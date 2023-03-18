Here Are The 48 Most Comfortable, Stylish Clothes & Underwear Under $35 On Amazon Now

These bootcut yoga pants are a must even if you don’t find yourself in the studio as often as you’d like. Made with 10% spandex, the stretchy pair is buttery smooth for comfortable lounging. For trips to the gym, they have moisture-wicking fabric and a high waist that stays in place; one shopper emphasized, “I didn’t have to keep pulling them up!!!” Plus, there are two side pockets and a hidden one on the waistband to keep your keys, card, and phone at hand.

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

Available styles: 4