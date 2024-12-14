It can be fun to shop for a new outfit for a certain occasion, but sometimes you just want to let your wallet breathe a little. When it comes to dressing for a holiday party, you can do more with what’s already in your closet than you think. Plus, parties are about mingling, which means you’re going to do a lot of standing. You might as well be comfy in the process, which is why I’m here to blow your mind and tell you that you can, in fact, wear jeans to the holiday soiree. All it takes is a bit of creativity and a willingness to think outside the box.

Below, I started with two pairs of jeans and created three looks that still allow you to be comfy and cozy in your favorite denim, but dress up the ‘fits with a few simple and inexpensive accessories. If you get lost, think about a stand-out piece that you already have, and start building around that.

First, The Jeans

These are my two favorite cuts that could work for two of the looks. The first is a relaxed, almost baggy fit from Abercrombie, that features studs down the sides, but not in a 2010 way, in an updated, modern way. The studs add a fun flare that level up regular jeans, and the fitted, flared boot-cut pair pairs perfectly with a pointed-toe kitten heel or boot to elevate a look.

Look 1: Party On The Top

Courtesy of Brittany Leitner

An obvious way to style the jeans would be an off-the-shoulder top or glitzy sparkly top, but when last-minute events come up, I like to try to look inside my own closet and see what I can reuse. During the summer, I basically live in my standard black tube top, and I thought, why not pull it back out for the winter and add some gloves? Adding other fun accessories like oversized hair bows and funky purses help make the entire look more fancy and party-ready.

You can purchase some chic black mesh gloves from Amazon to create a more luxe look without having to drop serious cash. The bag I’m wearing here is Marc Jacobs (but you’ll find a dupe below) and I finished off the look with pointed-toe heeled booties from Aerosoles.

Look 2: Dare To Denim

Courtesy of Brittany Leitner.

This look isn’t exactly about wearing jeans in the traditional way. The key is wearing a chic, fitted, and expertly tailored denim set, like this one from Showpo. Pairing the denim shorts with black tights and knee-high riding moto boots makes it look instantly party-ready. Polish off the look with a few pieces of jewelry. Right now, I’m loving rings fron Banter. Lastly, a pulled-back hairstyle always adds to the chic level.

Look 3: Let The Shoes Do The Work

Courtesy of Brittany Leitner.

A holiday party is the perfect excuse to bust out your favorite cool and unique pair of heels or sparkly stunners that you’re not typically able to wear. If you don’t want to feel like you’re going too over the top or getting too formal, pair them with your favorite pair of jeans and let the shoes do all the talking.

Instead of going for a sequin or glittery top with jeans in this case, I reached for metallics. A gold or silver metallic top will still stand out and is off the beaten path compared to everyone else’s holiday dressing. Plus, you can rewear the top for a girls’ night out.