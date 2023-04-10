Whether you’re planning a night out or staying very much in, sexy plus-size bodysuits are an effortless, one-and-done way to inject any outfit — and your confidence — with a little extra something. The right one for you depends on what makes you feel the sexiest, whether that’s rocking a low-cut neckline and sheer mesh, or enjoying the blissful feel of stretchy, buttery-soft fabric against your skin.

Your destination (or lack thereof) will likely steer your picks, too. An evening out is the perfect time to try a lingerie-inspired mesh or lace bodysuit, perhaps with a deep V-neckline or daring cutouts; once you’re back home, ditch the skinny jeans and heels, slip on a silk robe, and let the bodysuit live its best lingerie life. If you feel sexiest when you’re a little more covered up, try an opaque bodysuit that looks elegant and streamlined with pants or skirts. That said, these bodysuits can be surprisingly versatile for a range of activities — a long-sleeved bodysuit with an opaque bodice and chiffon sleeves can lean spicier or more conservative, depending on how you accessorize it, while a shapewear bodysuit can be worn as a top on its own, or underneath other tops and dresses for more coverage and support. You’ll wind up getting a lot of wear out of these special pieces.

Ready to spice up your wardrobe? Scroll on to shop a selection of sexy plus-size bodysuits, all available on Amazon.

01 A Popular Bodysuit With Peekaboo Lace XAKALAKA Lace Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon With a plunging neckline and peekaboo lace cutouts, this show-stopping sleeveless bodysuit has become a fan-favorite, earning over 5,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. Double-layered lace at the chest offers coverage (though some reviewers still recommend wearing a bra or nipple pasties underneath, if you’re wearing it beyond the bedroom), and the back features adjustable criss-cross straps. The cheeky bottoms are outfitted with a snap closure at the crotch. You’ll feel like a total bombshell wearing it around the house, nut you can also pair it with flowing black trousers, a black blazer, and heels for a sexy yet elegant evening look. Positive review: “I absolutely loved this body suit. I wore it as a shirt for an event. I had a black bra underneath for extra coverage or it would have been a little see-through. It made my outfit pop. It was so comfy and fit perfectly. It's so sexy alone or with your favorite bottoms. I am so happy I purchased it.” Sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large | Colors: 12 | Material: 65% Cotton, 35% Polyester

02 This Best-Selling Shapewear Bodysuit That’s Chic Enough To Wear As A Top SHAPERX Shapewewar Bodysuit Amazon $38 See On Amazon This shapewear bodysuit with medium compression is one of the more functional pieces on this list, but it’s also chic enough to wear as a top (especially if you opt for black or pink), thanks to delicate, adjustable spaghetti straps and a V-neckline. It features a snap crotch and a thong bottom that creates a seamless silhouette underneath your clothes, though you’ll also find mid-thigh and brief styles in this listing, if you prefer more coverage. Either way, this simple bodysuit can easily be dressed up or down, and shoppers are obsessed — nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating. Positive review: “This is the hottest thing I own! I bought it as a compression garment post-op and it works well as that, too. But it’s so sexy, I also just wear it around the house or under jeans. It’s so tight but somehow doesn’t dig in at all.” Sizes: XX-Small-Small — 4X-Large-5X-Large | Colors: 8 | Material: 77% Nylon, 23% Spandex

03 This Pretty Floral Lace Bodysuit With Lace-Up Sides Lilosy Floral Embroidered Bodysuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon Spicy and sweet, this bodysuit features the prettiest floral lace over sheer mesh and corset-inspired lace-up sides. The bodice has the look of underwire cups, but it’s actually wire-free for more comfort (but less support), while adjustable straps and a thong bottom with a snap closure up the convenience factor. If you’re going out, try it with a flowing silk skirt and heels for a look that’s as elegant as it is daring. Positive review: “I normally don’t wear things like this especially in such light colors but I decided to risk it and wow did it pay off. It is gorgeous! It is thin and very sheer but the details and colors are gorgeous. I am tall so I was worried about the length but the material is stretchy and the straps could be adjusted to be longer. I love that the sides can be adjusted. There are snaps on the bottom. [...] I love it because I feel sexy AND cute.” Sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large | Colors: 24 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane

04 A Short-Sleeved Bodysuit You’ll Want To Buy In Multiples IN'VOLAND Short Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon The ultimate in versatility, this bodysuit features a full-coverage bottom, short sleeves, and a V-neckline for an effect that’s subtly spicy, but still keeps you covered up. With a snap crotch for convenience and available in almost every color under the sun, you’ll reach for this bodysuit constantly, whether you’re craving something soft against your skin while lounging at home, or when you need an easy yet impactful going-out ‘fit. Add a few colors to your cart. Positive review: “The material is divine almost a silky feel, does not run small like most things- fits true to size. Doesn’t shrink or wrinkle when washed and dried. Snaps are a must and this one has plastic two position snaps. Perfect for under jumper or short sleeved dresses. Would look really nice with dress slacks too. Seriously better than I expected. Want every color.” Sizes: 12 Plus — 26 Plus | Colors: 27 | Material: 5% Cotton, 5% Spandex

05 A Lacy Lingerie Bodysuit For Going Out Or Staying In Ella Lust Strappy Eyelash Lace Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon Looking for a going-out top to turn heads — or a piece of special lingerie for lounging at home? You would do well to consider this lace bodysuit, complete with a mesh back, a floral lace panel accent in front, and lingerie-inspired straps along the décolletage. The opaque bust is trimmed in delicate eyelash lace, and the cheeky bottom features a snap closure for easy bathroom breaks. Keep in mind that while the bodysuit has the look of underwire, it’s actually wire-free, so it won’t offer much in the way of support; and though the exact material composition isn’t listed, one shopper described it as “very soft” and “very breathable.” Guaranteed to dress up even a simple pair of denim, this bodysuit is a simple way to make a major statement. Positive review: “Love the fit! Makes me feel super sexy with all the peekaboo features! And the snap in the crotch is great for easy removal.” Sizes: Large — 4X-Large | Colors: 13 | Material: Not Listed

06 This Soft & Lightweight Bodysuit That Shoppers Say Feels Like Skims PUMIEY High Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made from a proprietary, buttery-soft material designed to mold to the shape of your body, reviewers report that this bodysuit is reminiscent of the cult-favorite Skims bodysuits. Soft and lightweight, it features a high neck and a sleeveless design that cuts in slightly at the chest for a look that’s effortless, easy to dress up or down, and perfectly spicy. A snap crotch makes for an easy on/off. The simple silhouette and array of sophisticated neutral shades on offer up the versatility. Positive review: “Like wearing nothing at all. I have multiple pieces from Good American to Skims and these body suits are hands down the best I have ever worn. Truly amazing fit and the fabric is so comfortable. I am not one for underwear or bras [...] and with these bodysuits I don’t need any. They fit in all the right places. [...] These pieces can be worn lounging around the house or even worn out for errands or a night out. I will certainly be adding more of these pieces.” Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 12 | Material: 76% Polyamide, 24% Elastane

07 A Mock-Neck Bodysuit With Long, Sheer Lace Sleeves Romwe Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon This mock-neck bodysuit gets its spice from long floral lace sleeves that continue through the sweetheart neckline, but the opaque bodice offers day-to-night versatility. The full-coverage bottom features a snap closure for more convenience. For daytime, pair with denim, sneakers, and a leather jacket; for evening, swap out the sneakers for strappy heels. Whatever the time of day (or night), this bodysuit turns up the heat. Positive review: “This body suit doesn’t disappoint! It’s amazing [...] this body suit made me feel like a Queen in my witch costume. I paired this body suit with a floor length tulle skirt and it was perfect. The body suit has stretch and fits well without being too tight! Highly recommend!” Sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus | Colors: 1 | Material: 100% Polyester

08 This Croc-Embossed Tank Bodysuit For Your Villain Era WDIRARA Crocodile Pattern Sleeveless Tank Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you’re just entering your villain era or you’ve been here for a minute, this croc-embossed bodysuit is here for it. Featuring a full-coverage bottom and tank sleeves, the leather-look croc-embossed fabric might be villain-era-appropriate, but there’s nothing bad about it. A high scoop neck keeps the look current, and 5% elastane ensures it feels a lot more comfortable than it may look. Surprisingly versatile, you can pair this bodysuit with denim and boots for day, and pop on a pair of stilettos at night. Sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus | Colors: 2 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane

09 A Sheer Glitter Bodysuit For Instant Glam Milumia Sheer Mesh Sleeveless Glitter Bodysuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon Make dressing up a breeze with this shimmery bodysuit; the sleeveless design in sheer glitter mesh will add instant glam to even the most basic pair of jeans, while a full-coverage bottom with a snap crotch up the functional factor. Pair it with a black bra and a sleek pair of heels, and let this bodysuit effortlessly zhush up your pencil skirts, denim, and trousers. Positive review: “Ordered this for my birthday and it didn’t disappoint; have worn it to multiple outings since then. I have no complaints whatsoever and will more than likely buy another one. It’s beautiful and it has the snap crotch for easy on/off; bonus points for not having to get completely undressed to use the bathroom.” Sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus | Colors: 1 | Material: 83% Polyamide, 14% Metallized Fibers, 3% Elastane

10 This Shapewear Bodysuit With A Square Neckline & Sheer Puffed Sleeves FeelinGirl Shapewear Bodysuit Amazon $40 See On Amazon Conceal and reveal with this bodysuit, which balances an opaque bodice with a low, square neckline and sheer chiffon sleeves for an effect that’s both sexy and sophisticated. With a snap closure, thong bottom, and gentle compression, this is the perfect pairing with structured denim and heels for a simple way to heat up date night. Not into chiffon? The listing includes five more variations on the same core bodysuit, including minimalist tank sleeves and cap sleeves. Positive review: “As soon as I got it I had to open it and try it on. [...] It is so freaking sexy on and I am buying another one as soon as I’m done with this. The quality is great and came in a cute little package. I love it!” Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 6 | Material: 80% Nylon, 20% Spandex