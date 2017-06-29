If your squad is anything like mine, you're always going on an endless amount of adventures together. Those epic road trips, picnics in the park, and chill beach days lead to many Instagram-worthy pictures that you want to share with the world. After the initial stress of picking out which picture the whole group is satisfied with (which is a very stressful task), it's down to picking out the best caption to pair with it. And, surprisingly, adorable Instagram captions for photos with your friends are harder to come up with than you'd think.

The struggle of finding the most perfect, unique, and funny caption can be all too real. You want something that combines how much you love you have for your girl squad, and one that truly encompasses the feels of the moment. Don't just go for the go-to #SquadGoals, because that's already a given. Instead, here are 19 suggestions for captions you can use for your girl power pictures.

1. "Nobody has to like us, we like us." — Unknown

2. "I will always have your back." — Unknown

3. "Yes, we know how obnoxious we are together. No, we don't care." — Unknown

4. "Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one.'” — C.S. Lewis

5. “You can't sit with us.” — Mean Girls

Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

6. "When worst comes to worst, squad comes first." — Unknown

7. "You can't do epic sh*t with basic people." — Unknown

8. "The rest of the world was black and white, but we were in screaming color." — Taylor Swift

9. "Find your tribe. Love them hard." — Unknown

10. "Friends who slay together, stay together." — Unknown

11. "In squad we trust." — Unknown

12. "I found out what the secret to life is — friends. Best friends." — Fried Green Tomatoes

Clarke Sanders/Unsplash

13. "No man is a failure who has friends." — It's a Wonderful Life

14. "I have a dream too, but it's about singing and dancing and making people happy. It's the kind of dream that gets better the more people you share it with. And I found a whole group of friends who have the same dream, and that makes us sort of like a family." — The Muppet Movie

15. "Oh, you're the best friends anybody ever had. And it's funny, but I feel as if I'd known you all the time, but I couldn't have, could I?" — The Wizard of Oz

16. "Unlike Barbies, me and my girls aren't sold separately." — Unknown

17. "Friends don't let friends do silly things… alone." — Unknown

18. "Not sisters by blood, but sisters by heart." — Unknown

19. "My friends are the sisters I picked out." — Unknown