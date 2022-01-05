Yoga is an excellent way to relax and decompress at the end of a long day, but you don’t have to go at it alone on the mat. In fact, there are some poses that are even better when you partner up. Whether you’re a total beginner or an advanced yogi, these two person yoga poses can help you connect with your friend or partner while building trust and strength.

The definition of yoga is “yoke” or “union,” and while that union usually means between the body and soul, yoga poses with a partner can also bring two people closer together. In fact, there’s no better way to connect with someone you love than by helping each other reach your goals. It doesn’t matter if one of you is in it for the flexibility and the other is in it for the mental benefits; as long as you’re both practicing together, you’ll reach your goals sooner.

On top of that, it’s just plain fun to try out two person yoga, especially if you’ve been practicing solo for awhile. Partner poses help you to experience yoga from a different perspective, and the support (both physical and emotional) you receive can help you improve faster. And let’s be real: lying side-by-side in savasana at the end of your practice is pretty much a dream.

Not sure where to start? Check out these two person yoga poses to help you unwind while connecting with your best friend or partner.

Partner Seated Twist Lumi Images/Patrick Frost/Collection Mix: Subjects/Getty Images Sit back-to-back with your partner and your legs crossed. Twist to the left and place your left hand on your partner’s right knee. Meanwhile, your partner does the same. After a couple of breaths, you can both switch sides. This pose is an excellent way to connect and warm up before a more intense yoga flow.

Double Plank Pose Shutterstock While this pose looks acrobatic, it’s actually pretty simple to move into. One of you assumes a standard yoga plank, while the other moves into a plank in the opposite direction. Just steady yourself over your partner’s ankles and place your shins on your partner’s shoulders. Breathe in, breathe out.

Supported Boat Pose Shutterstock To do this intermediate yoga pose, start by sitting opposite your partner. Press the soles of your feet together and reach for each other’s hands. Slowly, support each other’s weight as your lift your legs simultaneously until you’re both situated in navasana, or boat pose.

Partner Tree Pose Shutterstock Tree pose is double the fun when you’re doing it with someone you love or your BFF. To start, find your balance solo in tree pose beside your partner. Then, hold hands while you slowly tip your upper body toward your partner. Reach for their other hand overhead to help stabilize each other.

Double Standing Backbend Pose Shutterstock This double standing backbend is a great way to increase you flexibility while also supporting your partner. Stand facing away from each other with at least a few feet between you. Reach your arms overhead and slowly lean backward until you find your partner’s hands. Hold onto each other for added stability and connection.

Double Downward Dog Shutterstock To do this elevated downward dog pose with your partner, start in a traditional downward dog position. Then, your partner can stand a few feet in front of you and forward fold until their hands are on the floor or mat. Then, your partner can carefully place their feet onto your lower back and lift into downward dog.

Partner Warrior III Shutterstock Warrior III can be super challenging, but doing it with your partner can make it a whole lot easier. To start, stand facing in opposite directions. Shift into warrior II, with your front leg bent and your back leg straight, then together, lift your back leg off the ground. As you do, reach for your partner’s ankle with one hand and lift your other hand into the air.

Assisted Handstand Shutterstock Whether you’re an advanced yogi or you’re just starting out, trying an assisted handstand with your partner is an excellent way to strengthen your upper body while building trust. To do this pose, you or your partner can practice kicking up into a handstand while the other holds their legs and supports their weight.

Partner Bound Angle mediaphotos/E+/Getty Images To stretch out at the beginning or end of your practice, try this bound angle pose with your partner. One of you sits with the soles of your feet pressed together and knees bent. The other sits with their back to yours and leans backward, then vice versa.