I Recreated The Parent Trap Outfits For Outdoor Excursions

As a kid who never went to summer camp, the closest I can come to recreating that canon experience is watching the 1998 film The Parent Trap on repeat. It was my introduction to Lindsay Lohan (times two!), my earliest lesson in the power of scheming, and a lifelong inspiration for casual attire. I never slept in a bunk bed a day in my life, but I have Hallie Parker and Annie James to thank for showing me how it’s all done.

Now that ‘90s-coded aesthetics are back in a big way, the movie’s styling is even more relevant and wearable, nearly 30 years after its release. From simple white tees to tie-dye to Meredith Blake-core, there are endless wells of wardrobe inspiration to pull from. (Even Lohan herself still channels her famous childhood characters from time to time.)

If you’re like me and want a reason to pretend like you’re at camp as an adult, take these Parent Trap-inspired outfit ideas and build them out of what’s already in your closet. You may not be able to pull off a ruse as effective as the twins, but you can certainly look the part for all your fall outdoor expeditions.

For A Day Of Actual Sports

Walt Disney Pictures

Maybe the most memorable image from the movie is Hallie and Annie sitting on a hay bale at summer camp, wearing their matching Camp Walden uniforms consisting of a white t-shirt and hunter green shorts, with their identical heart lockets around their necks. It’s a timeless look, and practical for a full day outside (minus the risk of getting dirt on the bright white tee, but I digress).

For my recreation, I went with a slightly brighter green than the OG look. I also opted for a more fitted t-shirt, and went with a mixed-metal earring stack rather than the locket since I sadly don’t have an IRL twin to share jewelry with. I added a green hat and my girlfriend’s trail backpack to nail the camp theme.

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For A Cool-Girl Potluck Night

Walt Disney Pictures

The Parent Trap’s biggest style icon might be its most underappreciated. Nicole, better known as “tie-dye girl,” is the camper who yanks Hallie’s duffel out of the pile like it weighs nothing, prompting Hallie to declare her “my kind of woman.” She pulls it off in a tie-dye tee, beads, and a bandana, and she’s onscreen for maybe a minute total. Her vibe is effortlessly cool.

For a more grown-up version of this colorful look, I found a Boys Lie tube top with tie dye print and paired it with simple denim shorts, plus black platform slides because I don’t have to carry anyone else’s bags into the cabin. In place of the hair beads, I chose a beaded necklace, and threw a red bandana on my belt loop for extra pizzazz.

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For A No-Nonsense Day Of Errands

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Hallie’s housekeeper Chessy is the first person to clock the twins’ elaborate ruse in the movie, and her no-nonsense attitude is matched by her simple, timeless style. She’s usually seen in neutral tones and button-downs, a laid-back combination that hides how fast she clocks everything.

You almost definitely already own something that can do Chessy. I opted for a pair of green wide-leg cargo pants, plus a white tank top and oversized denim button-down shirt. To finish the look, throw on whatever mixed metal jewelry you have on hand, plus a practical yet comfy bag and shoes.

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For A Main Character Moment

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No Parent Trap style roundup would be complete without the film’s resident diva, Meredith Blake. Though she was famously not outdoorsy, she did decide to give camping a shot in one memorable scene, which resulted in the very quotable line, “I can’t believe people actually do this for fun.”

If you, like Meredith, are getting roped into outdoorsy plans you’d rather not be part of, the least you can do is show up looking chic. Take a pair of black capris, and wear them with a sports bra or tank top that is just a little more fashion-forward than practical. Bring a track jacket in case it gets cold, plus a backpack (ideally Prada, but anything works) and oversized sunglasses.

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Doing this proved The Parent Trap’s aesthetic holds up. It feels as fresh in 2026 as it did back in 1998, and there’s inspiration to pull from regardless of your personal style. While I may never get to go to summer camp (or swap places with an equally conniving identical twin... sigh), I can still look the part for my autumn activities using items I already own and love.