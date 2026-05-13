Gabriela Moura couldn’t be more excited about the launch of the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The 21-year-old model is a rookie this year, alongside Love Island USA breakout Olandria Carthen. The two join a star-studded roster of cover girls: Alix Earle, Hilary Duff, Nicole Williams English, and Tiffany Haddish.

Moura’s induction into the SI lineup is a “dream come true,” and comes just six months after she stomped the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway for the first time. “I’ve always dreamed about doing these things, but I never really thought that it was going to happen,” she tells Elite Daily after the issue dropped May 12. “The Sports Illustrated debut is extra exciting, because I get to post my pictures online.”

It’s awesome to have a best friend and someone who gets so excited for you.

The content creator has already received tons of positive feedback from her friends and fans — especially her “biggest supporter,” boyfriend Josh Richards. “This morning, I woke up a little bit before him and saw the pictures when they went live. He was in a deep sleep. I woke him up, and he immediately was like, ‘Oh, my God, you look insane.’ It’s awesome to have a best friend and someone who gets so excited for you.”

To celebrate the launch, Moura says she and Richards have plans later on: “We’re going to have a cute dinner.” In the meantime, she’s been enjoying an influx of sweet comments and DMs.

Below, the swimsuit star gets in the spirit by sharing her favorite bikini trends for 2026, including the look she loved wearing the most on set.

Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Elite Daily: Being one of the newcomers this year, did any of the other models share tips with you on set?

Gabi Moura: I was with Katie Austin and Ellie Thumann, and they were the best ever. They’ve been doing this for a couple years now, so they told me to try and live in the moment, have fun, and not get too much in my head. They reminded me, “You’re going to want to remember this moment, so don’t black out or be anxious the whole time.” We talk a lot about women supporting women, but I’ve never seen anything like that before. I felt so comfortable, and we all had so much fun.

ED: What is your typical swimsuit style?

GM: I love bikinis that you can tie on the side, and I love how people are embracing more Brazilian bikinis. I’m not the biggest one-piece fan. I prefer something fun that makes me feel like a mermaid. Nowadays, I love how bikinis have shells on them and beads. It’s just so girly.

ED: Are there any 2026 swimwear trends you’re especially excited for?

GM: I love the very summer, Zara Larsson-esque, colorful swimsuits. I also love how people aren’t just wearing bikinis to the beach; they are making outfits out of them. At Coachella, people would be wearing fun bikini tops, and I love that because I’m Brazilian. Growing up, I’d wear bikinis all the time.

ED: Do you prefer a solid color or a more vibrant pattern?

GM: Two years ago, I wore a lot of solid colors, like pretty pink and teal. Nowadays, I love when there’s a moment with glitter or beads.

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ED: Do you like polka dots or plaid?

GM: I’m a big polka-dot fan. Last year, I was getting polka-dot nails all the time.

ED: I know you’re a fan of beaded details, but do you prefer that over a stylish trim?

GM: Yeah, it’s more fun.

ED: What are your beach-bag must-haves?

GM: My Top 3 would include my camera. I’ve got to take some pictures at the beach. I also need my Havaianas flip flops and a tanning oil.

ED: Do you have a favorite tanning oil?

GM: I love the Hawaiian Tropic one.

ED: Have any celebs reached out to congratulate you on your debut?

GM: Alix Earle. She looks amazing on the cover, and I’m just so happy for her.

ED: Was there a particular look from the shoot that you can’t wait to wear again?

GM: Yes, the Agua Bendita bikini. I was wearing that in the first picture they used to announce me as a rookie. It is my dream bikini and so pretty. It’s green, flowery, so whimsical, and the girliest bikini ever.

ED: You talked about living in the moment on set. Is there a particular moment from shooting the issue in Florida that you’ll always remember?

GM: Yeah, when we were done, I actually cried. It was a mix of sad and happy tears, because I didn’t want it to be over, but I was so grateful to be there. We were all just jumping around, and then we went out for some drinks.

ED: Being a part of the Sports Illustrated Swim issue is so iconic. Is there anyone you look up to and were especially inspired by during your shoot?

GM: There are so many, but Kate Upton is super iconic.

ED: Now that you’ve done Sports Illustrated and you’ve walked in the Victoria’s Secret show, what’s your next fashion milestone that you want to conquer?

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

GM: I’ve done a few campaigns that I’m really proud of, but in the future, I want to focus more on modeling. I also thought about starting my own brand. I wear a lot of active and loungewear. I’m a fan of the Y2K style, like low-rise leggings, fitted long shirts, and tracksuits. Finding those styles can be hard, so it’d be fun to have my own brand inspired by that.

ED: Is there a designer or brand that you’re dying to work with next?

GM: I would love to work with Prada, Dior, and Miu Miu.

ED: Since you’ve said the Swimsuit issue was a “dream come true,” what are you manifesting for yourself next?

GM: It’d be really cool to be on the cover of a fashion magazine someday.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.