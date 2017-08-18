The fall is a perfect time to get out of town with your friends and go on a trip somewhere. It can even be a simple trip to a local winery; tasting the new flavors of the season with your squad. A winery is already a breathtaking location, so to add in the fall foliage means you really can't forget your camera at home. You'll be wanting to post these pics rights away, so if you're looking for Instagram captions for your wine photos, here are 18 to use.

You'll definitely want to post something that shows off your love of wine, how much fun you're having with your pals, and your excitement for the fall season. There is no stress to be had, because you don't have to think of a caption. You can post those pics right away to Instagram, and then get right back to your fave fall activity: drinking wine with your friends.

1. “People who wonder if the glass is half empty or half full, miss the point. The glass is refillable.” – Simon Sinek

2. “I need a glass of wine…or a bottle…or a winery in Italy.”

3. “Wine flies when you're having fun.”

4. “Wine pairs nicely with good friends.”

5. “Every empty bottle is filled with a great story.”

Pexels

6. "Sip happens."

7. "Wine not?"

8. "You had me at Merlot."

9. "I'm not a wino. I'm a wine-YES!"

10. "Hocus Pocus, I need wine to focus."

11. "I still don't know what a wine stopper is for."

12. "I make wine disappear. What's your superpower?"

13. "Wine is my spirit animal."

14. "Wine improves with age. I improve with wine."

15. "When I sip. You sip. We sip."

16. "I'm on cloud wine."

17. "Friends and wine... the older the better."

18. "Hakuna Moscato. It means drink wine."