College fashion girlies are totally winning the style game. While my personal collegiate fashion could best be described as “whatever outfit produces the least amount of laundry,” some students are out there turning their morning walks to Bio 201 into a runway. And as I learned on my recent trip to Miami for SHEIN’s 2026 Campus Retreat, nobody is doing it quite like the brand’s stylish on-campus reps.

The SHEIN Campus Ambassador Program brings together college students and campus leaders from across the U.S. with a shared passion for fashion and love for the trendy retailer. Every year, top ambassadors come together for the annual retreat. This year’s itinerary was packed with everything from early-morning yoga and educational masterclasses from SHEIN’s social and influencer teams to an exclusive preview of the brand’s Miami pop-up.

But the real main event? The first-ever campus fashion show and competition, “Runway Rush.” In this Project Runway-esque game, eight teams of ambassadors elected their leader, content creator, stylist, models, and hype host to create show-stopping looks from the SHEIN catalogue to send down the catwalk — all for a whopping $15,000 prize, voted on by their peers.

SHEIN will be releasing a behind-the-scenes peek at the competition in a series of social media shorts — but in the meantime, here’s an insider’s look at all the Miami vacay-themed glitz and glam.

Tuesday:

3 p.m.: Arrive in Miami

After touching down in Miami on Tuesday afternoon, I found myself at the Mondrian South Beach hotel, where the Campus Ambassadors and I would be spending our next 45 hours. The lobby was already filled with the excited chatter of friends reconnecting and new introductions being made.

That evening, the rest of the media crew and I headed down to MILA, a MediterrAsian fusion restaurant, for dinner. The sudden onset of a thunderstorm called for the cancellation of a performance from fire dancers (when in Florida, I guess), but the rain certainly did not put a damper on the meal, which was curated by Chef Michaël Michaelidis, a culinary mastermind who has led multiple Michelin-starred restaurants.

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Wednesday

11 a.m.: Get a facial

Miami might be known for its legendary party scene, but that’s even more of a reason to seek out relaxing, wellness-based experiences. I started my Wednesday morning with a few hours of work before heading to the Baia Beach Club spa for a facial. Did it burn? A little. Was my skin glowing after? Absolutely.

Megan LaCreta

2 p.m.: Grab lunch

Thoroughly relaxed and rejuvenated, it was time to grab lunch with the SHEIN team and other media. We landed waterfront at Amara at Paraiso for some epic Latin-inspired seafood, which perfectly matched our gorgeous beachside locale.

Megan LaCreta

5:15 p.m.: Chat with some campus ambassadors

Back at the Mondrian, I caught up with two incredibly chic ambassadors, Elizabeth Susitko and Arianna Quintero, ahead of the gala. Both showed up with their glam fully done and rocking stunning floor-length gowns.

Susitko, a recent accounting grad from Adrian College, joined the program as a "shy sophomore." Five years later, she’s totally stepped out of her shell, hosting livestreams and even snagging the Ambassador of the Year award in 2024. The best part? She built a lifelong community. “I met all of my friends at my first retreat,” she shares. “I’m actually getting married in September, and three of them are my bridesmaids.”

Now an experienced mentor, Susitko loves guiding newbies like Quintero, a rising senior at the University of Florida. It’s Quintero’s first retreat, and she was chosen to walk as a model in the “Runway Rush” debut. “I’ve always wanted to model,” Quintero tells me. “I came from Venezuela when I was 10, and between taking care of my little sister, high school, and busy college life, I never got the opportunity. So I’m excited.”

6 p.m.: GRWM for a gala

After wishing Quintero luck, I ran back to my room to prep for the big night. I decided to wear a brown strapless dress and scarf duo (from SHEIN, of course). With the unforgiving Florida humidity in mind, I went with a sleek low bun and light, glowy makeup before heading out.

Megan LaCreta

7 p.m.: Arrive at the gala

The energy was palpable before I even walked through the doors of the studio where the SHEIN Campus Ambassador Gala was being held. Fashion girls lined up for the perfect photo in front of a neon SHEIN backdrop, while others captured content for their TikTok pages right at their seats. The center of attention was obviously the runway, where ambassadors posed for trendy digicam pics with their friends.

Just as I started digging into the second course of dinner — an artfully arranged chicken breast — the show began.

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8 p.m.: The “Runway Rush” begins

One by one, each of the eight teams took to the stage. First, they showed off a social video detailing their creative process, before sending four Miami vacay-themed looks down the runway. Each new model drew a fresh round of applause, but every so often, a particular major serve would take the crowd to new heights.

Behind the scenes, the production team, armed with cameras and boom mics, ran around the room gathering content for the upcoming social series. Occasionally, an ambassador would adjust a mic strapped around her waist, revealing her speaking role in the shorts.

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After each team completed their catwalk, the judges' scores were tallied backstage. The SHEIN team took the time to recognize star reps — including Quintero, who snagged this year’s Rising Star award.

Then came the moment everyone was waiting for. Team Purple burst onto the stage, cheering and jumping up and down with a giant, $15,000 check in their hands.

Megan LaCreta

10 p.m.: Head back to the hotel

As the evening came to a close and the ambassadors gathered for a final group photo, I sprinted through yet another downpour to catch an Uber back to the hotel. Back in my room in a pair of dry PJs, I thought about how much the gala reminded me of my own college experience (albeit, with way cuter outfits). But the absolute highlight of the night wasn’t the fashion — it was all the joy, support, and friendship in the room.

With that, I spent the rest of my night trying to cram a massive new SHEIN haul into my carry-on before catching a noon flight home the next day. (And yes, it somehow all fit.)