Yoga is an excellent way to relax and decompress at the end of a long day, but you don’t have to go at it alone on the mat. In fact, there are some poses that are even better when you partner up. Whether you’re a total beginner or an advanced yogi, these two person yoga poses can help you connect with your friend or partner while building trust and strength.
The definition of yoga is “yoke” or “union,” and while that union usually means between the body and soul, yoga poses with a partner can also bring two people closer together. In fact, there’s no better way to connect with someone you love than by helping each other reach your goals. It doesn’t matter if one of you is in it for the flexibility and the other is in it for the mental benefits; as long as you’re both practicing together, you’ll reach your goals sooner.
On top of that, it’s just plain fun to try out two person yoga, especially if you’ve been practicing solo for awhile. Partner poses help you to experience yoga from a different perspective, and the support (both physical and emotional) you receive can help you improve faster. And let’s be real: lying side-by-side in savasana at the end of your practice is pretty much a dream.
Not sure where to start? Check out these two person yoga poses to help you unwind while connecting with your best friend or partner.