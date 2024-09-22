Now that school’s back in session, chances are, you’ve been dealing with all the pressures that come with it. Assignment after assignment, late-night study sessions, roommate drama... all that fun stuff. This may not feel very demure, but the start of classes also means the influx of school spirit events — most notably homecoming.

Depending on your college, homecoming season — and the games and dances the come with it — usually happens around late September or early October, which mean’s you don’t have much time to figure out your mani. Luckily, Charli XCX’s brat summer vibes have paved the way for fun and cutesy homecoming nail ideas.

Even though it’s a new season, the brat green aesthetic continues, thanks in large part to the English singer’s upcoming Brat remix keeping it in rotation. The fall-ified version, aka brat autumn, is typically less fluorescent (think: “cooler, moodier tones”), but still gives off the same confident, powerful, and slightly chaotic unapologetic energy as its sunnier sister.

If you want your homecoming mani to be *so Julia*, these 10 nail ideas from your fave celebs and mani influencers have all the brat-itude you need.

Green Grid

Looking to go full-on brat? This grid nail art, featuring a spectrum of green shades, is the brattiest pattern you can get.

For your homecoming dance, this would be so complimentary with a green dress or suit. The hints of shimmer elevate the style to something more appropriate for evening wear.

Mixed Media

If you love long talons, use OPI ambassador and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo as your source of inspiration.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While at the OPI x Wicked launch party, Erivo slayed in Elphaba-approved green and red coffin-shaped extensions that were embellished with a mix of silver studs and charms. These are perfect for the person who wants to go all out, but they still feel like a more elegant approach to brat autumn.

Marvelous Marble

No nail art feels more fashion-forward and luxurious than a swirled marble design.

The stunning emerald hue adds that rich, decadent vibe that’s giving brat, but make it chic. Very mindful.

Chrome Details

Great for someone with an edgier personal style, a chrome mani will never not be a trend.

While at Coachella in 2023, Hailey Bieber rocked these brat green nails with an abstract gold chrome design. Coordinate the shimmer with your homecoming jewelry to pull the entire look together.

Mix & Match

Not into nail art? You can still add a bit spice to a basic polish by mixing and matching French tips.

This nail artist applied a Kelly green tip to the thumb and ring finger while leaving the rest of her nails with a plain lacquer. It’s the perfect way to create interest without doing the most.

Soft Gradient

If you think that your short natural nails are stopping you from experimenting with nail art, you just haven’t found the right design.

For that hint of green, try this matcha-colored gradient, but make the look appear more polished with the addition of stars and shimmer decals.

Classic Coffin Shape

Nothing will feel more classic than a sleek coffin shape, but how do you add that extra oomph?

Celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik took a simple manicure, and made it more striking by opting for lime green. Take a page from Selena Gomez’s book by pairing your neon nails with a technicolor outfit. So bratty.

Textured Colorblocking

Play with texture with a 3D crocodile print that is color-blocked with powder blue lining.

If you find that your outfit is plain, let these nails be the star of the show. This is such a fun way to subtly play with color.

Poppin’ Polka Dots

Baddie Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram is always a place to go for inspo.

A nail art queen, the “Savage” singer debuted this polka-dotted design in the cutest selfie in July. Match this design to a green dress and pink heels for the most perfect color combo.

Subtle Shimmer

There is nothing wrong with going the simple route.

A pear-colored subtle shimmer adds the most ideal amount of glimmer that will accessorize, but not overpower any look you wear.