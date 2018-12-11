Everyone loves a taste of the good life, but the finer things in life don't come cheap. That is, not unless you're shopping on Amazon, where it's easy to find things under $30 that even bougie people will love. In fact, you can find things that are so inexpensive but luxurious that you can afford to splurge on several items.

All it takes is one click of the button and you're liable to scroll past countless amazing deals on fancy items that'll make it seem like you're rich AF, but you'll know the truth, which is that you just know how to track down a great deal. From gold face masks to wine aerators and cheese knives, you can stock up on the kind of stuff that normally might seem beyond costly and out of reach.

Ready to start living your best life? Even if you're not on a champagne budget, you can treat yourself to a good time and the kind of lifestyle that the rich and famous are known for on Amazon. This slideshow features some of the best deals you can find today. So what are you waiting for? Let your inner bougie babe go wild.

01 A Wine Aerator That Vino Lovers Seriously Need To Try Zazzol Wine Aerator Decanter Amazon $17.76 See On Amazon It doesn't get much bougier than this aerator decanter, but that's also part of why it's so amazing. This aerates wine as it pours, and unlike other aerators that do so in only one step, this does it in three. First the wine is dispersed, then it drains through 32 holes, then air is injected into the tube before the wine funnels into the glass. "It doesn't seem possible that such a simple device could improve wine this much," wrote one reviewer. "... One sip of the wine after pouring it through this device and I was sold. The wine tastes so much smoother and fuller. It almost feels creamy in my mouth."

02 This Rice Heating Pad Infused With Soothing Scents Nature's Approach Heat Pack with Herbal Aromatherapy Fill Amazon $20 See On Amazon This rice and flax-filled heating pad is a treat for sore muscles, and it looks luxe, too. The fill is also infused with a blend of herbal scents — including lavender, peppermint, and spearmint — that are designed to help you unwind after a stressful day. Just pop it in the microwave to reap the soothing benefits of heat therapy; or, if you prefer, store it in the freezer for cold therapy, which works wonders to reduce inflammation anywhere on your body.

03 A Vintage-Inspired Jewelry Hanger That's Pretty And Functional Vintage Style 12-Hook Organizer Tree Amazon $23.99 See On Amazon Keeping your favorite rings, earrings, and necklaces organized and easy to find doesn't have to be a challenge. With this tree, which comes with two tiers of 12 hooks, you can sort your jewelry and find everything you need quickly. This comes with a metal tray, which rests below and provides an additional level of storage.

04 This Bamboo Organizer That's Great For K-Cups, Sugar, Teas, And More Mind Reader Caddy Organizer Amazon $29.99 $19.89 See On Amazon Whether you're adding it to the office or you're trying to sort your own messy cabinets or counters, this caddy organizer can be a great option if you want to keep all your K-cups, tea bags, and sugar packets in one place. It comes with three levels and it's made from bamboo with clear acrylic fronts, so everything is visible.

05 A Pillow For Feet, Because Sure, Why Not? Collections Etc Sherpa Fleece Lined Foot Warmer Amazon $19 See On Amazon This pillow for your feet might just be the most bougie thing on this list. After all, is there anything more decadent that spending money on a pillow...for feet? Comfy, cozy, and luxuriously soft in all the right ways, this pillow is lined with plush sherpa fleece, and it’s decorated in a Nordic-inspired deer print. It’s the perfect gift for someone who’s on their feet all day long — or someone who takes their Netflix-and-chill routine very seriously.

06 These Self-Watering Planter Pots That'll Save Your Plants When You Forget About Them SAND MINE Self Watering Planter Pot (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you're the kind of plant owner who has a tendency to forget that your plants need regular watering, a self-watering planter like these can be a lifesaver. Literally. Each pot comes with a reservoir that supplies water to plants as needed, so even if you forget for a week or two, this will save the day. Their sleek, simple design will work with any decor, too.

07 This Silk Pillowcase That Can Work Wonders On Your Skin And Hair YANIBEST Silk Pillowcase Amazon $23.90 See On Amazon Silk pillowcases like this one are the little beauty secret you've been waiting for. Made from 100 percent silk, this pillowcase can be incredibly beneficial for hair and skin, since silk has been shown to help keep hair from getting matted and knotted during sleep. Another perk? It's hypoallergenic, which means those with ultra-sensitive skin can rest easy as they snooze with this.

08 A Cozy Faux Fur Throw That's Great For Snuggling The Connecticut Home Company Original Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $24.99 See On Amazon This high-quality throw blanket is the perfect pick when you want to cozy up on chilly days and nights. Made from thick faux fur on one side and soft sherpa on the other, this blanket is large and makes for an amazing cuddle companion when you're trying to warm up in bed or on the couch.

09 This Bamboo Cutting That More Hygienic Than Wood Or Plastic Royal Craft Wood Organic Bamboo Cutting Board with Juice Groove Amazon $19.97 See On Amazon When it comes to cutting boards, this bamboo board is the way to go. Not only are they more hygienic than wood and plastic, but bamboo is a more sustainable natural resource, too. Made with side handles and a deep juice groove, this board offers professional-style quality when you're on a budget.

10 This Bubble Bath That Will Help You Soak Your Stress Away Deep Steep Classic Bubble Bath Amazon $12.95 $10.50 See On Amazon Steep your stresses away in this luxurious bubble bath, which comes in a variety of different scents, including brown sugar vanilla and lavender vanilla. Made with organic coconut oil, shea butter, aloe vera, and nourishing argan oil, this bath can re-moisturize parched skin and leave it feeling dewy fresh. One reviewer raved, "My skin felt amazing after I got out and smelled like summer. Best bubble bath EVER!"

11 This Sleek Lipstick Organizer That'll Make It So Easy To Find Your Favorite Shade Ikee Design Acrylic Rotating Lipstick Holder Amazon $28.99 See On Amazon You can organize up to 64 lipsticks with this acrylic organizer, which when you think about it, is pretty amazing. Equipped with a 360-degree rotating base, this holder is easy to access and can save so much space in the process. It comes with 12 angled compartments, so you can always find your shade, even when you're in a hurry.

12 A Pair Of Moccasins That Are Super Fluffy HomeIdeas Faux Fur Suede Slippers Amazon $21.99 See On Amazon More than 1,000 reviewers on Amazon say these faux fur-lined slippers are a must-buy, especially if you love the comfort and feel of brand-name moccasins but don't want to pony up the big bucks for them. Made with memory foam and anti-slip soles, these are made with stylish suede too and are totally built to last. Reviewers do recommend sizing up, since these tend to run small.

13 This Milk Frother For Making Your Favorite Hot Drinks Bonsenkitchen Milk Frother and Coffee Press Amazon $9.99 See On Amazon For warm drinks that need a frothy finish, this two-in-one milk frother can be a real game-changer. It comes with a stainless steel whisk and can be a great way to make foam for hot chocolates, cappuccinos, and more.

14 An At-Home Spa For Your Feet Revlon Bubbling Toe Touch Foot Spa Amazon $23 See On Amazon Tired feet need love too, which is why this foot spa from Revlon is such a great option if you're looking to give your feet some TLC. The big tub is made with a textured bottom to reduce slipping, and the basin is molded to your foot’s natural contours for an ergonomic feel. “Best investment I have made!” one reviewer raved. “I work in the medical field on my feet all day and dance as a side hobby so my feet HURTS! I am thankful I have found this. My feet/Ankle pain goes away and feels cotton soft.”

15 This Magnifying Makeup Mirror That's Easy To Install KEDSUM Magnifying LED Makeup Mirror Amazon $16.95 See On Amazon Get up close and personal with your skin using this lighted makeup mirror, which comes with intense 10-times magnification for a better view. Lit by 14 LED lights, this mirror helps you focus in on one specific section of your face, so you can definitely use it for tweezing, shaving, makeup application, and other facets of your beauty regimen.

16 A Pasta Maker That'll Bring Out Your Inner Chef OxGord Pasta Maker Machine Amazon $29.95 $19.99 See On Amazon Homemade pasta dishes are easy to master with this simple-to-use pasta maker, which is made from stainless steel and comes with everything you need to start making fresh linguine, spaghetti, and more. This device might look intimidating, but reviewers say it's easy to learn, plus it comes with an adjustable dial, so you can choose the perfect thickness.

17 This Sleek Mug Warmer That Keeps Your Coffee Or Tea Hot Mug Warmer Amazon $18.99 $16.12 See On Amazon Unlike microwaving, which can impact the quality of your brew, this powerful mug warmer keeps your beverage as high as 131 degrees Fahrenheit for hours. Its waterproof design also has an automatic turn-off that kicks in when the mug is removed, and its sleek, one-button design looks great on your desk or bedside table.

18 A Satin Sheet Set That Feels Amazing Against Your Skin Natural Life Home 4-Piece Satin Sheet Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon Give yourself an excuse to stay in bed even longer with these smooth satin sheets. This set includes everything you need to cover your bed with the kind of exquisite comfort only satin can provide. You get a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, plus these sheets come with pockets, so you can stash all kinds of things that might come in handy while you're rolling between them.

19 This Infuser Bottle For Fruity Drinks On-The-Go MAMI WATA Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $35 $21.97 See On Amazon Blow drying and styling your hair is hard if you don't have three hands. Enter: This mount for hair dryers. It's designed to adjust and turn, so you can angle to the right position and get the look you really want. Another advantage to using this mount is that it fits with virtually every kind of hair dryer, and it's easy to mount into walls using the back plate and screws included with it.

20 A Microfiber Hair Towel That Dries Your Hair Faster Than Terry Cloth myHomeBody Bamboo Hair Wrap Amazon $15 See On Amazon Excessive blow drying damages your hair and takes forever, especially if you have thick or curly locks. Enter: This quick-drying hair towel. It's constructed with bamboo and charcoal fibers, drying your hair faster and reducing split ends. It’s much lighter-weight than terry, too, so you won’t strain your neck; and the turban-like shape stays on your head without slipping. The coconut shell button at the back is an extra-bougie touch.

21 This Smartphone Holder That's Great For Watching Videos B-Land Cell Phone Holder Amazon $23.99 See On Amazon If you use your smartphone often throughout the day but are eager to find a way to do it without putting an added strain on your hands or wrists, this holder is what you've been waiting for. Compatible with most devices, this is made with tough aluminum and is built to last. You can also adjust it in different configurations for added convenience.

22 A Coffee Press That Doubles As A Travel Mug Espro Travel Coffee Press Amazon $34.95 See On Amazon Why hold up your hectic day waiting for a $5 cup of coffee when you can have mouth-wateringly good coffee just the way you like it with this travel french press? It comes with a double micro-filter, so you get a rich, robust flavor but don't have to worry about extra grit in your brew. This press is also insulated stainless steel, so your drink will stay warm throughout the day, plus the container itself won't break or leak.

23 These Under-Eye Masks That Can Reduce The Look Of Dark Circles LA PURE 24K Gold Eye Treatment Mask (Pack of 15) Amazon $21.97 See On Amazon Formulated with real 24-karat gold, these eye masks look and feel luxurious while boosting circulation, encouraging cellular growth, and reducing inflammation. The result, according to over a thousand reviewers? Under-eyes that look bright and well-rested.

24 A Leather Organizer To Keep Your Sunglasses Safe CO-Z Leather Multi Sunglasses Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Elegant and functional, this sunglasses organizer is a unique way to keep yours dust-free and easy to find. It comes with up to 12 compartments and can reduce the likelihood that you'll lose your favorite pair. The case also has a leather exterior, which gives it classic-looking appeal.

25 This Flat Iron Made With Pearl-Infused Plates Remington S9500PP Pearl Pro Ceramic Flat Iron Amazon $26 See On Amazon There’s nothing inherently bougie about a flat iron — unless, of course, that flat iron is made with real pearls (seriously), like this Remington straightener. According to the brand, those pearls, which are blended into the iron’s ceramic plates, facilitate a smooth glide and prevent static and unwanted frizz. Other next-gen details include a digital display, adjustable temperature settings, and the ability to heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit in just 30 seconds.

26 A Silky Robe That Looks More Expensive Than It Actually Is The Bund Women's Pure Colour Short Satin Kimono Amazon $15.99 See On Amazon This satin kimono is the perfect blend of sexy and practical. On the one hand, it feels silky against your skin, is almost scandalously short, and it's available in different shades to match your vibe. On the other, it's cheap AF, so you're not spending tons of money on what will feel like an indulgent purchase.

27 This Digital Clock With A Sleek, Minimalist Design JALL Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $25 See On Amazon How chic is this alarm clock? It boasts a modern LED digital display, while the sleek, minimalist wood construction adds a Scandi aesthetic to any room. And with the ability to set two or three alarms, adjustable brightness levels, and a temperature and humidity display, it’s fully functional in addition to a great piece of decor.

28 A Chiller That'll Keep Your Wine Bottle At The Perfect Temp VonShelf Wine Bottle Chiller Amazon $19.99 See On Amazon To get the perfect glass of chilled white wine, you don't need to keep your bottle in the fridge for hours. You just need this bottle chiller, which comes with thermal insulated glass and is designed to keep wine chilled for up to three hours at a time. Ideal for dinner parties and events where wine will be set on the table, this container is just the right choice to class up your evening.

29 This Caddy That'll Make Baths An Event (If They Weren't Already) Nature Gear Bamboo Luxury Bath Caddy Amazon $30 See On Amazon Upgrade your bath game and give yourself another reason to stay in the tub with this caddy. Made from bamboo, this caddy is designed to hold any book, plus it works with tablets. It comes with a space for a wine glass, plus room to burn a candle or keep your favorite soaps within reach. If you're striving for a taste of the good life, this caddy is the perfect way to start.

30 A Face Mask That's As Precious As Your Skin Elixir Cosmetics Gold Korean Face Mask Amazon $15.99 See On Amazon Formulated with vitamin E, collagen, and gold, this Korean beauty mask can help restore your glow and brighten your complexion. Reviewers say this mask is also incredibly for getting rid of dark under-eye circles and balancing pigmentation, and it can help to improve blood circulation.

31 This Genius Travel Case For Storing All Your Jewelry BAGSMART Travel Jewelry Storage Case Amazon $22.99 See On Amazon This genius case was designed to keep your necklaces from being tangled and your earrings from getting lost while in transit. It has designated spots for rings, necklaces, and earrings as well as a zip-able pouch for everything else.

32 This Stainless Steel Slicer For Your Next Cheese Plate Westmark Germany Cheese and Food Slicer Amazon $29.99 $27.99 See On Amazon This stainless steel slicer can glide through your favorite block of hard or soft cheeses like butter and leave you with the perfect bite-sized amount. You can even use it for other foods too, since it's fully adjustable. "This thing is a champ - it's completely revolutionized my cheese and sausage game," wrote one reviewer.

33 A Pillow That Turns Your Tub Into A Spa QuiltedAir Bath Pillow Amazon $27.95 See On Amazon Once you use a bath pillow like this one, you'll wonder how you ever took a bath without one. Built to deliver amazing head, neck, and shoulder support, this pillow is made with breathable mesh, so it won't get moldy or gross from water exposure. It comes with six suction cups, which help keep this pillow in place and prevent it from slipping and sliding.

34 This Handheld Vacuum Cleaner In A Chic Ice-Blue Color beyond by BLACK+DECKER Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $30 See On Amazon Vacuum your floors and hit all those tight, hard-to-reach spots with this lightweight, handheld vacuum cleaner. Great for anyone low on storage space, this vac boasts double the suction power of typical handheld vacuums, and its clear bowl lets you see when it’s ready to empty — then it pops off seamlessly to do so. Plus, the icy, gray-blue shade is surprisingly stylish.

35 An Essential Oil Diffuser That You Wear As A Necklace RoyAroma Essential Oil Diffuser Locket Amazon $11 See On Amazon Eye-catching and distinctive, this locket can really pull a look together on its own. But it also functions as an oil diffuser — simply add a drop of your favorite essential oil to one of the included felt pads, then pop the pad into the locket and enjoy the scent of your choice all day long.

36 This Memory Foam Bathmat That Feels Like A Cloud Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $14.99 $12.99 See On Amazon Forget those squishy bath mats that get soaked instantly and always smell like damp mildew. This luxurious memory foam bath mat is ultra absorbent and quick-drying. That means when you step on it, the microfiber will soak it up effortlessly and dry fast when you're done. On top of that, it's ridiculously soft and feels amazing on your feet.

37 A Jewelry Cleaning Stick That Makes Your Bling Shiny And Bright Again Baublerella Bling Brush Amazon $19 See On Amazon If your favorite jewelry is starting to lose its luster, this jewelry cleaner stick is a fantastic way to make your bling shine. It's made with a safe solution that won't harm your jewelry, whether stainless steel or fine diamonds and gems, and it doesn't smell like gross chemicals.

38 This Body Brush That's Great For Gently Exfoliates Skin Zen Me Dry Brushing Body Brush Set Amazon $29.95 $19.95 See On Amazon Exfoliate your skin with natural boar bristles using this incredible body brush. This set comes with a brush that can help reduce ingrown hairs, acne, and clogged pores, plus a pumice lava stone, glove, and facial sponges. This brush helps to remove dead skin cells and most of all, leave your skin feeling great.

39 A Garment Steamer That's Faster And Easier Than Irons URPOWER Garment Steamer Amazon $21.99 See On Amazon This mini steamer heats up quickly and provides a continuous stream of steam for up to 10 minutes. That's just enough time to de-wrinkle your pants and top before running out of the door in the morning.

40 This Glass Nail File That's Better For Your Nails Malva Belle Crystal Nail File Amazon $7.97 $5.75 See On Amazon Non-porous and designed to repel dirt, bacteria, and boost the health of your nails, this glass nail file is a must-have. Instead of emery board, it's made from textured, tempered crystal glass, so it effortlessly glides through rough edges and washes clean after every use. Reviewers say it's the "best nail file [they have] ever used," and it comes with a case.

41 These Sleek Electric Hand Warmers You Can Slip Into Your Pocket OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmers Amazon $30 See On Amazon These electric hand warmers are a lifesaver for camping, outdoor events, or outdoor dining — not to mention, they look so much more stylish than they need to be. The smooth, oval devices are made of durable aluminum and ABS, charge up via USB cable, and are equipped with three heat settings that you can adjust with the click of a button. Grab them in nine colors and prints, like Blaze Orange (pictured) or a chic marble print design.

42 A Himalayan Salt Lamp That Can Purify The Air In Your House Crystal Allies Gallery Natural Himalayan Lamp And Mesh Basket Amazon $26 See On Amazon Himalayan salt is great for purifying air, but can also be good to add a little mood lighting — which is why reviewers love this mesh basket lamp.

43 This Beautiful Jade Roller And Gua Sha Set MoValues Rose Quartz Roller & Gua Sha Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon All three rose quartz facial tools in this set are a treat for your skin — and they look like gorgeous pieces of jewelry sitting on your vanity. In here, you’ll find a gua sha, a mini roller for your eye contour area, and a larger, double-ended face roller with one smooth side and one textured side. Every tool can help reduce puffiness, encourage blood circulation, and simply feel like an amazing facial massage. A must for any elevated skin care routine.

44 This Silk Sleep Mask For A Better Night's Rest Natural Silk Sleep Mask And Blindfold Amazon $11.79 See On Amazon Snooze in comfort and block out the sun with this fully adjustable mask and blindfold. If you're a troubled sleeper, this can be a great option since it keeps out unwanted sun exposure. It's also contoured so it'll feel soft against your eyes.

45 A Set Of Chicly Packaged Cheese Knives For Your Next Get-Together WoneNice Premium Cheese Knives Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These cheese knives are designed to catch your eye and add a beautiful touch to your dining room. You get six stainless steel knives in this set, and they're great for soft or hard cheeses. They come packaged in a sleek black box, so they’re the perfect gift for cheese lovers.