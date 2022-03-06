Living in the world requires a certain amount of denial about just how germ-filled it is. For example, an ad comes up from time to time reminding me that there are likely millions of dust mites living in my mattress and in the cushions of my couch — and that they're busy feeding on my dead skin cells (excuse me?!). I shudder watching the microscopic cartoon bugs on the screen, but then immediately decide not to think too deeply about it. After all, ignorance is bliss, right? But I'll admit, it's probably time to address this disgusting situation and many other nasty problems lurking around — hence these genius products on Amazon that are clutch for solving your nasty home problems.

Each of these products deals with things that make your place a little less habitable and a lot more disgusting — like mold, dust, dirt, roaches, pet hair, and odors. They're perfect if you're a newbie who doesn't know how to tackle issues like set-in carpet stains, but they'll also up your game if you're already a certified clean freak.

So if you're looking for ways to get a fresher, cleaner environment, look no further — these Amazon products have you covered.

A Machine That Uses UV Light To Sanitize Your Phone And Other Small Items HOME SANITIZER SOLUTIONS UV Smartphone Sanitizer Amazon $40 See On Amazon We carry our smartphones with us everywhere, and they're bound to pick up nasty germs on the way — germs that end up on our fingers and faces. Get rid of those microbes with this UV light sanitizer. In just 15 minutes, powerful UV-C light fills the compartment and thoroughly sanitizes your phone from germs. Even better, it doubles as a charger, too.

This Screen That Keeps Bugs Out And Lets Fresh Air In Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $20 See On Amazon There's nothing like a little fresh air to rejuvenate the energy of the home — but unwanted critters like mosquitos and bugs send it sailing right back down. That's where this handy magnetic screen door comes in. It comes with everything you need for simple installation (just measure your door before buying), and the 26 magnets along the middle seam do the rest. Pets, kids, or adults holding trays of backyard picnic snacks can enter and exit easily, while all those unwanted critters stay out.

These Hypoallergenic Sheets That Are Kind To Sensitive Skin LuxClub Hypoallergenic Bamboo Sheet Set Amazon $38 See On Amazon These hypoallergenic sheets are made from microfiber and bamboo-derived viscose, which is a material that's gentle on sensitive and allergy-prone skin. Bamboo is also moisture-wicking and resistant to bacterial growth — and the sheets are softer and more breathable than Egyptian cotton, so you're sure to get a dreamy night's sleep. Each set comes with one flat sheet, one deep-fitted sheet, and four pillowcases. You can even choose from 41 different colors, too.

6. This Reusable Pet Hair Remover That Keeps Your Sofa Fur-Free ChomChom Roller Amazon $27 See On Amazon Everyone knows the best cuddling partner on movie night is actually a cute dog, but it does mean you're left with a fair bit of fur on your sofa afterward. You can get your sofa fur-free with this reusable pet hair remover. All you have to do is roll the tool back and forth across your sofa, and it'll track and pick up dog and cat hair — all without the use of adhesive. To clean, just open the chamber and dump the remnants straight into your garbage can.

16. This Cover That Keeps Crumbs From Falling Through That Gap Between Your Stove And Counter Plum Hill Stove Counter Gap Cover (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Ever deep-cleaned your kitchen and seen the disgusting mess of crumbs, dried-up pasta, and coffee grounds that have made their home on the floor between your stove and counter? There's a fix for that. This gap cover lodges itself between your counter and stove and prevents food from falling into that abyss. It's made from heat-resistant, food-grade silicone, and you can even stick in the dishwasher when it gets dirty.

1. This Blue Apple That You Can Stick In Your Fridge To Keep Your Produce Fresh BluApple Produce Extender Amazon $20 See On Amazon Nothing makes me feel like more of an adult than stocking up on veggies when I go to the store. But somehow, half of them end up going bad by the time I get around to eating them. What a waste, right? This produce extender — which looks like a blue apple — solves that problem by neutralizing the ethylene gas that's responsible for ripening produce. It keeps veggies fresh two to three times longer than normal, so you don't have to worry about blending that spinach into a smoothie the minute you carry groceries in.

12. This Next Level Plug-In Air Freshener That Uses Carbon To Eliminate Odors And Has Over 2,000 Reviews Hamilton Beach True Plug Odor Eliminator Amazon $23 See On Amazon This plug-in odor eliminator is a little more high-tech than old-school plug-ins. It features a quiet fan that pulls air in and runs it through a carbon filter before sending it back into the room, completely odor-free. It plugs into any standard outlet and lasts for up to three months. Use it to neutralize cooking, smoking, and pet smells. Best of all, the plug comes with an optional scent cartridge if you'd like a little "atmosphere" to go with your clean air.

2. A Set Of Scrubbing Sponges That'll Make Your Bathtub Look Brand New Scrub Daddy Sponge Daddy (4-pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon You're all set up for a luxurious bubble bath when you notice your tub is a little bit, um, dirty. Get it clean with these scrubbing sponges. They're two-sides, with both a spongey side and a textured side for scrubbing. You can also use them to clean your kitchen, pots, pans (or anything else that needs a good scrubbing), and you can wash them in the dishwasher between uses.

15. These Eco-Friendly Cleaning Cloths That Are Super Absorbent Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This set of superabsorbent, cellulose and cotton dish cloths are an eco-friendly way to tackle all kinds of spills and messes. They're soft to the touch when wet, but when dry have a grittier texture that's perfect for scouring. When done, just toss them in the wash and they're good as new. Suitable for marble, stainless steel, tile, and wood surfaces, the dishcloths also work for scrubbing or drying dishes, cups, mugs, sinks, tubs, and showers.

3. The Sponge That Uses Water To Get Your Windows Clean Without Streaks Home Acre Designs Sponge Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon This embossed ceramic sponge holder not only looks elegant, but it keeps your sponges cleaner and dryer, increasing their lifespan (and decreasing the amount of ickiness that gets put back on your dishes when you're washing them). It's made of durable, high-quality ceramic porcelain that's made to last, while keeping your sink area neat and tidy.

4. This Spray That Neutralizes That Terrible Smell Coming From Your Garbage Can ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator Amazon $24 See On Amazon You walk into your garage to take the trash out on a hot summer day and, um it smells like hot garbage. But there is something you can do about that nasty scent — and it doesn't involve soaping up and hosing down your trash can once a week. All you have to do is mist a little of this odor eliminator spray into your garbage and it'll neutralize any unpleasant smells. While it's targeted for pet odors (and works great for them, according to reviewers), you'll find that it's useful around your home.

5. These Cedar Blocks That Keep Your Clothes Fresh While Preventing Mustiness CEDAR HOME Cedar Blocks for Clothes Storage Amazon $18 See On Amazon Keep your clothes in good shape with these cedar blocks. They're made with red cedar wood, so the scent is fresh and free of any overpowering, artificial odors. The blocks eliminate smells and, according to buyers, repel moths too — thus ensuring your favorite cashmere sweater remains intact. Each pack comes with 30 rings and 10 balls, so you can stick some in your closet and still have plenty for your dresser drawers, too.

7. These Non-Toxic Cockroach Traps That Are Safe To Use Around Food Greener Mindset Cockroach Trap (12-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Nothing makes me shudder more than the thought of a cockroach skittering across the kitchen floor, which is why these cockroach traps are so essential. Each trap contains bait and a non-toxic glue that captures those dreaded critters, along with spiders, ants, and if you've got them — scorpions. Each order comes with 12 traps, so you can stick them all over the house. And because it's all-natural and pesticide-free, you can feel safe about having them in in the kitchen near food. Reviewers really swear by how safe they are around their pets, too.

8. These Microfiber Cloths That Cut Out The Need For Paper Towels And Cleaning Chemicals Greenco Microfiber Cleaning Cloths (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These microfiber cleaning cloths can get your house squeaky clean without having to spray chemicals all over the place. They promise to absorbs eight times their weight in water for cleaning and and scrubbing. Then, you can then stick them in the washing machine to get rid of that dirt for good. Plus, they're reusable, super soft, and non-abrasive — and they won't leave lint or streaks behind.

9. This Mat That Gives Your Tub A Protective Layer Greenco Premium Rubber Slip-Resistant Bathtub Mat Amazon $11 See On Amazon Made from rubber, this bathtub mat is not only slip-resistant, but it offers a layer of protection in your tub, too. In other words — less frequent scrubbing and less unwanted stains and odors. The suction cups on the bottom keep the mat from sliding around, and the textured surface gives your feet a gentle massage while you suds up. But of course — safety first. The mat will keep you from slipping when you're getting in and out.

11. This Protective Case That Keeps Your Pillow Free Of Drool And Pathogens SureGuard Pillow Protectors (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon All kinds of not-so-pleasant things can happen to your pillow while you're fast asleep. Not only might you drool or sweat on them (don't worry, it happens to everyone), but they can also be infested with dust mites, allergens, mildew, and mold. No thanks. Slip your pillows in these pillow protectors to keep them safe and dream-worthy. The cotton terry material wicks away moisture, and the case fully seals your pillow in to keep out unwanted nighttime invaders.

13. These Garment Bags That Keep Your Clothes Free Of Dust, Mildew, And Moths Zilink Hanging Garment Bag (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you've invested in a nice jacket or dress, it's time to invest in a garment bag. These full-length garment bags keep clothes in tip-top condition by shielding them from wrinkling, dust, water, mildew, moths, and other insects. Each set comes with 4 large garment bags (24 inches by 43 inches) and two extra-large garment bags (24 inches by 50 inches). Use them when you travel, or just to store clothes properly in your closet.

14. This Deodorizer That Neutralizes Odors Around The Cat Litter Box NonScents Cat Litter Deodorizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Dealing with litter boxes is probably the most unpleasant part of having cats, but this brilliant litter deodorizer makes things a little easier on your nostrils. It's concentrated four times to neutralize odors, so there's absolutely no smell around the litter box. It's fragrance-free and extends the life of your litter, so you don't have to change it out all the time — just sprinkle a thin layer evenly over the surface to freshen things up.

17. This Little Lady That Keeps Fridge Odors Away New Metro Design Fridge Odor Remover Amazon $14 See On Amazon This fridge odor remover looks pretty cute hanging out in your fridge, and it does a pretty swell job of keeping smells at bay too. Simply fill this little lady with baking soda to neutralize scents from foods like onions, garlic, and cheese. It features an indicator that lets you know when it needs to be replaced, so you're never at risk of a smelly fridge — and you can even leave it in the freezer.

18. These Storage Containers That Keep Food Fresh And Pest-Free FineDine Airtight Food Storage Containers (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Featuring an air-tight lid, these food storage containers keep food from going stale and they prevent pests from sneaking in. In this set, you get two gallon-sized containers, and four 76-ounce ones, and each one is dishwasher-safe, BPA-free, and safe to use in the freezer. The set of six containers comes with labels so you don't confuse your flour with your sugar, and you can use them for things like cereal, pasta, beans, lentils, and snacks.

19. This Enzyme Cleaner That Takes Care Of Pet Stains Rocco & Roxie Stain and Odor Eliminator Amazon $20 See On Amazon This professional-strength, enzyme-powered cleaner not only tackles pet stains on carpets, furniture, and clothing, it also eliminates the underlying stink. It uses no hazardous propellents and doesn't leave residue behind, so it's safe to use around all your furry friends (and kids, too). You can use it on rugs, upholstery, and carpet to work out wine, juice, coffee, and pet stains. Over 50,000 reviewers rate this a perfect five stars, and one said, "I have a worse cat pee problem than all of you combined and this was the only - the ONLY - product that worked. Just listen."

20. This Ultrasonic Humidifier That's Easy To Clean BURLAN Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $39 See On Amazon The downside of humidifiers? Pathogens often thrive in damp environments — leaving you to wonder what might be growing in that water tank. This humidifier makes it easy to address the problem with removable parts that are easy to clean and maintain. Plus, its quiet operation makes it an easy and subtle addition to any space.

21. These Rubber Gloves That Protect Your Hands During Your Dirtiest Cleaning Jobs Greenco Cleaning Gloves (6-pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These rubber gloves are the real MVPs when it comes to the unpleasant clean-up that sometimes comes from being a human in a home. Whether you're using them while you wash your greasiest pots or pans, scouring your shower, or scrubbing the toilet, you'll appreciate the flexible rubber, lengthy coverage, and flocked lining.

22. This Clever Colander That Drips Right Into Your Sink BLUE GINKGO Over the Sink Colander Amazon $17 See On Amazon This nifty strainer works for everything from rinsing fruits and veggies, drying cutlery, or as a simple and chic countertop basket. It expands from 14.5 to 19.5 inches, comfortably fitting on most kitchen sinks. It's also lightweight, sturdy, dishwasher-safe, and BPA-free. Choose from six different colors (or buy multiple and color-code them for veggies, fruits, and more).

23. A Soap Saver That Extends The Life Of Your Soap Aira Soap Saver Amazon $14 See On Amazon Fancy bar soap can get ruined pretty fast. Little bits of it get stuck to the soap dish, deforming the bar and making for a big moldy mess. Enter this soap saver. It lifts soap off the dish and features a porous design, so that water drains off quickly, preserving the life of the soap and keeping the dish from getting all messed up. It's made from soy and corn-derived bio-plastics, and comes in 17 different colors, so you can get one to match your bathroom perfectly.

24. These Cutting Boards That Catch Juice & Other Potential Messes Before They Hit Your Counter HOMWE Kitchen Cutting Board (3-pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These cutting boards have a groove along the outer edge, so they catches liquid and debris and save it from slipping onto your counter tops. The thick, durable plastic is also dishwasher-safe, so you don't have to take up valuable sink space to wash them. They come in white, with five color choices for the border, so you can match your kitchen accordingly.

25. An Antibacterial Plunger Because Having To Use A Plunger Is Gross Kleen Freak Antibacterial Plunger Amazon $30 See On Amazon Using a plunger is a nightmare for germaphobes, which is why this antibacterial plunger is such a game-changer. It's equipped with germ-guard protection, which prevents odor-causing bacteria, mold, and mildew growth. It also comes housed in a discrete caddy, so you can keep it in your bathroom without messing up your bathroom aesthetic. The plunger also features a powerful rubber cup with tiered ridges that forms a tight seal on toilet bowls — and gets the job done.

26. This Tray For Your Dirty Shoes So Your Floors Stay Clean Internet's Best Boot & Shoe Tray Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you live in a place with any kind of rainy or snowy weather, you need this boot and shoe tray. Put it in the entryway and place your shoes and boots there to keep from tracking in mud, dust, and more. The raised lip edges keep water inside the tray so it doesn't spill out over the floors. Bonus tip: You can also use it as a tray to keep pet food and water off clean floors, or stick it in the back of car so your rain boots don't get all over the carpet.

27. An Indoor/Outdoor Bug Zapper To Help You Manage Pests In & Around Your Home ZAP IT! Electric Indoor/Outdoor Bug Zapper Amazon $30 See On Amazon Here's the thing, a lot of people deal with pests around their homes, especially when the weather is warmer. This bug zapper uses a UV-light to attract and shock pests (including mosquitos), and then contains them in a tray for simple clean-up. You can hang it or use it upright on your surface of choice, and the frame is flame-retardant too, for an extra layer of safety.

28. This Handy Pet Comb That Drastically Reduces Shedding Hertzko Pet Deshedding Tool Amazon $15 See On Amazon It's a fact of nature that if you've got furry friends around, there will be fur around the house. This gentle pet deshedding comb gets into your buddy's undercoat to remove loose hair, which can reduce shedding up to 90 percent. The comb is made of durable stainless steel that's safe for pets and easy to clean. It also encourages pet fur coats to be soft and shiny!

29. A Shower Curtain That Inhibits The Growth of Mildew LiBa Mildew Resistant Shower Curtain Amazon $11 See On Amazon It's hard to feel like you're really getting clean in the shower when the there's a layer of mildew on the inside of your shower curtain. Luckily, this mildew-resistant shower curtain will leave you feeling extra-clean by inhibiting the growth of both mold and mildew. The curtain fits any standard size tub or shower and is made from non-toxic, chlorine-free PEVA. It features heavy duty magnets on the bottom, which help keep the shower curtain from billowing in while you scrub.

30. These Amber Glass Spray Bottles For Easy Cleaning Solution Storage Duracare Amber Glass Spray Bottles Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you've ever thought about making your own cleaning solutions, or perhaps keeping your store-bought products in more elegant bottles, then this set of amber spray bottles and accessories will float your boat. The set includes two bottles, three misters, two rollers, plus a set of labels and even a marker, so you have everything you need to stay organized.

31. This Toilet Brush With An Elegant Holder To Look Nice In Your Bathroom Estilo Stainless Steel Toilet Brush and Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Who says that all cleaning supplies have to be eyesores? This toilet brush and holder set is made of sleek and durable stainless steel. With a height of roughly 11 inches, it's compact enough to sit comfortably in the corner of your bathroom, yet still the right size for cleaning and scrubbing. When you're done, you can slip the brush right back into its holder, with the round brush fitting comfortably and snuggly.

33. These Under Bed Storage Bags That Protect Your Things While Keeping Them Out Of The Way Woffit Under Bed Storage Bag (2-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Adequate storage is hard to come by, but jam-packing everything into your closet is less than ideal. You can keep things neatly out of sight with these under the bed storage bags. Made from durable, breathable fabric, they're great for storing quilts, linens, towels, sweaters, shoes, or anything else that fits under there. So what's the germ-fighting element to this? The transparent bags also work to protect your items from damaging elements like dust, dirt, moisture, and moths.

34. A Deep Clean For Your Washing Machine For Fresher Loads Duracare Washing Machine Cleaner & Deodorizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon It's a little counterproductive to do loads of laundry in a machine that isn't clean. Over time, soap residue and grime can build up in the washer resulting in weird odors and less efficient washing. Popping a couple of these washing machine cleaning tablets in on an (clothes-less) cycle will get that machine sparkling clean, and even helps unclog washer pipes and drains. It's safe for septic systems, one box lasts for a year, and reviewers rate it 4.5 stars.

35. These Mats That Keep Your Oven Clean By Catching All That Melting Pizza Cheese Bellmain Oven Liners (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Ovens can get gross pretty fast with overflowing sauces, melted cheese, and pan drippings. Keep things tidy with these oven liners that save you the trouble of deep-cleaning on the regular. The BPA-free, dishwasher-safe mats can withstand heat up to 500 degrees and won't smoke or release harmful chemicals. This reviewer writes: "We eat pizza a lot in our oven and like to cook it right on the rack. That causes drippings to fall and results into me cleaning the oven at least once a week. With this I pull it out, rinse it off, and throw it back in. Seriously one of the best things I've bought."

37. This Chore Chart & Planner So Things Actually Get Done Home & Me Magnetic Chore Chart & Calendar Amazon $18 See On Amazon Conversations about chores and household duties are never the funnest, whether they're with kids or roommates. Plan things ahead of time with this magnetic chore chart and calendar that sticks right on the fridge so everyone can see what's what. They come with six different colored markers and reviewers rate the set 4.7 stars — one said "Organized my life!" and another "Just buy it!"

Elite Daily may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Elite Daily's editorial and sales departments.