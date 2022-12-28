The cosmos will be on their side.
As 2023 approaches, the cosmic weather for next year is looking eventful. With Jupiter changing signs twice, Saturn leaving Aquarius for the first time in three years, and a Venus retrograde, five signs are looking at a big year.
Here’s what to expect in 2023:
While last year’s astrology offered you a sneak peek at the expansion coming your way, 2023’s doubling down on these themes in major ways. From Dec. 20 to May 26, 2023, Jupiter will be traveling through your first house of identity, bringing opportunities for personal growth to the forefront.