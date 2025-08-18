If you haven’t come across pledges sharing their sorority recruitment experience on your For You page, are you even on RushTok? Every summer, undergraduates at the University of Alabama document their journeys as pledges on social media, peeling back the curtain on what it takes to join Greek life on campus.

From filming OOTDs in their dorms to hopping on TikTok dance trends with other pledges, the 2025 PNMs (potential new members) keep feeds stocked with content and amassing thousands of views. When they have a break from rushing, PNMs share everything they keep in their “Rush Bag” to prepare themselves ahead of long days.

Below, see the essential items that 2025 RushTokers stocked up on to take charge of sorority season ahead of bid day.

Tech & Accessory Necessities

@izzy.darnell/@tenisha.castle

PNMs are dedicated to content creation during rush, which is why they need to be fully powered all day. Along with the essential portable phone charger, a few PNMs take it a step further. 2025 rush season’s breakout star (who dropped out before bid day), Izzy Darnell (@izzy.darnell), recommends a pink portable tripod in case anyone wants to make an impromptu TikTok, while Tenisha Castle (@tenisha.castle) carries a portable selfie light in her rush bag. Kendle Wright (@kendlegirl24) always keeps a portable fan on her to beat the Alabama heat.

Beauty Must-Haves

@jenna0314/@malloriedru

PNMs always strive to look camera-ready, but sometimes the Alabama weather has other plans for them. To prepare for the heat, rain, and humidity, they keep essential products such as setting powder and dry shampoo with them. Jenna Smith (@jenna0314) recommends Huda Beauty’s Easy Bake Blurring Loose Baking & Setting powder along with an Alleyoop brush. Mallorie Dru (@malloriedru) suggests Not Your Mother’s travel size dry shampoo and oil sheets. To keep her lips pigmented all day, Darnell packs Tarte’s Maracuja Juicy Lip Tint.

Everyday Essentials

@kendlegirl24/@saige_chambers

Sorority rushing is a full-time job, so the PNMs need to take care of themselves on the go. Wright always brings her Owala water bottle with her and a Tide pen. Because PNMs are not allowed to chew gum, Saige Chambers (@saige_chambers) carries mints and Liquid I.V. pouches at all times. To keep track of her rushing, Gracie Collins (@yo_its_gswag) packs a notebook and a pen.