Inner peace is written in the stars.
If you love astrology and yoga, you’ll be happy to discover there’s actually a connection between each asana, or pose, and the 12 zodiac signs. In fact, depending on your sign, one yoga pose in particular may be your go-to.
Both astrology and yoga have a strong connection to nature. Many yoga poses reflect trees, mountains, birds, and animals. Similarly, all zodiac signs belong to the air, fire, earth, or water element.
Here’s how to uncover your zodiac sign’s pose so you can best relax your mind, strengthen your muscles, and restore cosmic balance.