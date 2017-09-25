Halloween is the one night of the year where it's totally normal to see ghosts, ghouls, witches, zombies, and vampires take over the streets. Of course, those are all people walking around in costumes, but Halloween is definitely a spooky time of the year that makes us believe in some of our worst paranormal fears. Many of us don't like to dwell on what may potentially lurk in the dark once we turn out the lights, but during All Hallows' Eve, we embrace all the spooks. We're totally here for the good ghost stories that send an endless amount of chills down our spine, and we can use those creepy quotes for Halloween as some pretty amazing Instagram captions.

An awesome Halloween snap of you and your friends in costume will be made all the more spookier with the right quote for a caption. Now, the only challenge is coming up with quotes worthy enough to pair with your Halloween pictures. Don't spend most of your night dwelling on it, because we did most of the tough work for you. Here are 24 creepy quotes you can use for all of your festive posts, so you don't have to spend any time thinking of an epic caption. You can get back to all of the chills and thrills of the night after posting it up.

1. “Double double toil and trouble. Fire burn, and cauldron bubble.” — William Shakespeare

2. "For no mere mortal can resist the evil of the thriller." — Vincent Price, "Thriller"

3. "It's close to midnight, something evil's lurking from the dark. Under the moonlight, you see a sight that almost stops your heart." — Michael Jackson

4. "Be afraid. Be very afraid.” — The Fly

5. "Whatever you do… don't fall asleep.” — A Nightmare on Elm Street

Bonninstudio/Stocksy

6. "The time's come to play, here in my garden of shadows." — Hocus Pocus

7. "Men say that in this midnight hour, the disembodied have power." — William Motherwell

8. "I see dead people." — The Sixth Sense

9. “When there's no more room in Hell, the dead will walk the Earth.” — Dawn of the Dead (1978)

10. "What an excellent day for an exorcism.” — The Exorcist

11. "If you are reading this, then you are blissfully unaware what is creeping up behind you."

12. "When black cats prowl and pumpkins gleam, may luck be yours on Halloween."

13. "Darkness falls across the land / The midnight hour is close at hand / Creatures crawl in search of blood / To terrorize y'all's neighborhood / And whomsoever shall be found / Without the soul for getting down / Must stand and face the hounds of hell / And rot inside a corpse's shell." — Vincent Price "Thriller"

14. "By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes." — William Shakespeare

15. "Silent phantoms of the night in their robes of ghostly white, they are always to be seen on the night of Halloween."

16. "Tasty, tasty, beautiful fear." — It (2017)

17. "I must go in. The fog is rising." — Emily Dickinson

18. "I'm every nightmare you've ever had. I'm your worst dream come true. I'm everything you ever were afraid of." — It (1990)

19. "The next scream you hear may be your own." — The Birds

20. "Sometimes the world of the living gets mixed up with the world of the dead." — The Others

21. "We are the dead and we're coming for you." — Murderdolls, "Dawn Of The Dead"

22. "Shadows of a thousand years rise again unseen. Voices whisper in the trees, Tonight is Halloween!" — Dexter Kozen

23. "The moon has awoken with the sleep of the sun. Light has been broken and the spell has begun." — Tairrie B

24. "Don't look under the bed." — Don't Look Under the Bed