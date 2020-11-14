Finding the right underwear can feel like trying to find a unicorn. There are many styles and materials to consider, but one thing everyone wants? Underwear that stays put. The best women’s underwear that doesn’t roll down usually features a wide waistband or high-rise cut, plus a cotton gusset for breathability. That said, you’ll find a few medium- and low-rise options here that have been vetted as roll-resistant by plenty of Amazon shoppers.

How To Shop For Underwear That Doesn’t Roll Down

Material Matters

Cotton is a popular material for underwear since it’s soft and breathable, and it’s important to choose a pair with at least a strip of cotton lining along the crotch, often called a gusset, for ventilation and keeping your underwear dry. A bit of spandex in underwear (or other stretchy synthetics, like elastane) adds enough stretch to help it hug your waist and hips for added protection against the waistband rolling down; it retains shape well, too. Cute lace underwear is more likely to be made of nylon, which is not as breathable as 100% cotton but contours to your body and is lightweight, with waist and thigh bands that stay in place and are less likely to roll down.

The Right Style

In terms of cut, a bikini brief might just be the biggest offender when it comes to rolling. Skip those in favor of full-coverage underwear, like a high-rise brief, which has more material to help keep it in place. However, that extra material might not have the sultry appeal you seek. And depending on your body type, a high-rise option might not be working for you. If that's the case, some find success with a low-rise option that sits low enough below the stomach not to roll. For a thong style, look for one with a wider waistband to keep them in place.

With all this in mind, read on to shop the best underwear that doesn't roll down. Each underwear pick is comfortable, according to reviewers, and highly rated on Amazon, including a couple of sets with more than 10,000 ratings.

01 The Overall Best Underwear That Won't Roll Down wirarpa Cotton Underwear Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon These high-waisted briefs are a cult-favorite on Amazon, earning more than 31,000 ratings and a 4.6-star rating overall. These briefs are made primarily of combed cotton — which is softer and more durable than some other kinds of cotton — and feature 5% spandex, with a fully cotton crotch. With a high rise, wide waistband, and full-coverage bottom, these briefs aren't budging. Besides comfort and fit, it's nice that they come in a set of five for less than $30. A helpful review: “These are so comfortable I can't even tell I have any on. They don't roll down, they aren't tight around the leg, they stretch well and I feel like they are high quality so will prob last a long time. I have searched high and low for a panty that fit and this one is well above anything I thought I would ever find. ( Please don't go out of business.) I'm so excited that I can finally ditch that pantie graveyard in my drawer.” Sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large | Colors: 8 | Material: 95% Combed Cotton, 5% Spandex

02 This Cult-Classic Lace Thong With A Wide, High-Rise Waistband hanky panky Signature Lace Retro Thong Amazon $28 See On Amazon Also available at Bloomingdale’s, $28 Hanky Panky thongs are famous in the lingerie world, and this high-rise thong stands out with its retro, high-waisted fit and wide waistband, which happen to ensure that it won’t roll down. It's made of the brand’s signature soft stretch lace that lays flat beneath your clothes, with a 100% Supima cotton (extra soft and high quality) crotch lining, for underwear that feels a little more special than a plain cotton pair. Just keep in mind that delicate lace requires a little more care, and it's best to wash this one by hand. A helpful review: “Best underwear I’ve ever had, I just ordered more! Fit great, dont roll and unnoticeable under clothes! I swear by these!!!” Sizes: One Size; One Size Plus; 1X — 3X | Colors: 10 | Material: 100% Nylon

03 These 100% Cotton High-Cut Briefs From A Classic Brand Hanes Hi Cut-Panties (10-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you have very sensitive skin, consider these high-cut panties from Hanes — they’re made from 100% cotton and are tagless, which helps reduce chafing. They have a wider elastic waistband that sits at the belly button, ensuring it won’t roll down, and they are higher cut on the legs. This affordable set comes in a pack of ten, but be aware that while solids and prints are made from all cotton, the heathers are designed with a blend of cotton and polyester. A helpful review: “I bought these panties because I used to wear this brand and type several years ago and loved them. I changed to a boy shorts type of panty which didn't work for me as the elastic would roll down. I love the Hi Cut style and the stronger elastic. I'll stick with this kind from now on.” Sizes: 6 — 12 | Colors: 5 | Material: 100% Cotton

04 A Sporty Calvin Klein Thong With A Wide Waistband Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Thong Panty Amazon $20 See On Amazon Also available at Calvin Klein, $22 For those who love a good thong but aren’t into lace, this thong from Calvin Klein features the brand’s sporty look and signature logo waistband in a wider format that stays comfortably in place. Unlike some of the other options on this list, this one is almost half synthetic, since it’s made from a soft, smooth blend of 53% cotton, 35% modal, and 12% spandex. That said, it has a 100% cotton gusset for breathability and comfort. It comes in 33 different colors and prints, too, so you have lots of options to match your aesthetic. A helpful review: “Actually my favorite pair of underwear. They don’t feel uncomfortable like some thongs do. They fit great and they stay in place.” Sizes: X-Small — 3X | Colors: 25 | Material: 53% Cotton, 35% Modal, 12% Elastane

05 A 3-Pack Of Briefs Made Of Soft, Moisture-Wicking Microfiber Warner's Blissful Benefits Microfiber Brief (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These full-coverage briefs are made of a lightweight microfiber fabric that not only feels silky-smooth against your skin, but it’s also breathable and sweat-wicking, making them ideal for wearing while you work out, if you live in a warm climate, or if you just tend to run hot. The wide, no-roll, dig-free waistband hits just above your belly button, and a cotton gusset adds to the breathability factor. A helpful review: “FINALLY .... underwear that fits perfectly. [...] Had the hardest time finding the right underwear that have excellent high waist hold that ELIMINATES rolling! Waist fits about 2 1/2 inches above belly button. Tired of the low cut etc designed underwear where you have to be pulling up the waist when walking or after sitting. Polyester microfiber upper material which is silky and smooth under any garment and 100% cotton material for the crotch. [...] if [you’re] looking for FULL, SMOOTH and HIGH SUPPORT(without rolling) then this brand is PERFECT fit and price !” Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 5 | Material: 88% Polyester, 12% Elastane

06 These Pretty, High-Cut Lace Briefs Wacoal Halo Lace Brief Panty Amazon $20 See On Amazon Also available on Bare Necessities, $16 Lacy without sacrificing the overall coverage, these high-cut briefs from Wacoal truly gives you the best of both worlds. The pretty nylon lace comes in several shades (like black, blue, lavender, and beige) and features a 100% cotton crotch lining. The wide waistband hits around the belly button, ensuring it won’t roll down. The underwear has some serious stretch to it as well, so it moves comfortably with you as you go about your day. Just be sure to treat the lace with care — this special pair is hand wash-only. A helpful review: “These fit great and look very sexy in person! The band doesn't roll down and they're soft to the touch.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 11 | Material: 100% Nylon

07 These Low-Rise Bikini Briefs With Full Coverage Knitlord Cotton Stretch Bikini Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon This bikini underwear has a low rise, but plenty of reviewers confirm that it doesn’t roll down. Made of cotton and spandex, this underwear has a full-coverage bottom and comes in a convenient pack of six, available in assorted neutral shades. Also check out these low-rise briefs that are available in more extensive plus sizes. A helpful review: “These panties are incredibly comfortable and durable. They don't roll down badly or bunch up weirdly. I've had them a few months and they wash extremely well. Sizing is pretty much spot on with the average so guess work isn't necessary. I've bought these, another pack from the same company, and I'll keep buying them!” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 4 | Material: 95% Cotton, 5% Spandex