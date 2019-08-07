Many of us get an itch to dye our locks once back to school season comes around. With the latest and greatest trends taking social media by storm, who wouldn't want to experience something fresh and new? A fall makeover was always something I looked forward to getting, and nowadays, I like to show it off by taking a selfie. If you can relate, you’ll need to be equipped with the best Instagram captions for your fall hairstyle pics when you want to post a snap on the ‘Gram.

The dream is to make your mark that very first day back on campus with a fresh look for a new school year. That’s why you might head to your favorite boutiques to treat yourself to some new outfits, too. Clothes aren’t the only thing that can make a bold statement on campus, though. A hairstyle switch-up is always a fun idea.

Picking out the right ‘do can be difficult, but once you’ve decided on the perfect color and cut, that’s when you can show your friends how you plan on slaying this fall. Before you head to class for the first time this year, make sure you get a pic of your styled hair and first-day outfit. When you want to post that back-to-school pic of your new autumn-inspired locks, here are 24 Instagram-worthy captions that are absolutely perfect for the occasion. Let's be real: You're too cool for school because you’ve got fall hair — and want to take a Boomerang of it like you just don't care.

1. “Sorry, I can't hear you over the volume of my hair.”

2. “Invest in your hair. It is the crown you never take off.”

3. “Life is too short to have boring hair.”

4. “Love is in the hair.”

5. “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.” — Coco Chanel

6. “Life isn't perfect, but your hair can be.”

7. “Chopped.”

8. “When your hair matches your OOTD.”

9. “Life is short. Make each hair flip fabulous.”

10. “My goals include making my own money and perfecting my hair flip.”

11. “Life status: Currently holding it all together with one bobby pin.”

12. “And she gave no f*cks. Not even one. And she lived happily ever after. The end.”

13. “Hello, gorgeous.” — Funny Girl

14. “Live colorfully.”

15. “Hair doesn't make the [person], but good hair definitely helps.”

16. “I like big buns and I cannot lie.”

17. “Being happy never goes out of style.” — Lilly Pulitzer

18. “I woke up like this.” — Beyoncé, “Flawless”

19. “Great hair. Because you only get one first impression.”

20. “Let your hair do the talking.”

21. “Better call Becky with the good hair.” — Beyoncé, “Sorry”

22. “I didn't want to go out, but my hair looked too good to stay home.”

23. “There she glows.”

24. “I didn't choose the glam life. The glam life chose me.”

This post was originally published on Aug. 1, 2017. It was updated on Aug. 7, 2019.