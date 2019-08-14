Every girl squad knows one of the highlights of having your friends around is hitting up boozy brunch on the weekend.

Between the bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys, to the avocado toast and a delicious selection of croissants, brunch translates to an endless supply of photo opportunities.

For me, it’s basically mandatory to post a picture of my delicious spread for my Instagram followers to get FOMO over, especially when the venue is so aesthetically pleasing. If you’re the same, be sure to clear the camera roll on your phone or bring your Polaroid camera along for the fun, because the best Instagram captions for your brunch pics are a combination of witty, punny, and sweet as maple syrup.

If you're part of the brunch-obsessed club, you've probably mapped out all of the trendiest spots in your town you're longing to check out with your best friends. I even bet your bucket list is overflowing with recommendations from your coworkers, dreamy spots you’ve saved on Instagram, and adorable hole-in-the wall cafés you’ve stumbled upon.

It's time to round up your squad, get dressed in your finest brunch-worthy ensemble, and get going... because these egg-cellent captions are way too good to pass up.

1. "Brunch is always a good idea."

2. "But first, brunch."

3. "On weekends, we brunch."

4. "Brunch without champagne is just a sad breakfast."

5. "Let there be brunch."

6. "Brunch: one meal to rule them all."

7. "I just don't want to look back and think, 'I could have eaten that!'"

8. "Sometimes I put orange juice in my champagne."

Shutterstock

9. "Move over, coffee. Today is a job for champagne."

10. "Brunch so hard mimosa wanna find me."

11. "You can't brunch with us."

12. "Hakuna mimosa: it means it's brunch time."

13. "Love you a brunch."

14. "Waffles are just pancakes with abs."

15. "Turn down for brunch."

16. "Brunch is breakfast without an alarm."

17. "A Sunday well spent brings a week of content."

18. "Champagne in the membrane."

19. "We accept the brunch we think we deserve."

20. "You had me at brunch."

21. “Brunching for the content.”

22. "I've never had a bad day that started with champagne."

23. "Only have pies for this apple cider margarita.”

Shutterstock

24. "Hugs and quiches."

25. "First I drink the coffee, then I do the things."

26. "Easy like Sunday morning." — The Commodores, “Easy”

27. "I love you a waffle lot."

28. "Coffee, then the world."

29. "Spread love as thick as you would Nutella."

30. "Hey there hot-tea."

31. "Eat some brunch, then change the world."

32. "It's beginning to look a lot like cocktails."

33. "This coffee martini beans so much to me."

34. "Day drinking from a mug to keep things professional."

35. "Today's forecast: 100 percent chance of champagne."

36. "Save water, drink champagne."

38. "Time for some bubbly.”

39. "Brunchin’ with my main beaches."

40. "All we do is brunch, brunch, brunch."

Is your stomach growling yet? Don’t keep your brunch bucket list waiting any longer. Keep these clever captions handy for when it comes to time post a savory snap or two on the ‘Gram. Then, get back to toasting with your besties and savoring some of the best waffles in town.

This post was originally published on July 5, 2017. It was updated on Aug. 14, 2019.