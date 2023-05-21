From Beach Weddings To Bunch, These Pretty Under $100 Dresses Are Perfect For Summer

As spring transitions to summer, you may be looking to imbue your wardrobe with some floaty pieces that can stand up to the heat — and the ethereal pieces by boutique Australian brand Petal & Pup are an effortless and affordable way to do that. Petal & Pup’s aptly named New Romantics collection is filled with pieces ranging from ruffled maxi dresses to lace jumpsuits to fluttery mini dresses, plus a few accessories like hair clips, bags, and headbands to complete the romantic vibe. Whether you favor fun florals or summer whites, this collection captures the dreamy feel of the spring and summer season.

Ahead, you can shop some of the collection’s standout pieces that can work for all kinds of warm-weather festivities — think beach weddings, al fresco dinners, garden parties, and more. And though they’re all ideal for the easy-breezy energy of summer, a few of these pieces can transition into the cooler months, too. Even better? All these pretty pieces cost under $100.

This Fluttery, Tiered Maxi Dress That’s Perfect For Summer Weddings

If you have a summer wedding (or several) coming up, add this maxi dress to your cart. Rendered in vibrant teal, the high, minimal neckline with delicate spaghetti straps descends to a fluttery, tiered skirt, and the elasticized waistband includes an optional tie belt for structure. Pop on a strappy heel, add a clutch and some simple jewelry, and you’ll be party-ready in no time.

Sizes: 0 — 16 | Colors: 1 | Material: 100% Polyester

A Strapless Top & Maxi Skirt You Can Wear Together Or Separately

The embodiment of summer sophistication, this matching set (which is sold separately) includes a strapless, cutout crop top with a twisted sweetheart neckline, and a long, tiered maxi skirt, both in a pretty pink floral print. Instantly polished when worn together, this set is elevated enough to be paired with heels for a party, but you could also wear it with flip flops for a casual dinner. Or, style them up separately for more outfit options.

Sizes: XS — XL | Colors: 1 | Material: Top: 100% Polyester; Skirt: 100% Cotton

This Pair Of Wide-Leg Pants You’ll Wear Constantly

If you’re just going to buy one pair of pants this season, make it the Alexa — they feature a wide leg with a pleated front, a high waist, and belt loops for a silhouette that’s both timeless and versatile. Dress them up with a silk blouse, or down with a simple T-shirt; they’ll look elegant with heels, chic with sneakers, and can be worn in temps both hot and cold. You’ll wear these well into the fall, too.

Sizes: XS — XL | Colors: 3 | Material: 95% Rayon, 5% Polyester

A Cute Floral Top & Skirt Set

For a spring and summer look that’s instantly polished, try the Josephine Set. Comprising a cropped square-neck tank with a shirred back and a high-waisted wrap skirt, the set is dressy enough for parties and brunches when paired with heels, but would look just as cute with sneakers. You can wear the pieces separately, too; try the top with denim, or the skirt as a beach cover-up with a bikini.

Sizes: XS — XL | Colors: 1 | Material: 100% Polyester

This Halter-Neck Maxi Dress Made Of Breezy Linen

Made of 100% linen, this tiered halter-neck maxi dress features a loose, breezy fit and open back that’s appropriate for the hot summer months, perfect for pairing with slides or sneakers for day, or dressed up with heels for special events. Better yet? It has two functional side pockets. This dress is bound to be at the front of your closet all summer long.

Sizes: XS — XL | Colors: 2 | Material: 100% Linen

A White Jumpsuit With A Stunning Open Back

The Clara Bow Jumpsuit features all the practicality for which the style is so loved, with features that make it appropriate for special occasions. It has a relaxed fit through the legs, while the fitted halter-neck bodice and dramatic open back accentuated by ties add polish and structure. The white fabric is lined, so you won’t need to worry about it being see-through, and it has two side pockets. This understated silhouette still makes a powerful, sophisticated statement.

Sizes: XS — XL | Colors: 1 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

A Statement Top In Summery Blue Gingham

A summer staple, gingham can absolutely be elegant, and the Scottie Top is proof positive. Charming layered ruffles punctuate the V-neckline and tied V-back, and the smocked, cropped bodice will feel super comfortable. Dress it down with denim cutoffs and flat sandals, or up with crisp white jeans and wedge sandals — this statement top barely needs accessorizing.

Sizes: S — L | Colors: 1 | Material: 90% Rayon, 10% Nylon

This Floaty Floral Romper With A Tiered & Ruffled Hem

This romper has so many charming details, from the tiered, thigh-grazing ruffled hem to the romantic bloused sleeves. A bow-tie in back adds to the playful vibe, and creates more structure across the waist. Easily dressed up or down, this playsuit would look adorable paired with white sneakers, or sophisticated paired with stilettos and a clutch.

Sizes: 0 — 12 | Colors: 2 | Material: 100% Polyester

A V-Neck Lace Jumpsuit You Can Wear All Year Long

Even though this jumpsuit features a deep V-neckline with tank straps, you can still wear it all year long; the navy lace overlay is a year-round neutral, with enough substance to be worn in colder temperatures, as well. Featuring a V-back to mirror the neckline and pretty lace trim aling the neck and legs, you’ll make this jumpsuit a part of your permanent collection.

Sizes: XS — XL | Colors: 2 | Material: 60% Cotton, 40% Nylon

This Woven Shoulder Bag With A Detachable Chain

If you’ve got a beach wedding or summery brunch on the books, bring along this shoulder bag. The woven material and natural color strike the right tone for daytime and casual events that still call for a polished ensemble. A detachable chain allows you to wear it as a clutch or as a shoulder bag, while gold-tone detailing prevents it from feeling overly casual.

This Hair Clip That Adds A Touch Of Sparkle To Your Ensemble

Subtly sparkling, this gold hair clip looks far more expensive than its surprisingly affordable price tag. Delicate enough to satisfy minimalists, but with enough sparkle to make an outfit pop, this versatile clip can be worn with so many outfits, ranging from casual to dressy.