Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player Amazon $22 See On Amazon This Roku Express plugs into any HDMI television port, and lets you choose from a wide variety of streaming services, games, and live TV. Plus, there’re no annoying equipment fees or expensive cable packages for channels you don’t use. Control it with the remote included or hook it up to your Alexa device for voice controls.

28 This Sheet Mask Sampler For A Range Of Skin-Care Goals Glam Up Facial Sheet Masks (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether it’s changing seasons, stress, or something else, your skin’s needs change all the time, so maybe a one and done approach to skin care just won’t do. This 12-pack of sheet masks come with an assortment to tackle almost every skin-care concern, whether your skin needs to be brightened, moisturized, or in need of a deep clean.

29 This Smart Plug That Magically Transforms Plain Outlets Amazon Smart Plug Amazon $25 See On Amazon This smart plug works with Alexa, so you can add voice control capability to any outlet. You can also set lights and small appliances to turn on automatically or control them remotely through the app when you’re away.

30 This Cuticle Oil That Conditions Your Skin & Strengthens Your Nails Cuccio Naturalé Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $6 See On Amazon Hydration is key to healthy nails, so give them a helping hand with this milk and honey cuticle oil. This oil is lightweight, and it absorbs quickly to condition your skin and strengthen your nails. It also comes in a pomegranate and fig scent.

31 This Hot Air Brush That Dries & Styles At The Same Time Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Amazon $45 See On Amazon This hot air brush dries, styles, and blows out your hair in record time. The oval-edge design and nylon tufted bristles keep tangles to a minimum, and the swivel cord and stay-cool tip make it seamless to use.

32 This Ionic Steamer For Salon-Quality Treatments At Home NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Ionic Facial Steamer Amazon $40 See On Amazon This ionic facial steamer is perfect for a salon-quality spa treatment at home. This steamer opens your pores to deep-clean your skin and boost the effectiveness of serums and moisturizers. Even better, it has a built-in towel warmer and a large water reservoir that offers steam for up to 30 minutes.

33 This Himalayan Salt Scrub That Revitalizes Dull Skin M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Scrub Amazon $30 See On Amazon This Himalayan salt scrub deep-cleans your skin and exfoliates skin for freshness and glow. Plus, it’s infused with lychee oil, stem cells, and collagen to hydrate and revitalize. With more than 11,000 five-star reviews, it has plenty of customers raving. "I’ve noticed so much more softness in my skin. It exfoliates and does so much more. My skin has literally transformed in 4 days," one wrote.

34 This Blind-Spot Mirror That Makes Your Next Ride Far Safer ICBEAMER Clip-On Panoramic Blind Spot Mirror Amazon $15 See On Amazon This blind-spot mirror makes your next ride safer. It provides a wider angle view to help eliminate blind spots. And it’s easy to use with a stretchable clip design that’s compatible with most vehicles.

35 These Lights That Instantly Jazz Up Your Car’s Interior Govee Interior Car Lights Amazon $22 See On Amazon Jazz up your car’s interior with these fun car lights which come with about 16 million additional colors. Control it with the remote. You can even synced it to “dance” to the music.

36 This Sleek Tracing Pad That Lights Up From Within tiktecklab Portable Tracing Pad Amazon $25 See On Amazon This sleek art tracing pad lights up from within to make tracing easy. It’s ultra-thin, lightweight, and dimmable. You can even adjust the brightness. It charges via USB, so there are no pesky batteries to deal with. Choose from four colors.

37 This Car Adapter That Gives You Bluetooth Capability Nulaxy Bluetooth Adapter Amazon $17 See On Amazon This Bluetooth adapter plugs into your car’s cigarette lighter to give you instant Bluetooth capability so you’ll be on your way to making hands-free calls in no time. It features a large LCD screen, an adjustable gooseneck, and it’s compatible with most devices.

38 This Sleek Power Strip With USB Ports & A Long Extension Cord One Beat Power Strip With USB Ports Amazon $18 See On Amazon Give the gift of neat and tidy power outlets with this power strip with USB ports. This power strip features three outlets and four USB ports. Plus, it has a 5-foot-long cord for easy access and a flat plug that doesn’t stick out.

39 This Memory Foam & Gel Seat Cushion With More Than 20,000 5-Star Reviews ComfiLife Gel Seat Cushion Amazon $35 See On Amazon This memory foam seat cushion is ergonomically designed to make sitting way more comfortable. Whether you're at your desk all day or in for a long drive, more than 21,000 customers have given it a perfect five-star rating. The nonslip bottom stays where you put it, and the cover is removable and washable.

40 This Electric Car Blanket For Much More Comfortable Drives Stalwart Electric Car Blanket Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you use it as an emergency blanket or for morning commutes, this cozy blanket is a great addition to any car. This blanket plugs onto the car’s lighter, and with a generous 96-inch cord, it can even reach into the back seat. It’s perfect for road trips, camping, or tailgating.

41 This Electric Frother That Also Heats Your Milk Up Miroco Stainless Steel Milk Frother Amazon $41 See on Amazon Tired of the same cup of Joe every morning? Upgrade your coffee with this electric milk frother. Not only does it whip milk for cappuccinos and macchiatos, but it can also heat it up in less than two minutes. Plus, this one also comes with two replacement whisks

42 These Toilet Night Lights That Save Your From Bright Overhead Lights Chunace Toilet Night Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon When it comes to late-night bathroom trips, avoid those glaring overhead lights with these toilet night lights. These night lights turn on automatically when it detects motion within 5 feet, and turns off after 64 seconds if there’s nobody around. And to keep things interesting, users can choose from 16 colors and five brightness levels.

43 This Car Phone Mount With One-Touch Operation iOttie Phone Mount for Car Amazon $25 See On Amazon This car phone mount adheres to your dashboard with a strong suction cup, and the telescoping arm is super flexible, so you can always see the screen. This mount also features a one-touch operation, and it works with most phone and case combinations.

44 This Hyaluronic Serum For Seriously Moisturized Skin Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon $18 See On Amazon Give the gift of glowing and soft skin with this hyaluronic serum. With a blend of high- and low-weight hyaluronic acid, this serum works quickly and offers 24-hour hydration. Plus, it’s suitable for all skin types (even sensitive skin). Just apply a few drops to your skin morning and night.

45 This Light Therapy Lamp That Might Improve Your Mood & Sleep Circadian Optics Lumos 2.0 Light Therapy Lamp Amazon $40 See On Amazon If the dark days of winter tend to get you down, try this light therapy lamp. This lamp mimics the sunlight to aid in regulating mood and sleep rhythms, but it does so without the harmful effects of UV rays. This lamp lasts for about 50,000 hours, and users can choose from three light settings.

46 This Retinol Cream That's Moisturizes With Shea Butter & Aloe LilyAna Naturals Retinol Face Cream Amazon $23 See On Amazon This retinol cream hydrates and brightens skin with a blend of aloe, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, green tea, and shea butter. Better yet, the formula helps reduce the irritation that comes with other retinol creams. This cream is lightweight, and it absorbs quickly. Plus, it has no artificial colors or fragrances.

47 This Universal Pan Guard That Helps Contain Splatters FOXEL Splatter Screen Guard Amazon $20 See On Amazon This universal pan cover has a tight mesh design to help contain the majority of splatters, saving your clothes and your skin. Made of durable stainless steel, it has a silicone handle that stays cool to the touch, and it’s dishwasher safe for breezy cleanup.

48 This Echo Dot That’s Handsomely Priced For Gift Giving Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon $30 See On Amazon The Echo Dot with Alexa built in has a cool new design, and surely it’s on plenty of holiday lists as a great hub for all the devices in your home. And right now, you can snag it for less than $30, so it’s kind of a steal.

49 This Skin Scrubber That Gently Deep Cleans With Ultrasonic Technology Hotsch Skin Scrubber Amazon $21 See On Amazon This skin scrubber deep cleans your skin gently with water-based exfoliation using ultrasonic technology. Plus, it also makes for a great blackhead remover. Users can choose from three modes, and they can do it all with the touch of a button.

50 This Cult-Favorite Mascara That Lives Up To The Hype essence Lash Princess Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon This mascara defines and separates lashes while adding seriously dramatic volume. Plus, it lasts all day with no clumps, fading, or flaking. With thousands upon thousands of great reviews on Amazon, it looks like it lives up to the hype.