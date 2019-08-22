I've been wearing glasses since third grade, and TBH the struggle is real when it comes to keeping them comfortable 24/7. From nose pinching, to behind-the-ear hurting, to slipping and sliding, to simply appearing crooked, the optometrist became my BFF when it came to eyewear adjustments. Not to knock eye doctors by any means, but you can imagine how thrilled I was when I found some hacks that make wearing glasses more comfortable. And guess what? All of these tips are super simple and none of them require hitting up your doc on the regular.

I mean, as much as I'd casually love to pull a Hermione Granger in that scene where Harry Potter's glasses broke, and magically fix all of my eyewear woes, unfortunately, that just isn't real life, fam. (We can all dream, though). If you’re in the same boat as me and know the eyeglasses struggle all too well, I compiled a list of things you can do right now to make your pair feel a whole lot comfier. Keep them handy the next time your glasses loosen up on you or your nose pads are feeling a bit too tight. You can thank me later.

1. Use A Hair Dryer To Tighten Plastic Frames

Let’s get real: If your glasses are sitting too low on your nose, it can feel uncomfortable AF. But there is a solution to ensuring your plastic frames are more snug, and it requires a hair dryer. According to LIVESTRONG, you can actually warm up the temples of your frames for 20 seconds with a hair dryer, and then bend them to adjust accordingly.

If you're living that wire-frame life, you don't have to worry either. According to EyeBuyDirect, simply use your thumbs to push the nose pads closer together. This will keep them snugly against the sides of your nose.

2. Adjust The Nose Pads On Your Metal Frames If They Feel Too Tight

There's nothing cute about nose pinching (and I'm not talking about the kind your grandma does when she tells you you’re her favorite grandchild in the world). If your metal frames are pinching your nose, you can pull the nose pads away from each other a bit (delicately, of course), according to Frames Direct.

3. Look For Slippage

If you're constantly pushing your frames up on your face, it might look like you're giving everyone around you the finger. (Yes, it's happened to me and I don't want to talk about it.)

For this, you'll have to invest in a tiny screwdriver to tighten the screws on each side of your frames. This CVS Health Eyeglass Repair Kit is a great purchase, as it comes with four screw sizes to fit a good majority of frames.

4. Correct Crookedness

For fixing crookedness on wire frames, wikiHow suggests gently bending the arms with small pliers to straighten them. On the other hand, plastic frames will need a hair dryer or a quick run under warm water to become pliable. Once they seem to be even, put those bad boys back on and check yourself out in the mirror to observe your amazing artistry.

5. Break Out The Baby Powder

Lastly, if you're new to the glasses lifestyle, you might find that the skin behind your ears is a bit sore or tender. Money Versed recommends breaking out a bottle of baby powder and applying it behind your ears daily until your skin adjusts to your new frames. You'll smell fresh AF and feel comfortable. That’s a win-win, if you ask me.

This post was originally published on Aug. 27, 2017. It was updated on Aug. 22, 2019. Additional reporting by Alexa Mellardo.